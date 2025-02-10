Skip to content
Coach Reveals Exact Plan to Drop 25 Pounds by Spring Break

These seven tips will help you feel bikini-ready in months.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 10, 2025
Christine Stines christinestines
Copyright christinestines/Instagram
Do you want to shape up for Spring Break? Now is the time to get started. Christine Stines is a fat loss coach who helps “women balance blood sugar & burn fat with the help of natural supplements and fat loss plan,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she reveals what to do if you want to be feeling confident in a swimsuit in a few months. “If I wanted to drop 25 pounds so I could rock my bikini by spring break (without weighing spinach), this is exactly what I would do,” she writes.

You Don’t Have to Track “Every Bite of Food”

“Here’s exactly what I’d do to lose 25 pounds by spring break without tracking every bite of food,’ she continues in the post. “First, realize weight loss for women is more than ‘eat less, move more.’ If that worked, it would’ve by now! Fat burning is all about blood sugar balance. Here’s what I’d do.”

Cut Out Sugar and Processed Foods

The first thing she recommends doing is cutting out sugar and processed foods. “This is crucial for balancing hormones,” she says.

Load Up on Protein and Fiber

Next, she recommends loading up on protein and fiber. “Key for blood sugar balance and feeling full! Aim for 0.8-1g of protein per pound of body weight and 25g of fiber daily,” she says. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Her third habit? ACV before meals. “Apple cider vinegar helps regulate blood sugar, slows digestion, and may reduce calorie intake,” she says. There is limited research that ACV may help to reduce high cholesterol and regulate blood glucose levels. However, it may damage the teeth or throat due to the acidity of the mixture. The best way to take it is by mixing one tbsp of ACV with water and drinking it through a straw.

Walk After Meals

Go for a walk after meals. “A brisk stroll within 30 minutes of eating lowers blood sugar and cortisol,” she writes.

Limit Alcohol

She also discourages drinking your calories. “Limit alcohol,” she says. “Skip or reduce it for 6 weeks.”

Stop Eating 3 Hours Before Bed

When it comes to food, stop eating three hours before bed. “Late eating, especially carbs, promotes fat storage and impacts sleep,” she says.

Get Enough Sleep

Her final tip? Sleep seven to eight hours a night. “Just one extra hour can lead to consuming 162 fewer calories daily!” she says. What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

