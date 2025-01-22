Skip to content
Coach Reveals the 5 Basics of Weight Loss

These tips make weight loss simple

Jan 22, 2025
Coach Reveals the 5 Basics of Weight Loss
Instagram.com/@rivafitness
Jan 22, 2025
Are you trying to lose weight? There’s a good chance you are overcomplicated it, according to one expert. Riva Siggins is an online coach who “loves food and movement.” She regularly shares tips on the best ways to burn fat and build muscle with her hundreds of thousands of followers. In a new post, she breaks down how to keep weight loss simple. “These tips may sound simple but often fat loss is over complicated. Nail the basics and you’ll get results,” she writes.

Eat Lots of Protein

Her first tip has to do with diet. “Make protein your best friend,” she writes. “Not only will it help you retain more muscle as you lose body fat which will contribute to a leaner physique but it is also the most filling macronutrient so will be sticking to a deficit easier.” To get enough protein she adds a scoop of protein powder to her oats so she starts the day with 20 grams. “Utilise lean protein sources as well such as chicken breast, beef mince, turkey means and white fish,” she says.

Prioritize Sleep

Next, get enough rest. “Stop underestimating how important sleep is. Lack of sleep can increase hunger as your hormones ghrelin and leptin which send signals to your brain telling you when you’re hungry/satiated don’t work as efficiently when you’re sleep deprived and this can result in your feeling hungrier, food focus being higher and more cravings which can make sticking to a deficit a LOT harder,” she writes.

Lift Weights and Do Cardio

Next, prioritize weight training while utilizing cardio “as a tool instead of solely doing cardio,” she explains. “Weight training will help you maintain more muscle so as you drop body fat you won’t just get smaller and flatter, you’ll maintain shape and have a lean, strong looking physique. Cardio can be utilized to help increase your output but if you just do cardio you’ll lose a lot of muscle which you don’t want.”

Consume Whole Foods

Next, prioritize whole foods. “200 calories of potatoes is going to give you a lot more volume compared to 200 calories or chocolate, include the foods you enjoy in moderation of course as this’ll help you stick to it but if you’re sensible with your food selection you’re going to feel like you’re eating a lot and by prioritizing food sources such as complex carbs, lean protein and fruit/veg you will be left feeling fuller for longer too,” she says.

Take It One Day at a Time

Her last tip to simplify weight loss? “One day at a time,” she suggests. “If you go over your calories or have a day where you fall off track so what? Just pick yourself up a go day, it isn’t about perfection every day it’s about consistency over time.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

sustainable-weight-loss

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Lost 10x More Weight With These 5 Tips

Trainer Reveals 5 Changes That Make Weight Loss Progress 10x Faster
Jan 13, 2025
Evidence-Based

Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight

Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight (Even If the Scale Isn't Budging)
Copyright coachshruti/Instagram
Jan 15, 2025
Do you feel like you are losing weight, but the scale refuses to budge? There are other signs to look out for that don't involve the numbers on the scale. Shruti Vekaria is a Certified weight loss and gut health coach and social media influencer who regularly shares weight loss tips and tricks. In a new post she reveals non-scale signs you are dropping weight. "5 signs you are losing weight, even if the scale doesn't show it yet," she writes across the Instagram video. In the post, she goes on to break down all the clues.

Progress Pictures Tell the Story

The first way to tell you are losing weight? By taking progress photos at every stage of your journey. "You might not notice the daily changes, but when you compare photos from a few weeks or months apart," she writes in her post. "The difference can be remarkable."

Clothes Fitting Better

Another easy way to tell you are losing weight? Your clothes suddenly fit better. "Those jeans that were once too tight are now slipping on with ease! Your wardrobe can be a great indicator of your progress," she points out.

RELATED: Woman Gets Stronger Body at 45 Than 25 With Simple Changes

Feeling More Energized and Less Sluggish

Your energy level is also a great indicator if you are in fat loss mode. "If you're feeling more vibrant, alert, and ready to take on the day, that's a big win! Increased energy levels often come from better nutrition and physical activity," she says.

RELATED: Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally Following 4 Simple Daily Rules

Improved Fitness Levels and Strength

Improved fitness levels and strength are other non-scale indicators you are losing weight. "If you're lifting heavier weights, running faster, or just feeling stronger during your workouts, you're definitely on the right track!" she says.

Consistently Hitting Your Calorie and Protein Goals

The last sign you are losing weight, even though the scale doesn't reflect it? You are consistently hitting your calorie and protein goals. "Even though this isn't a direct sign, if you've consistently met your daily calorie intake, protein goals, and daily steps, you're definitely losing fat, even if the scale takes some time to catch up," she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Coach Reveals 5 Weight Loss Mistakes She Ditched to Lose 100 Pounds

Tameika_Gentles_tameikag1
Jan 08, 2025
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling to lose weight? Make this year your weight loss success story by avoiding some diet and fitness strategies that may be backfiring. Tameika Gentles is a fitness coach and weight loss warrior who dropped a whopping 100 pounds sustainably. In a new post, she reveals a few of the things she avoided doing that enabled her to lose a lot of weight. “5 controversial things I DO NOT recommend if you’re trying to lose 50 pounds or more (and I’ve lost 100 lbs…),” she writes across the Instagram video.

She’s Lost 100 Pounds and Kept It Off After Failing Over and Over Again

“I’ve been there—tried it all and failed HARD. But after losing 100 lbs and keeping it off, here’s what I’ve learned,” she continues in the post. “And what I’m sharing isn’t about what’s good or bad—it’s about what’s NOT necessary for long-term success.”

You “Don’t Need to Do” These 5 Things to Lose Weight

“No shame to those who choose these methods—do what works for YOU! This message is for the people who feel like they have to follow these trends to succeed. I’m here to tell you: you don’t. If you’re kicking off your weight loss journey in 2025, here are five things you don’t need to do,” she says.

RELATED: Nutritionist Lost 80 Pounds With These 5 Daily Habits

1. Fasting

Fasting is the first thing you don’t need to do in order to lose weight. “Fasting can work for some, but it’s not a must for results. Skipping meals often leads to overeating later, slows your metabolism, and can mess with your hormones. Sustainable weight loss is about finding balance, not extremes,” she writes.

2. Low Carb Diet

The second thing you don’t need to do? Go on low-carb diets. “Cutting carbs might lead to quick results, but is it realistic for life? Carbs fuel your body and mind—they’re not the enemy. You don’t need to cut out entire food groups to see progress,” she says.

3. Excessive Exercise

The third thing you don’t need to do? Excessive exercise. “More isn’t always better. It’s about consistency. 30 minutes of daily movement for a year beats an intense 3-week overhaul that leads to burnout and months of inactivity,” she writes.

RELATED: This Coach Lost 110 Pounds by Walking More and These 4 Simple Changes

4. Detoxes

Number four? Detoxes. “Save your money. Your liver and kidneys are built-in detox powerhouses. Most detoxes are unnecessary (and some are even harmful). Focus on real, nourishing food instead,” she says.

5. Weight Loss Pills/Supplements

Weight loss pills and supplements are also not needed. “They’re often unregulated, unsustainable, and don’t address the behaviors that lead to lasting change. I lost 100 lbs without them, and my clients succeed without them, too. You don’t need them,” she says.

RELATED: Top Nutrition MD Reveals 5 Signs You're Eating Too Much Protein

Instead, Focus on Balance, Consistency, and What Works for You

“The key to sustainable weight loss isn’t doing what’s trendy—it’s finding what works for YOU. Starting your 2025 journey? Remember, you don’t need to follow extreme trends to see real, lasting progress. Focus on balance, consistency, and what fits your life,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally With 4 Rules

Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally Following 4 Simple Daily Rules
Copyright brookeralphsfit/Instagram
Jan 15, 2025
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight and keep it off? According to a top expert, it all boils down to a few healthy habits. Brooke Ralphs is an online fitness and nutrition coach (CPT and CNC) who helps her clients burn fat and sustainably build muscle. “I went from 225 pounds to 135 naturally, and if I was someone who wanted this in 2025this, this is what I’d put in my New Year goals,” she writes across the video. “A golden goal list to set you up. I'd make sure this was set,” she adds in the caption. Here is what she recommends:

Set a Realistic Calorie Goals

Don't overdo it when it comes to cutting calories. "Setting a realistic calorie goal" and making sure your protein goal is around your goal body weight in grams, is Brooke's first recommendation. "Usually this is close to the 40,30,30 split with macros for fat-loss," she says in her video.

Get Your Steps In

Walking is also instrumental for weight loss, says Brooke. "Commit to a daily step goal," she recommends. This gets her body "up and moving so that my total daily energy expenditure gets higher," she says.

Plan Your Workouts Ahead of Time

Don't wing it when it comes to exercise. "Decide what days and times I'm working out and what workouts I'm doing," says Brooke. "Treat them like important appointments that can't be missed or moved around."

Strength Training

Like many experts, Brooke recommends lifting weights. "Focus on strength training at least 3x a week and commit to learning how to lift in progressive overload with time under tension rather than just doing random machines. Treat it like you're learning a new skill and hobby," she says.

Track Your Victories

"Keep track daily of things you're proud of yourself for doing and celebrate the daily wins that you accomplished by showing up rather then being perfect," says Brooke. "This will help you get rid of all or nothing mindset."

RELATED: Metabolism Expert Reveals 4-Ingredient Pudding That Burns Fat Like Ozempic

And Reward Yourself for Them

And, set up "a non food reward system where you award yourself with a massage, a new outfit, a book, get yourself a memorable trophy that you're proud of or collect something that will remind you of your accomplishments," she says.

Know Your Why's

Understanding why you are on your journey goes a long way, according to Brooke. "Write down the biggest list of 'why's' in your phone that don't have to do with just the scale moving. Reflect on this daily to help you keep going when you're having a hard time not having bigger wins. (Like scale drops etc)," she writes.

Avoid Extreme Diets

Brooke doesn't recommend serious restrictions. "Have a goal to avoid extreme diets that won't teach you how to live when you're at your goal weight," she says. "What you do to get there is what you do to stay there but just with more food."

RELATED: Woman Gets Stronger Body at 45 Than 25 With Simple Changes

Do the Opposite of What You Did Before

"Do the opposite of what you've done in the past," she continues. "For example (no sugar in 2025, no carbs, only Whole Foods, etc) AND INSTEAD make the goal to do it WHILE incorporating this food so you're not demonizing food but seeing it for what it is and giving it a time and place. (Eliminating food guilt and speaking the language of food)" she writes.

Be Consistent

And, keep going no matter what. Her last tip is to "decide to make consistency be more important than how your day looks, being perfect, & don't dwell on messing up." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

A Top Trainer Reveals 4 Fat Loss Mistakes You Need to Stop Making Right Now

Jeremy Ethier
jeremyethier/Instagram
Nov 15, 2024
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Looking in the mirror only to see stubborn fat that won't budge despite your best efforts? You're not alone. Research shows that most people fail in their fat loss attempts not because of lack of effort but due to misunderstanding how fat loss actually works. Understanding the science of fat loss can mean the difference between frustration and success. Jeremy Ethier, a NASM-certified trainer, FMS specialist, and Kinesiology graduate from Vancouver, brings you research-backed solutions that actually work. Read on to discover the four crucial fat-loss secrets that will finally help you break through your plateaus and achieve lasting results – backed by both science and success stories from thousands of transformations.

Understand Your Body's Fat-Burning Biology

"Not all body fat is created equally," explains Jeremy in his post. He points out that our fat cells have two types of receptors: alpha (which stores fat) and beta (which burns fat). For men, the highest concentration of stubborn "alpha" receptors is in the belly and love handles, while women typically face this challenge around the hips and waist. This biological setup explains why these areas are often the last to respond to diet efforts.

One of Jeremy's clients shares a common frustration: "The belly fat a lot of times is the last thing to go... I was seeing myself gradually lose fat in certain areas, and I still saw my belly." This reality check helps explain why quick-fix promises often lead to disappointment.

The Truth About Targeted Fat Loss

Jeremy cites a revealing 2011 study showing that even six weeks of daily ab training had zero effect on reducing belly fat in overweight participants. "Despite all the popular theories," Jeremy notes, "avoiding carbs after 6 PM, fasted morning cardio, special diets, and high-intensity workouts won't specifically target stubborn fat areas." The key lies in overall fat loss, not targeted exercises.

Focus on Body Composition, Not Just Weight

"Although most people say they want to lose weight, what they actually mean is they want to lose fat," Jeremy clarifies. He warns against the common mistake of extreme calorie restriction and excessive cardio: "The very low calorie, high cardio approach is going to help you lose weight quickly, but most of the weight you do lose is going to be muscle rather than fat."

The Power of Patience and Consistency

Success stories from Jeremy's program prove patience pays off. As program member Archie reveals: "It was like eight months of time just going and going... even four months in where I was like, 'dang it, bro, what the heck is going on?' Trust the process and just stay consistent and you will see those results."

Master Your Progress Tracking

"Your weight will vary up to about five pounds day to day," Jeremy explains. The solution? Weigh yourself daily, first thing in the morning, after using the bathroom but before eating or drinking.

One of Jeremy's successful clients shares: "The good thing for me was measuring other things like my strength. I may be plateauing with my weight loss... but my strength has actually gotten quite a bit better."

Optimize Your Protein Strategy

Recent research supports the importance of protein during fat loss. A study referenced by Jeremy showed that participants who increased their protein intake to 1.1 grams per pound of body weight gained muscle while losing fat, even with higher total calories. Meanwhile, those who decreased protein intake saw no fat loss despite eating fewer calories.

The Science Behind Safe Fat Loss

Jeremy's approach aligns with expert consensus. WebMD highlights that gradual weight loss is more sustainable: "If you shed pounds too fast, you'll lose muscle, bone, and water instead of fat." They recommend losing 1-2 pounds per week - exactly what Jeremy advocates in his approach.

Understanding Your Metabolism

"Your metabolism -- how well your body turns calories into fuel -- matters," WebMD explains. "If you cut too many calories, you not only skimp on nutrients, you slow down your metabolism, making weight loss even harder in the long run." This validates Jeremy's emphasis on sustainable approaches over crash diets.

The Role of Nutrition

WebMD reinforces the importance of smart food choices:

  • Lean protein sources
  • Good fats from fish, nuts, seeds, and olive oil
  • Fiber from vegetables, whole grains, and fruits
  • Limited added sugars and processed carbs.

Sleep and Recovery

According to WebMD research, poor sleep can significantly impact weight loss efforts, leading to increased snacking on high-fat and high-carb foods. This biological response explains why tracking multiple markers of progress, including energy levels and daily habits, is crucial for success.

RELATED:New Jersey Woman Drops 31 Pounds by Walking and Making a Key Food Change

Your Success Blueprint

Jeremy recommends tracking:

  • Regular progress photos
  • Strength improvements
  • Waist measurements
  • Energy levels
  • Daily habits.

"If your waist size is decreasing, you're feeling more energized, and you're making positive changes with your habits," Jeremy concludes, "then trust that you're moving in the right direction regardless of what that number on the scale tells you." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 31 Fitness Tips Every Beginner Needs to Look Sexy, According to Coaches.

Coach Reveals Fast Food Finds Under 300 Calories for Weight Loss

Jenna Bernhardt jennabernhardt10
Copyright jennabernhardt10/Instagram
Jan 21, 2025
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight but don’t want to give up fast food? According to one expert, you don’t have to! Jenna Bernhardt is a fat loss coach and personal trainer who gained and lost 35 to 40 pounds during her three pregnancies. In a new social media post, she reveals her go-to fast food meals that can help you lose weight. “It’s sometimes nice to just go grab fast food! But what if you have goals to hit!? A certain calorie range to stay in? Believe it or not- It can be done!” she writes. “My favorite fast food under 300 calories.”

Chick-fil-A

  • Egg white grill has 290 calories, 8g of fat, and 26g of protein
  • Greek Yogurt Parfait with granola has 270 calories, 9g of fat, and 13g of protein
  • 5 count of nuggets is 160 calories, 7g of fat, and 17g of protein
  • 8 count of nuggets is 250 calories, 11g of fat, and 27g of protein
  • 2 count of Chick-fil-A chicken strips is 200 calories, 9g of fat, and 19g of protein
  • A small mac n cheese bowl is 270 calories, 17g of fat, and 12g of protein
  • A bowl of chicken noodle soup is 255 calories, 5.5g of fat, and 16g of protein.

Starbucks

NEW YORK CITY - MAY 2015: Starbucks store. Starbucks is the largest coffeehouse company in the world.Shutterstock
  • The reduced fat turkey bacon breakfast sandwich is 230 calories, 5g of fat, and 17g of protein.
  • The spinach, feta, and egg white wrap is 290 calories, 8g of fat and 20g of protein.
  • The kale and portabella mushroom sous vide bites are 230 calories, 14g of fat, and 15g of protein.
  • The bacon and gruyere sous vide bites are 300 calories, 20g of fat, and 19g of protein.
  • Their cake pops range anywhere from 140 -170 calories
  • The marshmallow dream bar is 230 calories, 5g of fat, and 1g of protein

Subway

Subway,Restaurant,sandwich,fast,foodShutterstock
  • Veggie Delite A 6-inch Veggie Delite on 9-grain bread has 200–250 calories, 2 grams of fat, made with 9-grain wheat bread and contain two servings of vegetables.
  • Any of the salads are under 300 calories WITHOUT the dressings!
  • Add extra meat to load up on protein!

Taco Bell

Taco,Bell,Restaurant,fast, food, junk, Mexican,Shutterstock

All under 300 calories!

  • Grilled Chicken soft shell fresco style
  • Crunchy Taco with beef fresco style
  • Grilled Steak taco fresco style
  • Veggie Power Bowl- no rice or ranch

Taco John’s

Taco John's exterior and sign. Taco John's is fast-food restaurant featuring Mexican-inspired fast-food.

Shutterstock

  • Crispy Taco, Chicken: 160 calories
  • Softshell Taco, Chicken: 210 calories
  • Street Taco, Chicken: 170 calories
  • Potato Oles-1/2 a small order 250😉

McDonald’s

Ayutthaya,Thailand - March 7, 2018 :View in Porto Go Bangpa-in, McDonald's Restaurant in Ayutthaya,Thailand. McDonald's is an American hamburger and fast food restaurant chainShutterstock
  • Egg McMuffin has 300 calories, 12g of fat, and 17g of protein
  • One hash brown has 150 calories, 9g of fat, and 1g of protein
  • 4 piece chicken nuggets has 190 calories, 12g of fat, and 9g of protein and the 6 piece has 280 calories, 18g of fat, 13g of protein
  • Plain hamburger has 250 calories, 9g of fat, and 12g of protein
  • Cheeseburger has 300 calories, 13g of fat, and 15g of protein
  • One sausage burrito has 300 calories, 16g of fat, and 12g of protein.
  • Fruit and maple oatmeal has 290 calories, 4.5g of fat, and 5g of protein
And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear

.

She Lost 160 Pounds with This Beginner Dumbell Workout

Emma Hooker
Copyright emmaa.getsfit/Instagram
Jan 21, 2025
Do you want to start your weight loss journey but aren’t sure what exercises to do? One expert has a simple routine that helped her lose big. Emma Hooker is a Certified Fitness & Nutrition Coach who lost weight via sustainable habits and non-restrictive lifestyle habits. “Down 160 pounds,” she writes, sharing a before and after photo and sharing her beginner dumbbell workout.

Focus on Form Over Weight

“Starting your weight loss journey can feel overwhelming, but I promise you, we all start somewhere! This beginner-friendly push workout is perfect if you want to start working out! Remember: Form > Weight ALWAYS! Start light and focus on feeling the movement in the right muscles,” she says.

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Here Is the Workout

  • Dumbbell floor press: 3 sets of 10-12 reps
  • Dumbbell shoulder press: 3 sets of 10-12 reps
  • Dumbbell chest fly: 3 sets of 10-12 reps
  • Dumbbell lateral raise: 3 sets of 12-15 reps
  • Tricep kickbacks: 3 sets of 12-15 reps
  • Overhead tricep extensions: 3 sets of 10-12 reps
  • Rest 60-90 seconds between rounds.

Pro Tips

She also offers the following pro tips, reminding beginners to “focus on form first. If you need to do fewer reps or take longer breaks, that’s totally okay! Listen to your body.”

• Start with a 5-10 minute walk to warm up your body

• Keep your core engaged throughout each movement

• Breathe! Exhale on exertion

• Take your time between sets

• End with a gentle 5-10 minute walk to cool down

• Stay hydrated!

She Used to Weight 330 Pounds

In another post she discussed her weight loss journey. “When asked what my dream life would be 3 years ago, I would’ve said material thing. Ask me today? This is my dream life. I am living out every adventure that I couldn’t do when I was 330 pounds. I’m doing this for old Emma, who never thought there would be a way out. I savouring the freedom denied to me when I was at my heaviest,” she says.

It’s Never Too Late to Get in Shape

“I am sharing my story with hundreds of thousands of people. It isn’t about the number though. It’s about reaching that one person, showing them that it’s possible. Reminding them that it is never too late and you are never too far gone. I am a warrior, emerged from the shadows, and with a flame ignited within me that will never be extinguished,” she said. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness Coach Lost 44 Pounds When She Stopped Doing These 5 Things

Laura Denys laura.fitwoman
Copyright laura.fitwoman/Instagram
Jan 21, 2025
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight, doing everything you think you should be, but the number on the scale won’t budge? According to an expert, it’s possible that you are doing the wrong things and don’t even know it. Laura Denys is a fitness and nutrition coach with over 1.3 million Instagram followers. In a new social media post, she discusses her weight loss journey and admits that she couldn’t lose weight until she changed her approach to diet and fitness. Here are the 5 things she stopped doing to lose 44 pounds.


Stop Following Diets

The cabbage soup diet, keto, cleanses or other trendy diets may seem like a quick fix for weight loss. However, if you are seriously restricting yourself and going on crash diets to lose weight, you could be getting in your own way, according to Laura. “Stop following diets,” she says. “Go to get out of that ‘all or nothing’ mindset.”

Stop Skipping Meals

It can be tempting to miss a meal to cut calories from your day, but Laura doesn’t recommend it because oftentimes, it will lead to you eating more later in the day. “Stop skipping meals, used to think going all day without eating was gonna help me get results but it only caused me to binge eat at midnight,” she says.

Stop Overdoing It with Exercise

Also, don’t go too hard with exercise. “Stop exhausting yourself and learn to rest. I used to do hours on the stair master now I only walk/run for my cardio,” she says.

Stop Restricting Yourself

And, you don’t have to go to extremes with your diet. “Stop restricting yourself and had to learn portion control,” she says. You can even enjoy sweet treats. “I learned to enjoy dessert in moderation,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Stop Setting Weight Loss Goals

And her final tip might come as a surprise. “Stop having goals,” she says. “Think that you could lose 2-5lbs a week consistently and would put so much pressure on myself. But as a female your weight changes daily so some weeks l’d lose 2lbs and than gain a lb the next week.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

