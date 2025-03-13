Are you trying to lose weight and tackling nutrition, but nothing works? You might be making a common mistake. Randy Kotey, aka “The Flat Tummy Coach,” is a weight loss and fitness coach who helps his clients “lose weight and reduce bloat,” per his social media bio. In a new social media post, he gets honest about what it takes to get in shape, especially with nutrition. “Here are five common mistakes women often make when trying to lose belly fat,” he says.
Skipping Meals
You might think that skipping a meal helps you eat less throughout the day and will lead to weight loss. However, according to Kotey, this isn’t the case. In fact, it can make you put on weight instead. “Skipping meals, especially breakfast, can slow down metabolism and lead to overeating later in the day, making it harder to lose belly fat,” he writes.
Relying on Low-Fat or Diet Foods
You are wrong if you are walking around the grocery store believing that low-fat and diet foods are the right option for weight loss. “Many low-fat or diet-labeled foods are high in sugar or artificial ingredients, which can contribute to belly fat. It’s better to focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods,” he says.
Not Eating Enough Protein
One major mistake women make is not eating enough protein, per Kotey. “Protein is essential for maintaining muscle mass and boosting metabolism. Not getting enough can make it harder to lose belly fat and maintain weight loss,” he writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW) but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.
Overeating Healthy Fats
Healthy fats can help your body burn fat. But eating too much of them will have the opposite effect. “While healthy fats like avocados, nuts, and olive oil are good for you, they are also calorie-dense. Overeating them can lead to an excess calorie intake, hindering belly fat loss,” Kotey explains.
Drinking High-Calorie Beverages
Don't drink your calories, even if they offer some health benefits. "Consuming sugary drinks, including fruit juices, smoothies, and certain 'health' drinks, can add a lot of hidden calories. These beverages can spike blood sugar levels, leading to increased belly fat.