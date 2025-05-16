These 5 Daily Habits Helped a Nutritionist De-Puff and Slim Down

Heather Robertson is a weight loss warrior and the YouTube creator behind Half Size Me, who lost a whopping 170 pounds the “sustainable, maintainable” way. In a new video, she reveals a few key habits that helped her conquer her life-long addiction to food. She starts off the video with a quote: “People do not decide their future, they decide their habits, and their habits decide their future,” noting that it is “a hundred percent true. “I instilled five big habits into my eating, behaviors, and health behaviors that caused me to lose 170 pounds and keep it off.”
Habit 1: Meal Planning
The first habit that helped her lose weight was meal planning. “Here's the interesting thing. I meal plan every week of the year. Vacation, not vacation, holidays, not holidays. Does the meal planning look wildly different based on the fact I might be on vacation or celebrating a holiday? Sure, but do I maintain the habit of meal planning 52 weeks out of the year,” she says in the post.
“Every week, I plan my meals. Even if it says vacation, eating out, eating out, eating out. It doesn't matter because of what it is. It's the habit of meal planning.”
There Is Science Behind It
There is scientific evidence supporting the benefits of meal planning. Studies the more meals you eat prepared away from home, the higher your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and early death. One study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found meal planning was associated with a healthier diet and less obesity.
Habit 2: Daily Exercise
“My second big habit that I focus on is exercise daily,” she reveals. “It doesn't matter if the exercise is walking, yoga, strength training, some kind of cardio; it's about honoring the habit of doing exercise daily,” she says. “ I do the activity anyway, even if it's a 20-minute power walk. A great exercise is done to check.”
Here Is What You Should Aim For
The current Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans maintain that, at a minimum, adults need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and two days of muscle-strengthening activity per day. However, most experts recommend moving your body daily, whether that is something as small as a short walk or a brief strength training session.
Habit 3: Food Journaling
“The third thing that I do is I journal my food every day,” Heather says. She points out that you can do this by taking photos, tracking calories, tracking macros, or tracking points. “It's really just being aware of what you're eating. And here's the thing: the method you use is not important. What is important is the personal self-awareness that it draws to your eating behaviors,” she points out.
This Way, If Your Weight Goes Up, You Can See Why and Make Changes
“If you're somebody who's using a photo journaling app or paper pencil, if all of a sudden you were to go back two weeks ago and you notice you were eating 50% of your plate and vegetables, you were skipping snacks, now all of a sudden you're not eating any vegetables and you're eating grazing on snacks all day long, regardless of calories, regardless of points you can see your behaviors have changed,” she explains.
"So when your scale weight starts to creep up, you know why you can fix it. You know what's broken. You know what kind of got disrupted, right? But when we have no clue, when we have no idea what we're doing, whether it's with our money, with our food, of course, you're going to struggle because you can't fix what you don't know is broken. So the awareness that comes from journaling is hugely helpful.”
Habit 4: Weigh Yourself Consistently
“The next one, number four, I weigh in consistently, whether it was a weekly weigh-in when I was going to Weight Watchers, whether it's a daily weigh-in,” she says. “I don't allow how I feel about my weight or, or what I ate the night before, to decide whether or not I step on the scale. I step on it anyway,” she says.
Don’t Allow Your “Sensitivity” to Break the Habit
She explains that the number may fluctuate due to a variety of factors, but it’s not the number that matters. “Some days it goes up, some days it comes down. That's part of it. But, if I am allowing my sensitivity toward the scale to decide when or if I will use that habit, it's not a habit.”
Habit 5: Find Support
“My last one, support,” she says. “I had come to the realization after gaining back all the weight I had lost when I was in high school, having tried to do this on my own a myriad of times, that that doesn't work for me, and it doesn't work for the majority of people,” she says. As with other substances, “alcohol, food, this will be kind of a lifelong struggle, and you're going to need to lean in,” she says.
It Was a Pivotal Part of Her Weight Loss Journey
She says that a lot of people she has worked with come back after gaining weight and say to her, "I thought I had this all dialed in. I thought I was okay on my own, and I've kind of accepted that's never gonna be me," but that support is key. "I've had support the entire time. Whether it was me going to Weight Watchers meetings or getting help in the Half Size Me community, I have constantly surrounded myself with support. I've let go of that part of my ego that says I should be able to do it on my own. So that was a huge change," she says about her own journey.