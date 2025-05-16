Skip to content
These 5 Daily Habits Helped a Nutritionist De-Puff and Slim Down

Incorporate them into your routine and watch the weight fall off.

By Leah Suzanne May 16, 2025
By Leah Suzanne May 16, 2025
Do you want to lose weight fast? One expert has the lowdown on some habits that will help you do so. Grace Macena is a social media influencer and “macro-focused” nutritionist who promotes sustainable weight loss. In a few recent posts, she reveals the key habits that finally enabled her to lose weight and de-puff. “I was feeling stuck… Even I feel stuck. I know when I have put on a little extra fluff and recently I felt like I looked puffy. I know you may be rolling your eyes but we all can tell. Recently lost that puff in my face, fluff in my torso by doing these three things,” she says.

She Increased Her Step Count

“I increased my step count. We started 1 mile a day challenge in the monthly group so I got my steps up to 8,500-9,500 per day which makes a big difference for me,” she says. “This is a SMALL WIN that can make such a big difference. I didn’t add cardio per day just overall steps.”

She Amped Up Her Protein Intake

Next, she amped up her protein intake. “Increased my protein to 0.9-1g per lb of my current weight. Protein will keep me full, but also my body will actually burn calories to break protein down. I added hard boiled egg, a protein shake,” she said.

She Started Tracking and Weighing Food

“I really started tracking & weighing. Eye balling just doesn’t cut you are either over eating or undereating. I was always weighing but I also discipling myself to track it. Bc we are human it’s ok to make errors so reduce them by using this tool,” she says.

She Ate Higher Volume Foods

In another post, she reveals she ate more volume foods. “So instead of just reducing your portion size, fill your foods with volume. I like this if you don’t then don’t do it. Example is if you have 3 eggs in am, have 1 egg, 100g of liquid egg whites instead or if you are use to having a cup of rice have 1/2 cup of rice and 1/2 cup cauliflower rice. I smash my granola to make it more volume,” she said.

She Stopped Overly Restricting Herself

“Stop restricting sooo much but if you like a little piece of chocolate at night fit it into your macros. That’s why knowing your macros is key. You can still enjoy foods you like but yes making sure 80 percent of your foods come from Whole Foods is key to faster results and feeling good!” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

By Leah Suzanne May 16, 2025
6 Habits Nutritionist Dropped to Lose 134 Lbs

Christina Jordan
I Lost 134 Pounds After Saying Goodbye to These 6 Habits
Copyright Fit Body/Facebook
Christopher Roback
By Christopher Roback Feb 25, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio

We've all been there – standing in front of the pantry, fighting the urge to grab that sugary snack we know we shouldn't eat. For Christina Jordan, a Board Certified Master Nutritionist at Fit Body Weight Loss, this struggle was all too real. After successfully losing 134 pounds and reversing Type 2 Diabetes, thyroid issues, and autoimmune conditions through healthy eating, she's sharing the key habits she had to break to achieve lasting success. If you're ready to transform your relationship with food, these insights could be exactly what you need.

1. Ignoring Water Intake

"You should be drinking one gallon of water a day," Jordan says in her post. "I know it's a lot, but those cravings for carbohydrates and sugars are often signs that you're dehydrated." She recommends carrying a gallon jug and gradually working up to the full amount, noting that proper hydration is crucial for managing cravings.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

2. Removing Without Replacing

When it comes to breaking addictions, Jordan learned a valuable lesson: "You can't just remove an addiction; you have to replace it," she shares. "It's like ripping off a chunk of your skin – you create a gaping hole that needs to be filled." She suggests finding healthier alternatives, such as naturally sweetened beverages or herbal teas, to replace sugary sodas.

3. Skipping Essential Nutrients

"You have to have all three – protein, complex carbs, and healthy fats – to feel satiated," Jordan explains. She recommends incorporating specific foods like avocados (one per day) or a measured portion of almonds (9-12 count) to maintain balanced nutrition and prevent cravings.

4. Overlooking Physical Activity

"Don't give in to cravings – go do something else," Jordan advises. "Even 10 minutes of exercise will totally calm your sugar cravings." She personally uses exercise as a powerful tool to reprogram her brain's response to sugar cravings, often choosing to walk or use the treadmill when cravings strike.

5. Expecting Immediate Results

"Breaking an addiction takes time," Jordan reminds us. "You're not going to quit craving sugar forever after one day." She explains that it takes approximately 67 days for the brain to heal and form new neural pathways, making it essential to maintain consistency during this period.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

6. Fighting Cravings Without a Strategy

Jordan shares a unique approach to managing cravings: "I have a little band on my wrist that I've been wearing for about 11 or 12 years. Whenever my brain starts to get out of control, I give that little band a tiny snap." This simple technique serves as a pattern interrupter, helping to maintain focus on health goals.

The Science Behind Sugar Addiction

"Breaking sugar is harder than breaking a cocaine addiction because the brain fires off the same way as cocaine," Jordan reveals. She points out that sugar's societal acceptance makes it particularly challenging to overcome, as it's present in many everyday situations and celebrations.

Managing the Transition

"If you're snapping at your kids or family, here's the deal: make sure you're getting enough healthy fats," Jordan advises. She suggests incorporating MCT oil into smoothies, protein shakes, or beverages to help manage mood swings during the sugar detox process.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Finding Healthy Alternatives

Jordan shares her personal strategy for replacing sugary drinks: "I discovered amazing, naturally sugar-free, organic iced teas that taste delicious. I sweeten them with lemons, limes, or oranges." She emphasizes the importance of being open to trying new options and finding what works for you.

The Path to Success

"After a while, your brain will heal those neural connector pathways," Jordan encourages. She maintains that with a 90-day commitment to new habits, you can successfully overcome sugar addiction. "It gets easier because your body heals, your brain heals, and new, better habits replace the old ones." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Weight Loss Coach Reveals 6 Daily Habits That Help Clients Drop 2 Pounds Every Week

Jordyn_Raye10
Copyright jordynray.fit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Oct 24, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

According to most experts, you can safely lose one to two pounds a week. You might be wondering: How can I do this without starving myself? One expert has the answer. Jordyn Raye is a weight loss coach and influencer who regularly shares tips and tricks on how to burn fat and drop pounds in a healthy and sustainable way. “Lose 1-2lb of fat this week,” she says, offering a few easy habits to help get the job done. “Weight loss takes TIME to do it the right way (the right way is the sustainable one,” she adds.

Movement: Get Your Steps In

Jordyn recommends starting with movement. Her suggested step goal? “7k+ steps/ day,” she writes. “Walk after dinner for 10-15 minutes to improve digestion & reduce bloating.” A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and inJAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Movement: Strength Training

She also recommends strength training. “Weight lift 4-5x this week,” she advises. Another way to make sure you move? “Stand at your desk,” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Nutrition: Small, Protein-Packed Meals

Jordyn has several suggestions for nutrition. First, she recommends 30g of protein per meal. “Eat every 3-4 hours,” she says. Also, “limit processed food,” eat out “no more than 4 times per week,” don’t drink your calories, and “get in fruits and veggies daily,” she says.

RELATED: Can Green Tea Help You Lose Weight? Here Is What Science and the Experts Say

Other Daily Habits: Hydrate

As for other daily habits, she stresses the importance of hydration. She recommends “120 oz water per day.” According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is important for a variety of reasons. Water helps get rid of waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature normal, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Other Daily Habits: Self-Care and Sleep

Other daily habits she recommends include “self-care to reduce stress,” planning your week ahead, and “8+ hours of sleep,” she says. What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

RELATED: She Walked 10,000 Steps Every Day for a Month, and Here Is What Happened

Avoid Eating Convenient But Processed Foods

In another post, she outlines bad habits that will keep you from burning fat. “Eating pop tarts & cereal for breakfast- there is nothing good about starting your day off with straight sugar. This just leads to even more cravings & blood sugar crashes throughout the day,” she says in her post.

Don’t Clean Your Plate

If you were trained to “clean your plate” as a child, it might be causing you to overeat as an adult. “Belonging to the ‘clean plate club’ so you don’t waste food- now you feel guilty for not finishing a 1,000+ calorie meal when you go out to eat” is her second bad habit.

Don’t Indulge in a Big Dessert After Dinner

Having a huge sweet treat after a meal could be impacting your weight. “Always having dessert after dinner- this always led me to crave ice cream every single night,” she says. Instead, she recommends satiating your sweet tooth throughout the day with healthier options.

RELATED: 9 High-Protein Foods That Beat Eggs for Weight Loss

Stop Using Food as an Emotional Outlet

“Using food as an emotional outlet” is another bad habit. “Had a good gymnastics meet? Let’s get a McDonald’s frappe. Had a bad day at work? Let’s go get ice cream” is not how you should be functioning. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

4 Easy Ways to Lose Weight, According to a Dietitian

Hailey_Gorski_thetipsykale_dietician3
thetipsykale_dietitian/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Aug 15, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Hailey Gorski (@thetipsykale_dietician) is an LA-based dietician and social media influencer whose goal is to help women take a “holistic” approach to diet and weight loss. In one of her many viral videos, she reveals a few easy ways to get back into shape for summer, using one of her client’s quick transformations as an example. According to Hailey, she made a “real change” to her lifestyle, “which is habits and a better relationship with food,” she said. “So here's how she really made this transformation in just one month.”

Try Lower Calorie Cocktails

@thetipsykale_dietitian

Holistic Girl Summer is the new Hot Girl Summer 😌💅🏻 #dietitian #weightloss #weightlosstips #nutritioncoach

According to Hailey, her client didn’t have to “cut out alcohol and miss out on her best friend's bachelor party.” Instead, “she enjoyed one to two finer cocktails and switched to a lower calorie, lower sugar option,” she said. While still tracking her nutrition progress, she felt confident. She didn't feel like she deprived herself, and she didn't feel guilty.”

Educate Yourself on Nutrition

Hailey_Gorski_thetipsykale_dietician2thetipsykale_dietitian/Instagram

“Did she obsessively track calories on MyFitnessPal? Nope. She tracked when she could so she could establish awareness around what she's eating to learn more about calorie density and different foods but also understand her snacking was intentional and unintentional,” Hailey continues.

Related: I Added These Simple Things to My Walking and Pilates Routine And Now I See a Difference

Take Progress Photos

Hailey_Gorski_thetipsykale_dietician1thetipsykale_dietitian/TikTok

You don’t need to weigh yourself daily. Instead of “using the number on the scale as her only metric of success,” Hailey’s client “also used progress photos,” she says.

Eat in a “Moderate Calorie Deficit”

Counting calories, different food with written quantity of calories, diet concept.Shutterstock

Finally, her clients didn’t starve themselves. “She focused on a moderate calorie deficit, not subtracting from her diet, but adding in foods like protein and high fiber, carbs and fruit,” she says.

Choose Weight Loss Programs “Tailored to You”

Hailey_Gorski_thetipsykale_dietician4thetipsykale_dietitian/Instagram

“The weight loss industry has created a stigma around weight loss,” Hailey concludes. “As a dietician, there is nothing wrong with wanting to lose weight, as long as you have a healthy intention, are seeking programs that are tailored to you, and that will improve your relationship with your food and your body.”

Related: #1 Hack to Make Maintaining Your Weight Loss Easy, According to Nutritionist

These Are “Sustainable Choices,” an Expert Agrees

tara_collingwooddietdivatara/Instagram

The Diet Diva, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian, is totally on board with her suggestions. “These are all excellent changes and are all sustainable choices,” she tells Body Network. “It proves that you don’t need to do drastic diets or intense workouts to still make a difference and get results.”

💪🔥Body Booster: The most important thing to focus on when losing weight is staying in a caloric deficit. Use an online calculator to determine how much you can eat with your activity level and still lose weight. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

I Tried Everything, Then These 5 Habits Helped Me Lose 170 Pounds

Heather_Robertson_Half_Size_Me1
Copyright Half Size Me/YouTube
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Oct 11, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Heather Robertson is a weight loss warrior and the YouTube creator behind Half Size Me, who lost a whopping 170 pounds the “sustainable, maintainable” way. In a new video, she reveals a few key habits that helped her conquer her life-long addiction to food. She starts off the video with a quote: “People do not decide their future, they decide their habits, and their habits decide their future,” noting that it is “a hundred percent true. “I instilled five big habits into my eating, behaviors, and health behaviors that caused me to lose 170 pounds and keep it off.”

Habit 1: Meal Planning

The first habit that helped her lose weight was meal planning. “Here's the interesting thing. I meal plan every week of the year. Vacation, not vacation, holidays, not holidays. Does the meal planning look wildly different based on the fact I might be on vacation or celebrating a holiday? Sure, but do I maintain the habit of meal planning 52 weeks out of the year,” she says in the post.

“Every week, I plan my meals. Even if it says vacation, eating out, eating out, eating out. It doesn't matter because of what it is. It's the habit of meal planning.”

RELATED:14 Walking Mistakes Sabotaging Your Weight Loss That Experts Urge You to Stop

There Is Science Behind It

Orlando,FL/USA-10/2/19: Panda Express chinese fast food restaurant employees waiting on customers.Shutterstock

There is scientific evidence supporting the benefits of meal planning. Studies the more meals you eat prepared away from home, the higher your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and early death. One study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found meal planning was associated with a healthier diet and less obesity.

Habit 2: Daily Exercise

Woman,Practicing,Warrior,Yoga,Pose,Outdoors,Over,Sunset,Sky,.Shutterstock

“My second big habit that I focus on is exercise daily,” she reveals. “It doesn't matter if the exercise is walking, yoga, strength training, some kind of cardio; it's about honoring the habit of doing exercise daily,” she says. “ I do the activity anyway, even if it's a 20-minute power walk. A great exercise is done to check.”

RELATED: Trish Koeslag Pops the Lid on 2 “Dieting Myths” That Kept Her From Losing 15 Pounds

Here Is What You Should Aim For

Fit woman fitness performing doing deadlift exercise with dumbbellShutterstock

The current Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans maintain that, at a minimum, adults need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and two days of muscle-strengthening activity per day. However, most experts recommend moving your body daily, whether that is something as small as a short walk or a brief strength training session.

Habit 3: Food Journaling

Young female nutritionist with healthy food writing diet plan in office, closeupShutterstock

“The third thing that I do is I journal my food every day,” Heather says. She points out that you can do this by taking photos, tracking calories, tracking macros, or tracking points. “It's really just being aware of what you're eating. And here's the thing: the method you use is not important. What is important is the personal self-awareness that it draws to your eating behaviors,” she points out.

This Way, If Your Weight Goes Up, You Can See Why and Make Changes

,Woman,,Palm,To,Forehead,Thinking,Oops,face,palm,mistake,diet,obese,overweightShutterstock

“If you're somebody who's using a photo journaling app or paper pencil, if all of a sudden you were to go back two weeks ago and you notice you were eating 50% of your plate and vegetables, you were skipping snacks, now all of a sudden you're not eating any vegetables and you're eating grazing on snacks all day long, regardless of calories, regardless of points you can see your behaviors have changed,” she explains.

"So when your scale weight starts to creep up, you know why you can fix it. You know what's broken. You know what kind of got disrupted, right? But when we have no clue, when we have no idea what we're doing, whether it's with our money, with our food, of course, you're going to struggle because you can't fix what you don't know is broken. So the awareness that comes from journaling is hugely helpful.”

RELATED:7 Surprising Truths About Male Baldness I Discovered After Shaving My Head

Habit 4: Weigh Yourself Consistently

overweight woman on scale at homeShutterstock

“The next one, number four, I weigh in consistently, whether it was a weekly weigh-in when I was going to Weight Watchers, whether it's a daily weigh-in,” she says. “I don't allow how I feel about my weight or, or what I ate the night before, to decide whether or not I step on the scale. I step on it anyway,” she says.

Don’t Allow Your “Sensitivity” to Break the Habit

Upset and unmotivated woman on electronic floor scale in bedroom wondering why cannot lose weight despite her new diet, looking aside with sade face expression. Weight Loss and healthy lifestyleShutterstock

She explains that the number may fluctuate due to a variety of factors, but it’s not the number that matters. “Some days it goes up, some days it comes down. That's part of it. But, if I am allowing my sensitivity toward the scale to decide when or if I will use that habit, it's not a habit.”

Habit 5: Find Support

Running Women walking in CountryShutterstock

“My last one, support,” she says. “I had come to the realization after gaining back all the weight I had lost when I was in high school, having tried to do this on my own a myriad of times, that that doesn't work for me, and it doesn't work for the majority of people,” she says. As with other substances, “alcohol, food, this will be kind of a lifelong struggle, and you're going to need to lean in,” she says.

RELATED:10 Walking Mistakes That Kept Me Fat I Vowed Never to Repeat After Losing 140 Pounds

It Was a Pivotal Part of Her Weight Loss Journey

Lafayette - Circa April 2017: Weight Watchers Meeting Location. Oprah Winfrey is a Weight Watchers Spokesperson and Stockholder IVShutterstock

She says that a lot of people she has worked with come back after gaining weight and say to her, “I thought I had this all dialed in. I thought I was okay on my own, and I've kind of accepted that's never gonna be me,” but that support is key. “I've had support the entire time. Whether it was me going to Weight Watchers meetings or getting help in the Half Size Me community, I have constantly surrounded myself with support. I've let go of that part of my ego that says I should be able to do it on my own. So that was a huge change,” she says about her own journey. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

Cold brewed iced latte coffee, Ice coffee latte cup in a plastic glass on. barista hand in coffee cafe.banner background.Cold brew coffee ads.Latte with milk caffeine.plastic ice cup.Arabica roasted.
20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic
Shutterstock
Leah Suzanne
By Leah Suzanne May 12, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Ozempic can be highly effective for weight loss, but there are definitely some unpleasant side effects to contend with, as the makers of the drug, Novo Nordisk, warn about. Nausea, constipation, and stomach pain are common, but avoiding certain foods and behaviors can make a difference. Here are 20 things to avoid while on Ozempic, to make the most of the medication and encourage healthy weight loss.

Too Much Sugar

Different sugar on dark tableShutterstock

Added sugars, and sugary sodas, can spike blood sugar. Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, recommends that people avoid sugary foods while on the drug. “If you are taking medication to lower your sugar levels, it is advisable to avoid excess sugar consumption,” Dr. Dina Peralta-Reich, MD, FAAP, FOMA, tells Parade. “Failure to watch what you eat and keep your sugar levels elevated may prevent you from seeing the intended results of the medication,” she shares.”

Ultra-Processed Foods

Pop,Tarts,Toaster,Pastry,processed,food,sugar​2. Processed FoodsShutterstock

Ultra-processed foods can make side effects of Ozempic worse. “This medication slows down gastric emptying and the dense food will move much slower through your intestines, which can make you feel sick [and experience] nausea, vomiting, reflux and abdominal pain,” says Dr. Peralta-Reich. “Someone may not see the results they're looking for either.”

High-Fat Foods

Symbol of a public toilet, bathroom, bathroomsShutterstock

Foods high in saturated and trans fats can make side effects of Ozempic worse. Some people complain of diarrhea and stomach pains. “I’ve seen an almost dumping syndrome-like response in people taking GLP-1s when they eat simple carbohydrates and high-fat foods,” Dr. Shauna Levy, a specialist in obesity medicine and medical director of the Tulane Bariatric and Weight Loss Center in New Orleans, tells TODAY.

Sitting All Day

Female office worker in glasses rubbing tired eyes, exhausted from overworking, sitting at workplace in office. stress, deskShutterstock/Prostock-studio

Staying active is important while on Ozempic. Regular exercise is not only important for health, it can prevent muscle loss. The goal should be fat loss, and getting strong.

Not Hydrating

Guy is suffering from heat, man with heatstroke. Having sunstroke at summer hot weather. Dangerous sun, boy under sunshine. Headache, feeling bad. Person holds hand on head at sea, beachShutterstock

Don’t forget to drink your water and stay hydrated. Drinking water can help with side effects of Ozempic, especially nausea. Ozempic.com recommends drinking clear or ice-cold drinks to combat any nausea and discomfort.

Too Much Alcohol

Happy young people cheering cocktail glasses together at beach party - Multi-ethnic friends enjoying happy hour sitting at bar table - Alcohol, drinks, friends​Pro TipsShutterstock

Avoid alcohol on Ozempic, experts advice. “One, it’s just empty calories. Two, it tends to make people make decisions that they otherwise might not make,” says Dr. Levy. “It could increase hunger, and the whole point of GLP-1s, or at least one of the points, is to decrease hunger. So it sort of negates their purpose.”

Be Mindful of Portions

Healthy diet plan for weight loss, daily ready meal menu. Close up Woman weighing lunch box cooked in advance,ready to eat on kitchen scale. scales, weighShutterstock

Ozempic keeps food in the stomach longer, so bigger portions can cause discomfort. “Understanding that overall portions are smaller on these medications, we want to optimize nutritional intake and consume the ‘best’ calories available,” obesity medicine physician Dr. Christopher McGowan tells TODAY. “The focus should be on lean protein, healthy fruits and vegetables, adequate fiber and adequate fluid intake.”

Be Mindful of Coffee

Man in the kitchen pouring a mug of hot filtered coffee from a glass pot. Having breakfast in the morningShutterstock

“Overall, coffee is perfectly fine to consume, but for some individuals can lead to stomach irritation,” says Dr. McGowan. “Therefore, I recommend drinking coffee in moderation, such as one to two cups a day. Patients should also be mindful of calorie-dense additives, like cream and sugar.”

Don’t Skip Meals

Unhappy Woman refusing to Eat her Pizza Dish in a Restaurant. Disgruntled customer not liking the meal sending it backShutterstock

It’s easy to skip meals when on Ozempic, but make sure you’re getting enough nutrition. Some people have even become malnourished as a result of not eating. “It’s never healthy to not eat,” Dr. Hwang said. Dr. Janice Jin Hwang, the division chief of endocrinology and metabolism at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine tells the New York Times.

Don’t Consider It a Quick Fix

Thoughtful mature man standing near mirror at homeShutterstock

Ozempic should be part of a long-term health plan. “It’s important to note that if you start taking either of these drugs for weight loss, your body may get used to it, establishing a new normal,” says UC Davis Health. This can cause your weight to plateau. Research has shown that if you stop taking Ozempic (or Wegovy), it's likely that you will gain back the weight you lost.”

Same Unhealthy Lifestyle

Bartender pours alcoholic drink into small glasses on bar​Don’t Drink as Much AlcoholShutterstock

Don’t continue an unhealthy diet and assume it’s ok because of Ozempic. “You can likely lose weight on semaglutide medications without changing your diet and activity behaviors, but these lifestyle changes will make the treatment more effective,” Richard Siegel, MD, tells the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy. “Also, we don’t know if weight loss will have the same health benefits if one does not change their behaviors.”

Protect Your Health

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens. Ozempic is a medication for obesityMost Women on GLP-1s Are Making a Few Common MistakesShutterstock

Some doctors warn that taking Ozempic can make people complacent about their health. “It is important to remember that obesity is heterogenous, chronic and complex,” Vijaya Surampudi, MD, physician nutrition specialist and assistant director of the UCLA Weight Management Program (RFO), tells UCLA Health. “There is no cure for obesity. It requires lifelong treatment that’s not one size fits all.”

Carbonated Beverages

,Bubbly,Soda,Pop,Ice,Cubes,sugar, coke, pepsi, cola​Soda and Sugary DrinksShutterstock

Ozempic slows down digestion, keeping food in your stomach for longer. This causes a feeling of fullness and some unpleasant side effects for some people like belching. Stick to still water as carbonated beverages can make stomach issues worse.

Long-Term Goals

Cup of coffee, and note pad on old wooden table, paper, pencil, journal, journalingShutterstock

If you plan on only taking Ozempic or Wegovy for a short while, it’s likely your weight will come back on. “In one trial of Wegovy, people regained about two-thirds of the weight lost within a year of stopping the drug,” Dr. Siegel explains. “Lifestyle changes can help maintain weight loss, but it’s unusual to maintain all weight loss once you stop any weight loss medication.”

Refined Carbohydrates

Poached,Egg,Toast,breakfast​Eat BreakfastShutterstock

Refined carbohydrates tend to spike blood sugar, which is exactly what Ozempic is meant to treat. You don’t have to cut these foods out entirely, but be aware it makes it harder for Ozempic to do its job. “Foods like white bread, white rice, crackers, or even cereals may seem like better choices than foods with added sugar, but refined carbohydrates still metabolize as glucose in the body,” Christine Fallabel, MPH, tells Diabetes Strong.

Watch Out For High Fiber

Farmer woman holding wooden box full of fresh raw vegetables. Basket with vegetable (cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, radish, corn, garlic and peppers) in the hands.​And Improve Insulin SensitivityShutterstock

While many green vegetables are low GI, be careful about the fiber. “If you’re not used to eating a lot of vegetables, you may experience side effects such as bloating and gas, until your body has acclimated to eating a more fiber-filled diet,” Fallabel says.

Junk Food

Donuts,With,Icing,On,Pastel,Pink,Background.,Sweet,Donuts.​Belly Flab Strip Tip: Sugar and Fat Calories Leave Its Mark on Your BodyShutterstock

Junk food—which you should be avoiding either way for weight loss purposes—often contains high levels of sodium. “Ultra-processed foods are high in sodium, saturated fats and added sugars, which contribute to a range of health problems,” Elizabeth Ko, MD, and Eve Glazier, MD, tell UCLA Health. These include an increased risk of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, lowered immune response, certain cancers, dementia and early death.”

Spicy Foods

February 06, 2018, Belarus, Minsk. Horizontal photo of a tabasco sauce bottle with red chilli and black peppers, dark wooden background. Selective focus.Shutterstock

Ozempic can cause acid reflux due to slow digestion. Spicy foods can make acid reflux worse, experts warn. However, if acid reflux is not an issue, people can probably enjoy spicy foods if they wish.

Always See a Medical Professional

GDANSK, POLAND - MAY 2022: obese fat man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels​The Drugs Mimic the GLP-1 Hormone Naturally Produced by the BodyShutterstock

Ozempic should only be prescribed by a medical professional. “Typically, I prescribe Ozempic for diabetes and have more often prescribed Wegovy for weight loss,” endocrinologist Alyssa Dominguez, MD, tells Keck Medicine. “I have used Ozempic, sometimes, off-label for weight loss, though getting insurance approval for that can be challenging.”

Fried Foods

French fries in hot fat in a deep fryer​3. Deep-Fried ItemsShutterstock

Fried, greasy foods can make Ozempic stomach issues worse. “Foods high in fat can make digestive side effects worse. Since food hangs around longer in the stomach, it has more time to cause problems,” Sarah Bullard, MS, RD, LD, tells Signos. “Some studies have shown that consuming too much fat can increase symptoms of fullness, nausea, and bloating in individuals with digestive issues and heartburn. Reducing fat intake resolved symptoms.”

💪🔥Body Booster: A whole foods Mediterranean diet is ideal while taking Ozempic.

Sophie van Oostenbrugge Shares Her Routine

Sophie van Oostenbrugg gainsbybrains
Copyright gainsbybrains/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Suzanne
By Leah Suzanne May 11, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to get your glutes sculpted for summer? Sophie van Oostenbrugg is a fitness trainer and the founder of the Gains with Brains app. She regularly shares workouts with her 2.4 million Instagram followers on how to burn fat and build muscle. “I grew up hearing that women should be as small as possible. That’s why I loved being able to share my bulking journey on social. I’ve done 2 bulks so far.. and I was thinking about starting and sharing a 3rd one,” she wrote in a recent post. She also revealed her “medium leg day” workout, which will help you tone up fast.

She Does Multiple Leg Days a Week

“I have good news today..it’s a medium leg day!!!🫣🤭sooo I split my leg workouts & currently have lighter, medium and heavier days. this helps me with recovery, train through a variety of rep ranges and make it more enjoyable,” she explains in the post.

She Does 8 to 12 Reps of Each Exercise

In the video she explains that she has “multiple leg days per week.” She goes onto reveal all of the exercises she does with “rep ranges from 8 to 12.”

RDLS

“I started with RDLs, four sets of eight,” Sophie reveals. To do Romanian deadlifts, start with both legs pressed evenly on the floor. “Slightly bend knees while bending over,” says The Body Network’s Resident RDN, The Diet Diva, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian. “Keep your arms pointing down toward the floor and lower with you almost touching the floor. Keep hips and shoulders square facing forward throughout the exercise. Return to standing.” She suggests repeating 10 to 12 times with the right leg and repeating on the left side. “Progression includes holding a weight in the arm pointing toward the floor,” she adds.

Sumo Squat with Kettlebell

“Then I moved on to a sumo squat with kettlebell. You know the deal, form over everything, so go slow and control the weight,” she says. Sumo squats are similar to regular squats, only you point your toes outward.

Glute Bridges

“Then I did glute bridges,” Sophie continues. You can do glute bridges with or without weights.

Cable Step Up

Next up? Cable step ups, using an exercise block. “These are great as they help with balance and therefore they're easier to overload,” she says.

Seated Leg Curl

She sits down at a machine. “Then I did a seated leg curl,” she says.

Core Exercise

“I finished with some core exercises,” Sophie concludes. “I want to get my core as strong as humanly possible so I can keep recording more intense ab workouts.”

💪🔥Body Booster: Try splitting up your workouts into light, medium, and intense days to allow your body ample time needed to recover.

She Lost 70 Pounds From Hot Girl Walks

Joyy Maria joyymaria
Copyright joyymaria/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Suzanne
By Leah Suzanne May 11, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to accelerate your weight loss? Go on a hot girl walk. Joy Maria (@therealjoyymaria/video) is a weight loss influencer and mother who lost 70 pounds in less than 11 months. One of her secret weight loss weapons? “Hot girl walks,” she reveals in a video. “Walking is a thousand percent, the most underrated way to lose weight,” she adds, “and one of my favorite things to do is walk.” Here is everything you need to know about how she lost weight, including some great walking tips.

She Walks to Run Her Errands

@therealjoyymaria Dont sleep on walking 🫶🏽 #hotgirlwalk #walking #weightloss #weightlosstransformation #weightlosscheck #postpartumweightloss ♬ original sound - JOY 💕

She Recommends Walking After a Workout to “Cool Down

“I love walking after training because it's low impact, and my trainer's pretty intense. So it's just kind of like my cool down. I can listen to podcasts, I can answer emails, I can talk on the phone, scroll on TikTok, whatever. So get to walking, sis,” she says.

Calorie Deficit

In another video she details “exactly” how she went from 230 pounds to 160 pounds in 10 to 11 months. “If somebody is telling you that you can lose weight without being in a calorie deficit run because they're lying,” she continues, calling it “the most important step” to losing weight. “I know you guys have heard the saying, you cannot outrun a bad diet, and it's so true. Google, TDEE calculator. From there, put in your information. I'm gonna tell you exactly how many calories you need to eat. I ate about 1600 to 1800 calories daily, just depending on my activity level for the day. If I did two workouts that day, I would eat closer to 1800. If I had a more sedentary day, I would eat closer to 1500 to 1600.”

Meal Plan

Next she recommends a meal plan. “I have a seven day meal plan available at the top of my profile. It just makes it really easy when you're going to a grocery shop, when you're first starting out, when things are structured, it's gonna make it a lot easier to follow and just to stay consistent, not skipping breakfast, especially if we're exercising.”

Here Is What She Eats in a Day

Her favorite breakfast is “avocado toast on sourdough bread, one hard boiled egg,” which she seasons, adding truffle hot sauce, two pieces of bacon, and one piece of sausage. “High protein, good, healthy fat, and a healthy balance of carbs,” she says. “This can also be a breakfast or a lunch because it is super filling.” Another favorite is yogurt bowls made with Dannon Light and Fit Greek yogurt with granola blackberries and blueberries. She also likes tunacado sandwiches with sourdough bread, cheese, tomato, avocado, and pesto basil spread. For dinner she might have a small bowl of Turkey chili.

Hydration

She also drinks “a ton” of water, “like a gallon of water a day,” she says. The U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine recommends that men should drink about 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of fluids a day and women about 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) of fluids. Why is hydration so important? Water helps get rid of waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature normal, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues, according to Mayo Clinic.

Working Out

Working out is the “second most important part,” she says. “I was taking group classes when it first started. They were high intensity bootcamp. From there, I got a trainer at the same gym. I also work out on my own. If the gym intimidates you, I strongly recommend you guys try some group fitness classes. They're a really great way to hold yourself accountable because you're in a group setting and the people around you can motivate you,” she adds. “I incorporated Pilates about nine to 10 months into my fitness journey, and I wish I would've done it sooner.”

💪🔥Body Booster: If you are working out but not seeing the weight loss results you desire, add walking to your routine every day.

