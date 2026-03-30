Marie Osmond Lost 50 Pounds and Here's the One Rule She Never Breaks at 66

Although many fans know Marie Osmond from Dancing with the Stars and as a co-host on The Talk, she's been crushing it in the entertainment industry for more than six decades. She co-hosted the Donny & Marie variety show with her brother back in the 70s, starred in musicals on Broadway, wrote several best-selling books, and co-founded Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, a non-profit organization that supports hospitals for children across the U.S.

The busy 66-year-old has opened up about challenges she faced with body dysmorphia and growing up under the constant scrutiny of Hollywood—and how it impacted her weight fluctuations in adulthood.

1 She Shed 50 Pounds With Nutrisystem

Osmond lost 50 pounds by following the Nutrisystem plan, a brand she was a longtime spokesperson for.

"Nutrisystem worked for me and helped me lose 50 pounds sixteen years ago," Osmond shared in a press release in 2023. "But it's not just about weight loss. It's about weight management and learning proper nutrition for a lifetime of health and wellness."

2 She Teamed up With Nutrisystem To Debut "Complete 55"

The star collaborated with Nutrisystem to debut the brand's "Complete 55" weight-loss plan for women 55 and up.

"It's no secret that as women our bodies change as we get older, especially as we go through menopause, and it's not as easy to lose weight," Osmond said in the press release. "What worked before might not work anymore. That's why I teamed up with the experts at Nutrisystem to create their newest plan, Complete 55."

3 She Maintained Her Weight Loss for 15+ Years

The inspiring news? Osmond lost 50 pounds and maintained her transformation for 15+ years by making healthy lifestyle choices a top priority. The key is to make a decision, create a game plan that works best for you, and stick with it–long term. Osmond did exactly that.

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4 She Has a Good Relationship With Food

Osmond reminds herself that food is not an enemy, but rather a friend.

"Don't think of it as weight loss. Because the minute you think 'dieting,' you think, 'oh, I can't have this,' and that's not what this is about," she previously told Closer Weekly.

5 She Has a 5-Pound Weight Gain Limit

It's not uncommon to put on a few extra pounds around the holidays or certain times of the year. Once Osmond gained extra pounds, she focused on getting back to her weight. According to Page Six, the star never allows herself to "get more than five pounds overweight."

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6 She Fasts Monthly

Although Osmond likes to eat and doesn't fast all the time, she does it once a month to stay on the right track. She noted that, when done too frequently, "It shuts your metabolism down. So, you get to the point that you really can't eat a lot of food and that doesn't work for me. I need to eat. It's my energy, and also, I think it's your mental health" (via Page Six).

For more weight-loss inspiration, check out Ree Drummond Gained the Weight Back at 57 and Here Are 5 Habits She Used to Lose It Again Without Counting a Single Calorie.