Drew Barrymore Lost 20 Pounds at 51 and Here Are 5 Habits She Swears By After Years of "Crying in Her Closet"

Drew Barrymore's talk show The Drew Barrymore Show is a genuine fan favorite. It's in its sixth season and reportedly draws in around 1.6 million viewers who enjoy the lifestyle news, cooking and home inspiration, and relatable wellness topics.

Barrymore shared her 20-pound weight-loss journey with the world and revealed that feeling good in her own skin has been a "rollercoaster" ride. The actress adopted several lifestyle changes that were quite helpful for her and can be inspirational for anyone embarking on their own transformation.

1 Her Weight-Loss Journey Was a "Rollercoaster"

Barrymore shared before-and-after photos of her weight-loss transformation post-pregnancy. In the post, Barrymore revealed that her personal journey had been a challenging "rollercoaster"—but "beautiful ride."

She captioned her post, "I go up and I go down. The rollercoaster of my body is a challenging, but beautiful ride. I made two kids. The single most important purpose for me being on this planet is for them! It is a true miracle I was able to have these two girls. So whatever the aftermath on my body, well bring it on! That said, there have been times I have stood in my closet and just cried. Hated getting dressed. Didn't feel good! It takes so much for me to look decent. I have to eat just right and work my tail off!"

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2 She Established Balance

The celeb went on to share that, after 45 years, she finally found "that elusive B called BALANCE."

"If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there," she wrote. "You can too! However, it is hard to sustain and can take a lot of the joy out of life with food. But not anymore. NOW I have found that elusive B called BALANCE. 45! It only took 45 years to find myself. Right where I am supposed to be. And it's not perfect. But it's me. And most importantly, I want to share it with you."

3 She Prioritized Protein

One key player in Barrymore's diet? The celeb emphasizes high-protein foods like chicken and fish.

"I feel really great. I followed Kimberly Snyder's methods, but I added some protein like fish and chicken since she's all vegetarian or vegan," Barrymore told Us Weekly. "I've been very disciplined and all I did was cry and dream about pizza. I still am dreaming and crying about pizza."

4 She Started Each Day With a Healthy Hydration Habit

Lemon water is celebrated for its health benefits, and it's something Barrymore weaved into her morning routine.

"When I first woke up this morning, I had a hot water with lemon juice. It's a great way to jump-start your body for the day," the actress told Grubstreet.

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5 She Trained Hard

Fitness is another healthy part of Barrymore's routine—so much so that she raved about her trainer during her Grubstreet interview, noting, "I had a great training session with my trainer, Marnie Alton. She kicks my butt, but is inspiring at the same time. It really has changed my life."

The star also told InStyle that she dedicated herself to hour-long Pilates workouts at least four times a week and maintained a clean diet to stay in shape (via People).

6 She Had Healthy Post-Workout Snacks on Deck

In any weight-loss journey, it's important to have healthy foods at home in order to curb cravings. Barrymore shared with Grubstreet her go-to post-workout snack she loves to prepare: avocado toast.

"I keep it simple with mashed-up avocado, fresh lemon juice, sea salt, pepper, and sometimes chili flakes, if I'm feeling bold," she said.

For more weight-loss inspiration, check out Ree Drummond Gained the Weight Back at 57 and Here Are 5 Habits She Used to Lose It Again Without Counting a Single Calorie.