Janet Jackson Lost 70 Pounds After Pregnancy Without Cardio And Here Are the 4 Things Her Trainer Had Her Do

Gaining weight during pregnancy is completely natural and expected. Several factors can cause pregnancy weight gain. In addition to the growing baby, the placenta and amniotic fluid also contribute to the total. During delivery, the baby, placenta, and fluid leave the body—however, some retained fluid and fat often remain, which can cause postpartum weight retention. Janet Jackson lost weight after giving birth to her son—and her trainer says she didn't rely on cardio. Here's everything the celeb did to get into shape.

1 She Lost 70 Pounds After Giving Birth to Her Son

After the birth of her son Eissa in 2017, pop and R&B legend Janet Jackson kickstarted an inspiring health journey and lost roughly 70 pounds. The celeb's transformation took time and was the result of much dedication, guidance, and a consistent regime of fitness and healthy eating. Here's exactly how Janet Jackson did it.

RELATED: Mariah Carey lost 70 pounds and this is the diet plan that helped her slim down

2 She Worked With a Trainer

According to HELLO!, Jackson enlisted the help of her British trainer, Paulette Sybliss, to get back into shape six weeks following the birth of her son.

Working with a personal trainer can be a life-changing step when your goal is to lose a significant amount of weight. A certified fitness pro can design a custom workout plan to help you build muscle, boost endurance, and maximize your calorie burn.

And that's not the only standout benefit. A trainer provides endless motivation, knowledge, and accountability throughout the process. Think of a trainer as a personal support system—offering expert guidance, encouragement, and the structure necessary to stay on track and build healthy habits that are sustainable.

3 Her Training Was "Intense"

The majority of Jackson's workouts emphasized strength training—think exercises like pushups, planks, squats, and deadlifts—which she performed diligently. Each session lasted more than 45 minutes—and Sybliss told E! News that the training was quite "intense." Jackson worked out at least four times a week.

RELATED: If You Can Complete These 5 Morning Exercises Without Rest After 50, Your Fitness Is Top 10%

4 She Focused On Productive Fat-Burning Workouts

"When you're working with weights and you're working the muscle that way, it elevates the heart rate, but also it's creating that fat-burning effect, both during the session and also when she left me, and that was key," Sybliss added.

5 She Didn't Do Cardio

According to Sybliss, the duo emphasized workouts with weights rather than classic cardio.

"We were doing three or four exercises with weights back to back. What that does—you would look at her and think she'd done like an hour of cardio with me—but when you're working with weights and you're working the muscle that way, it elevates the heart rate, but also it's creating that fat burning affect both during the session and also when she left me, and that was key," she told E! News.

RELATED: 5 Morning Exercises That Firm Belly Overhang Faster Than Pilates After 60

6 She Maintained a Balanced, Nutritious Diet

Jackson maintained a balanced and nutritious diet, while fueling her body to reach her health goals.

When weight loss is your end game, nutrition must be a major player. It's important to focus on balanced macronutrients, including protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats. Protein helps preserve muscle and keep it from breaking down during weight loss. Carbohydrates provide quick energy to fuel your workouts. Healthy fats keep your hormones in check and nutrient absorption.

7 She's Fit and Healthy

"She thought she'd have to lose more and I knew she wouldn't. You can see how she looks. I mean her waist is tiny. She looks incredible and she's so fit, but she's also healthy," Sybliss told E! News. "She looks incredibly healthy. She actually looks smaller in person than the pictures. If you see her and think she looks small, you stand next to her and she's even smaller."

If you're looking for more weight-loss inspiration, check out Kelly Clarkson Lost 60 Pounds Without Ozempic and Here Are 4 Foods She Cut Completely.