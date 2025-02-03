Are you over 40 and trying to lose weight? Getting in shape can be overwhelming. However, it doesn’t have to be. One personal trainer maintains that all you need to do is master five simple exercises. Caroline Idiens is a fitness influencer and personal trainer with over 25 years of professional experience helping clients achieve their fitness goals. In a new post, she reveals a few key moves to help you shape up. “5 exercises you need to do at 40+ to build strength💪🏻add weights as you progress,” she writes.
Squats
The first exercise? Squats. “Squats are a brilliant compound functional move building lower body strength and engaging the core,” she says. “You can do bodyweight squats or use weights/bands. This exercise works quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, core.”
LungesShutterstock
Next up, another glute buster, lunges, a “functional move,” she explains. “You can do forward, reverse & lateral lunges. This exercise works glutes, hamstrings, quads. Again add weights as needed.”
Push-UpsShutterstock
Another exercise that offers a lot of bang for its buck? Push-ups, “a brilliant bodyweight exercise that build upper body strength & engage the core. Modify as needed (e.g incline push-ups against the wall or a chair),” she says. “This exercise works your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core.”
Rows
Rows, either with body weight or actual weights, as you progress. “Rows strengthen your back, improve your posture. Great functional move. They work the back muscles as well as engaging the arms & shoulders & core for stability,” she says.
PlanksShutterstock
And last but not least, planks. They are “a great exercise for building upper body & core strength,” she says. “They work your deep core muscles.”
Lift WeightsShutterstock
“Strength training is vital as you age. My passion has always been strength training, and never more so than today,” Caroline previously wrote for Sheer Luxe. “Once we hit 30, our bone density and muscle mass decrease. Strength training plays a significant role in preventing this loss and we can actually build new bone by using weights. This can help reduce the risk of osteoporosis, which women are so susceptible to, especially post-menopause.”
There Are Lots of BenefitsShutterstock
“Moreover, strength training gives you such a feeling of power in everyday life – it’ll help with sleep, anxiety, co-ordination and will also help you manage your weight,” she wrote, adding that it “won’t make you bulky,” despite popular misconception. “It’s a myth that using weights will make you bulky – unless you are using very heavy weights and dramatically changing your diet, this simply isn’t true. It’s also important to remember that you can’t spot reduce fat. Your body works as a whole and, whilst you can tone a particular area, working the full body consistently along with a sensible diet will make the difference.”
Science Supports Strength Training for Weight LossShutterstock
According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:
- Develop strong bones
- Manage your weight
- Enhance your quality of life
- Manage chronic conditions
- Sharpen your thinking skills.
She Also Recommends CardioShutterstock
“In an ideal world, combine weights with cardio,” Caroline adds. Why is it important to do both? “While you may burn more calories in a cardio workout, strength training builds muscle. The two aren’t mutually exclusive and, for a leaner, fitter body, you should combine the two. Cardio is essential for heart health and for building stamina and endurance. At the same time, when we lift weights, we build muscle, boost metabolism and reduce our risk of injury,” she says.
Diet MattersShutterstock
And, you can’t out-exercise a bad diet. “People think they can exercise, eat rubbish and still see great results,” she recently told The Daily Mail. “Sadly it doesn’t work like that. It’s about balance and moderation.” As for one main meal tip? “And protein with every meal – you need it for strength training,” she says.
Here Is What She Eats in a DayShutterstock
Caroline starts her day with tea, coffee, and a banana. Then, after her 9 am workout class, she has breakfast, usually scrambled egg and avocado on sourdough. For lunc,h she likes chicken salad. Dinner might be a teriyaki salmon noodle stir-fry. As for snacks, she might have fruit and a bit of chocolate in the afternoon. She also drinks a lot of water.