40+ Trainer Reveals Simple Workout Plan to Build Strength at Home

They are simple, but adequate for fat loss

By Leah GrothFeb 03, 2025
Caroline Idiens
carolinescircuits/Instagram
By Leah GrothFeb 03, 2025
Fitness & Workouts

Are you over 40 and trying to lose weight? Getting in shape can be overwhelming. However, it doesn’t have to be. One personal trainer maintains that all you need to do is master five simple exercises. Caroline Idiens is a fitness influencer and personal trainer with over 25 years of professional experience helping clients achieve their fitness goals. In a new post, she reveals a few key moves to help you shape up. “5 exercises you need to do at 40+ to build strength💪🏻add weights as you progress,” she writes.

Squats

The first exercise? Squats. “Squats are a brilliant compound functional move building lower body strength and engaging the core,” she says. “You can do bodyweight squats or use weights/bands. This exercise works quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, core.”

Lunges

Woman doing walking lunges outdoors. Fitness, sport and healthy lifestyle concept.Shutterstock

Next up, another glute buster, lunges, a “functional move,” she explains. “You can do forward, reverse & lateral lunges. This exercise works glutes, hamstrings, quads. Again add weights as needed.”

Push-Ups

Strong senior man making strength workout, doing push ups on sports mat, exercising at home, copy space. Sporty elderly man training his body, leading active lifestyleShutterstock

Another exercise that offers a lot of bang for its buck? Push-ups, “a brilliant bodyweight exercise that build upper body strength & engage the core. Modify as needed (e.g incline push-ups against the wall or a chair),” she says. “This exercise works your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core.”

Rows

Crop anonymous female athlete in tight orange sportswear doing exercise with resistance band on rowing machine during workout in gym

Shutterstock

Rows, either with body weight or actual weights, as you progress. “Rows strengthen your back, improve your posture. Great functional move. They work the back muscles as well as engaging the arms & shoulders & core for stability,” she says.

Planks

Home training concept. Smiling senior woman doing elbow plank on yoga mat in living room. Positive mature lady doing her workout routine, exercising indoors, strengthening her core musclesShutterstock

And last but not least, planks. They are “a great exercise for building upper body & core strength,” she says. “They work your deep core muscles.”

Lift Weights

woman lifting weights outdoor. Attractive woman working with dumbbells. Fitness woman exercising with small weights in mountain at sunlightShutterstock

“Strength training is vital as you age. My passion has always been strength training, and never more so than today,” Caroline previously wrote for Sheer Luxe. “Once we hit 30, our bone density and muscle mass decrease. Strength training plays a significant role in preventing this loss and we can actually build new bone by using weights. This can help reduce the risk of osteoporosis, which women are so susceptible to, especially post-menopause.”

There Are Lots of Benefits

Fit mature woman in sportswear lifting a dumbbell during a strength training session at the gymShutterstock

“Moreover, strength training gives you such a feeling of power in everyday life – it’ll help with sleep, anxiety, co-ordination and will also help you manage your weight,” she wrote, adding that it “won’t make you bulky,” despite popular misconception. “It’s a myth that using weights will make you bulky – unless you are using very heavy weights and dramatically changing your diet, this simply isn’t true. It’s also important to remember that you can’t spot reduce fat. Your body works as a whole and, whilst you can tone a particular area, working the full body consistently along with a sensible diet will make the difference.”

Science Supports Strength Training for Weight Loss

Mature athlete using rowing machine while working out in a gym.Shutterstock

According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills.

She Also Recommends Cardio

Portrait of active mature woman training on stationary bike workout in gymShutterstock

“In an ideal world, combine weights with cardio,” Caroline adds. Why is it important to do both? “While you may burn more calories in a cardio workout, strength training builds muscle. The two aren’t mutually exclusive and, for a leaner, fitter body, you should combine the two. Cardio is essential for heart health and for building stamina and endurance. At the same time, when we lift weights, we build muscle, boost metabolism and reduce our risk of injury,” she says.

Diet Matters

Portrait, fruit salad and apple with a senior woman in the kitchen of her home for health, diet or nutrition. Smile, food and cooking with a happy mature female pension eating healthy in the houseShutterstock

And, you can’t out-exercise a bad diet. “People think they can exercise, eat rubbish and still see great results,” she recently told The Daily Mail. “Sadly it doesn’t work like that. It’s about balance and moderation.” As for one main meal tip? “And protein with every meal – you need it for strength training,” she says.

Here Is What She Eats in a Day

Woman is drinking coffee , morning routine. Tiny house. First property. Small apartment interior design. Minimalism. Moving in. Living alone. Charming trailer house with the morning sunShutterstock

Caroline starts her day with tea, coffee, and a banana. Then, after her 9 am workout class, she has breakfast, usually scrambled egg and avocado on sourdough. For lunc,h she likes chicken salad. Dinner might be a teriyaki salmon noodle stir-fry. As for snacks, she might have fruit and a bit of chocolate in the afternoon. She also drinks a lot of water. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

