I'm a Trainer and These Are the 5 Best Daily Moves to Sculpt Your Summer Body in 6 Weeks

Transform your body with these simple strength moves.

By Liz Hilliard Jun 11, 2025
Summer is approaching fast, and many of us are looking in the mirror wishing we had started our fitness journey sooner. The good news? You don't need months to see real changes in your strength, tone, and energy levels. With the right combination of compound movements and consistent effort, six weeks is plenty of time to build the foundation for your best summer body yet. These five powerful exercises will work your entire body while fitting seamlessly into your daily routine.

Why Strength Training Changes Everything

I cannot emphasize enough how lifting weights has changed my body for the best over the years. My 12-week "Building a Summer Body" series has helped thousands of people transform their physiques, and the secret lies in compound movements that work multiple muscle groups simultaneously.

For these exercises you will focus on total body work by using dumbbells to perform compound movements that work both upper and low body. Make sure to engage your core whenever you are weight-lifting.

The Perfect Weight for You

The beauty of this routine lies in its adaptability. Based on your fitness level, pick a weight that you can safely pick up but is challenging by the end of the exercise, anywhere from 6-15 lbs or more. Focus on improving your form and increasing the number of repetitions or the weight of the dumbbell by the end of the next two weeks.

Your 5-Move Daily Routine

Complete all five exercises on one side before switching to the other. Do each move 10 times and flow quickly to the next exercise to keep your heart rate elevated. Take a 30-60 second break between sides.

Low Lunge + Bicep Curls

Low Lunge + Bicep Curls

Copyright Liz Hilliard

With a dumbbell in each hand, step your right leg straight back into a lunge position. Bend your back knee and travel straight down (think elevator not escalator) keeping your front knee stacked above your ankle. While you lower your body, curl the weights up toward shoulders firing through the biceps muscles. As you press through your front heel to drive back up, extend weights back down to your sides. Move with slow control making sure not to sling the weights.

If you need a modification, stand up for a rep or two and then return to the lunge working your lower body and core.

Wide 2nd + Delt Press

Liz Hilliard Studio Method | ALL IN HAUS​Keep Moving Your BodyCopyright Liz Hilliard

After low lunge with weights at your chest, open up your body into a wide 2nd position/plie squat/sumo squat. Keep weight centered and tailbone heavy. Keep knees stacked over ankles.

With weights, raise arms up to make a field goal position elbows in line with shoulders, wrists in line with elbows, keeping wrists neutral and knuckles toward the sky. Press the weights up and overhead working the tops of the shoulders/delts. At the same time deeply bend your knees sinking thighs toward the floor. As you draw the elbows and weights back down to shoulder level, press the heels of the feet and up to straight legs.

Lunge Hinge Flys

Liz Hilliard Studio Method | ALL IN HAUS​1. Squats – Build Your Lower Body FoundationCopyright Liz Hilliard

From wide 2nd, turn back into a lunge with the weights at your chest. This time hinge your torso forward over your thigh and make sure to keep your spine nice and straight and long all the way from your head to your back leg and heel.

Extend the weights out of your chest in front of your front knee and pretend you are wrapping your arms around a beachball with your elbows bent. From here draw you elbows back and your weights wide, squeezing through all of your back muscles and keep your core pulled up and in.

Lunge Hinge Triceps Kickback

Liz_Hilliard_1479​Strength Training Is Non-NegotiableCopyright Liz Hilliard

Stay in the hinge lunge and bend elbows deeply bringing weights by your sides. Extend the weights back behind you trying to keep elbows high and tucked into your body to complete a tricep extension.

Chest Flys + Lat Hovers

Liz Hilliard​Deadlifts: The Ultimate Functional ExerciseCopyright Liz Hilliard

After your lunge have a seat with your weights. Lie on the floor or a weight bench, knees bent, feet flat. Keep head, shoulders and low back on the mat throughout. Extend weights above your chest palms facing. Open arms wide in line with your chest until the arms hover the floor. Exhale and slowly press the weights back up over chest using your pectoral chest muscles and abs. Keep weights connected and hover the arms behind your head until your biceps are beside your ears. Exhale and draw the weights back up over your chest using your lats/side body and abs. Continue alternating flys and lat hovers for 10 reps.

Don't Forget Your Daily Walk

Exercise isn't just about strength training. For the next two weeks continue 5 times a week walks. Walking pads for those who work constantly at a desk are great ways to get your steps in but nothing beats a little vitamin D, so keep finding outdoor walking windows. As the heat may be rising in your city, keep your water intake up, aiming for half your body weight in ounces daily.

Track Your Progress

Remember to record your reps/timing and try to increase your totals at the end of each week. Continue to record your time/reps and progress…and give yourself a pat on the back!

Fuel Your Results on the Go

Nutrition plays a crucial role in your transformation. Hopefully you are incorporating healthy protein, fiber, and fat into each meal and feeling more energetic and satisfied. As we ease closer to the summer months and travel it is important to carry these habits with you and find ways to stay on track with just a little extra preparation.

My top travel tips include:

Keep snack bags or coolers in your car filled with raw nuts and seeds, whole and dried fruits, protein meat sticks, bottles of water or servings of yogurt. You can usually grab an orange, banana or nuts at a gas station.

While traveling, pack a picnic for the car or plane to save money and calories.

Watch for hidden sugars in dressings and salads. Ask for olive oil, vinegar and lemon. I always ask to remove candied fruits, nuts and cheese and ask to add more chopped vegetables that I see elsewhere on the menu.

Watch for heavy sauces and choose a grilled or baked method of cooking over fried or sauteed.

Choose several small dishes or split an entree to avoid overindulging.

When consuming alcohol choose lighter options like liquors with soda and citrus vs fancy mixed cocktails and have a full glass of water between each cocktail.

Enjoy yourself and take the time to taste and explore new flavors of the region where you are.

Your Summer Body Starts Today

Listen to your body and enjoy getting stronger each day. With consistency and the right mindset, these five moves will help you build the strength, tone, and confidence you're looking for this summer. Remember, transformation happens one rep at a time.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.