I'm a Trainer and Here Are 3 Daily Walks That Burn More Fat Than Most People Realize After 60

Walking is an extraordinary low-impact exercise for many reasons. First off, it's easily accessible—and the benefits are truly endless. Getting in your daily steps can help improve your cardiovascular health, keep your weight in check, and even boost your mood. If your goal is to lose weight, lacing up your sneakers and hitting the pavement for just 20 to 30 minutes of walking per day is a great start. To give you some serious inspiration, we're here with three trainer-recommended daily walks that burn more fat than most people realize after 60.

Why Walking Is a Powerful Method for Weight Loss

Generally speaking, adding duration to your workouts or exploring new exercises can be incredibly beneficial for the older adult population.

"Typically, their dietary needs are reduced and/or they consume less, so adding a 30 to 40-minute walk can burn up to 200 calories and improve fat loss by 1/3 to ½ pound per week," explains Mike Poirier, VP of Fitness at The Edge Fitness Clubs.

According to research, performing aerobic exercise for at least 150 minutes per week can help significantly reduce body fat and waist circumference.

Daily Walks That Burn Fat

We've established that walking can be a beneficial addition to your fat-loss routine. But how can you switch up your daily walks in order to maximize results? Poirier breaks down three tips to focus on.

Varied intensity: Switch up your speed, add inclines, and consider strapping on a weighted vest to increase the challenge. Intervals: Focus on walking at a low intensity for 45 seconds, then rev up the speed/intensity for 15 seconds. Bodyweight movements: Incorporate bodyweight exercises between bouts of walking. (Example: 20 bodyweight squats, 20 arm circles, 20 hip hinges, 20 modified pushups, and 20 bodyweight rows weaved into a 10-minute walk)

Viewing Exercise Intensity in Relation to Heart Rate and Muscle Activation

When looking at workout intensity in relation to muscle activation and heart rate, a commonly used formula is the Karvonen formula, which helps determine your max heart rate.

Max HR = 220 – one's age

For a 60-year-old, 220 – 60 = 160 BPM

"Training in the moderate range would have this individual at 88 to 100 BPM, [while] training in the higher intensity bracket would be 112 to 120 BPM," Poirier says. "As you increase intensity, you increase caloric spend and ultimately fat burn. By adding things like incline, intervals (bouts of high intensity), or things like ankle weights, they will all correlate with increased heart rate—i.e., increased fat burn/oxidation."

