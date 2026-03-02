I'm an Obesity MD and Here Are 3 Things Your Online GLP-1 Provider Isn't Telling You About Side Effects

Being informed when it comes to your overall health and well-being is essential. After all, it helps you make educated decisions based on science. You are your own advocate when it comes to your health—this also includes any drugs you are prescribed. It's critical to understand any potential side effects associated with medication you are taking. We spoke with Dr. Bronwyn Holmes, M.D., an Obesity Specialist who sits on the Medical Advisory Board at metabolic health platform Eden, and she shares three things your online GLP-1 provider may not be telling you about side effects.

Common Side Effects Online GLP-1 Providers Tend To Downplay

"Providers often gloss over the reality of muscle loss (sarcopenia); without adequate protein, you will lose strength, not just fat. They may also downplay hair shedding (telogen effluvium), which is a common reaction to rapid weight loss. Finally, severe constipation is frequently mentioned as just a nuisance, but if left unmanaged, it can lead to bowel obstruction, which is a medical emergency," Dr. Holmes tells us.

How Improper or Rushed Dose Escalation Increases Risk of Side Effects

Improper dosing or accelerating dose escalation can heighten the risk of side effects like GI distress and nausea.

"The gastrointestinal tract needs time to build tolerance to the delayed gastric emptying caused by GLP-1s," Dr. Holmes explains. "If a patient rushes the dose escalation, jumping to a high dose in month two because they want 'faster results,' the stomach essentially shuts down. This leads to severe vomiting, inability to keep liquids down, and potential kidney injury from dehydration. 'Slow and steady' is the only safe way to titrate these drugs."

Here's What Proper Monitoring Looks Like

Successful monitoring is much more than an automated text message. According to Dr. Holmes, it requires comprehensive intake in order to rule out pancreatic or thyroid risks. When receiving GLP-1 treatment, side effects and nutritional intake should also be monitored on a monthly basis.

"Ideally, we are also looking at metabolic labs, kidney function, liver enzymes, and A1c, periodically, to ensure the body is handling the medication well. If a provider hands you a prescription and says, 'See you in a year,' that is a red flag," Dr. Holmes says.

