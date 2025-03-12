Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Coach Who Lost 35 Pounds on Ozempic in 4 Months Reveals GLP-1 Side Effects That Will "Shock You"

One weight loss warrior reveals some surprisingly positive benefits of the drug.

By Leah Groth Mar 12, 2025
Courtney Kroner
Coach Who Lost 35 Pounds in 4 Months on Ozempic Reveals 5 Things She Would Never Do Again
Copyright thecourtneyway/Instagram
Nutrition & Diet

Are you nervous about going on Ozempic but afraid of the side effects? Don’t be, says one expert. Courtney Kroner is a weight loss coach and GLP-1 user who is down 35 pounds. In a new social media post, she discusses her experience on the drug and reveals some of the positive side effects she has experienced over the past several months. “Want to hear some Side effects from my GLP-1 that will shock you,” she writes.

Stronger Immune System

The first side effect? Stronger immune system. “I haven’t been sick once this year. Last year, when I wasn’t on it, I was in and out of urgent care nonstop. Needing Multiple rounds of antibiotics,” she writes.

She Is Cold

She also admits that she is colder than usual. “BRR…did someone say it’s cold in here? This medication makes me freezing! (It thins the blood and is known for this) I can’t wait for summer,” she writes.

Hair, Skin, and Nail Health

There are beauty benefits to Ozempic. “Hair, skin, and nails thriving,” she reveals. “They’re growing like crazy and stronger than ever. I mean honestly the nail and hair growth is crazy!!”

Less Inflammation

“Inflammation? Gone,” she writes about another positive side effect. “No more aches, no more puffiness. And my stomach is flat!!”

Brain Fog Lifted

There are also mental benefits, she says. “Brain fog lifted – My mind feels clear for the first time in years,” she claims.

Better Sleep

Courtney says she is even getting better rest while on a GLP-1. “Better sleep,” she says. “Falling asleep faster and waking up refreshed.”

Less Food Anxiety

She also claims that GLP-1s help quiet the mental noise she has about food. “Less anxious around food,” she writes. “No more overthinking meals.”

No Cravings

She also has less food noise. “Zero cravings,” she says. “Sugar and junk food? Don’t even want them. Not to mention down 35 plus pounds in 4 months.”

Lie #1: ‘People on GLP-1s Don’t Eat.’

In another post, she reveals the “biggest lies about GLP-1’s that no one is talking about,” she writes in the caption. “Lie #1: ‘People on GLP-1s don’t eat.’ Not true. I actually eat more now than I ever could before—because it’s helped fix my metabolism. I was barely eating before and still struggling. Now? My body actually works right,” she says.

Lie #2: ‘GLP-1s Do All the Work for You.’

The second lie is that GLP-1s do all the work for you. “Nope. They’re a tool, not a magic fix. If you don’t build the right habits, you’re setting yourself up to struggle when you stop,” she writes.

Lie #3: You’ll Gain All the Weight Back the Second You Stop

The third lie? “You’ll gain all the weight back the second you stop,” she writes. “Not if you approach it the right way. When you use GLP-1s strategically, you can set yourself up for long-term success.”

Lie #4: It Doesn’t Matter Where You Get Your GLP-1 Peptide From

The final lie? “It doesn’t matter where you get your GLP-1 peptide from,” she says. “It actually does matter, that is why you need to do your research or get it from someone you TRUST.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

weight-lossozempic

Nutrition & Diet

