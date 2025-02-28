Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Coach Who Lost 35 Pounds in 4 Months on Ozempic Reveals 5 Things She Would Never Do Again

One woman shares about her experience losing weight on GLP-1 meds.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 28, 2025
Courtney Kroner thecourtneyway
Copyright thecourtneyway/Instagram
Nutrition & Diet

Are you considering taking Ozempic? It seriously simplifies the weight loss process, one expert and devotee maintains. Courtney Kroner is a weight loss coach on a GLP-1 weight loss drug and dropping pounds fast. In a new post, she opens up about her journey, revealing a few of the weight loss habits that are in her past. “Things I’ll Never Do Again Now That I’m on a GLP-1,” she titled the post.

She Won’t Ignore Her Cravings

The first thing she would do? “Never ignore my cravings,” she says. “If I want a burger and have access to a burger, I’m eating the burger… with the bun 🍔😌 No more food guilt!”

She Will Never “Earn” or “Burn Off” Her Food

The second habit she is quitting? She will never “earn” or “burn off” her food. “I don’t punish myself for eating. My body now uses food for fuel the way it’s meant to, without me having to over-exert myself at the gym,” she writes.

She Won’t Force Herself to Eat When She Isn’t Hungry

“Never force myself to eat when I’m not hungry,” is the third thing she won’t do after going on a weight loss drug. “Gone are the days of eating to hit macros and calorie counts. Now, I actually listen to my body!” she says.

She Won’t Cut Out Specific Food Groups

Another thing she is “never” doing is “cutting out specific food groups ever again,” she maintains. “I used to think carbs were the enemy. They’re not—If your body can properly process them!”

She Won’t Waste Time on Fad Diets

And the fifth thing she won’t do? “Never waste time on fad diets,” she says. “No more yo-yo dieting. Sustainable weight loss is finally here!”

She Has Also Revealed Things She Wish She Knew Before Taking a GLP-1

In another post, she reveals what she wished she knew before she started taking a GLP-1. “Well first and foremost if I knew that I would lose 35 lbs as easily as I did in 4 months I would have started way sooner. Some other things I wish I knew,” she writes.

She Wished She Knew More About Online Providers

“I wish I knew more about online providers like who I partnered with. I was going to wait months thinking I had to go through my doctor for an appointment. Until I realized I could literally start the process online and get started immediately,” she says.

She Wished She Had Someone to Guide Her

“I wish I had someone like me to follow and guide me who already been through it all!” she continued. “All of the questions I had, the research I had to do, the unsure feelings. If I had a page like THIS to follow and get advice from it would have been so comforting!”

She Wished She Hadn’t Felt Bad About It

“I wouldn’t have felt so bad about it. When I first started I felt like I was giving up. But hindsight I was just beginning to become the person I am now which is 35 plus pounds lighter and happier,” she continued.

She Wished She Didn’t Worry About Macros

“I wish I knew not to worry if I wasn’t hitting my macro goals I once had,” she continues. “Those didn’t work for me then and sure as heck weren’t working for me on my glp-1. New set of rules now.”

She Wished She Knew She Wouldn’t Suffer From Binge Eating

“I wish I knew I would NO LONGER suffer from binge eating,” she added. “Once upon a time there was the night time after dinner where I had done so good all day, and the sugar cravings began. It became an uncontrollable night time routine that I could ONLY stop with a glp-1. IYKYK.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Shares 5 Ozempic Mistakes to Avoid

Courtney Kroner thecourtneyway
Copyright thecourtneyway/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 28, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 55 Lbs on Ozempic: 5 Foods to Avoid

Karli_Sine11
Mom of 4 Lost 55 Pounds on Semaglutide "Now I Finally See Myself in the Mirror"
Copyright karli.sine/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 14, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Do you want to maximize weight loss while on Ozempic? If so, there are a few types of food you should avoid. Karli Sine is a social media influencer who lost 55+ lbs on Semaglutide and is now “microdosing Tirzepatide,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she explains that you can’t eat the same way you are accustomed to while on a weight loss drug, and there are a few types of food groups you should stay away from. “On a GLP-1? Here are 5 foods to avoid while on your injection,” she writes.

You Can’t Eat the Way You Did Before While on Ozempic

“You can’t just take the injection and keep eating the way you were before—what you eat matters just as much as the medication itself. GLP-1s slow down digestion, which means certain foods can make side effects like nausea, bloating, and fatigue even worse, while others can spike blood sugar, increase cravings, or stall your weight loss progress,” she says.

RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Eating Certain Foods Will Backfire

“If you’re experiencing uncomfortable side effects or feeling stuck in a plateau, your food choices could be the reason. Here are 5 foods and drinks to avoid while on a GLP-1—plus better alternatives to help you feel your best and maximize your results,” she continues.

1. Fried & Greasy Foods

Why to Avoid: “Slows digestion even more, increases nausea, and can cause bloating and discomfort,” she says.

Better Option: “Air-fried or baked foods like grilled chicken, roasted potatoes, or veggie chips,” she continues.

2. Carbonated Drinks (Soda, Sparkling Water, Beer)

Why to Avoid: “Causes bloating, gas, and discomfort due to slower digestion from GLP-1s,” she points out.

Better Option: “Still water with lemon or electrolyte water to stay hydrated and avoid nausea,” she claims.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

3. High-Sugar Snacks & Candy

Why to Avoid: “Spikes blood sugar, can cause cravings, and counteracts the appetite suppression effect. Will definitely stall weight loss,” she maintains.

Better Option: Dark chocolate (85%+ cacao), fresh berries, or a protein bar with low sugar.

4. White Bread & Refined Carbs (Pasta, Bagels, White Rice)

Why to Avoid: “Lacks fiber and nutrients, spikes blood sugar, and leads to energy crashes,” she explains.

Better Option: Whole grain or sprouted bread, brown rice, quinoa, or chickpea pasta.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

5. Processed Meats (Hot Dogs, Bacon, Deli Meats, Sausage)

Why to Avoid: “High in sodium and preservatives, can cause bloating and increase water retention,” she says. Better Option: “Lean proteins like grilled chicken, turkey, salmon, or plant-based proteins. My go to is always chicken!” she reveals. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost Almost 100 Pounds on Ozempic But Wishes She Had Known These 5 Things

Chardae alwayzdae
Copyright alwayzdae/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 26, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Are you thinking about or getting ready to start taking a weight loss drug? There are many things you should know before you do, according to someone who has been successful on the jab. Chardae is a weight loss warrior and social media influencer who lost 100 pounds on Mounjaro, a weight loss drug similar to Ozempic. In a new social media post, she shares a handful of wisdom she has learned since her successful weight loss drug experience. “5 things I wish I knew before changing my life with Ozempic,” she writes in the post.

It’s Close to Magic

The first thing you should know? “It’s not magic, but it’s close,” she says. “You still have to make healthier choices, but Ozempic gives you that push to stay consistent. Pair it with strength training to build muscle and keep your metabolism thriving—it’s a game-changer!”

RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Plan on Drinking Lots of Water

Next, plan on drinking lots of water. “Water = your new BFF. Staying hydrated is non-negotiable. If you’re not sipping throughout the day, you might feel drained or dizzy. A cute water bottle makes it easier to hit those hydration goals!” she writes.

Food Noise Will Quiet Down

“The silence is real,” she continues. “Food noise (aka those constant cravings and obsessing over snacks) becomes a thing of the past. Suddenly, you’re eating because you’re hungry, not because you’re bored or emotional. It’s such a freeing feeling!”

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

You Need to Eat Lots of Protein

Protein is EVERYTHING,” is the fourth thing to know. “With Ozempic helping you eat less, it’s so important to make every bite count. Protein fuels your strength training, keeps you full longer, and supports your overall glow-up. Think lean meats, eggs, Greek yogurt, or plant-based options—it’s the MVP of your meals!” she writes.

Don’t Forget About Self-Care

Lastly, self-care is a must. “This journey isn’t just about losing weight; it’s about feeling amazing inside and out. Skincare, strength training, and celebrating those small wins all help build confidence and keep you motivated,” she writes.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Be Patient

And, be patient. “Starting Ozempic? Take it one day at a time, babe—you’re going to feel like a whole new you!” she concludes the post.

She Also Offers Tips on How to “Slay” Your Journey

In another post she offers “3 tips to slay your journey” on Ozempic. “I’m almost 100 lbs down on my GLP-1 journey, and let me tell you—it’s not just about the weight. It’s about the freedom from food noise, the confidence in my skin, and the energy to live life on my terms. You deserve to feel this good too, and I’m here to tell you—it’s 100% possible,” she writes.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

Get Your Mind Right

The first tip? Get your mind right. “This journey starts in your head before it ever shows up in your body. Believe in YOU,” she writes.

Build a Routine You Love

Next tip? Build a routine you love. “Protein-packed meals, strength training, and a little self-care = my holy grail combo,” she reveals.

Be Consistent, Not Perfect

Her last tip is to be consistent, not perfect. “Progress beats perfection every single time. Show up for yourself, even if it’s just one small step a day,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 55 Lbs by Fixing 5 Ozempic Mistakes

Karli Sine
Copyright karli.sine/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 02, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Are you on a GLP-1 like Ozempic but aren’t losing the weight you want? Karli Sine is a social media influencer who lost 55+ lbs on Semaglutide and is now “microdosing Tirzepatide,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new social media post, she goes over familiar faux pas people make while taking diet drugs. “5 mistakes people make while taking a GLP-1,” she writes in the post.

Common Mistakes Can Slow Down Your Progress

“Are you making these mistakes while on your GLP-1 journey?” she asks. “If you’re taking Semaglutide or Tirzepatide, these common mistakes could be slowing down your progress! Let’s make sure you’re getting the most out of your meds and crushing your goals.”

RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Not Adjusting Your Diet

The first mistake is not adjusting your diet. “Relying solely on the medication without addressing eating habits is a common mistake. GLP-1s reduce appetite, but to maximize results, it’s important to focus on a balanced, nutrient-dense diet rather than processed, high-calorie foods,” she writes.

Skipping Protein and Fiber

Next, don’t skip protein and fiber. “People often don’t prioritize enough protein and fiber in their meals. These nutrients help maintain muscle mass, improve satiety, and support healthy digestion, which are crucial during weight loss,” she writes.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Ignoring Hydration Needs

Don’t forget to hydrate. “GLP-1s can suppress thirst along with appetite, leading to dehydration. Drinking plenty of water (aim for 2-3 liters per day) is essential, as dehydration can cause fatigue, headaches, and even impact weight loss. You NEED to make this a priority,” she reminds.

Overestimating the Medication’s Power

Another mistake it overestimating the medication's power. “Assuming the medication will do all the work is a mistake. Incorporating movement, such as walking or strength training, and maintaining consistency in healthy habits will ensure long-term success and prevents plateaus,” she writes.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Stopping the Medication too Soon

The final mistake is stopping the medication too soon. “Some people stop taking GLP-1s once they see results, thinking they can maintain their progress on their own. However, this often leads to weight regain. Staying on a maintenance dose or consulting a doctor for a tapering plan is critical to avoid a rebound,” she writes.

She Also Revealed Ways to Speed Up the Weight Loss Process

In another post, she revealed her tips on how to help speed up the weight loss process on Ozempic. “Sooooo how do we use this as a tool!!?? Let me tell you what I did to lose 55+ pounds! GLP-1s are a tool, not a magic fix. They help regulate blood sugar, reduce cravings, and make weight loss more sustainable—but what you do while on them matters just as much, if not more!!” she writes.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

Here’s What to Do

“To get the best results and support your body properly, you need to” do the following, she says.

  • Strength train to preserve muscle and improve bone density
  • Prioritize protein to fuel your body and prevent muscle loss
  • Stay hydrated and replenish electrolytes to avoid fatigue
  • Eat balanced meals to nourish your metabolism
  • Move daily (even if it’s just walking) to support overall health
Shift your mindset—GLP-1s help, but long-term success comes from creating healthy habits. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 60 Pounds in 7 Months on Ozempic and Wants You to Know These 7 Things

Vannessa Shafer
Copyright Vannessa Shafer/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 18, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
If you are thinking about going on a weight loss drug like Ozempic or Mounjaro to lose weight, the information surrounding them can be overwhelming. Luckily, some people are sharing information about their experiences and successes with the drugs. Vannessa Shafer is a social media influencer and weight loss warrior who lost 60 pounds in 7 months with the help of weight loss drugs. In a new social media post she opens up about her experience, offering some insight. “7 things I didn’t know when I started my GLP-1 journey,” she writes.

She Didn’t Know She Would Be Disgusted with Food

“I didn’t know that somewhere in the middle of a meal and quite literally mid bite I would push my plate away in complete disgust,” she reveals. “The way Tirzepatide has the ability to say “Vannessa, you’re done” is the most impressive voice in my head.”

She Didn’t Know She Would Lose the Desire to Drink Alcohol

“I didn’t know I would lose all desire to drink alcohol,” she continues. “I didn’t realize the medication had the ability to stop habits that weren’t good for me. I’m still shocked everyday when someone tells me they quit smoking, drinking, shopping addictions etc. The ability to control the reward center is crazyyyyy.”

She Didn’t Know She Would Battle Body Dismophia

“I didn’t know how hard it would be to shop and pick up anything other than my old size. Body dysmorphia is so real,” she admits. “It took a long time for it to sink in that I would actually need a size small instead of an XL/1X.”

She Didn’t Know Her Feet Would Shrink

“I didn’t know my feet would shrink. My feet shrunk. How is that even possible?” she asks. “I went from a size 8.5 to a 7.5 😳 I’m still wrapping my brain around it.”

She Didn’t Know Her Mental Health Would Improve

“I didn’t know how much my mental health would improve,” she continues. “I know you’re supposed to love yourself at every size but realistically, I loved myself but not my body and that caused me to struggle so much. I did a lot of shower cry sessions. I’m in a much better place now.”

She Didn’t Know She Would Be Proud to Be on a GLP-1

“I didn’t know I would go from embarrassed about being on a GLP1 to loudly sharing about it because I’m proud of me for putting myself first and I’m proud to be able to help others find success and put themselves first,” she says. “It was nowhere on my vision board but here we are.”

She Didn’t Know It Would Work

Lastly, she was surprised that she finally lost weight. “I didn’t know it would work but it did and it completely changed my life,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

7 Habits to Lose 10 Pounds by Spring Break

Karen Trasatti fitnutfitness
Copyright fitnutfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 28, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Do you want to slim down by spring break? One expert recommends adding some new healthy habits to your routine. Karen Trasatti is a fat loss coach for women over 40 who looks half her age at 61. In a new social media post she reveals a few easy habits that will help you slim down before your spring trip. “Want to Lose 10 Pounds by Spring Break? 🏖️👙☀️Here’s EXACTLY What I’d Do!” she writes.

These Tips Are From Her Coaching Method

Karen reveals that the tips are from her FASTer Way coaching method. “Spring break is coming fast, and if I wanted to drop 10 pounds by then, I’d follow these proven strategies,” she says.

RELATED:7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

Focus on Macros

The first thing she would do? “Dial in my macros,” she says. “Eating the right balance of protein, carbs, and fats to fuel my body and burn fat efficiently.”

Try Intermittent Fasting

Next up, she recommends time-restricted eating. “Implement intermittent fasting,” she says. “Giving my body time to burn stored fat while still eating enough to stay energized.”

Strength Train

She also recommends weight lifting. “Strength train 3-4x per week,” she says. “Building lean muscle to boost metabolism and shape my body.” According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills.

Prioritize Whole Foods

Next, it’s not just how much you eat, but the food quality. “Prioritize whole foods – No crash diets, just real, nutrient-dense meals that keep me full and satisfied,” she says.

Be Consistent with Exercise

Also, exercising is essential. “Stay consistent with movement – Hitting 7-10K steps daily and staying active outside my workouts,” she says.

Hydrate

She also recommends drinking lots of water. “Hydrate like it’s my job – Drinking plenty of water to support fat loss and keep cravings in check,” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Sleep

Make sure to rest. “Get quality sleep,” she says. “Because fat loss isn’t just about food and exercise—your body needs rest to recover and burn fat efficiently!” What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Worst Alcoholic Beverages to Lose Weight

Dillon Swinney builtbydillonn
Copyright builtbydillonn/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 28, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Are you trying to lose weight but don’t want to quit drinking? You might not have to. However, particular spiked drinks will prevent you from achieving your weight loss goals. Dillon Swinney is an online fitness coach who helps his clients burn fat and build lean muscle eating foods they love. In a new post, he discusses the drinks to avoid if you want to lose weight. He titled the post: “5 Worst Alcoholic Beverages If You’re Trying to Lose Belly Fat.”

He Doesn’t Recommend Drinking If You Are Trying to Lose Fat

“This one’s for my alcohol drinkers on a weight loss journey who still want to have a good time! While I don’t recommend drinking alcohol if you’re focusing on fat loss, if you do choose to drink, make sure to avoid these five!” he says.

Espresso Martini

Bartender preparing Espresso Martini at bar counter, closeup. Alcohol cocktail

Shutterstock

A shot of espresso might keep hunger at bay, but don’t be tricked into thinking an espresso martini will do the same.

Calories: 300-350 calories per serving

Why: “Coffee liqueur, vodka, and syrup make this drink high in sugar and calories, adding up quickly on your calorie count,” he writes.

Long Island Iced Tea

Cocktail Long Island Iced Tea on brown wood table

Shutterstock

The New York-themed classic isn’t really like drinking a glass of unsweetened iced tea, says Dillon.

Calories: 500 calories per serving

Why: “A mixture of multiple liquors and sugary mixers—this is a calorie bomb,” he writes.

Margarita

Two cocktail glasses in man and woman hands. Margarita and mojito cocktail

Shutterstock

Margaritas are a fun Mexican-themed drink but consider ordering a skinny version for weight loss.

Calories: 300-600 calories per serving

Why: “Sugar-packed lime mix and tequila, making it a high-calorie drink that’s hard to fit into a fat-loss plan,” he claims.

Frozen Daiquiri

Strawberry Daiquiri drink alcohol

Shutterstock

Frozen daiquiris might be fruity and refreshing, but they won’t help you lose weight, per Dillon.

Calories: 500-600 calories per serving

Why: “A sugary mix of rum, fruit juice, and syrup. The frozen version is high in both calories and sugar,” he says.

Sweet Wine

Turin, Piedmont, Italy -10-24-2009- The "Wineshow Fair". Tasting white sparkling wine Moscato d'Asti.

Shutterstock

While wine generally offers some health benefits in moderation, stay away from sweet wine, says Swinney.

Calories: 250-300 calories per glass

Why: “Sweet wines like moscato are high in sugar and can spike insulin, making fat loss harder,” he says.

Wines He Recommends: Pino Noir

Close-up of beautiful woman smelling red wine from glass with closed eyes, Pino Noir

Shutterstock

In another post, he reveals 5 wines you should stick to instead, starting with Pinot Noir. “High in resveratrol, an antioxidant that supports heart health,” he says.

Calories: 120 per 5oz

Carbs: 3-4g

Alcohol Content: 12-14%

Sauvignon Blanc

Stylish female holding glass with white wine

Shutterstock

Sauvignon Blanc is another option. “Lower in sugar than most whites, making it a leaner option,” he says.

Calories: 120 per 5oz

Carbs: 2-3g

Alcohol Content: 11-13%

Brut Champagne

Bubbles, hands and toast with friends outdoor for celebration or social gathering together. Alcohol glass, champagne and cheers with group of people in backyard for milestone or new years for fun

Shutterstock

Pop open the Brut Champagne. “One of the lowest-calorie wines, with bubbles that can make you drink slower,” he says.

Calories: 90-100 per 5oz

Carbs: 1-2g

Alcohol Content: 12%

Merlot

Waiter pouring red wine in a glass.Shutterstock

Merlot is “balanced in flavor and lower in sugar than other reds,” says Dillon.

Calories: 120-125 per 5oz

Carbs: 3-4g

Alcohol Content: 13-14%

WHA: Balanced in flavor and lower in sugar than other reds.

Dry Rosé

Wine glass white red and rose image for banner advertorial website cover brochure template mock-up

Shutterstock

Dry Rosé is “Lighter and refreshing, but not loaded with sugar like sweet rosé,” he says.

Calories: 100-110 per 5oz

Carbs: 2-3g

Alcohol Content: 11-13%

Pro Tips

Happy young people cheering cocktail glasses together at beach party - Multi-ethnic friends enjoying happy hour sitting at bar table - Youth lifestyle and summertime vacations concept - Focus on eyesShutterstock

He concludes the post with pro tips. First, stick to dry wines, which have “less sugar,” he notes. “Avoid sweet & dessert wines (loaded with sugar & calories),” is his second tip. And finally, “the higher the alcohol, the more calories—keep it moderate.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Fitness & Workouts

Essential At-Home Gym Equipment for Fat Loss

Paige Kumpf trainerpaige
Copyright trainerpaige/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 27, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Do you have a home gym or plan on setting one up? You may only have your living room to exercise in. Either way, there are a few key pieces of at-home gym equipment you should invest in for fat loss, according to an expert. Paige Kumpf is a fitness trainer and fat loss coach who helps her clients transform their bodies and lives. In a new social media post, she reveals “must-haves, nice-to-haves, and if you have the space and means” pieces of home gym equipment you should get. “If you work out at home, you need this gym equipment,” she writes.

Must-Have: Dumbbells

Her first must-have? “A wide range of dumbbells at least up to 40 pounds. If you want to save space, get adjustable dumbbells,” she writes. Why do you need various weights? If you want to build muscle, you have to continue upping your weight.

Must-Have: Adjustable Bench

Attractive blonde woman in 30s doing chest press exercise on bench in modern fitness center. Toned image.Shutterstock

Another must-have? An adjustable bench to use for weight-lifting. “They’re low cost and fairly space-friendly and multifunctional,” she says.

Nice to Haves: Exercise Bands

Resistance band exercise at home. Woman doing pilates workout using elastic strap pulling with arms for shoulder training on yoga mat indoors.Shutterstock

She starts off her “nice to haves” list with exercise bands. These are great “for when you get tired of always using dumbells” she says. They are also beneficial if you need assistance with a pull-up.

Nice to Haves: Step Bench

Back view of sporty athlete having a step aerobics in a gym. Woman doing c\ufffdorner knee step

shutterstock

Another nice to have? “A height-adjustable step or bench for split squats and step-ups,” she says.

Nice to Haves: A TRX or Amazon Dupe

Women doing push ups training arms with trx fitness straps in the gym Concept workout healthy lifestyle sport

Shutterstock

Another nice to have is a TRX or the Amazon dupe, “because dumbbell rows and every variation of them get very repetitive and many are spinal loaded,” she says. “This allows you to do more exercises, including ab and hamstring work too.”

Nice to Haves: 20-Degree Solo Wedges

Close-up - Slim brunette woman working out in outdoor gym at summer warm day.

Shutterstock

Another nice to have item she recommends are 20-degree solo wedges. These are great “for split squats and regular squats,” she explains.

Nice to Haves: Ankle Weights

Woman at gym putting ankle weightsShutterstock

Ankle weights are another good nice to have. “I use them to hit glute med shortened and lengthened, but they're so small and inexpensive it makes it worth it for a single-use equipment,” she says.

Space and Means Haves: Dual able Machine

Man,Doing,Cable,Fly,Exercise,In,GymShutterstock

Her first space and means haves is a dual cable machine. “They make them pretty small/space-friendly these days, and it opens a whole new world of resistance profiles, lines of pull, loading, and exercise variability,” she says.

Space and Means Haves: Leg Extension, Hamstring Curl Machine

Close up view gym seated leg curl machine exercise woman at indoor in gymShutterstock

Another space and means have is a leg extension, and hamstring curl machine. “There's no great way to hit shortened quads at home otherwise,” she admits.

Space and Means Haves: Squat Rack, Smith Machine Combo

Athletic young sporty woman doing squat exercise in the smith machine. Smith rack machine in modern fitness center.

Shutterstock

A squat rack, smith machine combo is another recommended piece of gym equipment. “This has many uses, but is also pricey and takes up a lot of space,” she writes.

Space and Means Haves: Hack Squat/Leg Press Combo

woman flexing muscles on leg press machine in gymShutterstock

If you have a full at-home gym and extra money in your bank account, she recommends splurging on a hack squat/leg press combo.

Space and Means Haves: Cardio Machine

Legs of woman running on treadmillShutterstock

Cardio machines are another space and means haves. She recommends a “treadmill slash walking pad and or a Peloton bike to get in steps or cardio when weather doesn't permit.”

A Few More Recommendations

Close up legs of sport woman standing and preparation to lifting weight or pull ups for exercise in fitness gym, fitness and healthy concept

Shutterstock

A few other pieces she recommends? Versa Gripps, which are weight-lifting gloves, a weighted vest, ankle straps, and other cable attachments. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

