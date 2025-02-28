Are you considering taking Ozempic? It seriously simplifies the weight loss process, one expert and devotee maintains. Courtney Kroner is a weight loss coach on a GLP-1 weight loss drug and dropping pounds fast. In a new post, she opens up about her journey, revealing a few of the weight loss habits that are in her past. “Things I’ll Never Do Again Now That I’m on a GLP-1,” she titled the post.
She Won’t Ignore Her Cravings
The first thing she would do? “Never ignore my cravings,” she says. “If I want a burger and have access to a burger, I’m eating the burger… with the bun 🍔😌 No more food guilt!”
She Will Never “Earn” or “Burn Off” Her Food
The second habit she is quitting? She will never “earn” or “burn off” her food. “I don’t punish myself for eating. My body now uses food for fuel the way it’s meant to, without me having to over-exert myself at the gym,” she writes.
She Won’t Force Herself to Eat When She Isn’t Hungry
“Never force myself to eat when I’m not hungry,” is the third thing she won’t do after going on a weight loss drug. “Gone are the days of eating to hit macros and calorie counts. Now, I actually listen to my body!” she says.
She Won’t Cut Out Specific Food Groups
Another thing she is “never” doing is “cutting out specific food groups ever again,” she maintains. “I used to think carbs were the enemy. They’re not—If your body can properly process them!”
She Won’t Waste Time on Fad Diets
And the fifth thing she won’t do? “Never waste time on fad diets,” she says. “No more yo-yo dieting. Sustainable weight loss is finally here!”
She Has Also Revealed Things She Wish She Knew Before Taking a GLP-1
In another post, she reveals what she wished she knew before she started taking a GLP-1. “Well first and foremost if I knew that I would lose 35 lbs as easily as I did in 4 months I would have started way sooner. Some other things I wish I knew,” she writes.
She Wished She Knew More About Online Providers
“I wish I knew more about online providers like who I partnered with. I was going to wait months thinking I had to go through my doctor for an appointment. Until I realized I could literally start the process online and get started immediately,” she says.
She Wished She Had Someone to Guide Her
“I wish I had someone like me to follow and guide me who already been through it all!” she continued. “All of the questions I had, the research I had to do, the unsure feelings. If I had a page like THIS to follow and get advice from it would have been so comforting!”
She Wished She Hadn’t Felt Bad About It
“I wouldn’t have felt so bad about it. When I first started I felt like I was giving up. But hindsight I was just beginning to become the person I am now which is 35 plus pounds lighter and happier,” she continued.
She Wished She Didn’t Worry About Macros
“I wish I knew not to worry if I wasn’t hitting my macro goals I once had,” she continues. “Those didn’t work for me then and sure as heck weren’t working for me on my glp-1. New set of rules now.”
She Wished She Knew She Wouldn’t Suffer From Binge Eating
“I wish I knew I would NO LONGER suffer from binge eating,” she added. “Once upon a time there was the night time after dinner where I had done so good all day, and the sugar cravings began. It became an uncontrollable night time routine that I could ONLY stop with a glp-1. IYKYK.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.