I'm a Biohacker Who Lost 35 Pounds on a GLP-1 and Here Are 4 Things I Stopped Doing That Changed Everything

Losing weight is an incredibly personal journey, and no two experiences are exactly alike. With prescription weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro rising in popularity—and the recent FDA approval of Wegovy in pill form—more people are flocking to these options for good reason. Many individuals have experienced incredible transformations while taking them. We spoke with one of them—Tara Turnure, a biohacker and the founder and CEO of BeautyDrip—who shares the four habits she ditched after starting a GLP-1 that made all the difference in her progress.

1 After Giving Birth To Twins, Turnure Dealt With Several Challenges in Her Body

Turnure is a biohacker who has used GLP-1s. After giving birth to twins, she battled a series of roadblocks: insulin resistance, chronic inflammation, hormonal imbalances, and weight gain. It was only until she explored functional medicine, targeted peptides, and GLP-1 therapies when she found real answers.

2 GLP-1s Helped Her Body "Work the Way It's Supposed To"

Rather than "fighting" her body, GLP-1s helped it "work the way it's supposed to" when Turnure combined them with her BeautyDrip protocol.

"Peptides don't force change; they restore the signals your body needs to function optimally," she tells us.

3 She Lost Over 35 Pounds on GLP-1s

Turnure started her GLP-1 journey with semaglutide then shifted to tirzepatide, under medical supervision.

"I've been on GLP-1 therapy for just over two years and have lost 35+ pounds. More importantly, I restored metabolic balance, energy, and clarity after years of doing 'everything right' with little result," she shares.

There are four things Turnure stopped doing while taking GLP-1s that totally changed the game.

4 She Stopped Relying on Fad Diets Alone

Fad diets are exactly that—they're a passing fad. Plus, many find them challenging to stick with in the long run. Turnure kicked fad diets to the curb and instead shifted her focus to GLP-1 medication.

"GLP-1s quieted food noise, healed my relationship with food, and removed the constant mental battle around eating—something I now see clinically every day as Founder & CEO of BeautyDrip," she says.

5 She Stopped Under-Fueling

Turnure learned that skipping meals and not consuming enough calories was wreaking havoc on her metabolism and energy levels.

"GLP-1s allow me to eat intuitively and intentionally. I prioritize protein for energy, wellness and to preserve lean muscle," she tells us.

6 She Stopped Overtraining

As for her workouts, Turnure ditched cortisol-driven sessions for regular strength training, walking, and recovery time, making for a well-rounded fitness routine.

7 She Stopped Blaming Herself

"I stopped beating myself up," Turnure tells us. "This was transformative. I recognized weight resistance as a hormonal and metabolic issue, not a personal short fall."

