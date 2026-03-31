90 Day Fiancé's Kim Menzies Lost 70 Pounds on Ozempic and Here Are 5 Habits She Says Made the Difference

The TLC reality series 90-Day Fiancé is a combination of drama, curiosity, confrontation—and hopefully, true love. The show features couples, each consisting of an American citizen and their foreign partner, who have 90 days to tie the knot or head home. The popular series has aired 12 seasons.

Contestants like Kim Menzies, Ashley Michelle, and Jorge Nava have all achieved dramatic weight-loss transformations using various methods, proving that the road to success varies depending on individual lifestyles and situations. Here's what to know about Kim Menzeis's weight-loss journey.

1 She Lost 70 Pounds

Menzeis shed 70 pounds and her transformation was truly life-changing.

"Losing 70 pounds has really helped my self-confidence! I have more energy and just feel good all around," Menzies told Us Weekly in March 2026. "I used to despise shopping for clothes and now I love it!"

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2 She Used Semaglutide

Menzies began her health journey after putting on weight following the passing of her mom and sister.

"I was not feeling healthy. I started my weight loss journey with semaglutide in January 2024," she told Us Weekly.

3 What Is Semaglutide?

Semaglutide—which is prescribed under the brand names of Wegovy and Ozempic—is a prescription weight-loss medication. It channels a hormone that controls appetite and delays gastric emptying. Many individuals have achieved dramatic weight-loss transformations on semaglutide.

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4 She Learned the Importance of Portion Control

While taking semaglutide, Menzies learned the power of portion control, along with several other important healthy habits that fueled her weight loss.

"With the semaglutide, I had to learn portion control and healthier eating habits. I learned that I don't have to eat everything on my plate and to stay hydrated," she explained.

5 She Kicked Up Her Workouts

Another part of her journey was revving up her workout game. According to Us Weekly, Menzies began walking three to four times each week, performed resistance workouts, and rode her elliptical bike.

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6 She's Motivated to Keep the Weight Off

Losing weight is just part of the journey—keeping it off requires commitment to healthy lifestyle habits for the long-term.

"Started at 260 and I'm now 190!" Menzies wrote on her Instagram Story in March, posing for a mirror selfie in a leopard skirt and leather jacket. "Going to lose 10 more lbs and keep my maintenance going to keep it off! Teeth are next! Let's go! Proud of myself for my journey. Never thought I'd be here!"

For more weight-loss inspiration, check out Ree Drummond Gained the Weight Back at 57 and Here Are 5 Habits She Used to Lose It Again Without Counting a Single Calorie.