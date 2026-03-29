Mariah Carey Lost 70 Pounds and Here Are 4 Daily Habits That Keep It Off Including Ditching Her Scale

Singer and songwriter Mariah Carey is relatable to many moms. Carey was successful in losing 70 pounds after the birth of her twins, and she did something else that many individuals don't consider. The five-octave range vocalist followed a diligent plan to keep the weight off. According to research, 80-95% of individuals who lose weight gain it back within three to five years, while 30-35% gain it back within just one year. What did Carey do? She followed four daily habits to keep the weight off.

1 She Dealt With Edema

When Carey first gave birth to her twins, she dealt with "so much edema."

"Most pregnant women have that just in their feet. One day I was doing my thank-you notes and I noticed it started rising up the leg, so I had edema … I didn't think I would ever be the same person," the singer told PEOPLE.

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2 She Lost 40 Pounds of Water Weight

Carey shed roughly 40 pounds of water weight after welcoming her twins into the world. She also started the Jenny Craig diet plan.

"The first week, I lost 40 lbs. … of just water," Carey shared with PEOPLE. "It was just water, initially. When I started with the program, I lost at least 30 lbs. of weight that needed to be lost."

3 She Tried the Jenny Craig Plan

The Jenny Craig plan currently offers bi-weekly shipments of meals that embody a guided plan, helping keep dieters on track and eliminating the decision fatigue that often comes with meal planning. Each shipment includes 14 breakfasts, 14 lunches, 14 dinners, and 14 snacks. According to customer testimonials, many people have shared their weight-loss successes while using the Jenny Craig plan.

4 She Recruited a Dietitian

Carey recruited the assistance of a full-time dietitian who helped keep the singer on track, according to Us Weekly, via Marie Claire Australia. Carey's goal was reportedly to consume 1,500 calories per day.

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5 She Worked Out

In order to achieve her impressive physique, Carey made working out a priority. The celeb performed sessions three times a week, according to Us Weekly, via Marie Claire Australia, with a major emphasis on aerobic exercise.

The celeb previously raved to Oprah.com about pool workouts, saying, ""What's great about working out in the pool is the water acts as resistance. You're actually exercising twice as hard without feeling it."

6 She Didn't Rely on the Scale

Rather than regularly weighing herself, Carey found a method that worked much better to track her weight-loss progress.

​​"I would tend to go, 'Does this size dress fit me that I wore three years ago? I'm good, let's go.' I would go by what it looked like, how I felt," the celeb told PEOPLE.

For more weight-loss inspiration, check out Christina Aguilera Lost 50 Pounds and Here Are 3 Things She Ditched in Her Diet.