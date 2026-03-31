Reese Witherspoon Says She "Went Completely Off the Rails" With Food and Here Are 5 Habits That Keep Her in Peak Shape at 50

Academy and Emmy Award-winning actress and producer Reese Witherspoon consistently crushes it on the big screen. She's starred in countless classics, including Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, and Sweet Home Alabama, along with fan-favorite TV hits like Big Little Lies and The Morning Show. When she's not taking on epic roles, she's busy with the media company she founded, Hello Sunshine; selecting must-read titles for her book club, Reese's Book Club; and spending quality time with her kids.

In addition to being an all-around total boss woman, Witherspoon maintains an incredibly healthy lifestyle. She stays hydrated, works out, and consumes a nutritious diet. (In fact, there's a smoothie the 50-year-old swears by, which she picked up from Kerry Washington after admiring her glowing skin at an award show!)

Here's everything to know about Witherspoon's healthy habits that keep the celeb in peak shape.

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1 Reese Witherspoon's Go-to Green Smoothie

According to HELLO!, Witherspoon is obsessed with a green smoothie recipe she learned from Kerry Washington—and it's rich in fresh, organic produce.

"I sat next to her at an award show, and I didn't really know her. And I said to her: 'Your skin is so beautiful, what do you do?' And she said: 'I think it's from this drink that I drink. It's really changed my skin and it makes my hair and nails really strong,'" Witherspoon said in 2020. "So I was in. Thank you, Kerry, for sharing the recipe!"

2 Here's How to Make It

The recipe is chock-full of healthy ingredients. Simply add everything to a blender, and blend well! Here's how Witherspoon prepares it, per HELLO!.

2 romaine lettuce heads

½ cup spinach

½ cup coconut water

1 whole banana

1 whole apple

1 whole pear

1 whole lemon

Celery (optional)

Almond butter (optional).

3 She's Worked With a Nutritionist

Witherspoon has worked with celeb nutritionist Kimberly Snyder over the years, according to EatingWell. Nutritionists can be excellent resources when it comes to establishing healthy daily habits, weaving more nutrients into your diet, and even customizing meal plans to help you achieve your goals.

Here are some of Witherspoon's other healthy eating habits she swears by.

4 She Adds Lentils to Soups

One of Witherspoon's go-to add-ins when she's preparing a hearty, comforting batch of soup? According to EatingWell, the celeb is a major fan of lentils. Lentils are a staple in some of the healthiest diets in the world. (We're looking at you, Blue Zones!) This tasty food offers plant-based protein, fiber, folate, and iron.

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5 She Stays Hydrated

Between workouts and running errands, Witherspoon is always on-the-go—and she prioritizes hydration. According to EatingWell, you may find the celeb holding a refreshing green juice or reusable water bottle while out-and-about. Witherspoon leads an incredibly active lifestyle and loves outdoor workouts, so always having a hydrating beverage on deck is essential.

6 She Loves Southern Food

Witherspoon is a major fan of the Southern food she grew up eating. EatingWell notes that the celeb highlights some of her go-to Southern dishes when hosting—tasty delights like crispy Brussels sprouts, fried okra, country fried steak, and more.

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7 She Admitted She "Went Completely off the Rails" With Food

Witherspoon previously shared at the Australian Real Estate Conference that she "didn't always have good eating habits, coming from a little town in Nashville, Tennessee," according to Marie Claire Australia. The actress added, "I didn't understand health or nutrition, I went completely off the rails."

8 She Does Intermittent Fasting

Witherspoon and her Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston previously shared with Radio Times (via Grazia) that they both do intermittent fasting. Specifically, the actresses fast for a total of 16 hours (this includes sleeping hours), which leaves eight hours during the day for them to get in their nutrients.

9 She Runs, Practices Yoga, and Lifts Weights

When it comes to her workouts, Witherspoon doesn't mess around. The actress has worked with celebrity yoga instructor Kirschen Katz. During an interview with Popsugar, Katz gave a little insight into Witherspoon's Golden Globes prep, noting that the star enjoys running and completed a three-to-five-mile run, some upper-body weight training (exercises like upright rows and bicep curls), and a 30-minute yoga session.

For more healthy inspiration, check out Ree Drummond Gained the Weight Back at 57 and Here Are 5 Habits She Used to Lose It Again Without Counting a Single Calorie.