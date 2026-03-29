Carrie Underwood Swears by the "45-30-25" Diet Rule and Here Are 5 Habits That Help Her Stay in Shape After Having Kids

For many individuals, the ultimate dream is losing weight and feeling their absolute best. Achieving that goal requires hard work, dedication, and consistency to stay on track, but the healthy results make it completely worthwhile. One of the toughest challenges is knowing where to begin and which lifestyle changes will help you reach your goal—and keep the weight off in the long-term. Sometimes, a motivating factor is helpful to kickstart the journey.

Grammy-winning country singer Carrie Underwood was inspired to get healthier and back into shape after having her children—and, as she told Women's Health, "let my haters be my motivators." The celeb took that inspiration by storm and came up with a balanced routine that ultimately led to a healthy, happy transformation.

Here's how Carrie Underwood maintains her weight loss and stays in amazing shape.

1 She Keeps Things "Simple"

To achieve her weight loss, the country singer focused on eating a nutrient-dense diet. Underwood told TODAY.com (via the New York Post), "We live in a world right now where everything is ultra-processed and it seems like the easiest thing is to grab fast food. Overall, keeping things as simple as possible is always the best."

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2 She Follows the 45-30-25 Method

According to the New York Post, Underwood follows the 45-30-25 method, which involves 45% carbs, 30% fat, and 25% protein. MyFitnessPal recommends this approach if you work out for an hour or longer each day.

3 Her Go-To Meals Are Nutritious

An example of some of the celeb's meals look like this (per the New York Post):

Breakfast: egg white or tofu scramble with a side of berries, Ezekiel toast, and coffee

Lunch: a tofurky, spinach, and avocado vegan sandwich

Dinner: tofu stir-fry or vegan chicken with roasted veggies

Snacks: a green smoothie or protein bar, and an occasional piece of dark chocolate

Fun fact? Underwood uses fresh eggs from her own chickens.

4 She Makes Healthy Choices on Tour

When on-tour, the star sticks to her healthy habits. She reportedly chooses healthier packaged meals, such as veggie burritos, rather than greasy or fried foods (via New York Post).

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5 She Stays Hydrated

Underwood knows the importance of staying hydrated, previously sharing, "If you find yourself cranky..you need to drink more water!" She also brings electrolyte sticks with her for a quick and easy energy boost.

6 She Chooses Healthier Food Swaps

The singer doesn't deprive herself of some of the foods she loves. In fact, Underwood shared with TODAY.com (via the New York Post) that she swaps in healthier ingredients in certain comfort food dishes.

Take her slow-cooker lasagna recipe, for example. The celeb told TODAY.com, "This is my healthier take on a comforting classic. I call it my 'ugly' lasagna because when you scoop it out of the slow cooker into a bowl, it's not all nicely layered. It's just a big pile of comfort food!"

For more weight-loss inspiration, check out Christina Aguilera Lost 50 Pounds and Here Are 3 Things She Ditched in Her Diet.