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Carrie Underwood Swears by the "45-30-25" Diet Rule and Here Are 5 Habits That Help Her Stay in Shape After Having Kids

She takes the “45-30-25” approach when it comes to her diet.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
March 29, 2026

For many individuals, the ultimate dream is losing weight and feeling their absolute best. Achieving that goal requires hard work, dedication, and consistency to stay on track, but the healthy results make it completely worthwhile. One of the toughest challenges is knowing where to begin and which lifestyle changes will help you reach your goal—and keep the weight off in the long-term. Sometimes, a motivating factor is helpful to kickstart the journey.

Grammy-winning country singer Carrie Underwood was inspired to get healthier and back into shape after having her children—and, as she told Women's Health, "let my haters be my motivators." The celeb took that inspiration by storm and came up with a balanced routine that ultimately led to a healthy, happy transformation.

Here's how Carrie Underwood maintains her weight loss and stays in amazing shape.

1

She Keeps Things "Simple"

LAS VEGAS - MAR 7: Carrie Underwood arrives at the 2013 Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 7, 2013 in Las Vegas, NV
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To achieve her weight loss, the country singer focused on eating a nutrient-dense diet. Underwood told TODAY.com (via the New York Post), "We live in a world right now where everything is ultra-processed and it seems like the easiest thing is to grab fast food. Overall, keeping things as simple as possible is always the best."

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2

She Follows the 45-30-25 Method

Carrie Underwood at People's Choice Awards 2010 - ARRIVALS, Nokia Theatre, Los Angeles, CA January 6, 2010
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According to the New York Post, Underwood follows the 45-30-25 method, which involves 45% carbs, 30% fat, and 25% protein. MyFitnessPal recommends this approach if you work out for an hour or longer each day.

3

Her Go-To Meals Are Nutritious

Las Vegas, NV, USA: September 23, 2011 - Carrie Underwood performs at the inaugural iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
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An example of some of the celeb's meals look like this (per the New York Post):

  • Breakfast: egg white or tofu scramble with a side of berries, Ezekiel toast, and coffee
  • Lunch: a tofurky, spinach, and avocado vegan sandwich
  • Dinner: tofu stir-fry or vegan chicken with roasted veggies
  • Snacks: a green smoothie or protein bar, and an occasional piece of dark chocolate

Fun fact? Underwood uses fresh eggs from her own chickens.

4

She Makes Healthy Choices on Tour

LOS ANGELES, CA. September 20, 2018: Carrie Underwood at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony honoring singer Carrie Underwood. Pictures: Paul Smith/Featureflash
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When on-tour, the star sticks to her healthy habits. She reportedly chooses healthier packaged meals, such as veggie burritos, rather than greasy or fried foods (via New York Post).

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5

She Stays Hydrated

LOS ANGELES - OCT 9: Carrie Underwood at the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA
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Underwood knows the importance of staying hydrated, previously sharing, "If you find yourself cranky..you need to drink more water!" She also brings electrolyte sticks with her for a quick and easy energy boost.

6

She Chooses Healthier Food Swaps

Carrie Underwood attends 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on June 13, 2024
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The singer doesn't deprive herself of some of the foods she loves. In fact, Underwood shared with TODAY.com (via the New York Post) that she swaps in healthier ingredients in certain comfort food dishes.

Take her slow-cooker lasagna recipe, for example. The celeb told TODAY.com, "This is my healthier take on a comforting classic. I call it my 'ugly' lasagna because when you scoop it out of the slow cooker into a bowl, it's not all nicely layered. It's just a big pile of comfort food!"

For more weight-loss inspiration, check out Christina Aguilera Lost 50 Pounds and Here Are 3 Things She Ditched in Her Diet.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a freelance writer, editor, and content strategist based in Greenwich, CT. She has 11+ years of experience covering wellness, fitness, food, travel, lifestyle, and home. Read more
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