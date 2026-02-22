Christina Aguilera Lost 50 Pounds and Here Are 3 Things She Ditched in Her Diet

Grammy-winning singer Christina Aguilera leads a busy life. Between performing, dropping new music, and being a proud mom of two, the celeb is always up to something. It's impressive—and motivational—that she was able to lose 50 pounds. It takes much time, dedication, and consistency. We looked at Aguilera's dietary changes for some serious inspiration. Every success story is the result of a solid game plan. Here are the foods Christina Aguilera cut out of her diet to achieve success.

1 She Removed Sugary Snacks

According to Life&Style, the Burlesque star reportedly eliminated sugary snacks from her diet. This was a wise move, as foods that are high in sugar offer zero nutritional value and can wreak havoc on one's body weight.

2 She Tried The Rainbow Diet

Aguilera reportedly tried the Rainbow Diet, according to Prevention. This eating method—known as the 7-Day Color Diet—emphasizes a plate that's full of colorful plant-based foods, with each color offering beneficial phytonutrients.

3 She Ditched Low-Nutrient Foods

The Rainbow Diet doesn't eliminate certain food groups. Instead, it encourages followers to swap out low-nutrient foods for options that are bursting with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, according to AltaMed. Low-nutrient foods are basically empty calories. (Think of potato chips, fast food, and even white bread.)

4 She Ditched The Neutrals

While many foods fall into a neutral color palette, the Rainbow Diet makes colorful fruits and veggies a priority. This may look like swapping out white bread, white potatoes, and white pasta for things like sweet potatoes, beets, tomatoes, bell peppers, and broccoli.

5 She Emphasized Whole Foods

Aguilera branched away from the Rainbow Diet, but she still consumes whole foods, according to L'Officiel. Research shows that a diet full of whole, plant-based foods—i.e., fresh fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains—provides plenty of health benefits.

6 She Limited Her Calories

Aguilera was diligent about creating a calorie deficit. She limited her daily calorie intake to 1,600, according to Hello! magazine (via HOLA), and paired her diet with a ton of healthy exercise.

7 She Worked Out

In addition to making changes to her diet, Aguilera revved up her workout game. She performed a combination of strength training, interval sessions, and cardio, according to First for Women.

Unfortunately, there's no real "genie in a bottle" when it comes to a magical weight-loss position. But if you can make solid lifestyle adjustments that work, you can achieve progress, too.

