Kelly Clarkson Lost 60 Pounds Without Ozempic and Here Are 4 Foods She Cut Completely

If you've tried dieting before, you know how important it is to have the right foods on deck for all of your meals. It's just as essential knowing which items to avoid—especially those that fuel inflammation and wreak havoc on the gut. Kelly Clarkson lost an impressive 60 pounds by making certain lifestyle adjustments. Specifically, the American Idol inaugural season winner eliminated certain foods to better optimize her eating habits.

1 She Got Her Fill of Protein

Packing her meals with quality protein was key in Clarkson's wellness efforts. In addition to boosting satiety, high-protein foods like eggs, cottage cheese, Greek yogurt, lean protein (turkey and chicken breast), nuts, and seafood aid in the preservation of lean muscle during weight loss, which is crucial.

2 She Prioritized a Lectin-Free Diet

During her weight-loss journey, Clarkson emphasized a lectin-free diet, according to Extra (via TODAY). Lectins are a type of protein that binds to carbs.

3 She Cut Out Foods Like Whole Grains and Legumes

The celeb read about lectins and completely eliminated them from her meals. Foods high in lectins include peanuts, whole grains, raw potatoes, raw soybeans, and raw kidney beans (via WebMD).

"I literally read this book, and I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up," Clarkson shared (via TODAY).

4 She Consumes a "Healthy Mix"

The singer is all about enjoying a "healthy mix."

"I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor—a couple years I didn't. And 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat—sorry, vegetarians in the world," Clarkson told PEOPLE.

5 She Still Splurges

Clarkson doesn't shy away from the occasional treat, making her weight-loss habits sustainable for the long run.

"I still splurge. The other night I had a frozen yogurt with my daughter, and it was magical," she previously shared.

6 She Lost Weight by Taking Medication

In addition to optimizing her diet and workout routine, Clarkson noted she took prescription medication during her health journey—and it helped her lose weight.

"I was like, 'No I'm afraid of it, I already have thyroid problems. Everyone thinks it's Ozempic—it's not. It's something else. But it's something that aids in helping break down the sugar. Obviously my body doesn't do it right," the celeb revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show (via TODAY).

7 She Also Gets in Her Daily Steps

Clarkson gets in her daily steps.

"We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We'll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We'll go make slime and we go to the museum. Walking in the city is quite the workout," she told PEOPLE.

