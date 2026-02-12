Christina Aguilera Lost Over 40 Pounds and Here's What She Eats in a Day at 45

If you're looking to start a weight-loss journey without the use of prescription drugs, you're not alone. It's absolutely possible, but it's necessary to have a solid game plan on deck that includes healthy meals, regular exercise, and stress management techniques. Christina Aguilera reportedly lost over 40 pounds, and we're here with some of her secrets—specifically what the singer eats in a day to maintain her fit physique at 45.

1 She's Confident in Her Own Skin

The 90s pop icon is incredibly body positive. Aguilera once told Marie Claire (via Bustle), "I don't weigh myself—it's all about how I feel in my clothes. What looks good on one person might not look good on another body type. I happen to be very confident in my own skin. It takes time to get to that place, but it's all about embracing yourself and your body."

2 She's Been Real About Her Ups and Downs

Aguilera has been open about her weight journey, previously telling Marie Claire that she's experienced highs and lows.

"I've been through my highs, I've been through my lows; I've been through the gamut of all things in this business. Being too thin. Being bigger. I've been criticized for being on both sides of the scale. It's noise I block out automatically. I love my body," she said.

3 She Followed The Rainbow Diet

The multiple Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter reportedly tried the Rainbow Diet—also known as the 7-Day Color Diet, according to Prevention. This diet prioritizes a range of colorful plant-based foods, with each color providing unique phytonutrients that are full of health benefits. By adding more color to each meal, you naturally fill your body with more antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

4 She Eats Whole Foods

While Aguilera no longer follows the Rainbow Diet, she emphasizes whole foods in her meals, according to L'Officiel. Whole foods promote an all-around healthy gut microbiome. Research shows that whole foods plant-based diets are bursting with dietary fiber, a nutrient that promotes satiety.

5 She Trains Hard

In addition to consuming healthy foods, Aguilera revved up her workouts. Following the birth of her son, Max, Aguilera's trainer revealed the celeb focuses on cardio, intervals, and strength training, according to First for Women. She also reportedly boxes, climbs stairs, trains with heavy weights, and jumps rope.

6 She's in Charge of Her Own Story

In 2024, Aguilera posted an Instagram video captioned with, "This year, doing something a little different. This is a reminder to everyone that you are your OWN STORYTELLER in your OWN LIFE. No one else can dictate who you are. No one deserves an explanation. I am evolved enough to know that nothing comes easy and no one is perfect. Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do. And/ or what you don't do."

7 She Believes That "Acceptance Comes With Accepting Yourself First"

The celeb is also a firm believer that "acceptance comes with accepting yourself first," and sometimes, it's a difficult road to get there.

"I celebrate everyone taking the time to put one step in front of the next everyday in order to build the next version of themselves for the better. Allowing yourself grace, patience and respect," she wrote.

For more weight-loss success stories, check out Here's How Whoopi Goldberg Lost the Weight of "Almost Two People" on Mounjaro After 65.