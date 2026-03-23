Kathy Bates Lost 100 Pounds by 77 and Here's the Simple Body Signal She Uses to Stop Eating

Sometimes, it's the smallest tips and tricks we pick up from others that can make a long, challenging journey much more manageable. This is especially true when it comes to dieting and weight loss. While there's no one-size-fits-all solution, discovering easy habits you'll actually easily do can make a huge difference. The key isn't trying to lose weight quickly; it's learning tweaks you can keep throughout the process and long after. Successful weight loss is really about sustainability.

Sustainability is one reason so many dieters are inspired by Kathy Bates right now. The iconic actress has made many headlines after sharing she lost an extraordinary 100 pounds by the age of 77. Rather than turning to extreme diets or quick-fix routines, Bates narrowed in on lifestyle adjustments that made sense. Over time, they became part of her everyday routine. The proof is in the pudding—Bates looks amazing.

1 Bates Turned To Mindful Eating

There's one simple body signal the celeb used to curb her eating habits, and it was a total game-changer. She stopped eating as soon as she felt satisfied, avoiding that overly-stuffed feeling.

"When we're full, we experience an involuntary sigh," Bates previously told PEOPLE. "I just pushed the plate away."

Pretty simple, right? This healthy habit is known as intuitive eating, and we're here to tell you everything you need to know about it—especially if you're on a weight-loss journey.

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2 What Is Intuitive Eating, and Why Does It Work?

Intuitive Eating (IE) promotes eating when you're hungry, and stopping when you feel comfortably full. IE was developed by two dietitians, Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resche, back in 1995. The approach is all about trusting your body and being intuitive to your body's cues—feeling hungry, full, and satisfied. It's not about dieting or following strict food rules.

3 Research Proves It Works

There has been much research done that connects intuitive eating with lower BMI and improved psychological health. IE is also referred to as "normal eating," because it's all about reacting to "innate hunger" and signs of fullness. In this method, you eat when you feel hungry and stop when you feel full—without restricting what you eat. Your body essentially tells you how much to eat—and what to eat—so you can maintain a healthy nutrition/weight balance.

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4 What Foods Can You Eat To Help You Feel Fuller?

There are certain foods that can promote satiety (feeling full). They include items high in protein, fiber, or water, and slow down your digestion helping you feel fuller for a longer period of time. Some foods that cause satiety include eggs, boiled potatoes, white fish, oatmeal, legumes, Greek yogurt, and volume veggies and fruits (such as leafy greens and apples).

What did Bates prioritize? She stuck with whole foods and cut back on processed items.

5 Bates Also Tweaked Her Meal Timing

Of course, Bates made other lifestyle changes in order to reach her 70-pound weight loss as well. For instance, she made changes to her diet and stopped eating after 8 p.m.

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6 She Used the Treadmill

She also added a treadmill workout to her routine.

"I have a treadmill here at the house, and I might try Pilates. People always ask, 'Don't you want a trainer?' No, I really don't. I don't want anybody over my shoulder. It's just very important to me to keep this going. I don't want to slip," Bates told PEOPLE.

For more weight-loss inspiration, check out Kim Kardashian Lost 21 Pounds With This Diet Change and Workout Hack.