Kim Kardashian Lost 21 Pounds With This Diet Change and Workout Hack

At first glance, 21 pounds may not sound like a dramatic weight loss, but it sometimes translates to dropping two full dress sizes. For Kim Kardashian, losing 21 pounds did much more than change her appearance—it completely transformed her habits and daily lifestyle. Here's everything the reality TV star did to shed 21 pounds.

1 She Lost Weight for the 2022 Met Gala

In many cases, losing weight is often tied to a special occasion or a meaningful wellness goal. It might be an upcoming wedding, getting back into shape after having a baby, or preparing for a milestone birthday. According to PEOPLE, Kim K's motivation came from one of the fashion world's most high-profile happenings: the 2022 Met Gala.

2 The Celeb Lost 16 Pounds To Wear Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" Gown

The Met gala is highly anticipated for its elaborate, themed dress codes, and in 2022, Kardashian made headlines with her ensemble. The celeb wore Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" gown. Her desire to wear the historic gown involved losing 16 pounds in three weeks.

What started as Kardashian's preparation for one extraordinary event turned into a long-term lifestyle refresh. Here's how Kim Kardashian lost 21 pounds.

3 She Continued to Eat Healthy

"Afterwards, I continued to eat really healthy. I'm down 21 lbs. now. I'm not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever," the SKIMS entrepreneur told Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb (via PEOPLE).

4 She Cut Back on Sugar

Kim K completely revamped her diet, which involved cutting back on sugar.

"I cut out so much sugar—a lot of junk food I was eating, I didn't realize, like a lot of fried foods. And I just completely changed my lifestyle," Kardashian shared.

5 She Lost Weight Quickly

Weight loss should be done gradually, with a solid game plan in mind. Note that Kardashian took drastic measures to lose weight and was the first to say she did not recommend anyone copying her methods.

"I wasn't saying, 'Hey everyone, why don't you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'" Kardashian shared (via PEOPLE). "To me it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.' Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me."

6 She Put in the Effort

Kim K's trainer Don-A-Matrix revealed just how hard Kardashian worked to achieve her weight-loss goal.

"I think one of the misconceptions people have about Kim is she works like, really hard, so I was there through the process," he told TMZ. "So, it wasn't like a starving herself type of thing. I mean, she's been on a balanced diet. At times, she wouldn't eat as much, but the second thing is she really put the work in."

Kardashian told Vogue at the 2022 Met Gala, "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict" (via E! News).

7 She Worked Out and Wore a Sauna Suit

Two key players in Kardashian's weight-loss efforts? Regular exercise and wearing a sauna suit. According to E! News, Kim K worked out on the treadmill and wore a sauna suit twice a day. Sauna suits have gained traction over recent years.

According to ACE Fitness, they're constructed of neoprene and resemble a wetsuit. These suits are designed to boost the body temperature faster during workouts, revving up the calorie burn.

