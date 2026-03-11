 Skip to content

Kim Kardashian Lost 21 Pounds With This Diet Change and Workout Hack

The SKIMS founder completely transformed her daily habits.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
March 11, 2026

At first glance, 21 pounds may not sound like a dramatic weight loss, but it sometimes translates to dropping two full dress sizes. For Kim Kardashian, losing 21 pounds did much more than change her appearance—it completely transformed her habits and daily lifestyle. Here's everything the reality TV star did to shed 21 pounds.

1

She Lost Weight for the 2022 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 24, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
Shutterstock

In many cases, losing weight is often tied to a special occasion or a meaningful wellness goal. It might be an upcoming wedding, getting back into shape after having a baby, or preparing for a milestone birthday. According to PEOPLE, Kim K's motivation came from one of the fashion world's most high-profile happenings: the 2022 Met Gala.

RELATED: 5 Exercises Men Over 50 Should Do Each Morning to Restore Fading Muscle

2

The Celeb Lost 16 Pounds To Wear Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" Gown

LOS ANGELES - DEC11: Kim Kardashian arrive to Women in Entertainment Breakfast 2013 on December 11, 2013 in Hollywood, CA
Shutterstock

The Met gala is highly anticipated for its elaborate, themed dress codes, and in 2022, Kardashian made headlines with her ensemble. The celeb wore Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" gown. Her desire to wear the historic gown involved losing 16 pounds in three weeks.

What started as Kardashian's preparation for one extraordinary event turned into a long-term lifestyle refresh. Here's how Kim Kardashian lost 21 pounds.

3

She Continued to Eat Healthy

LOS ANGELES - NOV 12: Kim Kardashian arrives for Baby2Baby Annual Gala on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, CA
Shutterstock

"Afterwards, I continued to eat really healthy. I'm down 21 lbs. now. I'm not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever," the SKIMS entrepreneur told Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb (via PEOPLE).

RELATED: The 7-Minute Bed Routine That Restores Hip Strength Faster Than Floor Stretches After 55

4

She Cut Back on Sugar

London, United Kingdom - October 22, 2025: Kim Kardashian attends the All's Fair London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.
Shutterstock

Kim K completely revamped her diet, which involved cutting back on sugar.

"I cut out so much sugar—a lot of junk food I was eating, I didn't realize, like a lot of fried foods. And I just completely changed my lifestyle," Kardashian shared.

5

She Lost Weight Quickly

Kim Kardashian at the 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards held at the Palladium Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, United States on August 14, 2011.
Shutterstock

Weight loss should be done gradually, with a solid game plan in mind. Note that Kardashian took drastic measures to lose weight and was the first to say she did not recommend anyone copying her methods.

"I wasn't saying, 'Hey everyone, why don't you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'" Kardashian shared (via PEOPLE). "To me it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.' Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me."

RELATED: 5 Daily Exercises That Restore Walking Endurance Faster Than Treadmills After 65

6

She Put in the Effort

YEREVAN, ARMENIA - Jan 06, 2022: A shallow focus shot of Kim Kardashian visits the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Shutterstock

Kim K's trainer Don-A-Matrix revealed just how hard Kardashian worked to achieve her weight-loss goal.

"I think one of the misconceptions people have about Kim is she works like, really hard, so I was there through the process," he told TMZ. "So, it wasn't like a starving herself type of thing. I mean, she's been on a balanced diet. At times, she wouldn't eat as much, but the second thing is she really put the work in."

Kardashian told Vogue at the 2022 Met Gala, "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict" (via E! News).

7

She Worked Out and Wore a Sauna Suit

LOS ANGELES - NOV 03: Kim Kardashian arrives to the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 3, 2018 in Hollywood, CA
Shutterstock

Two key players in Kardashian's weight-loss efforts? Regular exercise and wearing a sauna suit. According to E! News, Kim K worked out on the treadmill and wore a sauna suit twice a day. Sauna suits have gained traction over recent years.

According to ACE Fitness, they're constructed of neoprene and resemble a wetsuit. These suits are designed to boost the body temperature faster during workouts, revving up the calorie burn.

For more weight-loss inspiration, check out Christina Aguilera Lost 50 Pounds and Here Are 3 Things She Ditched in Her Diet.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a freelance writer, editor, and content strategist based in Greenwich, CT. She has 11+ years of experience covering wellness, fitness, food, travel, lifestyle, and home. Read more
Filed Under
//

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family