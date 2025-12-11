5 Surprising Health Benefits of GLP-1 Drugs That Have Nothing to Do With Weight Loss

There has been much discussion—and controversy—in recent years regarding the popular use of GLP-1 drugs for weight loss. Celebrities including Serena Williams, Amy Schumer, and Sharon Osbourne have openly shared their weight-loss journeys, along with how many pounds they've shed by using them. They're not alone; in fact, 12% of adults in the U.S. have used a GLP-1, mostly to achieve weight loss.

But you may be surprised to learn that GLP-1 drugs offer several health benefits that have nothing to do with losing weight. The majority of headlines involving GLP-1 drugs obsess on remarkable pre- and post-weight loss comparisons, ignoring their original purpose. We spoke with experts and are here with everything you'll want to know about GLP-1 meds.

"A medication like a GLP-1 drug mimics an endogenous hormone (like a hormone your body naturally produces) known as glucagon-like peptide. This hormone helps regulate blood sugar through multiple pathways, including releasing insulin from the pancreas after eating, slowing the emptying of the stomach, and reducing glucose output from the liver," explains Dr. Eve Elizabeth Pennie, M.D., with Drugwatch.com. "Although the primary indication for GLP-1 drugs was the treatment of diabetes, many of their effects on appetite and weight were secondary to their ability to regulate blood sugar."

1. Improved Blood Sugar Control. One major benefit for those with type-2 diabetes taking a GLP-1 is better blood sugar control.

"GLP-1 medications can effectively blunt the peaks of glucose elevation following a meal, thus improving the overall pattern of blood sugar elevation in individuals with diabetes, which can lead to a reduction in complications," Dr. Pennie explains.

2. Lower Risk of Major Heart Problems. Another benefit of GLP-1 meds is that they help reduce the risk of serious heart issues, including heart attacks and strokes.

"Multiple large studies have demonstrated that GLP-1 medicines can reduce the incidence of major adverse cardiac events in individuals with diabetes and high cardiovascular risk," Dr. Pennie says.

3. Reduced Blood Pressure. GLP-1 meds have been linked to lower blood pressure and decreased vascular inflammation.

"This may be due to both direct cardiometabolic effects and decreased sympathetic activity," Dr. Pennie points out.

4. Slow the Progression of Kidney Disease. For those with diabetes, GLP-1 meds can help reduce the progression of diabetic nephropathy, aka diabetic kidney disease.

5. Improve Fatty Liver Disease. Fatty liver disease is the buildup of fat in the liver. According to Dr. Pennie, taking GLP-1s could help improve hepatic steatosis, aka fatty liver disease.

