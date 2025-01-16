Skip to content
Lose Weight and "Change Your Life" with These 5 "Non-Extreme" Habits

These easy changes are game-changing.

By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Lose Weight and "Change Your Life" with These 5 "Non-Extreme" Habits
Copyright seatodream/Instagram
Nutrition & Diet

Do you want to become the best version of yourself this year and lose weight in the process? You don't have to go to extremes, claims one expert. Natalia, a nutritionist and a trainer, helps women in their 30s lose 10 to 20 pounds and get abs "without starving or extreme workouts," she writes in her Instagram bio. "5 non-extreme habits that will change your life," she writes about the Instagram video.

Sustainable Changes Last – Not Drastic Ones

"The new year often brings the pressure to make drastic, unsustainable changes in the name of quick results. But truth is: extreme measures almost always backfire," she says in the post. "Instead, focus on habits that promote balance, flexibility, and enjoyment—because sustainable changes are the ones that last. Here are 5 life-changing habits to help you create a healthier, happier lifestyle."

Live by the 80/20 Rule

Her first rule? "Aim for 80% of your meals to be nutrient-dense and whole, while allowing the remaining 20% to include indulgences. This approach lets you enjoy treats guilt-free while staying on track with your goals. Balance isn't just about discipline—it's about consistency over time," she says.

Find a Workout Routine You Enjoy

Next, find a workout you enjoy doing. "Exercise shouldn't feel like punishment. Whether it's Pilates, weightlifting, dancing, or hiking, find movement you genuinely look forward to. Enjoying your workouts increases consistency, which is the foundation of long-term results," she points out.

Ditch the Idea of Cheat Meals

Ditch the concept of cheat meals, she suggests. "Labeling foods as 'good' or 'bad' creates an unhealthy relationship with eating," she explains. "Instead, practice mindfulness and moderation. A slice of pizza doesn't ruin your progress, just like one salad doesn't transform your health—it's your overall habits that matter."

Get Rid of the All-or-Nothing Mentality

The all-or-nothing mentality won't do you any favors. "Perfection isn't necessary for progress. Missing a workout or indulging in dessert doesn't mean you've failed. Progress happens when you keep going, even after a less-than-perfect day. Consistency beats perfection every time," she says.

Get Movement in by Doing Things You Love

Last but not least, stay moving. "Daily movement doesn't always have to be formal exercise. Dance in your kitchen, take long walks with a friend, play with your kids, or try a new hobby like rock climbing. Movement should bring joy, not stress," she says.

Why These Habits Work

Why do these habits work? Because you can actually do them. "These habits prioritize sustainability, allowing you to create a routine that fits your life and feels good," she says at the end of the post. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

