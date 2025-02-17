Skip to content
This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Cut these foods to finally see results on the scale.

Standing in front of your mirror, wondering why the numbers on your scale won't budge? You're not alone. Millions of Americans struggle with weight loss despite their best efforts. "Most everybody struggles with losing weight. It's not a normal natural thing for our bodies, and sometimes we just struggle knowing where to start," says Dr. Erik Richardson, a board-certified family practice physician.

Ready to discover the biggest obstacles to your weight loss journey? Let's count down the top 10 foods you need to eliminate from your diet to see actual results.

10. High-Calorie Coffee Drinks

Your morning coffee run could be sabotaging your weight loss efforts. "A large mocha cookie crumble frappuccino packs 590 calories, 26 grams of fat, and 76 grams of sugar," Dr. Richardson reveals in his post. Stick to simple coffee preparations to save both calories and money.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

9. Pizza

A slice of hot Italian pizza with stretching cheese. Pizza four cheeses with basil.Shutterstock

"Pizza is just about the perfect combination of carbs and unhealthy fats," Dr. Richardson warns. Its blend of refined flour, processed meats, and high-calorie toppings makes it easy to overeat. Try cauliflower crust alternatives or make healthier versions at home.

8. Ice Cream

ice-creamShutterstock

While small portions can occasionally fit into a healthy diet, ice cream's high calorie and sugar content make it problematic. Dr. Richardson suggests, "Make your own ice cream using less sugar and more natural ingredients, and serve it in a smaller bowl to control portions."

7. Beer and Alcohol

Group of people drinking beer at brewery pub restaurant - Happy friends enjoying happy hour sitting at bar table - Closeup image of brew glasses - Food and beverage lifestyle conceptShutterstock

That "beer belly" isn't a myth. "Beer specifically is much like soda or other sugary drinks," Dr. Richardson explains. Its high carbohydrate content triggers insulin response and promotes weight gain. Consider limiting or eliminating alcohol while pursuing weight loss goals.

6. Pastries, Cookies, and Cakes

Beautiful young woman holding plate of tasty cookies with chocolate chips at home, closeupShutterstock

These sweet temptations are filled with refined sugars, flours, and oils. "Because they're so high in sugars and low in nutrients, you're more likely to get hungry faster after eating them," Dr. Richardson notes. Many store-bought versions also contain harmful trans fats.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

5. Fruit Juice

Close up of teenage woman drinking juice while looking through a window.Shutterstock

Don't let the "healthy" label fool you. Dr. Richardson cautions, "Even 100% juice can hold you back when trying to lose weight." Without the fiber from whole fruit, your body absorbs the sugars too quickly, leading to insulin spikes and potential weight gain.

4. Candy Bars

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12, 2018: An assortment of full size candy bars from Mars Chocolate for Halloween.Shutterstock

These convenient treats are far from innocent. "There aren't many other foods that can pack in as many calories in a small package as you find in a candy bar," says Dr. Richardson. Their strategic placement at checkout counters makes them particularly dangerous for impulse purchases.

3. White Bread

Sliced,White,Bread,And,Butter,Shot,From,A,High,AngleShutterstock

"White bread is essentially a chewable version of sugar drinks," Dr. Richardson explains. The processing strips away fiber and nutrients, leaving you with a product that rapidly converts to sugar in your body. Opt for whole grain alternatives and keep portions modest.

2. Sugary Drinks

Refreshing Bubbly Soda Pop with Ice Cubes. Cold soda iced drink in a glasses - Selective focus, shallow DOF.Shutterstock

Consider this: "One can a day of non-diet soda can put on about 10 pounds in the average person in a year," warns Dr. Richardson. The problem? Your brain doesn't register liquid calories as food, making it easy to overconsume without feeling full.

RELATED:7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

1. French Fries and Potato Chips

French fries in hot fat in a deep fryerShutterstock

"Nothing beats a fresh McDonald's french fry, but it wreaks havoc on your waistline," Dr. Richardson admits. These popular snacks are calorie bombs that quickly convert to sugar in your body. Research shows that potato chips may contribute more to weight gain per serving than any other food.

The Bottom Line

soda, drink,coke,lemonade,pepsi,fountain,drink,fast food, cup,straw,summer,hotShutterstock

These foods share common characteristics: they're highly processed, loaded with added sugars, refined flours, and unhealthy fats. Dr. Richardson emphasizes, "The closer you can get to a whole food diet, the better off you're going to do." While complete elimination isn't necessary, these items should rarely appear in your regular diet.Remember to read nutrition labels carefully and avoid foods with added sugars and fats. Your weight loss goals are achievable – sometimes it's just a matter of knowing what to avoid. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

