Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

10 Protein Tips to Help You Melt Fat, According to a Nutritionist

Here are easy ways to get enough of the fat-burning macronutrient.

Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 04, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Dani Marenburg Danni Patton mindinmymacros
Copyright mindinmymacros/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 04, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Nutrition & Diet

You don’t have to starve yourself thin! While many people believe the key to losing weight is severely restricting your diet and eating a lot less than you are used to, it has more to do with what you eat. And, you might not be eating enough to burn fat. Danni Patton, AKA the Macro Coach, is a nutritionist who regularly shares helpful weight loss tips with her large following after personally losing a lot of weight and transforming her body. In a recent post, she reveals some extremely helpful tips on how to amp up your protein intake to lose more body fat.

How to Burn More Fat

“Did you know that protein burns more calories through the digestive process than carbs + fats? On top of that, eating the right amount of protein for you can aid in smoother fat loss, hormone regulation, appetite regulation, energy levels and build/preserve muscle mass,” she reveals in the post. She adds that simply by focusing your meals “around this one macronutrient,” you can burn more fat. “Here are a few ways to get more protein in your meals,” she says.

Meal Planning

Woman,Making,Meal,Plan,In,Kitchen,fridge,cooking​Meal PlanningShutterstock

Dannis is an advocate of meal planning. “Pre-plan your day in a food tracking app and build your meals around the protein source,” she writes, adding that this is the “easiest way to understand how to add protein to your meals.”

Swap Out Your Flour Pasta

Chickpea,Bean,Fusilli,Pasta.,Bowl,Raw,Pasta,Chickpea, proteinShutterstock

Eating more protein doesn’t mean cutting out your favorite meals. However, Dannis recommends protein-packed swaps. “Buy chickpea/lentil/black bean type pastas for added protein in your spaghetti with meatballs,” she writes, noting that you will get an extra 12 to 20g of protein,” per meal.

Add Protein to Your Breakfast

Chia pudding made from yogurt, chia seeds and strawberries on a light background, horizontal. Useful, healthy eating, diet, self-care. A healthy, easy dessert for breakfast.​Greek Yogurt with Berries and Chia Seeds

Next, she suggests slightly modifying your breakfast. “Add in protein powder to Greek yogurt, oatmeal or chia pudding,” she suggests, noting that it will reap you an extra 18 to 20 grams of protein.”

Add Lean Ground Meat to Meals

fresh raw minced beef in a plate close up on a rustic wooden table​Lean Ground BeefShutterstock

She also recommends beefing up your meals. “Sneak in lean ground meats to pastas, bowls, and stir fry’s,” she says. This can add an extra 25 to 40 grams of protein.

Collagen Powder

Woman,Mixing,Collagen,Powder,With,Water,Making,A,Drink,Lady​Collagen ProteinShutterstock

“Add collagen powder to your morning cup,” Dannis suggests. “I count ONE serving towards protein.” This adds an extra 10 to 20 grams of protein, she notes.

Simmer Rice with Bone Broth

Saucepan with bouillon with a ladle on rustic wooden table. Bone broth​Bone BrothShutterstock

How you cook your rice can add an extra 10 to 20 grams of protein. “Make your rice with bone broth instead of rice,” she says.

Drink Bone Broth

Bone,Broth,Chicken,diet,food5. Broth (chicken or vegetable): 15 caloriesShutterstock

“Drink a cup of warm bone broth,” she continues. She maintains that just one cup adds an extra 10 to 20 grams of protein.

Add Cottage Cheese to Pasta Sauce

Natural cottage cheese. Natural dairy products.​2. Cottage Cheese (14g protein per 1/2 cup)Shutterstock

Another pasta hack to add 10 to 20 grams of protein? “Add cottage cheese to pasta sauce, blend and make a creamy low-fat, high protein sauce,” she recommends.

Swap Greek Yogurt for Sour Cream

Sour cream or greek yogurt swirl texture, White cream background, close up. Dairy product. Delicious organic creamy yogurt. Milk creamShutterstock

Here’s another hack for an extra eight to 15 grams of protein: “Swap Greek yogurt for sour cream,” she urges.

Swap Greek Yogurt Cream Cheese for Regular Cream Cheese

Homemade Creamy Cream Cheese in a Bowl

Shutterstock

Are you a fan of cream cheese? Add an extra 10 grams of protein. “Use a Greek yogurt cream cheese instead of regular cream cheese,” she says.

Add a Little Protein Each Week

Animal protein sources- meat, fish, cheese and milk.​Amp Up Your Protein IntakeShutterstock

“Remember, you don’t have to go from 0-100!” Danni reminds. “Start by adding a little each week until you get more comfortable with your protein choices!!”

Add a Little Protein Each Week

Set of natural food high in protein on grey background, top view​Trying to Get Protein From Too Many SourcesShutterstock

Danni’s recommendations are research-backed. Studies confirm that consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Body Booster: If you want to lose weight, focus on adding protein to your meals instead of seriously restricting yourself. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

high-protein-diet

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

10 Protein Tips to Help You Melt Fat, According to Nutritionist Danni Patton

Dani Marenburg Danni Patton mindinmymacros
Copyright mindinmymacros/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 04, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

You don’t have to starve yourself thin! While many people believe the key to losing weight is severely restricting your diet and eating a lot less than you are used to, it has more to do with what you eat. And, you might not be eating enough to burn fat. Danni Patton, AKA the Macro Coach, is a nutritionist who regularly shares helpful weight loss tips with her large following after personally losing a lot of weight and transforming her body. In a recent post, she reveals some extremely helpful tips on how to amp up your protein intake to lose more body fat.

How to Burn More Fat

“Did you know that protein burns more calories through the digestive process than carbs + fats? On top of that, eating the right amount of protein for you can aid in smoother fat loss, hormone regulation, appetite regulation, energy levels and build/preserve muscle mass,” she reveals in the post. She adds that simply by focusing your meals “around this one macronutrient,” you can burn more fat. “Here are a few ways to get more protein in your meals,” she says.

Meal Planning

Woman,Making,Meal,Plan,In,Kitchen,fridge,cooking​Meal PlanningShutterstock

Dannis is an advocate of meal planning. “Pre-plan your day in a food tracking app and build your meals around the protein source,” she writes, adding that this is the “easiest way to understand how to add protein to your meals.”

Swap Out Your Flour Pasta

Chickpea,Bean,Fusilli,Pasta.,Bowl,Raw,Pasta,Chickpea, proteinShutterstock

Eating more protein doesn’t mean cutting out your favorite meals. However, Dannis recommends protein-packed swaps. “Buy chickpea/lentil/black bean type pastas for added protein in your spaghetti with meatballs,” she writes, noting that you will get an extra 12 to 20g of protein,” per meal.

Add Protein to Your Breakfast

Chia pudding made from yogurt, chia seeds and strawberries on a light background, horizontal. Useful, healthy eating, diet, self-care. A healthy, easy dessert for breakfast.​Greek Yogurt with Berries and Chia Seeds

Next, she suggests slightly modifying your breakfast. “Add in protein powder to Greek yogurt, oatmeal or chia pudding,” she suggests, noting that it will reap you an extra 18 to 20 grams of protein.”

Add Lean Ground Meat to Meals

fresh raw minced beef in a plate close up on a rustic wooden table​Lean Ground BeefShutterstock

She also recommends beefing up your meals. “Sneak in lean ground meats to pastas, bowls, and stir fry’s,” she says. This can add an extra 25 to 40 grams of protein.

Collagen Powder

Woman,Mixing,Collagen,Powder,With,Water,Making,A,Drink,Lady​Collagen ProteinShutterstock

“Add collagen powder to your morning cup,” Dannis suggests. “I count ONE serving towards protein.” This adds an extra 10 to 20 grams of protein, she notes.

Simmer Rice with Bone Broth

Saucepan with bouillon with a ladle on rustic wooden table. Bone broth​Bone BrothShutterstock

How you cook your rice can add an extra 10 to 20 grams of protein. “Make your rice with bone broth instead of rice,” she says.

Drink Bone Broth

Bone,Broth,Chicken,diet,food5. Broth (chicken or vegetable): 15 caloriesShutterstock

“Drink a cup of warm bone broth,” she continues. She maintains that just one cup adds an extra 10 to 20 grams of protein.

Add Cottage Cheese to Pasta Sauce

Natural cottage cheese. Natural dairy products.​2. Cottage Cheese (14g protein per 1/2 cup)Shutterstock

Another pasta hack to add 10 to 20 grams of protein? “Add cottage cheese to pasta sauce, blend and make a creamy low-fat, high protein sauce,” she recommends.

Swap Greek Yogurt for Sour Cream

Sour cream or greek yogurt swirl texture, White cream background, close up. Dairy product. Delicious organic creamy yogurt. Milk creamShutterstock

Here’s another hack for an extra eight to 15 grams of protein: “Swap Greek yogurt for sour cream,” she urges.

Swap Greek Yogurt Cream Cheese for Regular Cream Cheese

Homemade Creamy Cream Cheese in a Bowl

Shutterstock

Are you a fan of cream cheese? Add an extra 10 grams of protein. “Use a Greek yogurt cream cheese instead of regular cream cheese,” she says.

Add a Little Protein Each Week

Animal protein sources- meat, fish, cheese and milk.​Amp Up Your Protein IntakeShutterstock

“Remember, you don’t have to go from 0-100!” Danni reminds. “Start by adding a little each week until you get more comfortable with your protein choices!!”

Add a Little Protein Each Week

Set of natural food high in protein on grey background, top view​Trying to Get Protein From Too Many SourcesShutterstock

Danni’s recommendations are research-backed. Studies confirm that consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Body Booster: If you want to lose weight, focus on adding protein to your meals instead of seriously restricting yourself. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Best Foods to Burn Fat

tara collingwood dietdivatara
I’m a Nutritionist and This is What I Eat in a Day to Stay Healthy and Fit
Copyrightdietdivatara/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 28, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Losing weight isn’t just about cutting calories and eating less. It also involves eating the right kinds of food. “If you're looking to lose weight, choosing nutrient-dense, high-fiber, and protein-rich foods can help keep you full and support your metabolism,” says Body Network’s Resident RDN, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CP. We asked her to put together a list of the top foods you should fuel up with to lose weight, and here are 10 of them.

Leafy Greens

,Kale,Cabbage,leafy,greens​The Power of Green GuardiansShutterstock

Leafy greens, including spinach, kale, arugula, Swiss chard, Romaine, and mustard greens, should be a mainstay in your refrigerator. “Low in calories but packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals,” she says. “Leafy greens are a high-volume food, which helps with satiety while keeping calorie intake low.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Eggs

Organic,Egg,Texture,And,Background.,Raw,Chicken,Eggs.,Pile,OfShutterstock

Eggs might not be cheap right now, but they offer a lot of bang for the buck in terms of nutrients. “High in protein to keep you full longer,” says Collingwood. “A lot of the nutrition is in the egg yolk, but so are many calories. Split the difference using some whole eggs and combine with a few egg whites.

Lean Protein

Raw,Tuna,Fillet,Dill,,Lemon,And,Cherry,Tomatoes,fish,food,proteinShutterstock

Next up, you need to eat a lot of lean protein, including chicken, turkey, lean beef, seafood, and other fish, to lose weight. “Helps to preserve muscle mass during weight loss,” Collingwood explains. “Helps reduce hunger and keeps you satisfied.”

Greek Yogurt

Homemade,Greek,Yogurt,In,Bowl,On,Blue,Background,,Top,View,Shutterstock

Another item to keep stocked up on for weight loss? Greek yogurt. “High in protein and probiotics for gut health,” she says. “Greek yogurt can help with appetite control and digestion.”

RELATED:20 Foods You Didn’t Know Were Ultra-Processed

Berries

Harvesting of fresh ripe big organic red strawberry fruit in own garden.​BerriesShutterstock

Berries, especially blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, and raspberries are also great for losing weight as they are rich in fiber and antioxidants. “Can satisfy sweet cravings with fewer calories,” says Collingwood.

Cruciferous Vegetables

Brussels,Sprouts,Roasted,vegetable44. Brussels sprouts: 43 caloriesShutterstock

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts are another great option. “Low in calories but high in fiber and antioxidants and vitamins,” Collingwood says. “The high fiber content can help keep you full longer.”

Legumes

Red,Lentils,In,Bowl.,Dry,Orange,Lentil,Grains,,Heap,OfShutterstock

Legumes, including lentils, chickpeas, and black beans, are essential for weight loss.

“High in plant-based protein and fiber which helps to keep you full for longer and can help stabilize blood sugar,” says Collingwood.

RELATED:I'm a Nutritionist and These are the Best Banana Recipes For Weight Loss

Oats/Oatmeal

Oatmeal,Texture.,Oatmeal,Natural,Texture,Or,Background,,Close-up,,High,Resolution.Shutterstock

Oats and oatmeal should always be in your pantry. “Whole grain that is high in soluble fiber, which aids digestion and prolongs fullness,” explains Collingwood. “Can help to regulate blood sugar due to soluble fiber. Combine with a protein (make oatmeal with milk, add protein powder, make overnight oats with Greek yogurt) for a complete meal.”

Nuts and Seeds

Assortment,Of,Nuts,In,Bowls.,Cashews,,Hazelnuts,,Walnuts,,Pistachios,,Pecans,Shutterstock

Nuts and seeds are great to have on hand for healthy snacking. Collingwood likes almonds, pistachios, walnuts, hemp, chia seeds, and flaxseeds. “Packed with heart-healthy fats, fiber, and protein,” she says.

RELATED:What Happens When You Quit Soda, According to a Nutritionist

Avocados

Board with whole and cut avocados on turquoise table, closeupShutterstock

And last on her list? Avocado. “High in monounsaturated fats that promote fullness. It also contains fiber and essential nutrients for weight management,” says Collingwood. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

Fitness & Workouts

20 Fat Loss Tips You Need to Know

sofe ring
​Maintain a Calorie Deficit
Copyright sofe.ring/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight faster? Sofe Ring is a Certified Nutrition Coach with almost 100,000 followers on social media who dropped 25 pounds and helps others do the same. In a new post, she reveals some of the best-kept secrets she has learned while on her fat loss journey. “20 fat loss tips I wish I learned earlier,” she writes. “I wish I knew these tips ahead of time versus learning as I went! Hope they help you!”

Eat the Same Meals Daily

“Eat similar meals every day. It makes eating simple and takes away the guessing game of if you’re staying within your calories and macros,” she says.

Don’t Eat Food From a Bag

Crispy Potato Chips on cutting board on a wooden table.​Store-Bought Chips: Your Daily Diet DestroyerShutterstock

Don’t ever eat chips or cookies from a bag. “Don’t eat anything out of a bag. Portion something out, and put the bag away,” she says.

Drink Water Before and After Meals

Transparent glass of pure fresh clean mineral water in mature female hand. Cropped shot of woman drinking water, keeping healthy hydration balance, detox diet. Close up focus on object​3. Stay HydratedShutterstock

Hydration is key, especially when eating. “Drink water before and after a meal. Your body can’t tell the difference between being hungry, and being thirsty,” she writes.

Eat Slowly

Young woman eating Italian thick tomato pizza with burata cheeseShutetrstock

“Eat your meals slow. Your body won’t feel ‘full’ until you’ve eaten too much. Make a habit of eating until you are 80% full,” she says.

Close Your Kitchen

Beautiful young sports people are talking and smiling while cooking healthy food in kitchen at homeShutterstock

“Set a hard stop for when the kitchen is closed. At least 3 hours before you go to bed so your body can digest properly,” she suggests.

Don’t Eat in Front of the TV

African american guy having fun eating burgers and drinking beer, watching comedy movie on television. Male adult enjoying fast food delivery and alcohol, watch tv show in living room.Shutterstock

“Stop eating in front of the TV. Don’t eat in the car. Don’t eat while you scroll your phone. Avoid distracted eating,” she says.

Avoid Stress Eating

Portrait of sad young blond woman dealing with stress by eating food sitting on sofa at home Upset young woman wrapped in blanket crying and eating pizza indoors. Emotional, Eating​Worst: Highly Processed, Greasy, or Fried FoodsShutterstock

Also, avoid stress eating. “Don’t eat when you’re stressed. Don’t eat when you’re bored. Avoid emotional eating,” she suggests.

Make Sure You Are Eating Enough During the Day

woman by the open refrigerator at nightShutterstock

“If you have trouble with snacking at night, it’s because you didn’t get enough nutrients throughout the day,” she maintains.

Close Your Mouth for Business

Beautiful young woman brushing teeth in front of her bathroom mirror. Selective focus.​No Food After DinnerShutterstock

She has a random hack to avoid night eating. “Floss/brush your teeth after dinner/dessert. Close your mouth for business,” she says.

Don’t Label Foods

Woman in a store or supermarket, reading product labels of choice to decide or compare sauce bottles.​Making Smart ChoicesShutterstock

“Don’t label something as a ‘bad food’,” she suggests. Instead, “eat it in moderation. By restricting, you only risk binging.”

Eat Protein and Veggies First

Healthy,Eating.,Closeup,Of,Woman,Mouth,With,Beautiful,Pink,Lips7 Fat-Burning Vegetables to Include in Your Diet NowShutterstock

She also has a strategic hack while dining out. “Prioritize protein and veggies when you eat out, the rest is for fun,” she says.

Limit Alcohol

Toast for two to the sea during dinner. Alcohol, white wine,

Shutterstock

“Alcohol is empty calories and provides no nutritional value,” she says. “Decide if it’s important to you on this journey.”

Get Vitamin D

Young Woman is holding Vitamin D Capsule. Sun and blue Sky.5 Signs Your Body May Be Lacking Vitamin D, Say ExpertsShutterstock

“Get Vitamin D,” she continues. “It regulates your mood, helps with your appetite, and improves your hormones.”

Eat Apples

Beautiful sporty woman eating apple while resting from exercise.Healthy snack for fitness girl Image is intentionally toned.

Shutterstock

“If you need a snack and are over protein options, pick an Apple. It’s 65% water and they contain pectin which helps you feel fuller a little longer,” she says.

Don’t Weigh Yourself

Woman's feet on bathroom scale. Diet concept. Scales, weigh

Shutterstock

“Don’t get on the scale if it’s going to impact you emotionally - if you know it will set you back, skip it,” she continues.

Walk After Eating

Portrait of a smiling young couple exercising in an outdoor setting while holding hands. The man is jogging, and the woman is walking. Horizontal shot. walk, walking

Shutterstock

“Walk after every meal. This increases your blood sugar, regulates energy, and helps you digest,” she says.

Go to Bed Early

Shot of kind woman sleeping peacefully while hugging the pillow on the bed.Shutterstock

“Go to sleep early. Your body needs time to rest and recover. No sleep = a broken metabolism,” she continues.

Consider Fasting

Intermittent,Fasting,Plate,diet,meal,clock,foodShutterstock

You can also consider fasting. “Fasting isn’t magic, but it could help you build discipline, which helps control calories,” she says.

Always Eat Enough Protein and Fiber

Cooked,Salmon,With,Parmesan,Asparagus,And,A,Side,Of,Quinoa​Here’s What to Do About ItShutterstock

“Protein and fiber will keep you full. Prioritize these as much as you can,” she says.

Work Out for the Right Reasons

Young woman exercising with dumbbells in a health clubShutterstock

Exercise is great for weight loss. But make sure you are sweating for the right reasons. “Movement is great, but you should do it to feel good vs lose weight,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

10 Fat-Burning Tips to Lose Weight Fast

Riva Siggins rivafitness
Coach Reveals the 5 Basics of Weight Loss
Copyright rivafitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight? Keep it simple, says an expert. Riva Siggins is an online coach who “loves food and movement.” She regularly shares tips on the best ways to burn fat and build muscle with her hundreds of thousands of followers. In a recent post she shares “5 simple tips” to burn fat and lose weight. “These tips may sound simple, but often, fat loss is overly complicated. Nail the basics, and you’ll get results,” she says.

Make Protein Your “Best Friend”

Her first tip is to )make protein your best friend. “Not only will it help you retain more muscle as you lose body fat which will contribute to a leaner physique but it is also the most filling macronutrient so will be sticking to a deficit easier,” she said. “Utilise lean protein sources as well such as chicken breast, beef mince, turkey means and white fish.”

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Get Enough Sleep

Next, “stop underestimating how important sleep is,” she writes. “Lack of sleep can increase hunger as your hormones ghrelin and leptin which send signals to your brain telling you when you’re hungry/satiated don’t work as efficiently when you’re sleep deprived and this can result in your feeling hungrier, food focus being higher and more cravings which can make sticking to a deficit a LOT harder.”

Do Cardio Plus Weight Training

Next, she recommends prioritizing weight training while utilizing cardio “as a tool instead of solely doing cardio,” she says. “Weight training will help you maintain more muscle so as you drop body fat you won’t just get smaller and flatter, you’ll maintain shape and have a lean, strong looking physique. Cardio can be utilized to help increase your output but if you just do cardio you’ll lose a lot of muscle which you don’t want.”

Eat Whole Foods

When it comes to diet, prioritize whole foods. “200 calories of potatoes is going to give you a lot more volume compared to 200 calories or chocolate, include the foods you enjoy in moderation of course as this’ll help you stick to it but if you’re sensible with your food selection you’re going to feel like you’re eating a lot and by prioritizing food sources such as complex carbs, lean protein and fruit/veg you will be left feeling fuller for longer too,” she says.

Take Things One Day at a Time

Tip five is to take things one day at a time. “If you go over your calories or have a day where you fall off track so what? Just pick yourself up a go day, it isn’t about perfection every day it’s about consistency over time,” she writes.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Dial in Your Nutrition

In another post, she offers more tips. One thing she did was dial into her nutrition more than ever. “Around 90% of my calories come from whole foods and I feel so energised, I’m able to push harder in my sessions because I’m fuelling correctly, I’m not having energy dips throughout and I’m recovering well,” she says.

She Started Drinking Less Alcohol

She also started drinking less alcohol. “For the last few years I’ve not been a big drinker but even more so recently, I don’t know when I’ll drink again because I can have such a good time socially without it so I’ll only drink alcohol if I feel it will enhance the experience and there’s very few times I feel like that nowadays,” she writes.

EMOMs and AMRAPs

She also changed her training approach. While “the foundation of my training stays the same eg my strength work as progressive overload is key but I have different conditioning finishers each week from EMOMs and AMRAPs to threshold sessions and timed rounds, this is to test my aerobic and anaerobic capacity in different ways,” she says.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Prioritizing Herself

“I am prioritizing me more than ever before,” she continues. “I’m not afraid to say no to plans if I need time to rest, I’m not worried about people thinking I’m boring or saying yes to things to be a people pleaser. I’ve found a perfect balance with training hard, recharging and doing things that make me feel good in my spare time so I’m not burnt out or constantly feeling tired.”

Water

She also says that water has “become an absolute non-negotiable” in her plan. “4l of water a day,” she says. “I need to perform and recover my best.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Fitness & Workouts

10 Ways to Get in Shape by June

Trish_Koeslag_liftwithtrish11
Trish Koeslag Pops the Lid on 2 “Dieting Myths” That Kept Her From Losing 15 Pounds
Copyright liftwithtrish/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 18, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you hoping to lose weight and shape up by summer? One expert has a simple plan for you. Trish Koeslag is revealing the truth about burning fat over 40. In a new social media post, the women’s nutrition and fitness coach, whose mission is to help women over 40 simplify macros and movement to lose weight, reveals 10 tips to help you get fit in months. “If I wanted to hit my weight loss goal by June, this is exactly what I’d do,” she writes.

Get in a Calorie Deficit

The first thing you need to do is get into a calorie deficit. In order to determine “how much you should eat for your goals,” download a free macro calculator and input your numbers.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Walk Daily

Next, walk “everyday” she says, recommending doing it outside. “Aim for 10K+ steps (I go for an hour walk every morning and the rest of my steps are incremental throughout the day. I track steps using my Apple Watch)! she writes.

Amp Up Your Protein Intake

Make sure you are eating enough protein. “EAT 25-30g of protein at every meal. (Foods like chicken breast, ground chicken/turkey, shrimp, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, eggs)!” she suggests.

RELATED:20 Foods You Didn’t Know Were Ultra-Processed

Hydrate

Hydration is also key. “DRINK 2-3L of water daily,” she says. She also recommends adding electrolytes.” According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Lift Weights

Next, lift weights. “STRENGTH train 3-4x/week making sure that you are pushing intensity levels (where you feel like maybe you could do 1-2 more reps on your last rep)!” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Do Zone 2 Cardio Twice a Week

She also recommends doing zone 2 cardio twice a week. “Try 30 minutes to start using the elliptical, stair master, go for a run (do what you enjoy)!” she writes.

RELATED:I Got My Best Body After 50 and Here’s How You Can, Too

Don’t Drink Your Calories

Make sure not to drink your calories. “LIMIT liquid calories (eat your calories, drinking them will likely leave you hungry)!” says Trish.

Eat Mostly Whole Foods

When it comes to diet, choose whole foods 90% of the time, “and fun foods 10% of the time,” she suggests. “I don’t cut out any food I love, including chocolate. I eat it in moderation)!”

Get Enough Sleep

Make sure to get enough rest. She recommends sleeping 7 to 8 hours and managing stress via “journaling, reading, yoga, breath work, walking,” she says.

Diet Less, Maintain More

She suggests spending less time dieting and more time in maintenance. “Focus on a 12 week cut then get back into maintenance so you can fuel your body to build muscle)!” she says. And finally, “FOCUS on consistency, not perfection.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Things to Know Before Starting a GLP-1

Lindsey Guldenschuh pharmacist_lindsey
Copyright pharmacist_lindsey/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you going on Ozempic but want to avoid some common errors while taking the weight loss drug? One pharmacist is losing weight on a GLP-1 and has some expert advice. Lindsey Guldenschuh is a pharmacist who shares information with her followers about GLP-1 drugs, as both an expert and someone on them. In a new post, she reveals some things she wished she knew before she went on them. “About to start a GLP-1 for weight loss? Let’s make sure you actually set yourself up for success from the start,” she says. Don’t make these mistakes.”

She Wishes She Knew These Things Before She Went on a GLP-1

She starts the post by admitting that she wishes she had more information before she started taking weight loss drugs. “When I started mine, I had to piece together info from a hundred places—no one really told me what to expect or how to do this in a way that actually felt sustainable,” she says. “Here are 5 things I wish I knew from the beginning.”

Track Your Calories

Nutritional label with focus on calories.​You Need to Be in a Calorie Deficit While Consuming Enough ProteinShutterstock

Make sure to know how much you are eating, as lots of people fail to eat enough. “Track your calories—but don’t under-eat,” she suggests. “Yes, you need a calorie deficit to lose fat, but many people under-eat on a GLP-1. Prioritize protein, eat enough, and stop fearing food.”

Hydrate

Fitness woman drinking water from bottle. Muscular young female taking a break from workout outside.Shutterstock

Drinking enough water is always important, but even more so if you are taking a weight loss drug. “Hydrate like it’s your job,” she continues. ”Water + electrolytes = less nausea, more energy, and fewer headaches. Especially important in those early weeks!”

Exercise

Group having functional fitness training with kettlebell in sport gymShutterstock

Next, exercise, but don’t make it too complicated. “Move your body (even if it’s boring). You don’t need a fancy workout plan. Walk. Strength train. Build habits, not hustle,” she says.

Repeat and Be Consistent

Coffee with collagen powder and butter, trendy healthy keto coffee. Protein coffee

Shutterstock

Consistency is also key. “Be boring. Simple meals. Repeatable routines. Protein coffee on repeat. Consistency is what works—not chasing the next new thing,” she says.

Change Your Mindset

Calm young Hispanic woman holding hands in namaste meditating doing yoga breathing exercises with eyes closed feeling peace of mind, mental balance standing in green nature tropical park.Shutterstock

Finally, make sure you shift your mindset. “Mindset is everything. This isn’t a short-term fix. It’s a new way of fuelling your body and protecting your future health. You’re not starting over—you’re starting different,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

The Biggest Mistake You Might Be Making on a GLP-1

Aliza Olive MD glp1enhanced
Copyright glp1enhanced/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you on Ozempic, barely eating anything, but something feels off? Aliza Olive, MD, is a weight loss expert who co-founded GLP1Enhanced to help people on their weight loss journeys. In a recent post, she reveals a common issue she sees in her patients. According to Dr. Olive, many “GLP-1 Gals” complain, “I can’t eat that,” which is a problem. “Girl, if you’re eating 600-1000 calories a day on your GLP-1, we need to talk,” she says, explaining why this is an issue and what to do about it.

Lots of Her Patients Under Eat on Ozempic

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens. Ozempic is a medication for obesityMost Women on GLP-1s Are Making a Few Common MistakesShutterstock

“Never hungry? Eating less than 1200 calories?” she continues. “No hunger, no cravings… but also no energy, no protein, hair loss, and no idea how you’re supposed to hit your goals. You’re seeing the scale drop, but you secretly wonder how fast is too fast? You feel ‘in control’ for the first time ever—and you don’t want to mess it up,” she continues.

Underating Will Have Consequences

dieting problems, eating disorder - unhappy woman looking at small broccoli portion on the plate​4. Eating Too Little (Extreme Calorie Restriction)Shutterstock

“Let’s be clear: Over-suppression of Appetite is a side effect, not a strategy. And under-eating will catch up with you— through muscle loss, slowed metabolism, nutrient deficiencies, fatigue, hair loss, or a full-on plateau,” she says.

Here Is What to Do If You Are Struggling to Hit Your Protein Goals

plastic measuring scoop of white powder (whey protein) against grunge wood backgroundShutterstock

“So if hitting your protein goal feels impossible, here’s what to try,” she says.

  • Add egg whites to your scramble, oats, or pancakes
  • Use 2 scoops of protein powder in your shake instead of 1
  • Swap to high-protein yogurt (I’m looking at you, 20g+!)
  • Eat low-volume, calorie-dense foods—this is not the time for salad mountains
  • Read food labels—make every bite count (nutrients, protein, fiber!)
  • Don’t skip meals—eat even when you’re not hungry
  • Check your mindset—are you under-eating because “less feels better”? Be honest. That’s not control, that’s sabotage. And it won’t work long term!
  • Consider a dose reduction if you truly can’t meet your basic needs.

Why It Matters

Cropped shot of a young caucasian blonde woman grabbing skin on her upper arm with excess fat isolated on a white background. Pinching the loose and saggy muscles. Overweight, extra weight concept​The Hidden Risk Most People Don't KnowShutterstock

“Rapid weight loss might look good on the scale…But behind the scenes? You’re losing muscle, not just fat. You’re slowing your metabolism. You’re setting yourself up to regain, not maintain,” she says.

The Bottom Line

Bodybuilder woman lifting curl bar barbell in modern gym. Front view. Muscles woman showing sixpack abs.​And, Muscle Mass Remained IntactShutterstock

The bottom line? You have to eat to be strong. “You didn’t start this journey to eat like a bird and lose your strength. You started to feel in control of your body—and that means fueling it too,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Fitness & Workouts

Trainer Reveals Exactly How Much You Need to Walk to Melt Fat

Michelle Roots Fitness & Nutrition Coach
7 Realistic Tricks to Lose Arm Fat That Fitness Coach Swears By
Copyright Michelle Roots/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackMay 06, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Everyone thinks they need intense workouts to lose weight. But what if I told you one of the most effective tools for weight loss is something you already do every day? As a trainer who's helped countless clients transform their bodies, I'm about to share the simple walking formula that actually works.

Meet Michelle Roots, a kinesiologist and personal trainer with over 17 years of experience helping people transform their bodies. In her recent post, she shared why walking might be the missing piece in your fitness routine. Stick around to learn the exact numbers you need to know.

You Don't Need to Hit 10,000 Steps (Here's the Real Number)

Forget what you've heard about 10,000 steps. Michelle explains: "I don't believe that's true. What I usually like to say is, if you are currently only hitting 2,000 steps a day, you don't necessarily have to jump to 10,000." Start by tracking your current steps, then add just 2,000-3,000 more. That's your sweet spot for sustainable progress.

The Exact Duration That Delivers Results

How long should you walk? Michelle's magic number: "I really like to tell people to aim for 30 minutes of consistent walking at a time." Not 10 minutes here and there. A solid 30-45 minute session 3-4 times a week. This is where the real calorie burn happens.

Walking Burns More Calories Than You Think

Here's the secret: "You can sustain walking for a longer period of time, which means you'll burn more calories without having to eat more calories back," Michelle reveals. Unlike high-intensity workouts that leave you ravenous, walking burns steadily without triggering hunger hormones.

Zone Two: Your Fat-Burning Sweet Spot

There's a specific intensity where your body burns fat as fuel. "At a certain intensity, which we like to call zone two, you are utilizing your body fat as fuel," Michelle explains. This comfortable pace where you can still hold a conversation is your fat-burning zone.

The Consistency Formula That Gets Results

The real secret? Michelle stresses: "The most effective workout is the one you can stick to consistently for a very long time." Walking beats every other cardio because you can do it tired, sick, or busy. No excuses, no equipment needed.

Why Walking Beats High-Intensity Workouts for Fat Loss

"You don't need that mindset. You can just go for a walk," Michelle points out. No pre-workout supplements. No recovery days. Just consistent calorie burning without the physical and mental strain of intense exercise.

How to Schedule Walking Into Your Real Life

"I think treating it like an appointment and scheduling it into your calendar, just like you would a fitness class," Michelle advises. Pick specific days, set reminders, and stick to them. Even 15-20 minutes beats zero minutes.

Avoid These Common Walking Mistakes

The biggest mistake? Inconsistency. Michelle warns: "They go for one-off walks here and there... not being consistent with hitting that daily step count." Another error? Poor posture while scrolling your phone. Keep your head up and core engaged.

Why Nutrition Still Makes or Breaks Your Results

Here's the truth: "You can walk until the cows come home, but if you are not dialing in your nutrition consistently, 80% of the time, walking is going to do a little bit for you," Michelle states. Walking amplifies good nutrition—it doesn't replace it.

Your Walking Action Plan Starts Now

Michelle's final advice: "Take baby steps every single day to start to incorporate more movement." This week, track your current steps. Next week, add 2,000-3,000 more. Schedule three 30-minute walks. Your transformation starts with these simple numbers. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.