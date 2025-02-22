Are you on a weight loss journey but not getting the desired results? One expert has some tips that are helping her lose weight now. Courtney Rushing is a nutritionist with a master's degree in clinical nutrition. In a new post, she reveals what she is currently doing to accelerate her weight loss. “I’m halfway through my mindful deficit and here are some non-negotiable habits (shocker- these are the same habits I have at maintenance),” she writes in the post. “Here are some key things that have helped me see results.”
Fat Loss Is About Creating a Sustainable Calorie Deficit
“Fat loss is NOT about starving yourself, doing endless cardio, or cutting out your favorite foods,” she writes. “Fat loss IS about creating a sustainable calorie deficit while prioritizing muscle retention, recovery, and overall well-being.”
Prep for Success
Courtney recommends setting yourself up for success with healthy habits. “Grocery shopping & meal prep to stay prepared,” she says. This includes “making healthy sweet treats instead of ignoring cravings” and grocery shopping at the beginning of each week “with a plan so I’m always prepared,” she says.
Balanced Macros
She also recommends keeping macros balanced. “Prioritizing protein & fiber for balanced meals,” she says. “Ensured all meals are balanced with protein, carbs, fat, fiber.”
Hydration
Hydration is also key. “Ensured adequate water intake daily along with electrolyte support,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.
Strength Training
She also lifts weights. “Strength training 5x a week to preserve muscle,” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:
- Develop strong bones
- Manage your weight
- Enhance your quality of life
- Manage chronic conditions
- Sharpen your thinking skills
Walking
Get your steps in. “Adding in more daily movement (NEAT matters!) ” she says. One way she does this is by adding in more walks. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.
Rest and Recovery
“Prioritizing rest, recovery, and stress management should also be a priority. “Breathwork, prayer, and practicing gratitude” are three habits she recommends.
Sleep
Make sure to get enough sleep. “7 to 9 hours of sleep per night,” she says. What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.
Stay Consistente
Make sure to stick to your healthy habits. “Staying consistent (not perfect!) over time,” she says.
Make Them Your Lifestyle
Focus on making these habits your lifestyle. "Fat loss doesn't have to feel miserable and it's MUCH easier when you have spent time at maintenance turning these habits into your lifestyle already," she says.