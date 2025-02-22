Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
10 Weight Loss Rules That Work, According to a Nutritionist

Incorporate them into your life.

By Leah GrothFeb 22, 2025
Courtney Rushing
Copyright rushingtothekitchen/Instagram
Are you on a weight loss journey but not getting the desired results? One expert has some tips that are helping her lose weight now. Courtney Rushing is a nutritionist with a master's degree in clinical nutrition. In a new post, she reveals what she is currently doing to accelerate her weight loss. “I’m halfway through my mindful deficit and here are some non-negotiable habits (shocker- these are the same habits I have at maintenance),” she writes in the post. “Here are some key things that have helped me see results.”

Fat Loss Is About Creating a Sustainable Calorie Deficit

“Fat loss is NOT about starving yourself, doing endless cardio, or cutting out your favorite foods,” she writes. “Fat loss IS about creating a sustainable calorie deficit while prioritizing muscle retention, recovery, and overall well-being.”

Prep for Success

Courtney recommends setting yourself up for success with healthy habits. “Grocery shopping & meal prep to stay prepared,” she says. This includes “making healthy sweet treats instead of ignoring cravings” and grocery shopping at the beginning of each week “with a plan so I’m always prepared,” she says.

Balanced Macros

She also recommends keeping macros balanced. “Prioritizing protein & fiber for balanced meals,” she says. “Ensured all meals are balanced with protein, carbs, fat, fiber.”

Hydration

Hydration is also key. “Ensured adequate water intake daily along with electrolyte support,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Strength Training

She also lifts weights. "Strength training 5x a week to preserve muscle," she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently.

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Walking

Get your steps in. “Adding in more daily movement (NEAT matters!) ” she says. One way she does this is by adding in more walks. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Rest and Recovery

“Prioritizing rest, recovery, and stress management should also be a priority. “Breathwork, prayer, and practicing gratitude” are three habits she recommends.

Sleep

Make sure to get enough sleep. “7 to 9 hours of sleep per night,” she says. What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

Stay Consistente

Make sure to stick to your healthy habits. “Staying consistent (not perfect!) over time,” she says.

Make Them Your Lifestyle

Focus on making these habits your lifestyle. “Fat loss doesn’t have to feel miserable and it’s MUCH easier when you have spent time at maintenance turning these habits into your lifestyle already,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Fitness & Workouts

By Leah GrothFeb 20, 2025
Are you trying to lose weight and blast fat over 40? Julie Clouse is a social media influencer and fitness and macros expert who tries to “inspire others to be the best version of themselves.” In a new social media post she unveils her healthy habits for losing weight post-40. “Top 10 non-negotiables for fat loss after 40,” she writes. “It won’t always be easy, but it can be simple. Habits build momentum. 90% of people who love exercising & eating healthy didn’t start that way. But by staying consistent, they felt better, looked better, and fell in love with the process,” she writes.

Create a Calorie Deficit

The first thing to do is make sure you aren’t consuming more than you are burning. “Create a calorie deficit (at least 250 cals)” she writes.

Amp Up Protein Intake

Next, amp up your protein intake. “Eat 25-30g of protein at every meal,” she says. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Track Food

Next, make sure you are keeping track of everything you eat. “Track your food for overall calories and protein,” she says.

Lift Weights

Strength training is another core habit. "Lift weights 3-4 times per week," she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently.

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Walk Up to 10,000 Steps Per Day

Next, get your steps in. “Get 8-10k steps per day—add a weighted vest for an extra burn!” she suggests. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Eat Whole Foods

When it comes to diet, it’s not just about the numbers but the quality of food you eat. “Choose 90% Whole Foods,” she says.

Hydate

Make sure to stay hydrated. “Drink half your body weight (lbs) in ounces of water—I always add electrolytes too,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Don’t Cut Out Entire Food Groups

You don’t need to be super restrictive. “STOP cutting out entire food groups. Instead of saying no sugar, allow yourself a small treat that fits your goals. No food is off-limits,” she says.

Limit Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories. “Limit alcohol—this one is HUGE!” she maintains. Not only is alcohol high in calories but the more you drink, they more likely you are to make poor food choices and neglect exercise.

Don’t Give Up

Finally, be patient. “STOP throwing in the towel after one bad day. Just get back on track the next day,” she reminds. “This is a lifestyle, NOT a diet. A few ‘bad’ days won’t ruin your progress. Ditch the dieting mentality and six-week plans—that was my BIGGEST mistake for years. Stay consistent, make it sustainable, and fit in the foods you love. It CAN work. You CAN be fit long after 40!” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

I'm a Nutritionist and Here's How You Can Lose Your First 10 Pounds 

By Leah GrothMay 21, 2024
Soraya (@project.s.lifestyle) is a weight loss coach and TikTok influencer with a massive following on social media. In her viral videos, she shares tips on how to get your dream body “without ditching your favorite foods.” In one clip, she offers three simple tips on losing weight. “Here's exactly what you need to do to lose your first 10 pounds,” she says in the video.

1. 30 Minutes of Exercise Per Day

@project.s.lifestyle

Lose your 1st 10 lbs #weightlossjourney #weightlosstips #weightlosscoach

“Number one, you want to get a 30 minute walk in every single day,” says Soraya, adding that “you can also do other types of movement” too. “So this can be a 30 minute dance workout, it can be a 30 minute YouTube workout video, it can be a 30 minute bike ride, whatever feels good for you” she continues. “But you want to make sure you're doing some type of light movement every single day for 30 minutes.”

2. Aim for 10,000 Steps for Weight Loss, Science Says

Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Feb 20, 2022. A Person with an Apple Watch Series 7 with a pedometer app on the screen and with a daily ten thousand steps.Shutterstock

How long should you walk for if you want to lose weight? A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management.

3. Add Fiber to Your Diet

Healthy natural ingredients containing dietary fiber. Healthy high fiber diet eating concept with antioxidants and vitaminsShutterstock

“Number two, instead of cutting out food, I want you to add one high fiber food to every single one of your meals,” says Soraya. “Some examples of high fiber foods are vegetables, fruits, whole wheat bread, whole wheat pasta, different things like that. So basically you want to focus on adding instead of subtracting.”

4. Also, Make Sure to Eat Enough Protein, Science Says

Animal protein sources- meat, fish, cheese and milk.Shutterstock

Chris McMahon, a nutrition and fitness coach, agrees. He says to “make sure you're getting plenty of fiber,” says McMahon, as it is “connected to hunger and fullness.” However, you also need to eat enough protein. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

5. Hydrate

Woman drinking water in summer sunlightShutterstock

“Number three, you want to drink half your body weight and ounces of water. So if you weigh 200 pounds, you want to drink 100 ounces of water every day,” says Soraya.

6. Here Is How Much Water You Should Drink, According to Science

Eight glasses of water a dayShutterstock

According to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine men should drink about 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of fluids a day and women about 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) of fluids.

💪🔥Body Booster: Adding fiber to your diet will promote digestion and also help you feel full faster.

I'm a Weight Loss Coach and Here Are 4 Ways You Can Lose 10 Pounds in 30 Days

By Leah GrothMay 15, 2024
Soraya is a certified maco nutrition and fat loss coach and TikTok influencer who uses the handle @project.s.lifestyle. Her goal is to help people get their “dream body” without “ditching” their favorite foods. In one of her many viral TikTok videos, she reveals “exactly what you should be doing every single day” to lose 10 pounds in 30 days.

1. 1. Walk 7,000 Steps or More Per Day

@project.s.lifestyle

How to lose 10 pounds in the next 30 days 🔥💪🏾 Head to the 🔗 in my bio for help 📲 #weightlosscoach #weightlossforwomen #weightlossformoms #weightlossforwomenover30 #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen

“The first thing you want to do is walk 7,000 steps or more every single day,” says Soraya. “A lot of people say 10,000 steps is the magic number, but really someone just made that up because 10 is a round number and it's easier to remember. In actuality, 7,000 is all you need. If you get in more than that, that's great, but 7,000 is the benchmark.”

2. Research Backs Up the Health Benefits of 10,000 Steps Per Day

Woman,Walking,In,The,Park,,Outdoors.,exerciseShutterstock

A recent study from JAMA Network Open suggests that taking just 7,000 steps a day may significantly improve health outcomes, despite the widely promoted fitness goal of reaching 10,000 daily steps. The study, published this month in JAMA Network Open, found that middle-aged individuals who averaged at least 7,000 steps per day had a 50 to 70 percent lower risk of dying from any cause over the next ten years compared to those who took fewer steps. The reduced risk of premature death was observed across both genders and in both Black and white participants.

"We saw that you can get a lot of benefit from 7,000 steps," said Amanda Paluch, assistant professor of kinesiology at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and lead author of the study.

The findings suggest that while 10,000 steps remain a worthy goal, significant health benefits can be achieved with a more attainable daily step count of 7,000.

3. 2. Follow the 80/20 Style of Eating

smiling, smile,happy,,Eating,Salad,,food, lunch,diet,forkShutterstock

“Second thing is, you want 80% of your nutrition to be coming from whole foods and 20% fun food,” says Soraya. “Reason being, a lot of whole foods are high volume foods, meaning you can eat a lot of them for not a lot of calories.” She explains that this is a great way to ensure you're eating plenty of food while still being in a deficit. “And the reason I say 20% fun foods is because if you just eat whole foods, yes, sure, you probably won't be overeating as much, but at some point you're going to get cravings. You're going to binge and go right back. Chill habits, including fun foods, allow you to stay satisfied and consistent with the journey that you're on.”

4. Research Supports Small Splurges

Unsweetened,Baking,Block,Chocolate,,Cocoa,Powder,And,Cocoa,Beans,Shutterstock

While there is no specific study supporting the 80/20 diet, a 2014 study published in Obesity Facts found that small splurges won’t impact weight loss if you follow a healthy diet the majority of the time. It will also improve overall health and decrease risk for heart disease, high blood pressure, and cancer.

5. 3. Amp Up Your Protein Intake

Balanced,Diet,Food,cooking,meal,carbs,proteinShutterstock

Number three, “you want to make sure you're eating enough protein,” says Soraya. “I recommend going with 0.6 times your body weight to start.” For a 200 pound person, this would be aiming for 120 grams of protein. “This is because protein keeps you full longer than any other macronutrient. The longer you stay full, the less hungry you'll be. The more likely you can stay consistent with your nutrition habit,” she explains.

Related: Top 10 Superfoods Every Man Should Eat for the Best Body

6. Studies Find That Protein Helps You Lose Weight

Research supports Soraya’s claims. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

7. 4. Set Realistic Weight Loss Goals

Goals,Memo,Written,On,A,Notebook,With,Woman,Hand,PenShutterstock

While Soraya’s tips will help you lose weight fast, “it's not realistic to lose that much on a month-to-month basis,” she admits. “A more realistic goal, if you're being pretty consistent with exercise nutrition, is to lose 0.5 to 0.7% of your body weight on a weekly basis. So say you're 200 pounds, that's about one to 1.5 pounds per week, which is about four to six pounds per month. That's more sustainable and that's more healthy,” she says.

8. Other Experts Agree That Sustainable Weight Loss Trumps Crash Diets

Chris_McMahonChristopher Michael/Facebook

Chris McMahon, a nutrition and fitness coach, tells The Body Network that losing one-half to one pound per week is a sustainable approach to weight loss – and the numbers will add up fast. After three months a pound-per-week weight loss would equal 15 pounds. “Doing ultra restrictive diets, that's what doesn't work,” says McMahon. “And it's not that the diet itself doesn't work, you'll lose the weight. It's just you'll gain it back very fast.”

💪🔥Body Booster: For sustainable weight loss aim ose 0.5 to 0.7% of your body weight on a weekly basis. For a 200-pound person, this would be about one to 1.5 pounds per week, or four to six pounds per month.

This Nutrition Coach Reveals 3 Hacks That Will Help You Lose 10 Pounds Before Christmas

By Leah GrothNov 05, 2024
Do you want to lose 10 pounds by the holidays? Jenn Markwardt is a fitness and nutrition coach and founder of Flourish Nutrition, whose goal is “helping you lose 20lbs in a stress-free way. In a recent social media post, she reveals how to drop weight fast by making a few simple tweaks to your routine. “Maybe it’s your energy, maybe it’s an extra 10-20lbs that came out of nowhere, especially around your middle, or maybe it’s exhaustion and brain fog you can’t get rid of,” she writes in the Instagram post. “Here are the three️ things I (and my clients) would avoid if I wanted to drop fat and get my energy back.”

Stop Eating Healthy and Start Eating with Intention

New York - January 9, 2020: MyFitnessPal application on a smartphone. MyFitnessPal is a mobileShutterstock

Her first tip? Stop eating “healthy” and start eating with intention. “Track your food for a week (not forever, and you’ll be amazed at what you learn. It’s not about eating as little as possible; it’s about understanding how to build your pants in a way that leaves you full and satiated and helps your body lose fat without restriction and hunger,” she writes in her post.

Get More Focused with Exercise

Sport watch run woman checking smartwatch tracker. Trail running runner girl looking at heart rate monitor smart watch in forest wearing jacket sportswear. Female athlete jogger training in woods.Shutterstock

Next, “stop doing random workouts and only relying on cardio,” she says. “Muscle is the key to lighting up your metabolism and helping you actually keep your results! You should be training intentionally in a progressive overload style (building in weights or reps each week) to optimize your results!”

Don’t Do It Alone

Side view of two attractive sports women on running track. Girls on treadmillShutterstock

And her third tip is to “stop trying to go it alone,” she says. “Listen, things change as we age, but you are not broken. It’s not impossible to see results, but you have to do things differently than you did in the past, and it’s a heck of a lot easier when you have the support and accountability of coaches and other women just like you.”

She Also Recommends These 5 Healthy Habits for Weight Loss

Female leg is stepping on white scales at homeShutterstock

In another post, she reveals that one of her clients dropped a whopping 30 pounds over a period of six months, “and this was someone who has done literally every diet under the sun,” she says in the clip. “Here are the five habits we focused on to optimize her metabolism hormones and get her energy back so fat loss felt easy,” she adds in the post.

Walk 8,000 to 10,000 Steps Per Day

Man using daily activity tracking app on mobile phone showing 10 000 steps daily goal achievementShutterstock

The first habit is to get your steps in. She recommends “daily movement of 8-10k steps.” Why should you aim for 10,000 steps per day? A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking that amount and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Amp Up Your Protein Intake

Close up of young businessman eating rib steak on wooden tray at restaurant.Shutterstock

Next, amp up your protein intake. “30g of protein at each meal for satiation and preserving and building muscle,” she writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW) but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Also, Increase Fiber Intake

Health food concept for a high fiber diet with fruit, vegetables, cereals, whole wheat pasta, grains, legumes and herbs. Foods high in anthocyanins, antioxidants, smart carbohydrates and vitamins on mShutterstock

Also, she recommends amping up your fiber intake. “25g of fiber daily” is her suggestion. Why? “Fiber is key for balancing blood sugar and keeping you full, so you avoid mindless snacking,” she says.

Strength Train

A fitness enthusiast training at the gym, lifting weights and performing exercises with dumbbells to build up her strength and maintain her health and beauty, fitness GYM dark backgroundShutterstock

In addition to getting your steps in, she recommends doing strength training to build muscle. Specifically, she suggests three 30-minute strength workouts a week "using our Flourish Fitness progressive overload program," she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently.

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Stress Management

Calm young Hispanic woman holding hands in namaste meditating doing yoga breathing exercises with eyes closed feeling peace of mind, mental balance standing in green nature tropical park.Shutterstock

Lastly, she stresses the importance of mental health. She explains that “stress management and finding and creating the time to prioritize” yourself is fundamental in getting in physical shape.

A Lot of Factors Impact Weight Loss

Young Caucasian suntanned beautiful elegant woman eating, biting Italian thick tomato pizza with burata cheese Yummy unhealthy food. Liking fingersShutterstock

“And here’s why this works: your metabolism isn’t just ONE thing. There are a lot of factors, and your daily habits have the biggest impact on your metabolic health and hormones. You don’t have to do these things perfectly, but consistency (even on the weekends) matters for forever results,” she writes at the end of the post. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

10 Weight Loss Methods a 77-Year-Old Expert Swears By

By Christopher RobackDec 07, 2024
Trying to lose weight can feel overwhelming with countless diets and conflicting advice. As a 77-year-old businesswoman and former model, Candace Cima has spent years researching and testing what truly works for sustainable weight loss. Through her platform, Living My Life in My 70s, and social media presence @Lifeinmy70s, she's helped thousands achieve their health goals using evidence-based methods. Here are her ten proven strategies, backed by scientific research, that can help you achieve lasting weight loss success.

Set Small Goals for Big Health Wins

"I want to encourage each of you that even a loss of 5% of your body weight has proven health benefits," Candace explains. "If you're 250 pounds, losing 12 and a half pounds can make a difference." She says that this modest weight loss can help prevent or even reverse conditions like type 2 diabetes, making it a realistic and worthwhile goal for beginners.

Keep Track of Everything You Eat

"By simply becoming more aware of what you're eating, you will change some bad habits," Candace notes. She points to research that consistently shows self-monitoring leads to successful weight loss. "A study in 2011 reviewed 22 studies and found a consistent relationship between self-monitoring and successful weight loss," she adds, recommending apps like MyFitnessPal for easy tracking.

Learn Your Daily Calorie Needs

Understanding your personal energy requirements is crucial for success. "Weight loss comes down to calories in versus calories used," Candace states. "An average deficit of 500 calories a day will result in an initial weight loss of about one pound a week." She advises that as your weight decreases, you'll need to adjust these numbers accordingly.

Cut Out Hidden Calories First

"Eliminate easy sources of excess calories like sugared beverages, switch to simply drinking water," Candace advises. She illustrates this with a practical example: "A beer has about 150 calories, so if you're drinking three beers a night, you're consuming 450 extra and unnecessary calories a day. If you keep this up every day, you'll gain about a pound a week or four pounds a month."

Choose a Diet You Can Stick To

"The fundamental point is to adopt a diet that creates a negative energy balance on adequate food quality," Candace emphasizes. While she acknowledges that different approaches work for different people, she particularly recommends the Mediterranean diet. "This diet is high in fruits, veggies, whole grains, beans, nuts, seeds, and olive oil. It allows moderate amounts of fish, poultry, and dairy, but has little red meat," she explains.

Consider Structured Support Programs

For those feeling overwhelmed, Candace recommends commercial weight loss programs. "I like these programs because they're convenient, provide the food and provide a lot of support with them," she says. Research shows Weight Watchers and Jenny Craig participants maintain significant weight loss after 12 months, though she cautions against very low-calorie or liquid diets.

Use Smart Technology

Modern weight loss apps can be powerful tools when used correctly. "Choose any app that has interactive features with personalized messages and goal setting," Candace recommends. "The more specific and tailored it is to you, the better it will be." Studies show these apps help users reduce caloric intake and increase healthy food consumption.

Make Eating a Mindful Activity

"I want to encourage everyone to make eating an activity that connects you with other people," Candace shares. "Turn off the TV, gather around a table, eat with someone else, carve time out in your day and make it an intentional activity." This approach helps develop a healthier relationship with food while strengthening social connections.

Focus on Diet Before Exercise

While exercise matters, Candace emphasizes proper order: "I would ask you to shift your focus to your diet when weight loss is the desired goal. You need to lower your calories." She recommends gradually increasing physical activity over time to maintain weight loss rather than relying on it for initial results.

Build Habits That Keep Weight Off

"The biggest predictor of keeping the weight off? Well, exercise," Candace reveals. She recommends 30 minutes of physical activity five to seven days a week, spread throughout the day if needed. Daily weigh-ins also help: "If you know early that you're gaining weight, you can make small adjustments." Regular participation in accountability groups provides additional support for maintaining success.

Coach Lost 50 Lbs by Making These 15 Changes

By Leah GrothFeb 21, 2025
Are you struggling to lose weight? It might be time to change some of your health habits. Gillian Ferguson of The Macro Method is a women’s nutrition coach and social media influencer “Helping you ditch diets & transform your body through macros, movement & mindset,” she maintains on her page. In a new social media post, she reveals the changes she made to lose weight. “I’ve lost 50 lbs over the last 3 1/2 years and totally transformed myself to have a lean, strong + healthy mom bod,” she writes. “Here’s what changed.”

No More Quick Fixes

The first thing she did was stop relying on quick fixes. “I stopped wasting time + money + energy on quick fixes. The constant back & forth and always searching for the next best thing was exhausting me more than I even knew,” she writes.

She Changed Her Mindset

She also changed her mindset and turned her thinking around. “I stopped believing other people were ‘lucky’ or had it easier than I do,” she says.

She Stopped Making Excuses

Another major change she made? “I stopped making excuses,” she wrote.

She Started Being Accountable

She also started being accountable. “I committed to an approach and a coach - and wow the accountability was everything I needed,” she said.

She Got Her Priorities in Order

She got her priorities in order. “I started focusing on what I wanted MOST vs what I wanted in the moment,” she said.

She Committed to Her Habits

She committed to her habits. “I focused hard on nailing my daily habits and routines. This ended up being critical to carry me through tough times,” she says.

She Didn’t Listen to Outside Noise

She also didn’t listen to outside chatter. “I drowned out the noise and stayed in my lane - NO MATTER WHAT,” she writes.

Boundary Setting

Boundary setting was instrumental in her success. “I learned how to set boundaries,” she writes about her eighth habit.

She Stopped Cheating

She also didn’t allow herself to feel entitled to cheat days. “I stopped treating every weekend and holiday and vacation and girls night out and date night and party like an excuse to go off the rails,” she writes.

She Stopped Treating Herself to Junk and Booze

She stopped using junk food and booze as a crutch. “I learned I don’t need junky food and a lot of alcohol to have an amazing time,” she says.

She Stopped Trying to Out Exercise a Bad Diet

“I stopped trying to use exercise as a way to outdo a bad diet. Instead exercise and nutrition work together,” she says about her eleventh change.

She Stopped Labeling Food as Good or Bad

She also changed the way she looks at food. “I stopped thinking of foods as good or bad and eliminated the concept of a ‘cheat meal,’” she says.

She Started Walking

She also started getting her steps in. “I started walking - a lot,” she says. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

She Changed Her Relationship with Alcohol

She stopped drinking her calories and relying on booze. “I totally changed my relationship with alcohol,” she says.

She Prioritized Self-Care

Finally, she started prioritizing self-care. “I realized that taking care of myself as a mom isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. I am 1000% a better mom and wife now that I feel good & strong & healthy in my own skin,” she writes.

She Took the Timeline Away

“And this is a big big one and it didn’t happen until I had already lost a chunk of weight and started to feel really good about myself ….I took the timeline away and started really loving the whole process. I stopped wanting to be smaller and I started wanting to be stronger,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

How to Transform Your Body in 7 Days

By Leah GrothFeb 21, 2025
Do you want to get into the best shape of your life – one healthy habit at a time? Kelsey Rose is a fitness trainer with hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. In a new social media post, she offers her guide on how to get healthy in just a week. “How to transform your body in 7 days,” she writes, revealing her “step-by-step guide.” Here is what to do.

She Recommends “Habit Stacking”

Rose recommends habit stacking for a 7-day transformational “The simple habit stacking guide you need to feel your best in only 7 days,” she writes.

It Can Help Low Energy

“Feeling stuck? Low energy? Overwhelmed with where to start? It’s time to reset!” she continues. “Instead of challenging yourself with extreme changes, let’s stack small, powerful habits that actually LAST. Here’s your 7-day blueprint to feel leaner, stronger, energized and on track to continue these sustainable habits.”

Day 1: Meal Prep

She recommends meal prepping on day 1. “Meal prep for success,” she writes. “Because when healthy food is ready, you make better choices!”

Day 2: Walk

On day two, start the morning with a walk. “Walk first thing in the morning,” she suggests. “Boosts metabolism, stabilizes energy, and sets the tone for the day.”

Day 3: Move at Home

On day three, “Move for 30 minutes at home,” she suggests. “No gym? No problem. Consistency > perfection!”

Day 4: Start Taking a Probiotic

On the fourth day she recommends starting a probiotic. “A healthy gut = better digestion, fewer cravings, and clearer skin,” she writes.

Day 5: Hydration + Electrolytes

On the fifth day, prioritize hydration she suggests. But, don’t forget to add electrolytes. “It’s not just about drinking water—it’s about absorbing it,” she says.

Day 6: Two Minutes of Mindfulness

On the sixth day, spend two minute devoted to mindfulness. “Lower cortisol, reduce stress, and balance your body from the inside out,” she suggests.

Day 7: Improve Posture & Mobility

And, on the seventh day, improve posture and mobility. “Because standing tall improves confidence, digestion, and overall strength,” she says.

Walk on Incline

In another recent post she reveals two workout tips for losing fat. “Babes!!! If fat loss & toning up are on your mind this season, here’s your simple, effective game plan,” she says, revealing the first workout tip. “Walk at 10% incline, 3mph, for 20-30 min (3x per week). This of course counts towards your daily goal of 10k steps. Don’t undermine walking when you’re trying to see results!!” she writes.

Also, Do Strength and Pilates

Nexy, do strength training and pilates. “Pair it with my strength x Pilates workouts on my platform (trust me, the results speak for themselves!)” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Top 7 Fast Food Order Hacks for Weight Loss

By Leah GrothFeb 20, 2025
Do you want to continue eating at your favorite fast food joints while losing weight? Kaly Valdes, RD, is a weight loss expert and nutritionist who offers a “relatable approach to nutrition.” In a new post, she unveils her go-to Taco Bell order for weight loss. “Why is no one talking about this Taco Bell order that’s only 525 calories and 30 grams of protein,” she writes in the video. “NGL this might be the best thing I’ve had at Taco Bell,” she adds. What is the order? Here is everything you need to know, plus six of her other go-to orders.

Here’s How to Get Enough Protein at Taco Bell

Karly maintains that her order is great for weight loss, as it is packed with protein. “It was SOOOO goood yall!! And I can’t believe how protein packed it is! It’s hard to get enough protein at Taco Bell but they win with this one,” she writes in the post.

Slow Roasted Chicken Cheesy Dipping Burrito

Taco,Bell,Restaurant,fast, food, junk, Mexican,​Taco BellShutterstock

Here is the order: “Slow roasted chicken cheesy dipping burrito BUT swap the dipping sauce for low calorie sour cream and add your fav hot sauce! You can skip the sour cream altogether and save 35 cals!” she writes. “But make sure you get the low cal sour cream tho because the other dipping sauces are over 100 cals!”

Her Followers Agree

“These are sooooooo good. I am a calorie counter and this is the way I will take my calories!” agrees one follower. “I'm not a Taco Bell fan. You've just converted me bc I want to try that. What a tasty looking protein win!” says another. “I freaking love these. I think I’ve had them for lunch every day last week,” a third says.

You Can Also Eat at Subway and Lose Weight

Subway,Restaurant,sandwich,fast,food​SubwayShutterstock

She helped another client develop a Subway order to keep her full and help her lose weight. “Subway was the easiest and fastest option during her lunch break and honestly it’s the first time I tried the sweet onion teriyaki and I gotta say I’ve been missing out! So I know you’re gonna love this too,” she writes in another post.

Here Is the Order

Pattaya City, Thailand - November 28 2020 SUBWAY restaurant shop healthy fast food sandwich in Terminal 21 shopping mall in Pattaya Chonburi Thailand.

Shutterstock

Here is what to order:

  • Rotisserie chicken protein bowl
  • All the veggies it comes with - no olives add banana peppers
  • Add provolone cheese (they put 2 slices)
  • Red wine vinegar
  • Sweet onion teriyaki.

“Half bag of Miss Vickie’s jalapeño chips crushed up on top! The blend of sweetness with the jalapenos.. chefs kiss,” she writes.

Here Is What She Orders at Popeye’s

Here is her Popeye’s order for weight loss:

  • 5 blackened chicken strips
  • Side of mashed potatoes.

She Also Swears by This Chick-Fil-A Hack

In another post, she reveals a “Chick-Fil-A hack you’ve been searching for,” she writes. “This isn’t my usual order BUT I was craving the Mac and cheese and wanting something more comforting in this colder weather without going overboard! And this was the PERFECT combo.. it’s SUPER satisfying and I was able to honor my cravings and fit into a decent calorie + protein range!” She orders a 5 count grilled nuggets with small Mac + cheese and small fruit cup. “Buffalo sauce is optional but definitely worth it! If you want a boost of protein do the 8ct grilled nuggets for an extra 9g of protein! I always say pair a protein and produce with your meals and this was the perfect combo cause it gives a kick of sweetness after the savory filling meal!” she says.

She Even Eats at McDonald’s

Craving McDonald’s fries? “This client is a busy mom and her kids love McDonald’s so we had to find a way to fit it in without constantly saying no to a fun once in a while meal with her kids. She wanted to have options everywhere and that’s exactly what we did! Of course it wasn’t all the time but she got some CONTROL and FREEDOM back knowing she CAN order from here without feeling like she screwed it all up,” she writes, revealing the order:

  • Diet Coke
  • Small fry - 230 cals + 3g protein
  • McDouble - 390 cals + 22g protein

And, She Loves This In-N-Out Hack

Next up, an “In-N-Out hack you’ve been searching for,” she writes. “Order the double double protein style (no bun) 450 cals + 30gof protein! And of course you’re gonna want to add the sauce so I just did half a packet which is 40 cals! You could skip the sauce altogether but the entire pack is 80cals!”

Finally, Try Her Starbucks Hack

NEW YORK CITY - MAY 2015: Starbucks store. Starbucks is the largest coffeehouse company in the world.Shutterstock

You can “stay full for hours with this Starbucks hack,” she continues. “I love getting all my lean body flavors from @nutritiondepotclearlake AND did you know it has 40g of protein/5g of fiber per bottle, AND added vitamins?! Plussss it goes great with an iced coffee 😉 I just use half the bottle and save the other half for my coffee the next day! And of course you gotta have some food with carbs protein and fat to stay full longer! So my order is and always will be egg white spinach wrap with sriracha packet 😘 Altogether you’re getting 40g of protein and 5g of fiber.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

