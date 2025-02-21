Skip to content
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Coach Reveals 10 Fat-Burning Tips to Lose Weight Fast

Here are her top habits for weight loss.

By Leah Groth Feb 21, 2025

Riva Siggins
Coach Reveals the 5 Basics of Weight Loss
Copyright rivafitness/Instagram
Fitness & Workouts

Are you trying to lose weight? Keep it simple, says an expert. Riva Siggins is an online coach who “loves food and movement.” She regularly shares tips on the best ways to burn fat and build muscle with her hundreds of thousands of followers. In a recent post she shares “5 simple tips” to burn fat and lose weight. “These tips may sound simple, but often, fat loss is overly complicated. Nail the basics, and you’ll get results,” she says.

Make Protein Your “Best Friend”

Her first tip is to )make protein your best friend. “Not only will it help you retain more muscle as you lose body fat which will contribute to a leaner physique but it is also the most filling macronutrient so will be sticking to a deficit easier,” she said. “Utilise lean protein sources as well such as chicken breast, beef mince, turkey means and white fish.”

Get Enough Sleep

Next, “stop underestimating how important sleep is,” she writes. “Lack of sleep can increase hunger as your hormones ghrelin and leptin which send signals to your brain telling you when you’re hungry/satiated don’t work as efficiently when you’re sleep deprived and this can result in your feeling hungrier, food focus being higher and more cravings which can make sticking to a deficit a LOT harder.”

Do Cardio Plus Weight Training

Next, she recommends prioritizing weight training while utilizing cardio “as a tool instead of solely doing cardio,” she says. “Weight training will help you maintain more muscle so as you drop body fat you won’t just get smaller and flatter, you’ll maintain shape and have a lean, strong looking physique. Cardio can be utilized to help increase your output but if you just do cardio you’ll lose a lot of muscle which you don’t want.”

Eat Whole Foods

When it comes to diet, prioritize whole foods. “200 calories of potatoes is going to give you a lot more volume compared to 200 calories or chocolate, include the foods you enjoy in moderation of course as this’ll help you stick to it but if you’re sensible with your food selection you’re going to feel like you’re eating a lot and by prioritizing food sources such as complex carbs, lean protein and fruit/veg you will be left feeling fuller for longer too,” she says.

Take Things One Day at a Time

Tip five is to take things one day at a time. “If you go over your calories or have a day where you fall off track so what? Just pick yourself up a go day, it isn’t about perfection every day it’s about consistency over time,” she writes.

Dial in Your Nutrition

In another post, she offers more tips. One thing she did was dial into her nutrition more than ever. “Around 90% of my calories come from whole foods and I feel so energised, I’m able to push harder in my sessions because I’m fuelling correctly, I’m not having energy dips throughout and I’m recovering well,” she says.

She Started Drinking Less Alcohol

She also started drinking less alcohol. “For the last few years I’ve not been a big drinker but even more so recently, I don’t know when I’ll drink again because I can have such a good time socially without it so I’ll only drink alcohol if I feel it will enhance the experience and there’s very few times I feel like that nowadays,” she writes.

EMOMs and AMRAPs

She also changed her training approach. While “the foundation of my training stays the same eg my strength work as progressive overload is key but I have different conditioning finishers each week from EMOMs and AMRAPs to threshold sessions and timed rounds, this is to test my aerobic and anaerobic capacity in different ways,” she says.

Prioritizing Herself

“I am prioritizing me more than ever before,” she continues. “I’m not afraid to say no to plans if I need time to rest, I’m not worried about people thinking I’m boring or saying yes to things to be a people pleaser. I’ve found a perfect balance with training hard, recharging and doing things that make me feel good in my spare time so I’m not burnt out or constantly feeling tired.”

Water

She also says that water has “become an absolute non-negotiable” in her plan. “4l of water a day,” she says. “I need to perform and recover my best.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to blast your belly fat to no avail? Neha Parihar is a celebrity nutritionist who lost a whopping 22 kilograms – almost 50 pounds – the natural way. In her social media posts, she reveals all of her tips, tricks, and hacks for losing weight fast and keeping it off. In a new post she tackles a common culprit: Belly fat. “Struggling with belly fat that just won’t budge? Here’s what NO ONE talks about!” she writes. “Belly fat can be the hardest to lose unless you do these 8 things (and some will surprise you!)”

Cycle Your Calorie Intake

Her first recommendatio is cycling your calorie intake. “Eating the same calories daily can slow your metabolism. Alternate between higher-calorie and lower-calorie days to keep your body guessing,” she says.

Get Sunlight in the Morning

Next, get some vitamin D. “Focus on morning sunlight,” she writes. “Getting 10-15 minutes of sunlight within an hour of waking can balance cortisol levels and regulate your circadian rhythm, aiding fat loss.”

Avoid Late Night Eating

Third, avoid eating late at night. “Your body is less insulin-sensitive at night, meaning late-night meals can lead to more fat storage—especially around your belly,” she says.

Optimize Magnesium Intake

Next, optimize your magnesium intake. “This underrated mineral can lower cortisol, improve sleep, and reduce bloating. Find it in leafy greens, seeds, or supplements,” she says.

Chew Food Thoroughly

“Chew your food thoroughly,” is number five. “Sounds simple, right? But eating too fast can lead to poor digestion, bloating, and increased fat storage.”

Track Hydration Levels

Also, make sure you are hydrated. “Track your hydration levels—not just water,” she says. “Electrolytes like potassium and sodium are crucial for reducing water retention, bloating, and inflammation. Coconut water or infused water can help.”

Add Spices to Your Food

Number seven? “Spice up your meals with turmeric and black pepper: This combo isn’t just anti-inflammatory but also enhances metabolism and digestion,’ she says.

Stop Overloading Your Workouts

And, lastly, stop overloading your workouts. “Overtraining can raise cortisol levels, leading to belly fat. Alternate intense sessions with recovery days like yoga or stretching,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you a fruit lover but unsure which to choose to support your weight loss goals? Dillon Swinney is an online fitness coach who helps his clients burn fat and build lean muscle, eating foods they love. In a new post, he discusses the best fruit for weight loss. “10 fruits you should start eating to burn belly fat,” he writes. “No certain food is going to make you lose weight on its own, but these fruits helped me stay in a caloric deficit, which promoted fat loss. Fruits are a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth without derailing your fat loss goals.”

Berries

His first recommendation is berries – including strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. “Packed with antioxidants and fiber, they help boost metabolism and reduce belly fat,” he says. While calories vary, they are all relatively low, especially compared to other sweet treats.

Apples

Young woman holding bowl full of apples in fruit orchard. Apple harvesting. Top view.Shutterstock

It’s no surprise that apples made his list. “High in fiber, apples keep you full and curb overeating, helping with fat loss,” he says. They are also super convenient to eat, as you don’t have to slice them.

Grapefruit

Juicy grapefruit pieces with fresh mint in a bowl, close upShutterstock

Grapefruit has been considered a miracle diet food for decades. “Known for its fat-burning properties, grapefruit can lower insulin levels and promote fat loss,” he says. Lots of people enjoy eating the fruit for breakfast.

Avocados

Sliced,Avocado,On,A,Cutting,Board

Shutterstock

While avocados might not seem like an actual fruit, the omega-3-rich fleshy fruit is one of the healthiest. “Full of healthy fats, avocados keep you satisfied and support fat metabolism,” he says.

Pineapple

Close up,Sliced and half of Pineapple(Ananas comosus) on wooden table with blurred garden background.Sweet,sour and juicy taste.Have a lot of fiber,vitamins C and minerals.Fruits or healthcare concept

Shutterstock

Pineapple is not only super sweet and delicious, it can help you lose weight. “Contains bromelain, an enzyme that can aid digestion and reduce bloating,” he says.

Kiwis

fresh kiwi fruit as backgroundShutterstock

Kiwis are a great addition to your fruit drawer. “High in vitamin C and fiber, kiwis help reduce belly fat and improve digestion,” says Dillon.

Watermelon

Fresh sliced watermelon wooden backgroundShutterstock

Watermelon slices are incredibly delicious and a great addition to your weight loss diet. “With high water content, it keeps you hydrated and helps control hunger,” he says.

Peaches

Yellow Peach with slice in wooden basket, Fresh Yellow Peach fruit in wooden bowl on wooden background.Shutterstock

Add peaches to your Greek yogurt, which will help fill you up and sweeten it. “Full of fiber and low in calories, peaches help reduce fat while satisfying your sweet cravings,” he writes.

Papaya

Fresh ripe papaya fruits on wooden table, closeup

Shutterstock

Papaya isn’t incredibly popular in the United States, but the tropical fruit is a great one to help you achieve your weight loss goals and support gut health. “Contains enzymes that help with digestion and can reduce bloating,” he says.

Oranges

fresh orange fruits with leaves as background, top viewShutterstock

And, last but not least, Oranges are great for losing weight. “Rich in vitamin C, oranges can boost metabolism and support fat burning,” he says. “These fruits helped me stay on track with my nutrition and fat loss goals—try adding them to your routine to stay on top of your progress.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Are you trying to lose weight but need some tips on how to do so? Liam Topham is a diet and fitness coach who helps professionals “shed belly fat, get jacked, and feel energized by running their body like a high-performing business,” he writes in his Instagram bio.”20 tips to lose 20 pounds in the next 50 days,” he writes.

Eat More Eggs

The first tip? Crack those eggs. “Eat eggs every day. They’re a superfood that makes fat loss easier,” he writes.

Don’t Drink as Much Alcohol

Bartender pours alcoholic drink into small glasses on barShutterstock

Next, avoid drinking your calories. “Minimize alcohol until you hit your target weight. These are empty calories,” he says.

Drink Coffee

black drip coffee in glass cup, Barista making drip coffee by pouring spills hot water on coffee bean. Barista serve holding cup of hot black coffee or americano for serve on wooden table cafe shopShutterstock

You can enjoy coffee but don’t add anything to it. “Drink black coffee in the morning. It will suppress your appetite,” Topham says.

No Food After Dinner

Beautiful young woman brushing teeth in front of her bathroom mirror. Selective focus.Shutterstock

Don’t succumb to late night cravings. “No food after dinner. Brush your teeth. Your cravings will disappear,” he maintains.

Don’t Starve Yourself

Diet concept, unhappy asian young woman, girl refusing to eat Pizza in box at home, hand pushing away, deny junk or fast food, fighting to keep it from getting fat. Healthy nutrition of weight loss.Shutterstock

Skipping meals to save calories may be tempting, but it’s a mistake. “Avoid long periods without eating, you’ll end up overeating or binging later,” he says.

Walk 10,000 Steps Per Day

Female,Legs,,Running,Shoes,walk,walking,run,hije,outdoors,exercise,fitnessShutterstock

Lace-up your walking — not running — shoes. “Stop running and walk 10k+ steps a day instead,” he suggests.

Don’t Eat Peanut Butter

Jar with peanut butter on peanut background, close upShutterstock

“Avoid peanut butter,” says Topham. “It’s high in calories, low in protein, and you’ll want to eat the whole tub.”

Don’t Eat Unless You Are Really Hungry

woman eats sweets at night to sneak in a refrigerator.Shutterstock

Don’t eat unless you are really hungry. “Before you eat, ask yourself: ‘Am I bored, thirsty, or stressed?’ If the answer is yes, don’t eat,” he says.

Harness Negative Emotions

Sad,Wealthy,Woman,Suffering,From,Depression,Hiding,Her,Face,MoneyShutterstock

“If you rate your body less than 5 out of 10, harness those negative emotions to take action,” he says about his ninth tip.

Stick to Certain Proteins

Cooking,Juicy,Beef,Steak,By,Chef,Hands,On,Dark,BlackShutterstock

He also recommends sticking to specific proteins. “Make beef, chicken, and seafood your primary protein sources. These will fill you up,” he explains.

Eat Lots of Produce

Composition with assorted organic vegetables and fruits.Shutterstock

Fill your fridge with lots of produce. “Load up on fruits and vegetables—you’ll never overeat on these foods,” he says.

Spice Up Your Food with Healthy Condiments

Los Angeles, California, United States - 06-09-2020:A view of a counter with a row of popular hot sauce bottles, featuring Frank's RedHot, Huy Fong Foods sriracha, Tapatio, El Pato, and Cholula. spice, spicy, sauce, pepper, peppers

Shutterstock

Jazz up your meals by keeping delicious but healthy condiments on hand. “Use low-calorie/zero-calorie condiments like Frank’s Red Hot,” he says.

Indulge in Moderation

Close up of hungry Caucasian woman taking bite of double-decker vegan burgerShutterstock

You are allowed to eat your favorite foods but do so in moderation. “It’s fine to eat pizza, burgers, and chocolate occasionally because you’re human—but not ALL the time,” says Topham.

Don’t Eat Fake Meat

Alameda, CA - Feb 22, 2024: Grocery store refrigerator section with Beyond and Impossible Burger brand plant based patties. Plant based proteins can be as healthy as animal based proteins.

Shutterstock

When it comes to meat alternatives like Beyond Meat, don’t bother says Topham. “Put fake meat in the garbage,” he says.

Avoid Extreme Diets

Unhappy young fitness lady in fitwear eating vegetable salad posing with fork at kitchen table indoor, struggling from lack of appetite, tired of diet menu and low carbs dishes. Dieting issues

Shutterstock

Avoid extreme diets. “Don’t do any extreme diets that cut out entire food groups like keto or carnivore unless you want to hate your life,” Topham recommends.

Only Drink Diet Soda

Sugar,Free,Soft,drink,soda,coke,cola,dietShutterstock

If you like sweet, bubbly drinks, make sure they are sugar-free. “Swap regular soda for diet soda,” urges Topham.

Weigh Yourself Daily

Bathroom scale on white background. Weight loss concept. Weight control by floor scaleShutterstock

Don’t get rid of your scale. “Weigh yourself every day and take a 7-day average. Expect fluctuations—that’s normal,” he says.

Eat Meals on Repeat

Healthy,Meal,Prep,Containers,,Green,Beans,,Chicken,Breast,diet,cooking,kitchenShutterstock

Don’t worry about getting bored of your meals. Be consistent with them. “Repeat the same meals Monday-Friday. Change them up on weekends,” he says.

Strength Train

Crossfit,Fit,Young,Man,In,Sportswear,Focused,On,Lifting,A,Dumbbell, weightsShutterstock

Strength training is also essential. “Lift weights for 45-60 minutes. 2-hour sessions are a waste of time,” says Topham.

Know Your Why

And last but not least? “Start with your why. You deserve to function at your highest potential, and so do your spouse and kids. Define the reasons you want to get fit and healthy, and stop settling for less,” he says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling to lose weight? It might be time to change some of your health habits. Gillian Ferguson of The Macro Method is a women’s nutrition coach and social media influencer “Helping you ditch diets & transform your body through macros, movement & mindset,” she maintains on her page. In a new social media post, she reveals the changes she made to lose weight. “I’ve lost 50 lbs over the last 3 1/2 years and totally transformed myself to have a lean, strong + healthy mom bod,” she writes. “Here’s what changed.”

No More Quick Fixes

The first thing she did was stop relying on quick fixes. “I stopped wasting time + money + energy on quick fixes. The constant back & forth and always searching for the next best thing was exhausting me more than I even knew,” she writes.

She Changed Her Mindset

She also changed her mindset and turned her thinking around. “I stopped believing other people were ‘lucky’ or had it easier than I do,” she says.

She Stopped Making Excuses

Another major change she made? “I stopped making excuses,” she wrote.

She Started Being Accountable

She also started being accountable. “I committed to an approach and a coach - and wow the accountability was everything I needed,” she said.

She Got Her Priorities in Order

She got her priorities in order. “I started focusing on what I wanted MOST vs what I wanted in the moment,” she said.

She Committed to Her Habits

She committed to her habits. “I focused hard on nailing my daily habits and routines. This ended up being critical to carry me through tough times,” she says.

She Didn’t Listen to Outside Noise

She also didn’t listen to outside chatter. “I drowned out the noise and stayed in my lane - NO MATTER WHAT,” she writes.

Boundary Setting

Boundary setting was instrumental in her success. “I learned how to set boundaries,” she writes about her eighth habit.

She Stopped Cheating

She also didn’t allow herself to feel entitled to cheat days. “I stopped treating every weekend and holiday and vacation and girls night out and date night and party like an excuse to go off the rails,” she writes.

She Stopped Treating Herself to Junk and Booze

She stopped using junk food and booze as a crutch. “I learned I don’t need junky food and a lot of alcohol to have an amazing time,” she says.

She Stopped Trying to Out Exercise a Bad Diet

“I stopped trying to use exercise as a way to outdo a bad diet. Instead exercise and nutrition work together,” she says about her eleventh change.

She Stopped Labeling Food as Good or Bad

She also changed the way she looks at food. “I stopped thinking of foods as good or bad and eliminated the concept of a ‘cheat meal,’” she says.

She Started Walking

She also started getting her steps in. “I started walking - a lot,” she says. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

She Changed Her Relationship with Alcohol

She stopped drinking her calories and relying on booze. “I totally changed my relationship with alcohol,” she says.

She Prioritized Self-Care

Finally, she started prioritizing self-care. “I realized that taking care of myself as a mom isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. I am 1000% a better mom and wife now that I feel good & strong & healthy in my own skin,” she writes.

She Took the Timeline Away

“And this is a big big one and it didn’t happen until I had already lost a chunk of weight and started to feel really good about myself ….I took the timeline away and started really loving the whole process. I stopped wanting to be smaller and I started wanting to be stronger,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to get into the best shape of your life – one healthy habit at a time? Kelsey Rose is a fitness trainer with hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. In a new social media post, she offers her guide on how to get healthy in just a week. “How to transform your body in 7 days,” she writes, revealing her “step-by-step guide.” Here is what to do.

She Recommends “Habit Stacking”

Rose recommends habit stacking for a 7-day transformational “The simple habit stacking guide you need to feel your best in only 7 days,” she writes.

It Can Help Low Energy

“Feeling stuck? Low energy? Overwhelmed with where to start? It’s time to reset!” she continues. “Instead of challenging yourself with extreme changes, let’s stack small, powerful habits that actually LAST. Here’s your 7-day blueprint to feel leaner, stronger, energized and on track to continue these sustainable habits.”

Day 1: Meal Prep

She recommends meal prepping on day 1. “Meal prep for success,” she writes. “Because when healthy food is ready, you make better choices!”

Day 2: Walk

On day two, start the morning with a walk. “Walk first thing in the morning,” she suggests. “Boosts metabolism, stabilizes energy, and sets the tone for the day.”

Day 3: Move at Home

On day three, “Move for 30 minutes at home,” she suggests. “No gym? No problem. Consistency > perfection!”

Day 4: Start Taking a Probiotic

On the fourth day she recommends starting a probiotic. “A healthy gut = better digestion, fewer cravings, and clearer skin,” she writes.

Day 5: Hydration + Electrolytes

On the fifth day, prioritize hydration she suggests. But, don’t forget to add electrolytes. “It’s not just about drinking water—it’s about absorbing it,” she says.

Day 6: Two Minutes of Mindfulness

On the sixth day, spend two minute devoted to mindfulness. “Lower cortisol, reduce stress, and balance your body from the inside out,” she suggests.

Day 7: Improve Posture & Mobility

And, on the seventh day, improve posture and mobility. “Because standing tall improves confidence, digestion, and overall strength,” she says.

Walk on Incline

In another recent post she reveals two workout tips for losing fat. “Babes!!! If fat loss & toning up are on your mind this season, here’s your simple, effective game plan,” she says, revealing the first workout tip. “Walk at 10% incline, 3mph, for 20-30 min (3x per week). This of course counts towards your daily goal of 10k steps. Don’t undermine walking when you’re trying to see results!!” she writes.

Also, Do Strength and Pilates

Nexy, do strength training and pilates. “Pair it with my strength x Pilates workouts on my platform (trust me, the results speak for themselves!)” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight and blast fat over 40? Julie Clouse is a social media influencer and fitness and macros expert who tries to “inspire others to be the best version of themselves.” In a new social media post she unveils her healthy habits for losing weight post-40. “Top 10 non-negotiables for fat loss after 40,” she writes. “It won’t always be easy, but it can be simple. Habits build momentum. 90% of people who love exercising & eating healthy didn’t start that way. But by staying consistent, they felt better, looked better, and fell in love with the process,” she writes.

Create a Calorie Deficit

The first thing to do is make sure you aren’t consuming more than you are burning. “Create a calorie deficit (at least 250 cals)” she writes.

Amp Up Protein Intake

Next, amp up your protein intake. “Eat 25-30g of protein at every meal,” she says. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Track Food

Next, make sure you are keeping track of everything you eat. “Track your food for overall calories and protein,” she says.

Lift Weights

Strength training is another core habit. “Lift weights 3-4 times per week,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Walk Up to 10,000 Steps Per Day

Next, get your steps in. “Get 8-10k steps per day—add a weighted vest for an extra burn!” she suggests. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Eat Whole Foods

When it comes to diet, it’s not just about the numbers but the quality of food you eat. “Choose 90% Whole Foods,” she says.

Hydate

Make sure to stay hydrated. “Drink half your body weight (lbs) in ounces of water—I always add electrolytes too,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Don’t Cut Out Entire Food Groups

You don’t need to be super restrictive. “STOP cutting out entire food groups. Instead of saying no sugar, allow yourself a small treat that fits your goals. No food is off-limits,” she says.

Limit Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories. “Limit alcohol—this one is HUGE!” she maintains. Not only is alcohol high in calories but the more you drink, they more likely you are to make poor food choices and neglect exercise.

Don’t Give Up

Finally, be patient. “STOP throwing in the towel after one bad day. Just get back on track the next day,” she reminds. “This is a lifestyle, NOT a diet. A few ‘bad’ days won’t ruin your progress. Ditch the dieting mentality and six-week plans—that was my BIGGEST mistake for years. Stay consistent, make it sustainable, and fit in the foods you love. It CAN work. You CAN be fit long after 40!” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

