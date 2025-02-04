Skip to content
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Coach Reveals 8 Simple Ways to Blast Belly Fat

These habits will help you tighten up your midsection.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 04, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Neha Parihar growithneha
Copyright growithneha/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 04, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Fitness & Workouts

Are you trying to blast your belly fat to no avail? Neha Parihar is a celebrity nutritionist who lost a whopping 22 kilograms – almost 50 pounds – the natural way. In her social media posts, she reveals all of her tips, tricks, and hacks for losing weight fast and keeping it off. In a new post she tackles a common culprit: Belly fat. “Struggling with belly fat that just won’t budge? Here’s what NO ONE talks about!” she writes. “Belly fat can be the hardest to lose unless you do these 8 things (and some will surprise you!)”

Cycle Your Calorie Intake

Her first recommendatio is cycling your calorie intake. “Eating the same calories daily can slow your metabolism. Alternate between higher-calorie and lower-calorie days to keep your body guessing,” she says.

Get Sunlight in the Morning

Next, get some vitamin D. “Focus on morning sunlight,” she writes. “Getting 10-15 minutes of sunlight within an hour of waking can balance cortisol levels and regulate your circadian rhythm, aiding fat loss.”

Avoid Late Night Eating

Third, avoid eating late at night. “Your body is less insulin-sensitive at night, meaning late-night meals can lead to more fat storage—especially around your belly,” she says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Optimize Magnesium Intake

Next, optimize your magnesium intake. “This underrated mineral can lower cortisol, improve sleep, and reduce bloating. Find it in leafy greens, seeds, or supplements,” she says.

Chew Food Thoroughly

“Chew your food thoroughly,” is number five. “Sounds simple, right? But eating too fast can lead to poor digestion, bloating, and increased fat storage.”

Track Hydration Levels

Also, make sure you are hydrated. “Track your hydration levels—not just water,” she says. “Electrolytes like potassium and sodium are crucial for reducing water retention, bloating, and inflammation. Coconut water or infused water can help.”

Add Spices to Your Food

Number seven? “Spice up your meals with turmeric and black pepper: This combo isn’t just anti-inflammatory but also enhances metabolism and digestion,’ she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Stop Overloading Your Workouts

And, lastly, stop overloading your workouts. “Overtraining can raise cortisol levels, leading to belly fat. Alternate intense sessions with recovery days like yoga or stretching,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

sustainable-weight-loss

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Reveals 8 Ways to Blast Belly Fat

Neha Parihar growithneha
Copyright growithneha/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 04, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Coach Reveals the 5 Basics of Weight Loss

Coach Reveals the 5 Basics of Weight Loss
Instagram.com/@rivafitness
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight? There’s a good chance you are overcomplicated it, according to one expert. Riva Siggins is an online coach who “loves food and movement.” She regularly shares tips on the best ways to burn fat and build muscle with her hundreds of thousands of followers. In a new post, she breaks down how to keep weight loss simple. “These tips may sound simple but often fat loss is over complicated. Nail the basics and you’ll get results,” she writes.

Eat Lots of Protein

Her first tip has to do with diet. “Make protein your best friend,” she writes. “Not only will it help you retain more muscle as you lose body fat which will contribute to a leaner physique but it is also the most filling macronutrient so will be sticking to a deficit easier.” To get enough protein she adds a scoop of protein powder to her oats so she starts the day with 20 grams. “Utilise lean protein sources as well such as chicken breast, beef mince, turkey means and white fish,” she says.

Prioritize Sleep

Next, get enough rest. “Stop underestimating how important sleep is. Lack of sleep can increase hunger as your hormones ghrelin and leptin which send signals to your brain telling you when you’re hungry/satiated don’t work as efficiently when you’re sleep deprived and this can result in your feeling hungrier, food focus being higher and more cravings which can make sticking to a deficit a LOT harder,” she writes.

Lift Weights and Do Cardio

Next, prioritize weight training while utilizing cardio “as a tool instead of solely doing cardio,” she explains. “Weight training will help you maintain more muscle so as you drop body fat you won’t just get smaller and flatter, you’ll maintain shape and have a lean, strong looking physique. Cardio can be utilized to help increase your output but if you just do cardio you’ll lose a lot of muscle which you don’t want.”

Consume Whole Foods

Next, prioritize whole foods. “200 calories of potatoes is going to give you a lot more volume compared to 200 calories or chocolate, include the foods you enjoy in moderation of course as this’ll help you stick to it but if you’re sensible with your food selection you’re going to feel like you’re eating a lot and by prioritizing food sources such as complex carbs, lean protein and fruit/veg you will be left feeling fuller for longer too,” she says.

Take It One Day at a Time

Her last tip to simplify weight loss? “One day at a time,” she suggests. “If you go over your calories or have a day where you fall off track so what? Just pick yourself up a go day, it isn’t about perfection every day it’s about consistency over time.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Nutrition & Diet

Want to Lose Stubborn Belly Fat Once and For All? Stop Making These Common Mistakes

Woman in oversize jeans on pastel green background
Shutterstock/Dmytro Flisak
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastJun 09, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

TikTok influencer Andrew Holmes (andrewholmes79) is on a mission to educate people about how to FINALLY lose that pesky belly fat. Have you tried to reduce the belly bulge? Are you doing crunches and situps from dawn til dusk with no change in the stomach area? Are you beyond frustrated that no matter what, the belly fat won’t budge? You might be overcomplicating things. Here’s what Holmes has to say on the matter, plus real, expert-backed advice on how to get the abs of your dreams.

Sit Ups and Crunches All Day

@andrewholmes79

How to lose stubborn belly fat once and for all.

Holmes says to please stop doing endless crunches and situps if the only reason you are doing them is to get rid of belly fat. Unfortunately, it just doesn’t work that way. “To burn belly fat, you need 45 to 60 minutes of high-intensity cardiovascular activity (running, playing soccer or basketball, jumping rope, power-walking, etc.) on most days of the week,” medical weight management expert Karen Cooper, DO, tells the Cleveland Clinic. “You also need to reduce your intake of processed foods, fast foods and alcohol.”

Burning Belly Fat Specifically?

Fat woman, Obese woman hand holding excessive belly fat isolated on gym background, Overweight fatty belly of woman, Woman diet lifestyle concept to reduce belly and shape up healthy stomach muscle.Shutterstock

Holmes explains that once you start burning fat all over, eventually the fat on your stomach will burn off too. And it’s not just about hitting the gym, or eating well—try not to spend too much of the day sitting. “Staying physically active throughout the day as well as scheduling time for structured exercise may be even more important than diet,” say the experts at Harvard Health.

Related: Kelsey Wells Shows Off Toned Curves on Beach and Shares Her Nutrition Secrets

Pesky Genetics

Young scientists conducting research investigations in a medical laboratory, a researcher in the foreground is using a microscopeShutterstock

Holmes makes the point that people are shaped differently—so your best friend, who might be doing the same diet and exercise, might lose fat from a different part of their body than you. That’s normal! "We know that women and men tend to store fat differently -- women have the ability to more easily store fat on the hips and legs, while men tend to accumulate fat around the abdomen to a higher extent," Mathias Rask-Andersen, Ph.D., tells Science Daily. "This has been attributed to the effects of sex hormones such as estrogen. But the molecular mechanisms that control this phenomenon are fairly unknown."

Yes, Abs Are Made In the Kitchen

Close up cropped image of cutting board and couple cutting vegetables in the kitchen together, preparing food meal at home. Vegetarian healthy foodShutterstock

Holmes makes the crucial point that if you don’t have control of your food, belly fat is going nowhere. One good way of simplifying your diet is by food prepping. “Food prepping, or preparing meals in advance, is a key strategy for maintaining a healthy diet, especially for those with busy lifestyles,” says celebrity trainer Kollins Ezekh. “It ensures that you have healthy meals ready, which can prevent the temptation to opt for less nutritious, convenient options. Food prepping can help you stick to your nutritional goals, save time during the week, and can also be cost-effective as it reduces the likelihood of purchasing last-minute meals out. Additionally, it allows for better portion control, which is crucial for weight management or achieving specific fitness goals.”

Related: I Lost 40 Pounds Eating Rice, and Here Is How You Can Too

Slow and Steady Wins the Abs

,Couple,fit,abs,muscle,beach,ocean,sea, fitnessShutterstock

As with all health and fitness goals, slow, steady work is key to a successful outcome. That means there are no shortcuts. “Be patient,” Holmes advises. Focus on good nutrition, stress management, don’t smoke, stay active, and be aware of how many calories you are taking in. Your abs won’t appear overnight but they’re under there, just waiting to make their debut.

💪🔥Body Booster: You WILL burn belly fat when you focus on burning fat all over.

Fitness & Workouts

Trainer, 58, Lost 15 Lbs with These 4 Habits

Michaela Bentley Fitness
Copyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 31, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you in your fifties and feel losing belly fat is impossible? One personal trainer and expert is here to tell you this isn’t the case. Michaela Bentley is a CPT & Nutrition coach. At the age of 58, she looks half her age! She maintains that she has a better grasp of diet and exercise than she did in her forties. In a recent post, she revealed how she lost 15 pounds and got into the best shape later in life. “In my 50s I went full ninja on belly fat. Here’s what I did,” she wrote.

She Tried “Literally Everything” to Lose 15 Pounds at 50

“If you’re reading this, I was probably a lot like you. I had reached 50 and had tried literally everything to lose the extra 15 pounds of belly and back fat. Nothing I was doing was working and I just kept gaining more weight,” she says in the post.

She Was Active and “Resorted to Crazy Diets”

“I have always been active, and was still active, probably more active than I had been previously in an attempt to get things under control. I even resorted to crazy diets to try to lose the midlife spread,” she continued.

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Once She Became a Personal Trainer She Figured Out What Worked

“Finally, I decided to go back to school and become a personal trainer. I thought, well if I can learn how to get control of this maybe I can help other women in the same situation. Learn about it, I did! 🙌Here’s what worked,” she wrote, revealing the four habits.

Lifting Weights

The first thing that worked to blast belly fat was unsurprisingly, strength training. “Lifting weights CONSISTENTLY with a plan that incorporates progressive overload. All this means is that you are added load and difficulty over time in order to avoid plateaus,” she writes.

Moving More

Her next habit? Moving more, “a lot more,” she admits. “As a society we’ve become sedentary. Most of us spend a good majority of the day sitting at a desk. If we want to shake things up, metabolically we have to move more. Try adding intentional steps to your routine. Aim for at least 8000k-10000 a day.”

Food Journaling and Tracking

The fourth habit? “Start a food journal and preferably track your food through a tracking app,” she revealed. “Most of us have no clue exactly what we’re eating and in what quantities. I can’t tell you how many women tell me they eat under 1,500 cal a day and then when we look at their food journal, they’re actually eating almost double that.”

RELATED:7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

Seeing a Doctor

“If you’re struggling with symptoms of perimenopause or menopause, see your doctor,” she says. “I had a truckload of symptoms that I had no idea were related to my declining hormones. Getting my hormones back into balance not only helped with the symptoms I was having but it helped me improve my sleep and general mood which in turn, helped me reduce stress and lose the weight.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

Nutrition & Diet

Researchers Reveal: The Fastest Way to Melt Belly Fat and Keep It Off

Shot of fintess woman eating a healthy poke bowl while looking at camera in the kitchen at home.
Shutterstock
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackNov 01, 2024
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Losing belly fat is a top goal for many, but keeping it off is often the real challenge. Thankfully, recent research has pinpointed effective methods that can help you shed belly fat quickly and, even better, keep it from coming back. These science-backed strategies focus on boosting metabolism, managing stress, and improving muscle tone—all of which contribute to lasting belly fat loss. Incorporating these methods into your routine can accelerate fat burning and lead to a leaner, more defined midsection that lasts. Here’s what researchers say is the fastest way to melt belly fat and keep it off for good.

Prioritize High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

Crunches, High Intensity Interval Training or HIITShutterstock

Burns Fat in Less Time

HIIT workouts are known for their efficiency in burning fat, especially around the belly. By alternating between short bursts of intense activity and brief rest periods, HIIT increases calorie burn both during and after your workout. Studies show that HIIT is one of the most effective exercises for targeting belly fat, making it ideal for those looking to shed weight fast.

Eat Protein at Every Meal to Boost Metabolism

food, people and leisure concept - close up of happy smiling woman eating meat for lunch at restaurantShutterstock

Supports Fat-Burning and Muscle Preservation

Protein-rich foods help increase the thermic effect of food, meaning your body burns more calories during digestion. Eating protein at every meal also helps maintain muscle mass, which is essential for a higher metabolism. This increase in metabolic rate aids in keeping belly fat off, even when you’re not working out.

Incorporate Strength Training for Lasting Fat Loss

Weights, dumbbells and happy woman in gym for workout, bodybuilder training and exercise. Fitness, sports and person with weightlifting equipment for strength, muscles and wellness for strong armsShutterstock

Build Muscle to Burn More Calories

Strength training, like lifting weights or resistance exercises, builds muscle, which naturally burns more calories at rest. This long-term increase in calorie burn is key to keeping belly fat off. Adding strength training to your weekly routine not only sculpts your body but also ensures that any lost fat stays gone.

Reduce Refined Carbs to Prevent Fat Storage

happy young woman preparing tasty snacks at the kitchen table in the morning lightShutterstock

Control Blood Sugar and Insulin Spikes

Refined carbs, such as white bread and sugary snacks, can cause blood sugar spikes that lead to insulin release—a hormone that promotes fat storage, particularly in the belly area. Opting for whole grains instead helps keep blood sugar stable, which is essential for both losing belly fat and keeping it off.

RELATED:Fitness Expert Reveals What Really Happened When He Tried the Celebrity Weight Loss Shot

Practice Mindful Eating to Avoid Overeating

Girl,Eating,Banana,On,The,Beach,Against,The,Backdrop,OfShutterstock

Stay Aware of Hunger and Fullness Cues

Mindful eating involves paying attention to your hunger and fullness cues, which can prevent overeating and help manage calorie intake. Research shows that people who practice mindful eating are more likely to maintain weight loss, as it helps them avoid unnecessary snacking and portion control issues that contribute to belly fat.

Get 7–8 Hours of Quality Sleep Each Night

Woman wakes up in a country house or hotel with panoramic windows in pine forest raised her hands yawning. Good morning and recreation on nature conceptShutterstock

Improves Fat-Burning Hormones

Sleep is essential for regulating the hormones that control hunger and fat storage, like leptin and cortisol. Studies show that a lack of sleep can lead to increased cravings and belly fat storage. Prioritizing sleep supports hormone balance, making it easier to lose and maintain a flat stomach.

Drink Green Tea Daily to Boost Metabolism

Japanese green teaShutterstock

Catechins in Green Tea Enhance Fat Burning

Green tea contains antioxidants called catechins that stimulate fat burning, especially in the belly area. Drinking green tea regularly can increase your metabolic rate, helping you burn more calories and specifically target stubborn fat stores. A cup or two a day is a simple habit that can lead to lasting results.

RELATED:Fat Loss Coach Reveals 3 Hidden Signs Your Body is Storing Fat

Manage Stress Levels to Reduce Cortisol

Calm young Hispanic woman holding hands in namaste meditating doing yoga breathing exercises with eyes closed feeling peace of mind, mental balance standing in green nature tropical park.Shutterstock

Lower Cortisol to Prevent Belly Fat Accumulation

Chronic stress leads to elevated cortisol levels, which are associated with increased belly fat. Practicing stress management techniques, such as deep breathing, meditation, or even daily walks, can help lower cortisol and prevent stress-related weight gain in the midsection. Following these research-backed methods can help you achieve a leaner waistline and prevent the return of belly fat. Each of these strategies is designed to maximize fat burning and support metabolic health, making it easier to maintain a healthy weight and toned midsection over time. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

She Is Losing a Pound a Week with These 9 Tips

katie south_east_living
Copyright south_east_living/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 07, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you want to drop a lot of weight this year? Katie Rees is a social media influencer who is documenting her weight loss journey on Instagram. In a recent post, she reveals all of the habits she is focusing on to achieve her weight loss goals this year. “Here’s everything my personal trainer has told me to do to lose 40 pounds of weight naturally in 2025,” she writes.

Wear a Weighted Vest and Ankle Weights

The first tip, courtesy of Katie’s personal trainer? Weighted vest movement and ankle weights. “I’m using mine to clean my house,” she says, “but you can use it to walk in. Buy heavy and remove the weights to start at an easy weight, then increase.”

Walking 10,000 Steps Per Day

Woman using daily activity tracking app on mobile phone showing 10 000 steps daily goal achievement

Shutterstock

Next, make sure to get your steps in. “10,000 steps minimum daily and use a step tracker to count it so you’re accurate,” says Katie. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Macro Tracking Over Calorie Counting

Assorted foods with calorie count labels, illustrating healthy diet and calorie tracking.Shutterstock

Regarding nutrition, her trainer has specific guidance to “monitor macros over calories and focus on protein and nutritional quality of food,” Katie says. “Protein is your nutritional superhero. No processed rubbish.” According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Hydrate

Sports woman drinking bottle of water.Shutterstock

Hydration is also key if you want to lose weight. Katie’s trainer recommends 3 liters of water daily “with electrolytes in the morning,” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Strength Training

Woman exercising lateral leg lifts with resistance bandShutterstock

Strength training is also essential to build lean muscle and burn fat. “3 resistance workouts a week in addition to the daily steps,” Katie says. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Protein Before Caffeine

black drip coffee in glass cup, Barista making drip coffee by pouring spills hot water on coffee bean. Barista serve holding cup of hot black coffee or americano for serve on wooden table cafe shopShutterstock

It’s okay to drink coffee, but Katie’s trainer maintains that if you want to lose weight, you need to do something first. “Protein before caffeine…always,” she says.

Visualize and Focus

Shot of beautiful woman listening to music with headphones while using smartphone near to the lakeShutterstock

As for mental weight loss habits, “mindset and motivational podcasts daily” and visualization are crucial. Also, “focus on the day ahead and getting that done rather than the bigger picture. The consistent small actions from one day will add up to something big,” she says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Don’t Drink Alcohol

Wine glass, wine bottle and grapes on wooden background. Wine tasting.Shutterstock

Don’t drink your calories. Katie’s trainer says to “drop alcohol totally.” Not only are most alcoholic drinks high in calories, but when you drink you are less likely to eat healthy food and exercise.

Sleep

Woman sleeping in a bed in a dark bedroomShutterstock

Finally, make sure to allow your body recharging time. “Time to rest and relax is just as important as everything else, make sure you’re getting enough sleep and restoration to reduce your cortisol,” says Katie.

Katie Lost 4 Pounds in 3 Week

A pair of female feet standing on a bathroom scaleShutterstock

Katie is on her way to achieving her weight loss goals this year. “Let’s do it together in 2025. 4 pounds down, 40 to go,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

4 Ways to Avoid Weight Gain While Drinking Alcohol

Fitness Coach Reveals 4 Ways to Avoid Weight Gain While Drinking Alcohol
Instagram/@casiejericho
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to enjoy a night of drinking, even if you are trying to lose weight? One expert claims to have some tips to help you do this. Casie Jericho is a fitness coach who helps women “lose fat, tone up & regain confidence without “giving up wine or charcuterie,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a nw social media post she reveals her hacks for drinking alcohol and still losing weight. “4 things I do the day after drinking to not gain weight,” she writes, adding that they will help you to “avoid feeling sluggish and bloated!”

She Only Drinks Twice a Month

She starts with a disclaimer: She doesn’t drink often. “Reminder: I drink maybe once every two weeks. I know my body won’t be burning fat while it’s processing alcohol, and yes, it’s empty calories!” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

1. Start with a Protein-Packed Breakfast

Her first tip is to start with a protein-packed breakfast. “Start the day strong with at least 40g of protein!” she says. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

She Recocmends This Ometlette

She shares the “easy, delicious option” recipe with 32 grams of protein. “Add a scoop of protein powder to your coffee or smoothie for an extra 8g!” she says.

  • Veggie Omelette
  • 3 eggs (18g protein)
  • 1/2 cup cottage cheese (14g protein)
  • 1/2 cup spinach & peppers (nutrients + flavor!)
  • Top with salsa for extra zest!

2. Hydrate

Next, hydration is key. “Chug over 100oz of water with electrolytes!” she suggests. “Try this:Water + pinch of sea salt + squeeze of lemon + splash of coconut water = Your body will thank you!” According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

3. Exercise: 10,000 Steps

Next, “Get moving!” she says, recommending 10,000 steps per day. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure and fewer strokes.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Also, Do This Quick Full-Body Workout

She also recommends doing “a quick full-body” workout. “Move your body, boost your energy, feel better!” she writes.

  • Squats: 3x12
  • Push-Ups: 3x10
  • Dumbbell Rows: 3x12
  • Plank: 3x30 sec.

3. Eat At Home

She also recommends eating at home. “Plan ahead to avoid cravings! Here’s a simple high-protein day,” she says.

  • Lunch: Grilled chicken salad + quinoa.
  • Snack: Greek yogurt + berries.
  • Dinner: Salmon + broccoli + sweet potatoes.

4. Get Back on Track

As for the “biggest tip” she says to keep on going. “Own your choices, move on, and get back on track. Overdoing cardio or binging on greasy takeout won’t help!” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Lost 20 Lbs with These 5 Eating Habits

Maria Gad mariiiagad
Copyright mariiiagad/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling to lose weight but experiencing frustration? You don’t need to complicate weight loss, says one expert. Maria Gad is a Fitness & Weight Loss Coach who uses her experience losing weight to help others. In a new post, she shares some simple tips on how to do it by changing up your diet. “5 eating habits that helped me lose 9 kg,” she writes. “These small changes helped me stay on track and achieve my goals! Try them out and see how they work for you!”

Hydrate

Her first tip? Start the day on a hydrated note. “Hydrate first! Drink water as soon as you wake up and before or with every meal,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Snack Smart

You can eat in between meals, but make good choices. “Snack smart,” Gad recommends. “Have a light snack before going out to avoid overeating later.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Meal Plan

Her next tip? Plan ahead. “When dining out, check the menu in advance to make healthier choices. Stick to 2 out of 3: starter, main, or dessert,” she writes. There is scientific evidence supporting the benefits of meal planning. Studies show that the more meals you eat prepared away from home, the higher your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and early death. One study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found meal planning was associated with a healthier diet and less obesity.

Limit Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories, says Gad. “Limit alcohol. A drink now and then is fine, but remember it’s packed with hidden calories, can slow recovery, and mess with your sleep,” she writes.

Sauces on the Side

Don’t drench your food in sauce. “Sauces on the side” is a must, she says. “Ask for dips and sauces on the side to control portions and avoid unnecessary calories.”

Eat Protein Oats

You can still “eat delicious food AND still get results,” she writes in another post. “Eating healthy doesn’t mean sacrificing flavor or enjoyment. Here are 3 of my favorite meals that keep me on track while satisfying my cravings.” The first? Protein oats. “Tastes just like cake! Perfect for sweet mornings. Just mix oats, cocoa powder, protein powder, and a splash of milk. Top with melted peanut butter and dark chocolate. You’ll be in heaven!” she says.

Teriyaki Salmon Is Another Favorite Meal

Another one of her favorites is teriyaki salmon. “My go-to dish that I could eat every day! Marinate wild salmon in a teriyaki mix, bake it to perfection, and serve with rice and broccoli. It’s both nutritious and indulgent!” she writes.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

And, Halo Top

When it comes to sweet treats, you don’t have to deprive yourself. “Yes, I eat dessert every day!” she says. “A tub of Halo Top only has 320 calories, making it a guilt-free way to satisfy my sweet tooth after dinner.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

