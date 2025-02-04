Are you trying to blast your belly fat to no avail? Neha Parihar is a celebrity nutritionist who lost a whopping 22 kilograms – almost 50 pounds – the natural way. In her social media posts, she reveals all of her tips, tricks, and hacks for losing weight fast and keeping it off. In a new post she tackles a common culprit: Belly fat. “Struggling with belly fat that just won’t budge? Here’s what NO ONE talks about!” she writes. “Belly fat can be the hardest to lose unless you do these 8 things (and some will surprise you!)”
Cycle Your Calorie Intake
Her first recommendatio is cycling your calorie intake. “Eating the same calories daily can slow your metabolism. Alternate between higher-calorie and lower-calorie days to keep your body guessing,” she says.
Get Sunlight in the Morning
Next, get some vitamin D. “Focus on morning sunlight,” she writes. “Getting 10-15 minutes of sunlight within an hour of waking can balance cortisol levels and regulate your circadian rhythm, aiding fat loss.”
Avoid Late Night Eating
Third, avoid eating late at night. “Your body is less insulin-sensitive at night, meaning late-night meals can lead to more fat storage—especially around your belly,” she says.
Optimize Magnesium Intake
Next, optimize your magnesium intake. “This underrated mineral can lower cortisol, improve sleep, and reduce bloating. Find it in leafy greens, seeds, or supplements,” she says.
Chew Food Thoroughly
“Chew your food thoroughly,” is number five. “Sounds simple, right? But eating too fast can lead to poor digestion, bloating, and increased fat storage.”
Track Hydration Levels
Also, make sure you are hydrated. “Track your hydration levels—not just water,” she says. “Electrolytes like potassium and sodium are crucial for reducing water retention, bloating, and inflammation. Coconut water or infused water can help.”
Add Spices to Your Food
Number seven? “Spice up your meals with turmeric and black pepper: This combo isn’t just anti-inflammatory but also enhances metabolism and digestion,’ she says.
Stop Overloading Your Workouts
And, lastly, stop overloading your workouts. "Overtraining can raise cortisol levels, leading to belly fat. Alternate intense sessions with recovery days like yoga or stretching," she says.