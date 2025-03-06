Skip to content
Coach Reveals 10 Habits that Will Help You Lose 10 Pounds in 2 Months

Get fit by spring break by incorporating these habits into your routine.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 06, 2025
Hana Carrier carrierfitness
Copyright carrierfitness/Instagram
Nutrition & Diet

Do you want to shape up by spring? It might be time to incorporate some new, healthy habits into your routine. Hana Carrier is a fitness coach who helps women get into their best shape ever. In a new social media post, she reveals her strategy for losing weight fast. “Here is what I would do to lose 10 pounds before spring break as a transformation specialist for single moms,” she writes.

Get in a Calorie Deficit

“Get in reasonable caloric deficit,” she says. “Everyones deficit is different but if you go too low- you won’t be able to last for too long. Aim for 500-700 less than you maintenance calories,” she says.

Track Every Bite

The next thing you need to do is keep track of the food you are eating. “Track every bite- You would be surprised how many extra calories those bites and licks add up too,” she says.

Add Protein to Every Meal

Third, add protein to every meal. “Aim for 25-50 grams per meal. Protein will help you feel full longer and it will also help you balance those sugar crashes,” she says.

Add Veggies Too

She also recommends adding veggies, 2 to 3 times daily. “Veggies are a great way to feel full without racking up the calories,” she says. “Plus they are great for your health.”

Strength Training 3 to 4 Times a Week

“Strength training 3 to 4 times a week, is another key habit. “This won’t help you lose much weight quicky but it will help you build more muscle mass so you can burn more calories daily over time. Plus who does not want to look toned and strong. These workouts don’t need to be an hour long. 30-45 min is enough,” she says.

Walk 8,000 Steps Per Day

Also, get your steps in. “8K steps daily (add weighted vet to your walks when possible)- start moving more. Get a step tracker and aim for 8 K steps daily if possible,” she suggests.

Eat 3 to 4 Times a Day

Make sure to eat enough. She recommends three to four times a day. “You don’t need 6 meals per day. Focus on 3-4 filling meals,” she says.

Meal Prep Twice a Week

Mealing prepping will also help you achieve your goals. She recommends doing it twice a week. “Fail to prep- prep to fail. It is soo much easier when you have the right foods ready,” she says.

Stop Drinking Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories. “Stop drinking alcohol,” she suggests. “Drinking alcohol stops you from losing fat- your body takes time to metabolize the alcohol(24-48 hours) and while your body is metabolizing the alcohol, fat burning stops.”

Hydration

Her last recommends is to hydrate. “Drink 2-3 L of water. It will help you speed up your metabolism but also feel full,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Leah Groth
Nutrition & Diet

6 Tricks to Lose 20 Pounds in 8 Weeks

Ruth Soukup
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Do you want to lose 20 pounds by Memorial Day weekend? According to an expert, it’s doable. Ruth Soukup is a midlife health and mindset coach who lost almost 50 pounds. She regularly shares her tips and tricks with hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. In a new post, she reveals her plan to lose weight fast. “If I wanted to lose 20 pounds in the next 8 weeks as a woman over 40, this is exactly what I would do,” she writes.

She Stuggled with Her Weight for Years, Until She Took the Following Steps

“I struggled with my weight for YEARS, failing at diet after diet, before I finally figured out what works, especially for women over 40 like me. My own journey to lose weight and get healthy started in June 2021. Within 8 weeks, I had shed more than 20 pounds, and by Christmas I had reached my weight loss goal. And I’ve kept it off ever since. And if you want this to be your story too, here are the exact steps I would take,” she writes.

Cut Out Sugar and Processed Foods

The first thing she did was cut out sugar and all processed foods. “This is the most crucial step for reversing insulin resistance in order to balance your hormones,” she writes.

Amp Up Healthy Fat Intake

To lose weight, you need to eat more healthy fat. “It’s also key to rebalancing your hormones and kickstarting your metabolism,” she writes.

Eat More Protein

She also loaded up on protein. “Shoot for at least 25-35 grams of protein at every meal,” she writes.

Hydrate

Hydration – with electrolytes – is also part of her plan. “This will keep you feeling good as your body makes big changes,” she says.

Avoid Alcohol

She also recommends avoiding alcohol. “Only for the first six weeks!” she says. Alcohol is not only high in calories, but studies have found that people are more likely to eat unhealthy food and skip workouts when drinking.

Track Your Macros

The last thing she suggest is tracking your macros. “Don’t worry about calories but DO worry about getting the right balance of macronutrients,” she says.

She Also Reveals Her Go-To High-Protein Meals for Weight Loss

In another post she reveals some of her go-to high-protein meals to aid in weight loss. “Losing weight doesn’t mean boring meals or spending hours in the kitchen. If I were focused on dropping 10 pounds in 6 weeks, these 5 quick, high-protein meals (all under 15 minutes!) would be my go-to,” she writes.

Steak & Veggie Stir-Fry

Grilled top sirloin or cup rump beef meat steak on marble board. Black background. Top viewShutterstock

Macros: 350 cal | 40g protein | 15g carbs | 12g fat

Recipe:

• Sauté 6 oz sirloin steak (sliced thin) in 1 tsp olive oil.

• Add 1 cup bell peppers & broccoli + 1 tbsp coconut aminos.

• Serve over 1/2 cup cauliflower rice.

Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Homemade chicken rotisserie with thyme, lemon closeup on a slate board on the table. Horizontal top view from aboveShutterstock

Macros: 320 cal | 42g protein | 8g carbs | 12g fat

Recipe:

• Mix 6 oz shredded rotisserie chicken with 2 tbsp buffalo sauce.

• Serve in Romaine or butter lettuce wraps with diced celery.

• Add 1 tbsp Greek yogurt ranch for extra flavor.

Turkey & Egg Scramble

Raw Turkey breast fillets minced meat on black plate ready to cook​Lean Turkey Taco Lettuce WrapsShutterstock

Macros: 380 cal | 45g protein | 10g carbs | 18g fat

Recipe:

• Sauté 4 oz lean ground turkey with 1/2 tsp garlic powder & paprika.

• Add 2 eggs + 1/4 cup egg whites and scramble together.

• Serve with 1/2 cup sautéed spinach.

Garlic Shrimp & Quinoa Bowl

Pan fried butter garlic shrimp on plate​Garlic Butter Shrimp & Sweet PotatoesShutterstock

Macros: 370 cal | 38g protein | 30g carbs | 10g fat

Recipe:

• Sauté 6 oz shrimp with 1 tsp olive oil, garlic, & paprika.

• Add 1/2 cup cooked quinoa & 1/2 cup zucchini.

• Finish with squeeze of lemon & red pepper flakes.

Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad

Young woman eating a healthy salad after workout.20 Ways to Lose Body Fat Really Fast From Top Nutritionist

Shutterstock

Macros: 400 cal | 42g protein | 10g carbs | 22g fat

Recipe:

• Toss 6 oz grilled chicken with 2 cups mixed greens.

• Add 2 slices turkey bacon, 1/4 avocado, & 1 tbsp balsamic.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Things to Lose Belly Fat Faster

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 25, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Are you trying to blast belly fat? It might be time to infuse some new habits into your routine. Dillon Swinney is an online fitness coach who helps his clients burn fat and build lean muscle, eating foods they love. In a new post, he reveals the habits that helped him blast belly fat more quickly. “These 10 things were crucial and really helped my progress with losing belly fat,” he writes in the post.

Cutting Out Alcohol

Bartender pours alcoholic drink into small glasses on bar​Don’t Drink as Much AlcoholShutterstock

Putting down the bottle and cutting out alcohol was instrumental in Dillon’s fat loss – and not just because of the calories in booze. “This was a game-changer. Reducing alcohol intake helped my body recover and shed fat faster,” he writes.

Stick to a Plan

His next healthy habit was sticking to a plan. “I stayed committed, even when it got tough. Pushing through the hardest part—those first two weeks—made all the difference,” he writes.

Prioritizing Sleep

Rear View Of Young Man Stretching In Bed After Waking Up In The Morning, Unrecognizable Male Resting In Light Bedroom After Good Sleep, Looking At Window, Enjoying Start Of New Day, Copy SpaceShutterstock

Prioritizing sleep was also key. “Getting 7-8 hours a night helped my body recover and kept my metabolism running smoothly,” he says. According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

Walking

Person walking to Freedom ConceptShutterstock

“Walking instead of doing intense cardio” was also surprisingly helpful. “I kept it simple by walking regularly. It was easy on my body and helped burn fat consistently,” he says. Going for a daily walk can be a game changer, especially at a brisk speed. One study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that walking at a brisk pace for about 30 minutes a day reduced the risk of heart disease, cancer, dementia, and death, compared with walking a similar number of steps but at a slower pace.

Patience and Consistency

Man tying jogging shoesShutterstock

Habit five is “staying patient and consistent,” he says. “Results take time, and consistency was key. I stayed focused even when progress seemed slow.”

Following the 80/20 Rule

ice-cream​8. Ice CreamShutterstock

Dillon makes sure to eat healthy most of the time, focusing on an 80/20 approach. “I didn’t deprive myself. I made sure 80% of my meals were healthy, and allowed myself flexibility in the remaining 20%,” he says.

Decreasing Inflammation

Different fresh ripe berries as background, top viewShutterstock

He also prioritized decreasing inflammation, especially regarding nutrition. “I focused on eating anti-inflammatory foods that helped reduce bloating and belly fat,” he writes.

He Found a Plan

Woman,Making,Meal,Plan,In,Kitchen,fridge,cooking​Meal PlanningShutterstock

There should be no winging it, Dillon says. “I found a plan that worked – Instead of feeling lost, having a structured plan to follow kept me on track,” he writes.

Hydration

Stylish Afro-American male runner drinking water out of plastic bottle after cardio workout, wearing white earphones. Sportsman in black sportswear hydrating during outdoor training.Shutterstock

He also prioritized hydration by drinking more water. “Staying hydrated helped with digestion and energy, which fueled my workouts,” he says. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Food Tracking

Healthy diet. Male hands holding a smartphone and keeping track of the calories of his food with a fitness appTrick 2: Strategic Food Tracking for SuccessShutterstock

His last belly fat-blasting habit? “Tracking my food,” he writes. “Keeping track of what I ate made me more mindful and helped me stay on top of my goals.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Fitness & Workouts

20 Tips to Lose 20 Pounds in 50 Days

Liam Topham theliamtopham
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you trying to lose weight but need some tips on how to do so? Liam Topham is a diet and fitness coach who helps professionals “shed belly fat, get jacked, and feel energized by running their body like a high-performing business,” he writes in his Instagram bio.”20 tips to lose 20 pounds in the next 50 days,” he writes.

Eat More Eggs

The first tip? Crack those eggs. “Eat eggs every day. They’re a superfood that makes fat loss easier,” he writes.

Don’t Drink as Much Alcohol

Bartender pours alcoholic drink into small glasses on barShutterstock

Next, avoid drinking your calories. “Minimize alcohol until you hit your target weight. These are empty calories,” he says.

Drink Coffee

black drip coffee in glass cup, Barista making drip coffee by pouring spills hot water on coffee bean. Barista serve holding cup of hot black coffee or americano for serve on wooden table cafe shopShutterstock

You can enjoy coffee but don’t add anything to it. “Drink black coffee in the morning. It will suppress your appetite,” Topham says.

No Food After Dinner

Beautiful young woman brushing teeth in front of her bathroom mirror. Selective focus.Shutterstock

Don’t succumb to late night cravings. “No food after dinner. Brush your teeth. Your cravings will disappear,” he maintains.

Don’t Starve Yourself

Diet concept, unhappy asian young woman, girl refusing to eat Pizza in box at home, hand pushing away, deny junk or fast food, fighting to keep it from getting fat. Healthy nutrition of weight loss.Shutterstock

Skipping meals to save calories may be tempting, but it’s a mistake. “Avoid long periods without eating, you’ll end up overeating or binging later,” he says.

Walk 10,000 Steps Per Day

Female,Legs,,Running,Shoes,walk,walking,run,hije,outdoors,exercise,fitnessShutterstock

Lace-up your walking — not running — shoes. “Stop running and walk 10k+ steps a day instead,” he suggests.

Don’t Eat Peanut Butter

Jar with peanut butter on peanut background, close upShutterstock

“Avoid peanut butter,” says Topham. “It’s high in calories, low in protein, and you’ll want to eat the whole tub.”

Don’t Eat Unless You Are Really Hungry

woman eats sweets at night to sneak in a refrigerator.Shutterstock

Don’t eat unless you are really hungry. “Before you eat, ask yourself: ‘Am I bored, thirsty, or stressed?’ If the answer is yes, don’t eat,” he says.

Harness Negative Emotions

Sad,Wealthy,Woman,Suffering,From,Depression,Hiding,Her,Face,MoneyShutterstock

“If you rate your body less than 5 out of 10, harness those negative emotions to take action,” he says about his ninth tip.

Stick to Certain Proteins

Cooking,Juicy,Beef,Steak,By,Chef,Hands,On,Dark,BlackShutterstock

He also recommends sticking to specific proteins. “Make beef, chicken, and seafood your primary protein sources. These will fill you up,” he explains.

Eat Lots of Produce

Composition with assorted organic vegetables and fruits.Shutterstock

Fill your fridge with lots of produce. “Load up on fruits and vegetables—you’ll never overeat on these foods,” he says.

Spice Up Your Food with Healthy Condiments

Los Angeles, California, United States - 06-09-2020:A view of a counter with a row of popular hot sauce bottles, featuring Frank's RedHot, Huy Fong Foods sriracha, Tapatio, El Pato, and Cholula. spice, spicy, sauce, pepper, peppers

Shutterstock

Jazz up your meals by keeping delicious but healthy condiments on hand. “Use low-calorie/zero-calorie condiments like Frank’s Red Hot,” he says.

Indulge in Moderation

Close up of hungry Caucasian woman taking bite of double-decker vegan burgerShutterstock

You are allowed to eat your favorite foods but do so in moderation. “It’s fine to eat pizza, burgers, and chocolate occasionally because you’re human—but not ALL the time,” says Topham.

Don’t Eat Fake Meat

Alameda, CA - Feb 22, 2024: Grocery store refrigerator section with Beyond and Impossible Burger brand plant based patties. Plant based proteins can be as healthy as animal based proteins.

Shutterstock

When it comes to meat alternatives like Beyond Meat, don’t bother says Topham. “Put fake meat in the garbage,” he says.

Avoid Extreme Diets

Unhappy young fitness lady in fitwear eating vegetable salad posing with fork at kitchen table indoor, struggling from lack of appetite, tired of diet menu and low carbs dishes. Dieting issues

Shutterstock

Avoid extreme diets. “Don’t do any extreme diets that cut out entire food groups like keto or carnivore unless you want to hate your life,” Topham recommends.

Only Drink Diet Soda

Sugar,Free,Soft,drink,soda,coke,cola,dietShutterstock

If you like sweet, bubbly drinks, make sure they are sugar-free. “Swap regular soda for diet soda,” urges Topham.

Weigh Yourself Daily

Bathroom scale on white background. Weight loss concept. Weight control by floor scaleShutterstock

Don’t get rid of your scale. “Weigh yourself every day and take a 7-day average. Expect fluctuations—that’s normal,” he says.

Eat Meals on Repeat

Healthy,Meal,Prep,Containers,,Green,Beans,,Chicken,Breast,diet,cooking,kitchenShutterstock

Don’t worry about getting bored of your meals. Be consistent with them. “Repeat the same meals Monday-Friday. Change them up on weekends,” he says.

Strength Train

Crossfit,Fit,Young,Man,In,Sportswear,Focused,On,Lifting,A,Dumbbell, weightsShutterstock

Strength training is also essential. “Lift weights for 45-60 minutes. 2-hour sessions are a waste of time,” says Topham.

Know Your Why

And last but not least? “Start with your why. You deserve to function at your highest potential, and so do your spouse and kids. Define the reasons you want to get fit and healthy, and stop settling for less,” he says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Lost 12 Pounds With 10 Simple Changes

Jamie Sherman Jglass
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you want to lose weight before summer? Start making small changes now, and you can. Jamie Sherman is a weight loss and nutrition coach who lost weight herself, transforming her body and life. In a few new posts, she reveals exactly how she did it. “You could look and feel like a completely different person in 3 months. Start today. Don't wait until it's summer and you realize you still feel uncomfortable in your body. Here's some of the things I’ve done to lose 12lbs and transform my body and life in a few months.”

Eat More Protein

The first change she suggests making is amping up your protein intake. “You should be eating at least .8g for your body weight in protein. This will help you stay full and satisfied throughout the day,” she writes.

Lift Weights

Her next suggestion is weightlifting. “I promise you won't get bulky from lifting. Strength Training has SO many benefits and one of them is help you lose fat and build muscle to create a lean, strong look. It also helps boost your metabolism,” she writes.

Walk More

Also, you should walk more. “Increase your average daily steps by 2k,” advises Sherman. “If you're current average is 5,000steps/day, try to add a little more every day. Go take that walk after dinner, park your car further at the store, or just get up and walk around at the office. That adds up to 14,000 more steps/week which can make a huge different for fat loss.”

Sleep

Make sure to sleep to allow your body the time it needs to regenerate and recharge. “Aim to get at least 7 hours if you can!” writes Sherman.

Track Your Food

“Track your food,” she continues. “Not forever but so you can know what you're consuming if you're trying to lose fat.”

Eat More Nutrients

In another post she added some more habits that helped her lose weight. “I’m now eating A LOT more. I was lacking nutrients and under-eating before. I’m a busy mom of 2 and I found myself skipping meals and just grabbing food when I was starving,” she writes.

Don’t Skip Breakfast

Don’t skip your morning meal. “I eat breakfast every single day. I used to fast until noon sometimes because I didn’t really think about food in the morning. Now I make sure to eat a big breakfast which gives me energy throughout the day and helps kickstart my metabolism,” she says.

Balance Macros

Balancing macros is key. “I went from trying to avoid carbs to now having the right amount of carbs, fat, and protein throughout the day. I eat a lot of carbs now and I’ve never felt better,” she writes.

Structure Your Workouts

You should also structure your workouts instead of winging it. “I shifted from taking a lot of random cardio classes to structured strength training,” shes ays.

Shift Your Mindset

And, her two last recommendations? “I shifted my identity and mindset through the process,” she says. “I went from thinking I knew what my body needed to lose weight (eating healthy and consistent work outs) to actually learning exactly what I needed for fat loss to achieve my specific goals.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Body Changes When Stopping Ozempic

Dr. Jennifer Caudle, DO, FACOFP drjencaudle
Copyright drjencaudle/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackMar 06, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Many of us have heard about the remarkable results people are experiencing with Ozempic and Wegovy for weight loss. But what happens when treatment ends? Dr. Jennifer Caudle, DO, FACOFP, known to many as Dr. Jen, is a board-certified Family Medicine physician and Associate Professor at Rowan University-School of Osteopathic Medicine who understands these concerns. Understanding these medications and their effects after discontinuation is crucial for anyone considering or currently taking them. Read on to discover the five key changes your body may experience when stopping these medications.

What Are Ozempic and Wegovy?

Before diving into what happens when you stop these medications, it's important to understand what they are. "Ozempic is FDA-approved for diabetes. Wegovy is FDA-approved to help with weight loss," Dr. Jen explains in her post. She notes that both medications contain the active ingredient semaglutide, which is why many people take Ozempic off-label for weight loss as well.

Blood Sugar Changes

Woman use glucometer checking blood sugar level

Shutterstock

The first significant change when stopping these medications affects your glucose levels. "Your blood sugar will likely go up," says Dr. Jen. She explains this happens because these medications are designed to lower blood sugar, so removing them naturally allows levels to rise again. "Depending on who you are will determine the significance of that," Dr. Jen cautions, emphasizing that for diabetics, this change could be particularly important and might require replacement medications.

Appetite Returns

upset woman in pajamas looking at camera while eating cake in bed aloneWhat Happens to Your Body When You Stop Emotional EatingShutterstock

One of the most noticeable effects of discontinuing Ozempic or Wegovy is the return of your pre-medication appetite. "Your appetite may increase when you stop these medications," warns Dr. Jen. She explains that many of her patients appreciate how these drugs reduce cravings and hunger while taking them. "If you go off the medication, your appetite very likely will return. So you've got to be prepared for that," Dr. Jen advises.

Side Effects Disappear

handsome man feeling sick after the party put his head in toillet and vomit. Strong headachesShutterstock

There's a silver lining to stopping these medications if you've been experiencing adverse effects. "Side effects that many people say they have with these medications can be things like nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or constipation, abdominal pain, abdominal cramping," Dr. Jen lists. She points out that gastrointestinal issues are the most common, but other effects like headaches can occur as well. "Should you stop them, if you had these side effects, they're likely going to go away," Dr. Jen reassures.

Weight Loss Benefits End

Menopause, weight gain. Concerned woman standing on floor scales in bathroomShutterstock

Perhaps the biggest concern for many people is what happens to their weight after stopping. "One of the big side effects of these medications is weight loss. It's one of the reasons why so many people take these medications," acknowledges Dr. Jen. She explains that when you stop taking Ozempic or Wegovy, "the additional help that you're getting from the medications to help you with weight loss will go away too."

Will all the weight return? Dr. Jen says that's complicated: "That's going to depend on you, your body, what things you're doing to try to maintain your weight loss, how you're managing your diet, your exercise and all the other things in your life." She confirms that many people do regain weight after stopping but emphasizes that this isn't inevitable with proper maintenance strategies.

Cardiovascular Benefits Cease

ozempic_wegovy-split2Wegovy vs Ozempic: Pros and Cons for Weight Loss TreatmentShutterstock

The final important change involves heart health. "There have been studies that have shown that both Ozempic and Wegovy have cardiovascular benefits," Dr. Jen points out. These medications have been shown to reduce the risk of strokes, heart attacks, and other cardiovascular issues. Unfortunately, "when you stop the medication, those benefits that these medications afford you will go away," explains Dr. Jen.

Conclusion

Santiago, Chile, august 16th, 2023. Pen injection of semaglutide named \u201cozempic\u201d, is a diabetes medicine to improve blood sugar​And Now, Some Are Recommending MicrodosingShutterstock

Whether you're considering starting or stopping these medications, understanding these five potential changes is essential for making informed decisions about your health. Dr. Jen emphasizes that this information isn't meant to judge anyone's choice to use or discontinue these medications—rather, it's about being prepared for what might happen. As with any medication change, consult with your healthcare provider before making decisions about Ozempic or Wegovy.

Nutrition & Diet

She Transformed Her Body in 5 Easy Steps

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Are you struggling on your weight loss journey? One weight loss warrior shares her effective, step-by-step approach to her impressive transformation. Breanna Henry is a swimwear and activewear founder who lost weight and transformed her body, regularly sharing about how she did it on social media. In a new post, she offers some tips. “How to transform your body in five easy steps,” she writes in the Instagram post.

You Need to Break Your Old Habits

“HOW I FINALLY LOST THE WEIGHT AND KEPT IT OFF!!!” she continues. “Maybe ‘easy’ isn’t the word. It will be difficult to break the old habits you’ve instilled. But they’re simple rules,” she says. “My weight fluctuated for years and I always felt like I had to ‘cut’ or ‘diet.’”

These 5 Changes Helped Her Lose Weight

“Once I made these 5 changes, I’ve been able to lose the weight. Anytime it feels like I’m putting weight on, I evaluate where I’m slipping up with one of these and get back on track and I’m good to go,” she says. “It doesn’t have to be difficult and confusing. Dumb it down and get it done.”

Step One: Improve Sleep

The first step is to improve sleep. “Cold temperature at night and sleep in less clothing magnesium before bed. I mask to make it dark. No phone in bed,” she continues. “Charge it in another room. Try to go to bed and wake up around the same times every day. Sunlight in your eyes, first thing in the morning.”

Step Two: Eat Regularly

Her second step has to do with nutrition. “Eat to prevent crazy glucose spikes. Eat greens first, then protein and fats, then carbs. Never eat carbs by themselves. Decrease overall sugar intake,” she says.

Step Three: Eat More Protein

Her third step? Amp up your protein intake. “Eat more protein. Eat as much meat, fish and eggs as you please,” she says.

Step Four: Focus Your Diet Around Whole Foods

Step four? Most of your diet should be whole foods like meat, fish, eggs, fruit, and veggies. “Stick to the perimeter of the grocery store where things have to be refrigerated. Foods that don't have ingredient labels,” she says.

Step Five: Exercise

The final step is “balanced training,” she says. “Strength train two to three days a week. Some form of endurance training once a week, 10 to 15,000 steps per day. The remaining of exercise to be lower intensity, Pilates, yoga, something fun outdoors. Occasional HIIT workouts to challenge yourself, but not multiple times per week. Allow time for recovery. Better to train harder on fewer days. Exercise doesn't have to be the gem. It can be pickleball, roller skating, long walks with friends, run club to socialize.”

Nutrition & Diet

12 Habits to Lose Weight Faster on Ozempic

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you on Ozempic but want to lose weight faster? Some sneaky habits can help you do so. Aliza Olive, MD, co-founded Med Free Maintenance and is a GLP-1 weight loss and taper-off nutrition expert. In a few new posts, she unveils her list of how to accelerate weight loss on Ozempic. “Most women skip these habits because they seem too simple… but that’s why they work,” she says.

STOP Hitting Snooze

Stop hitting snooze, she suggests. “Every time you hit snooze, you start a new sleep cycle—making you more tired. Instead, have a PLAN: lay out clothes, chug water, get moving,” she writes.

Get a QUICK WIN First Thing

Feel softness, asian young woman, female hand holding pile clothing from table, stack folding clean clothes after washing, laundry and dry. Household working at home. Laundry and maid concept.​The Power of AccountabilityShutterstock

“Motivation is overrated—momentum is everything. Start the day small and productive,” says Olive. She recommends doing the following:

  • Drink water before coffee
  • Empty the dishwasher
  • Start a load of laundry
  • Eat a real breakfast
  • Make your bed.

STOP Snacking

Woman eating snacks in night next to the opened fridge.What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Eating SnacksShutterstock

“The problem isn’t finding better snacks—the problem is snacking. Snacks = extra calories & not enough nutrients. It becomes mindless. It’s a crutch. The fix? Stop skipping meals or eating tiny 200-300 calorie ones. Prioritize real meals with protein + fiber,” she suggests.

Plan Ahead and Repeat Meals

Person sitting in an exercise room checking the time on a smartwatch with gym machines behind herShutterstock

“Decision fatigue is real. The more choices you make, the worse they get. Make decisions ahead of time,” she says, suggesting the following:

  • What’s for breakfast?
  • What time are you working out?
  • What are you eating today?

Maximize Your Days Off

Young business man working at home with laptop and papers on deskShutterstock

Make the most of your time off. “Your days off aren’t just for rest—they’re for getting ahead. Knock out the important stuff early so you can actually relax later,” she says.

Go to Bed

Couple sleeping embraced in bedShutterstock

Make sure to get enough sleep. “Late-night wine + Netflix sounds nice, but it won’t help you keep the weight off. Sleep is KEY for hunger, cravings, & metabolism. Aim for 7-8 hours,” she says.

Eat Out Less

Outdoor restaurant at the beach. Table setting at tropical beach restaurant. Led light candles and wooden tables, chairs under beautiful sunset sky, sea view. Luxury hotel or resort restaurant​What To Do InsteadShutterstock

Eating out less will also help you reach your goals faster. “Restaurant meals are calorie-packed and portions are large. Aim for one dinner and one lunch out per week, including fast food. I know life is busy (trust me, I get it!), so realistically I need 2!” she says.

Declutter

Smiling millennial european woman blonde with rubber gloves and man wipe dust on light kitchen interior, copy space. Hygiene, cleaning at home together and household chores during covid-19 outbreakShutterstock

Declutter your space. “A cluttered space can clutter your mind! Start by cleaning off the front of your fridge, then tackle the inside, and pantry. Next up is your most used spaces in your home,” she says.

Weigh Yourself Daily

Weight,Scale,scales,loss,diet,health,feetShutterstock

Also, weigh yourself daily. “Your weight fluctuates day-to-day. Normalize that. Learn to take the emotion out of it. It’s just data! This helps catch any upward trends early, so you can adjust before it gets out of control,” she says.

Include a Daily Treat

Los Angeles, CA - Jan 10, 2024: Kind Frozen creamy and delicious Frozen Treat Bars, with chocolate cherry and almond nuts.Shutterstock

Let yourself have a daily treat. “Stop thinking of food as ‘good’ or ‘bad.’ Enjoy treats on a random Tuesday. Aim for 80-90% whole, nutrient-rich foods, and avoid the binge-restrict cycle!” she says.

De-Stress

Hand writing in journal with coffee mugShutterstock

“Stress affects your food choices. When you are stressed, you generally make more emotional decisions, right?! Scrolling social media or having wine might feel like de-stressing, but it’s not. Try walking, journaling, praying, stretching, or chatting with a friend instead,” she says.

Sit to Eat

Photo of excited beautiful young pretty woman sitting in cafe indoors have a breakfast eating saladWhat to Eat in a Restaurant for Fat LossShutterstock

Don’t eat standing up. “Ever mindlessly finish a bag of chips? Me too! Put your food on a plate, sit at the table, and really savor each bite. Enjoy your food!” she says.

