Coach Offers 20 Tips to Lose 20 Pounds in 50 Days

Get fit fast with these expert-endorsed tips.

By Leah GrothFeb 15, 2025
Liam Topham theliamtopham
Copyright theliamtopham/Instagram
Are you trying to lose weight but need some tips on how to do so? Liam Topham is a diet and fitness coach who helps professionals “shed belly fat, get jacked, and feel energized by running their body like a high-performing business,” he writes in his Instagram bio.”20 tips to lose 20 pounds in the next 50 days,” he writes.

Eat More Eggs

The first tip? Crack those eggs. “Eat eggs every day. They’re a superfood that makes fat loss easier,” he writes.

Don’t Drink as Much Alcohol

Bartender pours alcoholic drink into small glasses on barShutterstock

Next, avoid drinking your calories. “Minimize alcohol until you hit your target weight. These are empty calories,” he says.

Drink Coffee

black drip coffee in glass cup, Barista making drip coffee by pouring spills hot water on coffee bean. Barista serve holding cup of hot black coffee or americano for serve on wooden table cafe shopShutterstock

You can enjoy coffee but don’t add anything to it. “Drink black coffee in the morning. It will suppress your appetite,” Topham says.

No Food After Dinner

Beautiful young woman brushing teeth in front of her bathroom mirror. Selective focus.Shutterstock

Don’t succumb to late night cravings. “No food after dinner. Brush your teeth. Your cravings will disappear,” he maintains.

Don’t Starve Yourself

Diet concept, unhappy asian young woman, girl refusing to eat Pizza in box at home, hand pushing away, deny junk or fast food, fighting to keep it from getting fat. Healthy nutrition of weight loss.Shutterstock

Skipping meals to save calories may be tempting, but it’s a mistake. “Avoid long periods without eating, you’ll end up overeating or binging later,” he says.

Walk 10,000 Steps Per Day

Female,Legs,,Running,Shoes,walk,walking,run,hije,outdoors,exercise,fitnessShutterstock

Lace-up your walking — not running — shoes. “Stop running and walk 10k+ steps a day instead,” he suggests.

Don’t Eat Peanut Butter

Jar with peanut butter on peanut background, close upShutterstock

“Avoid peanut butter,” says Topham. “It’s high in calories, low in protein, and you’ll want to eat the whole tub.”

Don’t Eat Unless You Are Really Hungry

woman eats sweets at night to sneak in a refrigerator.Shutterstock

Don’t eat unless you are really hungry. “Before you eat, ask yourself: ‘Am I bored, thirsty, or stressed?’ If the answer is yes, don’t eat,” he says.

Harness Negative Emotions

Sad,Wealthy,Woman,Suffering,From,Depression,Hiding,Her,Face,MoneyShutterstock

“If you rate your body less than 5 out of 10, harness those negative emotions to take action,” he says about his ninth tip.

Stick to Certain Proteins

Cooking,Juicy,Beef,Steak,By,Chef,Hands,On,Dark,BlackShutterstock

He also recommends sticking to specific proteins. “Make beef, chicken, and seafood your primary protein sources. These will fill you up,” he explains.

Eat Lots of Produce

Composition with assorted organic vegetables and fruits.Shutterstock

Fill your fridge with lots of produce. “Load up on fruits and vegetables—you’ll never overeat on these foods,” he says.

Spice Up Your Food with Healthy Condiments

Los Angeles, California, United States - 06-09-2020:A view of a counter with a row of popular hot sauce bottles, featuring Frank's RedHot, Huy Fong Foods sriracha, Tapatio, El Pato, and Cholula. spice, spicy, sauce, pepper, peppers

Shutterstock

Jazz up your meals by keeping delicious but healthy condiments on hand. “Use low-calorie/zero-calorie condiments like Frank’s Red Hot,” he says.

Indulge in Moderation

Close up of hungry Caucasian woman taking bite of double-decker vegan burgerShutterstock

You are allowed to eat your favorite foods but do so in moderation. “It’s fine to eat pizza, burgers, and chocolate occasionally because you’re human—but not ALL the time,” says Topham.

Don’t Eat Fake Meat

Alameda, CA - Feb 22, 2024: Grocery store refrigerator section with Beyond and Impossible Burger brand plant based patties. Plant based proteins can be as healthy as animal based proteins.

Shutterstock

When it comes to meat alternatives like Beyond Meat, don’t bother says Topham. “Put fake meat in the garbage,” he says.

Avoid Extreme Diets

Unhappy young fitness lady in fitwear eating vegetable salad posing with fork at kitchen table indoor, struggling from lack of appetite, tired of diet menu and low carbs dishes. Dieting issues

Shutterstock

Avoid extreme diets. “Don’t do any extreme diets that cut out entire food groups like keto or carnivore unless you want to hate your life,” Topham recommends.

Only Drink Diet Soda

Sugar,Free,Soft,drink,soda,coke,cola,dietShutterstock

If you like sweet, bubbly drinks, make sure they are sugar-free. “Swap regular soda for diet soda,” urges Topham.

Weigh Yourself Daily

Bathroom scale on white background. Weight loss concept. Weight control by floor scaleShutterstock

Don’t get rid of your scale. “Weigh yourself every day and take a 7-day average. Expect fluctuations—that’s normal,” he says.

Eat Meals on Repeat

Healthy,Meal,Prep,Containers,,Green,Beans,,Chicken,Breast,diet,cooking,kitchenShutterstock

Don’t worry about getting bored of your meals. Be consistent with them. “Repeat the same meals Monday-Friday. Change them up on weekends,” he says.

Strength Train

Crossfit,Fit,Young,Man,In,Sportswear,Focused,On,Lifting,A,Dumbbell, weightsShutterstock

Strength training is also essential. “Lift weights for 45-60 minutes. 2-hour sessions are a waste of time,” says Topham.

Know Your Why

And last but not least? “Start with your why. You deserve to function at your highest potential, and so do your spouse and kids. Define the reasons you want to get fit and healthy, and stop settling for less,” he says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

