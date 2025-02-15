Are you trying to lose weight but need some tips on how to do so? Liam Topham is a diet and fitness coach who helps professionals “shed belly fat, get jacked, and feel energized by running their body like a high-performing business,” he writes in his Instagram bio.”20 tips to lose 20 pounds in the next 50 days,” he writes.
Eat More Eggs
The first tip? Crack those eggs. “Eat eggs every day. They’re a superfood that makes fat loss easier,” he writes.
Don’t Drink as Much AlcoholShutterstock
Next, avoid drinking your calories. “Minimize alcohol until you hit your target weight. These are empty calories,” he says.
Drink CoffeeShutterstock
You can enjoy coffee but don’t add anything to it. “Drink black coffee in the morning. It will suppress your appetite,” Topham says.
No Food After DinnerShutterstock
Don’t succumb to late night cravings. “No food after dinner. Brush your teeth. Your cravings will disappear,” he maintains.
Don’t Starve YourselfShutterstock
Skipping meals to save calories may be tempting, but it’s a mistake. “Avoid long periods without eating, you’ll end up overeating or binging later,” he says.
Walk 10,000 Steps Per DayShutterstock
Lace-up your walking — not running — shoes. “Stop running and walk 10k+ steps a day instead,” he suggests.
Don’t Eat Peanut ButterShutterstock
“Avoid peanut butter,” says Topham. “It’s high in calories, low in protein, and you’ll want to eat the whole tub.”
Don’t Eat Unless You Are Really HungryShutterstock
Don’t eat unless you are really hungry. “Before you eat, ask yourself: ‘Am I bored, thirsty, or stressed?’ If the answer is yes, don’t eat,” he says.
Harness Negative EmotionsShutterstock
“If you rate your body less than 5 out of 10, harness those negative emotions to take action,” he says about his ninth tip.
Stick to Certain ProteinsShutterstock
He also recommends sticking to specific proteins. “Make beef, chicken, and seafood your primary protein sources. These will fill you up,” he explains.
Eat Lots of ProduceShutterstock
Fill your fridge with lots of produce. “Load up on fruits and vegetables—you’ll never overeat on these foods,” he says.
Spice Up Your Food with Healthy Condiments
Shutterstock
Jazz up your meals by keeping delicious but healthy condiments on hand. “Use low-calorie/zero-calorie condiments like Frank’s Red Hot,” he says.
Indulge in ModerationShutterstock
You are allowed to eat your favorite foods but do so in moderation. “It’s fine to eat pizza, burgers, and chocolate occasionally because you’re human—but not ALL the time,” says Topham.
Don’t Eat Fake Meat
Shutterstock
When it comes to meat alternatives like Beyond Meat, don’t bother says Topham. “Put fake meat in the garbage,” he says.
Avoid Extreme Diets
Shutterstock
Avoid extreme diets. “Don’t do any extreme diets that cut out entire food groups like keto or carnivore unless you want to hate your life,” Topham recommends.
Only Drink Diet SodaShutterstock
If you like sweet, bubbly drinks, make sure they are sugar-free. “Swap regular soda for diet soda,” urges Topham.
Weigh Yourself DailyShutterstock
Don’t get rid of your scale. “Weigh yourself every day and take a 7-day average. Expect fluctuations—that’s normal,” he says.
Eat Meals on RepeatShutterstock
Don’t worry about getting bored of your meals. Be consistent with them. “Repeat the same meals Monday-Friday. Change them up on weekends,” he says.
Strength TrainShutterstock
Strength training is also essential. “Lift weights for 45-60 minutes. 2-hour sessions are a waste of time,” says Topham.
Know Your Why
And last but not least? “Start with your why. You deserve to function at your highest potential, and so do your spouse and kids. Define the reasons you want to get fit and healthy, and stop settling for less,” he says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.