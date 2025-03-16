6 Weight Loss Secrets From a Coach Who Lost 20 Pounds and Kept It Off

Do you want to lose weight fast without gaining it all back? According to one expert, it’s possible if you have the right tools. Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach and social media influencer who has lost over 20 pounds and helps others do the same. She reveals a few game-changing hacks for sustaining weight loss in a new post. “If you want to lose weight safely by summer 2025 and not gain it all back, here are 6 things you need to do,” she writes.
Start Every Meal with Veggies
Her first tip? Start every meal with veggies. “I know, I know—veggies first isn’t the most exciting, but trust me, it works! 🥦 Starting with veggies fills you up with fiber and nutrients and it will help with preventing glucose spikes and your tendency to binge later,” she says. Some tasty veggie ideas: green salad, edamame, baby carrots, or bell peppers. “Your future self will thank you!)”
Stop Snacking
Her second tip: Stop snacking. “If you’re craving something sweet, save it for dessert after your meal. 🍫 Snacking on an empty stomach can mess with your blood sugar and lead to overeating later,” she writes.
Walk It Out
You also need to start walking. “Walking is a game-changer for fat loss, and there are so many easy ways to add steps,” she says. Her suggestions? Walk your dog, play with your kids, get a walking pad for your desk, go on walking dates or hangouts, or walk while you chat on the phone.
Lift Weight
“Start lifting weights,” she continues. “Not just to burn calories—but to build muscle! The more muscle you have, the more calories you burn at rest. Plus, you’ll look toned and feel stronger!”
Hydrate
Tip five, “hydrate, hydrate, hydrate,” she says. “Drink half your body weight in pounds in ounces of water. Staying hydrated keeps you full, helps with digestion, and supports your energy levels. Pro tip: grab a cute water bottle to keep you on track!”
Sleep
Finally, get your sleep in. "Aim for 50 hours of sleep per week. If your schedule doesn't allow 7 hours per night (shift workers, I see you!), just focus on getting enough over the week. 💤 Sleep is a game-changer for fat loss and mental clarity," she writes.