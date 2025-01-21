Do you want to lose weight fast and keep it off? Dropping 10 pounds in the next few months is easier than you think. All it takes is making a few simple lifestyle changes – and learning from other weight loss warriors who came before you is always a great idea. Here are 20 ways 12 people who lost over 10 pounds in 4 months achieved their weight loss goals.
Gen Cohen Lost 10 Pounds in 2 Months by Maintaining a Caloric Deficit
In a recent Instagram post, Gen Cohen, CNC, shared how she lost 10lbs in the first two months of her health journey. “What I would do is eat in a modest caloric deficit, which if you're a woman watching this video means you'll probably be eating an average of 1500 to 2000 calories per day in order to lose weight,” she says.
She Also Used an App
Apps also helped Cohen achieve her weight loss goals. “I would download an app like MyFitnessPal and preplan my meals the day before to make sure I was able to hit my calories and my protein goal while still enjoying my social life,” she continued.
And, She Drank A LOT of Water
Another helpful habit in her weight loss was investing in a big water bottle. “I would drink 16 ounces of water before getting out of bed in the morning, which helps regulate your cortisol and stress levels throughout the day,” she says. “And I would also drink 16 ounces of water before each meal. This will help you feel full quicker while you're still learning proper portion control.”
Blake Sanburg Lost 23 Pounds in 2 Months by Hitting the Gym
Blake Sanburg (@thenutritionnarc) is a diet and fitness influencer with over 415,900 TikTok followers who lost 23 pounds in two months. His number one tip to lose weight? “Start going to the gym,” Blake suggests. “Do weightlifting and cardio. This will help not only burn calories, but it'll also increase your muscle mass, which will make you seem less fat.”
He Also Avoided “Liquid Calories”
“Number two, avoid liquid calories such as sugary drinks, alcohol, soda, and stuff like that instead of diet soda,” Blake continued. “These are scientifically proven to be the easiest calories to cut out.”
He Amped Up His Protein Intake
Blake also amped up his protein intake. “The general rule of thumb is one gram of protein per pound of body weight. So if your goal weight is 150 pounds, try to eat 150 grams of protein.”
He Took Progress Pictures
And, for accountability purposes, “take progress pictures,” he said. “It is very tough to see changes when you're looking at yourself every single day. So go back and look at the first day.”
Cam Jones Lost 10 Pounds in 50 Days by Rigorously Tracking His Eating Habits
Cam Jones, one half of the brother influencer duo who make up Goal Guys, a YouTube account providing “different goals in fitness and productivity,” revealed in a viral video how he lost 10 pounds in 50 days.
“I genuinely do not understand how I've put on so much weight. I eat pretty healthy. I exercise two to three times a week, so what am I doing wrong?” he says in the video, setting a goal of losing 10 pounds of body fat in 50 days. Cam starts with a goal of “paying careful attention” to nutrition.
“The first thing I'm aiming for a daily calorie goal of just 1900 calories, and as crazy as it is to say I actually think my current diet is pretty healthy, so I'm also going to track every food I eat for the next 50 days to figure out where I've been going wrong,” he says
He Also Cut Snacks
Cam points out that the little snacks you eat in the day add up. Just three squares of dark chocolate, half a bag of popcorn in one glass of wine total 660 calories. “I was severely underestimating how many calories were in those snacks because I was having those four times a week,” he says, pointing out “that's an extra 2,400 calories per week. That's more than I'm going to eat today. So no wonder I was putting on weight even though I was exercising.”
Melissa Lattari Lost 15 Pounds in a Month by Reducing Sodium Intake
@melissa.lattari
Replying to @A how to lose 10lbs of water #fyp #wateretention #howtofixbloating #weightloss #weightlosshack #viral
Melissa Lattari (@melissa.lattari) dropped 15 pounds in a month, explaining in a viral video how she did it. “Losing 10 to 15 pounds of water weight is easier than you think it is,” she says in the clip. Melissa maintains that dropping the weight is simple. “The easiest way to lose water weight, okay, listen up, is by switching up your diet,” she maintains. “Water retention happens when we're consuming too much sodium in our diet,” she continues. “Therefore, if you're eating a lot of overly processed foods such as pizza, frozen foods, prepackaged foods or going out and eating at a restaurant where they usually cook most foods with vegetable oils, your body is going to obtain more water.”
Sydney St-Aubin Lost 20 Pounds in 4 Months by Increasing Her Steps Every Day
@sydneystaubin
19 lbs down since january and still going 👏🏻 here’s what i’ve been doing and what i plan to continue to do to reach my goal by hopefully september 🤍 #weightloss #caloricdeficit #athomeworkouts #weightlosstransformation #weightlossprogram
Weight loss coach Sydney St-Aubin, who goes by the TikTok handle @sydneystaubin, revealed that she lost a whopping 20 pounds in less than four months. One of her main recommendations? Not only should you “get your steps in,” but “increase your steps every single day,” she suggests. “Try to get a little bit better.” How many steps should you strive for?
A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure and fewer strokes.
Jenna Evelyn Lost 20 Pounds in Three Months by Meal Prepping
@jennaevelynnn
How I lost 15-20 pounds after my freshman year of college. 10k steps a day, low-cal, high protein meals, and strength training + pilates! #weightloss #freshman15 #howilostweight #weightransformation #healthylifestyle #mealprep #pilates
Jenna Evelyn (@jennaevelyn) is lost “15 to 20 pounds in two to three months” after “gaining the freshman 15” while living on campus during her first year of college. In one viral TikTok video, she reveals that meal prepping and using high-quality ingredients were crucial to her weight loss. “It was so important that I made enough time to meal prep local, high-protein meals so that they were always on hand,” she said. There is scientific evidence supporting the benefits of meal planning.
Studies the more meals you eat prepared away from home, the higher your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and early death. And, one study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found meal planning was associated with a healthier diet and less obesity.
Isis Kellier Lost 15 Pounds in 6 Weeks by Intermittent Fasting
Isis Kellier revealed in one TikTok video that she dropped an average of 2.5 pounds a week and 15 pounds in 6 weeks by intermittent fasting, or “OMAD,” she reveals, which stands for “one meal a day. “The Lightly intermittent fasting app helps to keep everything on track,” she added.
In another video, she details what she eats in a day, starting at 2:00 pm with two glasses of green juice followed by a bowl of fruit. For her main meal of the day, “dinner,” she eats at 4:00 pm and enjoys spicy vodka pasta with a grilled chicken breast on top. At 5:30 pm, she drinks two Premiere Protein shakes.
Nour T Lost 40 Pounds in 5 Months by Eating Less
@nourrtann
the best weight loss hack, have you heard of it before? #volumeeatinghack #volumeating #volumeeatinghacks #weightlosshacks #sustainableweightlosstips #sustainableweightlosstip #realisticweightlossmeals
Nour T (@nourrtann/) lost a whopping 40 pounds in just five months with one simple habit. In one of her viral videos, she reveals that no matter what diet you want to go on, simply eating less will result in weight loss. “One thing I will say: Keto, paleo, Atkins, high protein, low fat, low carb, whatever it is, they all work. They all work because you're probably eating less,” she continues. “And also, please remember that eating healthy and eating to lose weight are completely different things.”
She Also Started Volume Eating
“In my opinion, the most sustainable way to lose weight without tracking calories or stressing out is volume eating. Volume eating is in no means a diet plan. It is actually just a technique,” Nour continues. “You're basically mainly eating large amounts of low-calorie foods, so some examples of that would be like instead of having a cup of rice, you would have a half cup of rice and then a half cup of cauliflower rice,” she says. Another example? “Instead of having a whole serving of pasta, you would split it in half and then have zoodles,” she adds, explaining that you would mix in your cauliflower rice with your rice or zucchini noodles with your noodles. “You're eating the same exact amount as you would've, but the calories you're cut in half, and you're allowing yourself to eat much more vegetables, which are good for you,” she says.
Briana Farnsworth Lost 30 Pounds in 3 Months by Interval Training on a Treadmill
@brianafarnsworthx
Replying to @$ I like to implement other workouts everyone now and then but I swear by walks!! #walkingroutine #hotgirlwalks #slimlegs #slimarms #weightloss #modelworkout #modelroutine #modelarms
Briana Farnsworth (@brianafarnsworthx) lost a whopping 30 pounds in three months just by walking. “People literally don't believe me when I tell them that I changed my body from this to this just by walking alone,” she says in the clip. Her key to losing weight with walking is doing interval training on an incline. “So my treadmill has this option here, it's called Fat Burner, and I love this one. It alternates between the incline of 1.5 to 4.5, and then I usually keep my speed between 3 and 4,” she explains, adding that if you don’t have that option, you can manually change the incline and speed accordingly.
Blake Also Amped Up His Fiber Intake
Blake (@thenutritionnarc) offers another weight loss tip that helped him get in shape, “eat more fiber,” he says. This is probably one of the most underrated macronutrients. It's not a macronutrient, but it is one of the most underrated things you can eat. It will not only keep you full, it'll improve your gut microbiome health, and it'll also keep you regular,” he explains.
Keisha Lost 40 Pounds in One Month by Filling Up on Healthy Fats
Keisha (@kickweightwithkeisha) is a diet and fitness influencer who lost 40 pounds in just one month. She claims that amping up her intake of healthy fats was instrumental in her weight loss. “Fats are going to consist of things like avocados, olive oil, avocado oil, butter, sour cream, heavy whipping cream, and cheese,” she says.
And, by Cutting Out Added Sugar
“Now, the only thing that I drank, water, tea, and coffee,” she continued. However she avoided buying calorie-heavy sweeteners. “Okay, if you're going to do sugar for your tea and your coffee, you want to do a natural sugar substitute, which are things like Stevia, monk, fruit, Truvia,” she says.
Amber Clemens Lost 160 Pounds by Eating Fast Food
@amber_c_fitness
Something I still struggle with after losing 160 pounds ❤️ #weightloss #weightlossstruggle #growingupfat #beforeandafter #fatphobia #thinprivilege
Amber Clemens (@amber_c_fitness) is a weight loss warrior and influencer on TikTok who lost a whopping 160 pounds while still eating fast food. In a viral video, she describes her before meal at Wendy’s: A Four for Four meal with a Junior cheeseburger, four piece chicken nugget, a small fry, “and I would actually order an additional six piece nugget because I wanted 10 and I would get a large root beer and that one meal would be 1,450 calories,” she says, noting “that's not including any dipping sauces that I would get to dip this stuff in, but I couldn't find the nutrition information for that.”
Now, she chooses from two lower calorie alternatives, the apple pecan salad “because it's so filling,” she says. “You get a high volume of food for about 550 calories.” Her other option is a six piece nugget and a small fry paired with a medium light lemonade. “And you can get that meal for 545 calories,” she says. “It's not about cutting things out, it's about finding things that you like equally as much, making swaps in moderation,” she points out. Read about more of her swaps here.