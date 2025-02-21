Are you struggling to lose weight? It might be time to change some of your health habits. Gillian Ferguson of The Macro Method is a women’s nutrition coach and social media influencer “Helping you ditch diets & transform your body through macros, movement & mindset,” she maintains on her page. In a new social media post, she reveals the changes she made to lose weight. “I’ve lost 50 lbs over the last 3 1/2 years and totally transformed myself to have a lean, strong + healthy mom bod,” she writes. “Here’s what changed.”
No More Quick Fixes
The first thing she did was stop relying on quick fixes. “I stopped wasting time + money + energy on quick fixes. The constant back & forth and always searching for the next best thing was exhausting me more than I even knew,” she writes.
She Changed Her Mindset
She also changed her mindset and turned her thinking around. “I stopped believing other people were ‘lucky’ or had it easier than I do,” she says.
She Stopped Making Excuses
Another major change she made? “I stopped making excuses,” she wrote.
She Started Being Accountable
She also started being accountable. “I committed to an approach and a coach - and wow the accountability was everything I needed,” she said.
She Got Her Priorities in Order
She got her priorities in order. “I started focusing on what I wanted MOST vs what I wanted in the moment,” she said.
She Committed to Her Habits
She committed to her habits. “I focused hard on nailing my daily habits and routines. This ended up being critical to carry me through tough times,” she says.
She Didn’t Listen to Outside Noise
She also didn’t listen to outside chatter. “I drowned out the noise and stayed in my lane - NO MATTER WHAT,” she writes.
Boundary Setting
Boundary setting was instrumental in her success. “I learned how to set boundaries,” she writes about her eighth habit.
She Stopped Cheating
She also didn’t allow herself to feel entitled to cheat days. “I stopped treating every weekend and holiday and vacation and girls night out and date night and party like an excuse to go off the rails,” she writes.
She Stopped Treating Herself to Junk and Booze
She stopped using junk food and booze as a crutch. “I learned I don’t need junky food and a lot of alcohol to have an amazing time,” she says.
She Stopped Trying to Out Exercise a Bad Diet
“I stopped trying to use exercise as a way to outdo a bad diet. Instead exercise and nutrition work together,” she says about her eleventh change.
She Stopped Labeling Food as Good or Bad
She also changed the way she looks at food. “I stopped thinking of foods as good or bad and eliminated the concept of a ‘cheat meal,’” she says.
She Started Walking
She also started getting her steps in. “I started walking - a lot,” she says. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.
She Changed Her Relationship with Alcohol
She stopped drinking her calories and relying on booze. “I totally changed my relationship with alcohol,” she says.
She Prioritized Self-Care
Finally, she started prioritizing self-care. “I realized that taking care of myself as a mom isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. I am 1000% a better mom and wife now that I feel good & strong & healthy in my own skin,” she writes.
She Took the Timeline Away
"And this is a big big one and it didn't happen until I had already lost a chunk of weight and started to feel really good about myself ….I took the timeline away and started really loving the whole process. I stopped wanting to be smaller and I started wanting to be stronger," she says.