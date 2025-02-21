Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Coach Lost 50 Pounds by Making These 15 Easy Changes

Small changes make a big difference in terms of weight loss, one expert claims.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 21, 2025
Gillian Ferguson the_macro_method
Coach Lost 50 Pounds with the Help of These 5 Sunday Habits
Copyright the_macro_method/Instagram
Nutrition & Diet

Are you struggling to lose weight? It might be time to change some of your health habits. Gillian Ferguson of The Macro Method is a women’s nutrition coach and social media influencer “Helping you ditch diets & transform your body through macros, movement & mindset,” she maintains on her page. In a new social media post, she reveals the changes she made to lose weight. “I’ve lost 50 lbs over the last 3 1/2 years and totally transformed myself to have a lean, strong + healthy mom bod,” she writes. “Here’s what changed.”

No More Quick Fixes

The first thing she did was stop relying on quick fixes. “I stopped wasting time + money + energy on quick fixes. The constant back & forth and always searching for the next best thing was exhausting me more than I even knew,” she writes.

She Changed Her Mindset

She also changed her mindset and turned her thinking around. “I stopped believing other people were ‘lucky’ or had it easier than I do,” she says.

She Stopped Making Excuses

Another major change she made? “I stopped making excuses,” she wrote.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

She Started Being Accountable

She also started being accountable. “I committed to an approach and a coach - and wow the accountability was everything I needed,” she said.

She Got Her Priorities in Order

She got her priorities in order. “I started focusing on what I wanted MOST vs what I wanted in the moment,” she said.

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

She Committed to Her Habits

She committed to her habits. “I focused hard on nailing my daily habits and routines. This ended up being critical to carry me through tough times,” she says.

She Didn’t Listen to Outside Noise

She also didn’t listen to outside chatter. “I drowned out the noise and stayed in my lane - NO MATTER WHAT,” she writes.

Boundary Setting

Boundary setting was instrumental in her success. “I learned how to set boundaries,” she writes about her eighth habit.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

She Stopped Cheating

She also didn’t allow herself to feel entitled to cheat days. “I stopped treating every weekend and holiday and vacation and girls night out and date night and party like an excuse to go off the rails,” she writes.

She Stopped Treating Herself to Junk and Booze

She stopped using junk food and booze as a crutch. “I learned I don’t need junky food and a lot of alcohol to have an amazing time,” she says.

She Stopped Trying to Out Exercise a Bad Diet

“I stopped trying to use exercise as a way to outdo a bad diet. Instead exercise and nutrition work together,” she says about her eleventh change.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

She Stopped Labeling Food as Good or Bad

She also changed the way she looks at food. “I stopped thinking of foods as good or bad and eliminated the concept of a ‘cheat meal,’” she says.

She Started Walking

She also started getting her steps in. “I started walking - a lot,” she says. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

She Changed Her Relationship with Alcohol

She stopped drinking her calories and relying on booze. “I totally changed my relationship with alcohol,” she says.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

She Prioritized Self-Care

Finally, she started prioritizing self-care. “I realized that taking care of myself as a mom isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. I am 1000% a better mom and wife now that I feel good & strong & healthy in my own skin,” she writes.

She Took the Timeline Away

“And this is a big big one and it didn’t happen until I had already lost a chunk of weight and started to feel really good about myself ….I took the timeline away and started really loving the whole process. I stopped wanting to be smaller and I started wanting to be stronger,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

sustainable-weight-loss

Coach Lost 50 Lbs by Making These 15 Changes

Smartnews Feed

Lose 35 Pounds in 4 Months With These 6 Changes

Coach Lost 35 Pounds in 4 Months With These 6 Changes
Instagram.com/@conquering_cortisol_control
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 22, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight fast while healing your gut? Amanda Borchardt is a cortisol expert and coach who lost 35 pounds when she finally “cracked the code” to cortisol and adopted certain habits that helped her keep her hormones under control. In a new social media post, she reveals five habits that enabled her to lose weight fast and transform her look. “How to become unrecognizable in the next 6 months,” she writes across the video. “I started with these habits and a cortisol balancing, gut healing supplement that helped me lose 35 pounds in 4 months and gained back all my lost energy from high cortisol!” she added.

Hydrate

Her first habit has to do with hydration. “Drink your body weight in ounces,” she writes. How much water should you drink? According to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, men should drink about 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of fluids daily and women about 11.5 cups (2.7 liters). The Mayo Clinic explains that hydration helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Walk and Lift Weights

Her second habit is two different workouts. “10,000 Steps per day & lifting,” she says. A 2018 study published in Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes. As for strength training, Mayo Clinic explains that it can help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. It may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Amp Up Your Protein Intake

Also, amp up your protein intake. “Increase your protein intake to (30 to 40g per meal),” she suggests. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

No Processed Food or Sugar

When it comes to diet, it’s not just about how many calories you eat, but what types of food, she says. “Cut out processed food/sugar,” she writes. Examples include anything made with white flour or sugar, packaged snacks, candy, or fast food.

Walk Barefoot Outside

Her fifth tip is unconventional. “Walk outside barefoot & daily get sunlight,” she writes. Vitamin D helps cells in your gut absorb bone-healthy nutrients calcium and phosphorus.

Consume Gut-Healing Herbs

Her last tip is to “add in natural herbs that not only heal your gut but help balance your cortisol,” she writes. “When I added it in the correct supplements, my weight loss journey skyrocketed after years of not being able to lose anything!” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss40 Health Symptoms That Can Be More Serious Than You Think.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Lost 50 Lbs with These 5 Sunday Habits

Gillian Ferguson the_macro_method
Copyright the_macro_method/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 23, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you starting your week off on a healthy note? There are things you can do on Sunday to support your weight loss goals, says an expert. Gillian Ferguson of The Macro Method is a women’s nutrition coach and social media influencer “Helping you ditch diets & transform your body through macros, movement & mindset,” she maintains on her page. In a new post, she reveals how her Sunday prep keeps her in line for the week. “5 things I do every Sunday as a weight loss coach who has lost close to 50 lbs and wants to keep my body tight & healthy,” she captioned the Instagram video. “Your time, money, sanity, and health are all way too valuable not to do this.”

Review Your Calendar

Woman planning her monthly menstruation calendar, mark the days of menstruation and ovulation. She sitting on bed wearing home clothesShutterstock

Her first recommendation? Review your calendar for the week ahead. “I make sure all my workouts & walks for the week are on there, too - if they’re not, they’re not going to happen! If it’s a priority you’ll make it happen, if not you’ll make an excuse so write that ish down and stick to it,” she writes.

Stock Up on Groceries

Young woman in casual clothes at supermarket store looking at meat sausage and read ingredientsShutterstock

Next, assess your groceries situation and go shopping for the week ahead. “After I know the calendar, I spend a few mins thinking about meals for the week based on where we will be & what we have going on. Grab what I need for the week, stock up on produce and deli meat and all of our staples!” she says.

Pre-Log In Your Macros

Athlete using mobile phone app fitness tracker for tracking weight loss progress during running exercise. Fit girl woman touching smartphone texting or playing online games or video workouts.Shutterstock

Ferguston recommends pre-logging in MFP. “IF YOU ARE TRACKING MACROS AND YOU DON’T PRE LOG YOUR DAY, YOU ARE NOT SETTING YOURSELF UP FOR SUCCESS,” she says. “This doesn’t have to be a big thing. Don’t make it tedious. I plan the next day before I go to bed the night before.”

Plan for Events and Meals Out

Diverse,Group,Enjoying,A,Festive,Meal,,Toasting,With,Wine.,Celebrating

Shutterstock

4️⃣ Plan for any events or meals out 💃🏼

Generally the majority of my meals are eaten at home which is how I’ve maintained my weight loss for so long and I recommend the same for you. BUT of course I have a social life! Whether it’s family pizza night or a GNO, pre planning will make YOU feel more in control of your choices and will give you something to look forward to not obsess over. Even if your plan is to NOT TRACK, that’s ok. But you need a plan!

Tidy Up

Woman wiping stainless steel refrigerator door with rag and cleaning agent. Housewife cleans the kitchenShutterstock

Keeping your space clean and tidying up on Sunday can impact your week, says Ferguson. “Do yourself a favor & don’t start your week in chaos. A clean space does wonders for your focus & decision making. I’m ocd about this but you don’t have to be 😜 Just take some time on Sunday clean your space so when you wake up tomorrow to hit the ground running you’re not distracted by 213 other things to do first. This includes emails and texts,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Lost 20 Lbs with These 5 Eating Habits

Maria Gad mariiiagad
Copyright mariiiagad/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling to lose weight but experiencing frustration? You don’t need to complicate weight loss, says one expert. Maria Gad is a Fitness & Weight Loss Coach who uses her experience losing weight to help others. In a new post, she shares some simple tips on how to do it by changing up your diet. “5 eating habits that helped me lose 9 kg,” she writes. “These small changes helped me stay on track and achieve my goals! Try them out and see how they work for you!”

Hydrate

Her first tip? Start the day on a hydrated note. “Hydrate first! Drink water as soon as you wake up and before or with every meal,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Snack Smart

You can eat in between meals, but make good choices. “Snack smart,” Gad recommends. “Have a light snack before going out to avoid overeating later.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Meal Plan

Her next tip? Plan ahead. “When dining out, check the menu in advance to make healthier choices. Stick to 2 out of 3: starter, main, or dessert,” she writes. There is scientific evidence supporting the benefits of meal planning. Studies show that the more meals you eat prepared away from home, the higher your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and early death. One study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found meal planning was associated with a healthier diet and less obesity.

Limit Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories, says Gad. “Limit alcohol. A drink now and then is fine, but remember it’s packed with hidden calories, can slow recovery, and mess with your sleep,” she writes.

Sauces on the Side

Don’t drench your food in sauce. “Sauces on the side” is a must, she says. “Ask for dips and sauces on the side to control portions and avoid unnecessary calories.”

Eat Protein Oats

You can still “eat delicious food AND still get results,” she writes in another post. “Eating healthy doesn’t mean sacrificing flavor or enjoyment. Here are 3 of my favorite meals that keep me on track while satisfying my cravings.” The first? Protein oats. “Tastes just like cake! Perfect for sweet mornings. Just mix oats, cocoa powder, protein powder, and a splash of milk. Top with melted peanut butter and dark chocolate. You’ll be in heaven!” she says.

Teriyaki Salmon Is Another Favorite Meal

Another one of her favorites is teriyaki salmon. “My go-to dish that I could eat every day! Marinate wild salmon in a teriyaki mix, bake it to perfection, and serve with rice and broccoli. It’s both nutritious and indulgent!” she writes.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

And, Halo Top

When it comes to sweet treats, you don’t have to deprive yourself. “Yes, I eat dessert every day!” she says. “A tub of Halo Top only has 320 calories, making it a guilt-free way to satisfy my sweet tooth after dinner.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Lost 20 Pounds by Doing These 5 Things

Dylan Hornof dylanjfit
Copyright dylanjfit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you just getting started on your weight loss journey and are overwhelmed by all the advice you are getting? According to one expert, there is a simple, foolproof approach. Dylan Hornof is a personal trainer and fitness coach who transformed her body and helps others do the same. In a new social media post, she reveals that a handful of habits were instrumental in her weight loss. “5 things I’ve done to lose 20lbs and keep it off for years,” she writes in the post.

Drinking Less Alcohol

You might consider putting down the bottle if you are drinking your calories. Dylan reveals that drinking less helped her lose more weight. “I worked through my relationship with alcohol - I had to break the habit of drinking multiple days on the weekend,” she said. There is another non-weight-related benefit. “This helped me lose lbs and lower a lot of inflammation in my body and face)” she says.

Walking More

Dylan also recommends walking. “A walk a day (move your body more) it’s that simple. We are not meant to sit all day. Outside, on a treadmill - get your steps in!” she says. How much should you walk for weight loss, according to science? A 2018 study published in Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Eating Consistently

It can be tempting to starve yourself to lose weight. However, Dylan points out that you need to fuel your body. “Ate MORE food consistently. Hear me out - when you’re eating 1,200 calories and falling off all the time you’re not going see results. Up your calories and find consistency with your food,” she says.

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Strength Training with Purpose

Dylan points out that you should focus on quality over quantity in your strength training workout. “I train with purpose. My weight lifting is intentional - I push myself and challenge myself with the weights I use,” she says.

Focusing on Whole Foods

And finally, she cleaned up her diet. “I stopped hitting my macros with whatever food I could fit in. I choose to eat 90% whole foods everyday (I do believe in balance and I am a huge foodie - you CAN fit ‘fun’ foods in) but focusing on more clean foods helped me feel less ‘puffy’.” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Fitness & Workouts

How to Switch From Fat-Storing to Fat-Burning

Emily Ogan livefitwithem
7 Habits to Help You Become “Unrecognizable” by Spring Break
Copyright livefitwithem/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling to lose weight? Your body might be holding onto fat instead of burning it. Emily Ogan is an Advanced Macro and Hormone Specialist. “I help busy women find balance + results,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new social media post, she reveals that a key reason you could be failing at weight loss is that your body isn’t in fat-burning mode. “Here’s the truth: Your body isn’t in fat-burning mode—it’s stuck in fat-storing mode,” she writes.

HIgh Intensity Workouts and Undereating Could Be Throwing Off Your Hormones

“High-intensity workouts and undereating can spike your cortisol (stress hormone), throw off your hormones, and tell your body to cling to fat—especially around your belly. To switch to fat-burning mode, you need to work with your body, not against it,” she says, explaining how to do it.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

First, Ditch Endless Cardio and Bootcamps

The first thing she recommonds? “Ditch the endless cardio and bootcamp workouts. While they might feel productive, they can elevate cortisol levels and keep your body in stress mode. This significantly stalls your fat loss,” she says.

Second, Strength Train

“Focus on strength training instead,” she continues. ”Building muscle not only tones your body but also boosts your metabolism so you burn more calories all day long—even while you’re resting. Strength training is the key to lasting fat loss after 35.”

Third, Don’t Starve Your Body

And third, “Stop starving your body,” she says. “Skipping meals or drastically cutting calories tanks your metabolism and leaves your body with no fuel to function. This survival mode makes it even harder to lose weight.”

Strength Train Three Times a Week

The Solution? “Swap the bootcamp and cardio-heavy classes for 3-4 strength training sessions per week,” she says.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

And, Fuel Your Body with Protein, Fiber, and Healthy Carbs

You also need to make adjustments to your diet. “Fuel your body with protein, fiber, and healthy carbs at every meal- and be sure you’re eating ENOUGH to rev your metabolism and get you into fat burning mode,” she said.

Finally, Be Consistent

And last but not least, stick to it. “Focus on consistency—not extremes—to reset your metabolism and hormones,” she writes.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Wake Up Earlier

In another post, she reveals more habits to shape up fast, starting with waking up earlier. “Set your day off on the right foot by giving yourself time to create a non-stressful morning,” she suggests. “Whether you wake up early to workout or not- this was probably the biggest shift that made the biggest difference for me.”

Hydrate

She also recommends prioritizing hydration. “Hydrate with electrolytes,” she recommends. “It all starts with a hydrated system. Electrolytes help your system function optimally, balance hormones, and curb sugar cravings.”

Walk More

Also, amp up your steps. “Walking is the most accessible and effective form of exercise. Aim for 8-10k steps a day- ideally getting your dose of vitamin D while you’re at it- and you’ll take fat burning to the next level,” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Track Your Macros

Macro tracking is also important. “Learn what your food is made up of, and the right balance of macros that your unique body needs to be able to thrive and get results,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

How to Transform Your Body in 7 Days

Kelsey Rose thekelseyrose_
​She Recommends “Habit Stacking”
Copyright thekelseyrose_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to get into the best shape of your life – one healthy habit at a time? Kelsey Rose is a fitness trainer with hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. In a new social media post, she offers her guide on how to get healthy in just a week. “How to transform your body in 7 days,” she writes, revealing her “step-by-step guide.” Here is what to do.

She Recommends “Habit Stacking”

Rose recommends habit stacking for a 7-day transformational “The simple habit stacking guide you need to feel your best in only 7 days,” she writes.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

It Can Help Low Energy

“Feeling stuck? Low energy? Overwhelmed with where to start? It’s time to reset!” she continues. “Instead of challenging yourself with extreme changes, let’s stack small, powerful habits that actually LAST. Here’s your 7-day blueprint to feel leaner, stronger, energized and on track to continue these sustainable habits.”

Day 1: Meal Prep

She recommends meal prepping on day 1. “Meal prep for success,” she writes. “Because when healthy food is ready, you make better choices!”

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Day 2: Walk

On day two, start the morning with a walk. “Walk first thing in the morning,” she suggests. “Boosts metabolism, stabilizes energy, and sets the tone for the day.”

Day 3: Move at Home

On day three, “Move for 30 minutes at home,” she suggests. “No gym? No problem. Consistency > perfection!”

Day 4: Start Taking a Probiotic

On the fourth day she recommends starting a probiotic. “A healthy gut = better digestion, fewer cravings, and clearer skin,” she writes.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Day 5: Hydration + Electrolytes

On the fifth day, prioritize hydration she suggests. But, don’t forget to add electrolytes. “It’s not just about drinking water—it’s about absorbing it,” she says.

Day 6: Two Minutes of Mindfulness

On the sixth day, spend two minute devoted to mindfulness. “Lower cortisol, reduce stress, and balance your body from the inside out,” she suggests.

Day 7: Improve Posture & Mobility

And, on the seventh day, improve posture and mobility. “Because standing tall improves confidence, digestion, and overall strength,” she says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Walk on Incline

In another recent post she reveals two workout tips for losing fat. “Babes!!! If fat loss & toning up are on your mind this season, here’s your simple, effective game plan,” she says, revealing the first workout tip. “Walk at 10% incline, 3mph, for 20-30 min (3x per week). This of course counts towards your daily goal of 10k steps. Don’t undermine walking when you’re trying to see results!!” she writes.

Also, Do Strength and Pilates

Nexy, do strength training and pilates. “Pair it with my strength x Pilates workouts on my platform (trust me, the results speak for themselves!)” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

10 Non-Negotiables for Fat Loss Over 40

Julie Clouse
​Patience and Discipline
Copyright julieclouse_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight and blast fat over 40? Julie Clouse is a social media influencer and fitness and macros expert who tries to “inspire others to be the best version of themselves.” In a new social media post she unveils her healthy habits for losing weight post-40. “Top 10 non-negotiables for fat loss after 40,” she writes. “It won’t always be easy, but it can be simple. Habits build momentum. 90% of people who love exercising & eating healthy didn’t start that way. But by staying consistent, they felt better, looked better, and fell in love with the process,” she writes.

Create a Calorie Deficit

The first thing to do is make sure you aren’t consuming more than you are burning. “Create a calorie deficit (at least 250 cals)” she writes.

Amp Up Protein Intake

Next, amp up your protein intake. “Eat 25-30g of protein at every meal,” she says. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Track Food

Next, make sure you are keeping track of everything you eat. “Track your food for overall calories and protein,” she says.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Lift Weights

Strength training is another core habit. “Lift weights 3-4 times per week,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Walk Up to 10,000 Steps Per Day

Next, get your steps in. “Get 8-10k steps per day—add a weighted vest for an extra burn!” she suggests. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Eat Whole Foods

When it comes to diet, it’s not just about the numbers but the quality of food you eat. “Choose 90% Whole Foods,” she says.

Hydate

Make sure to stay hydrated. “Drink half your body weight (lbs) in ounces of water—I always add electrolytes too,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Don’t Cut Out Entire Food Groups

You don’t need to be super restrictive. “STOP cutting out entire food groups. Instead of saying no sugar, allow yourself a small treat that fits your goals. No food is off-limits,” she says.

Limit Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories. “Limit alcohol—this one is HUGE!” she maintains. Not only is alcohol high in calories but the more you drink, they more likely you are to make poor food choices and neglect exercise.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Don’t Give Up

Finally, be patient. “STOP throwing in the towel after one bad day. Just get back on track the next day,” she reminds. “This is a lifestyle, NOT a diet. A few ‘bad’ days won’t ruin your progress. Ditch the dieting mentality and six-week plans—that was my BIGGEST mistake for years. Stay consistent, make it sustainable, and fit in the foods you love. It CAN work. You CAN be fit long after 40!” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

