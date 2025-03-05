Do you want to lose 20 pounds by Memorial Day weekend? According to an expert, it’s doable. Ruth Soukup is a midlife health and mindset coach who lost almost 50 pounds. She regularly shares her tips and tricks with hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. In a new post, she reveals her plan to lose weight fast. “If I wanted to lose 20 pounds in the next 8 weeks as a woman over 40, this is exactly what I would do,” she writes.
She Stuggled with Her Weight for Years, Until She Took the Following Steps
“I struggled with my weight for YEARS, failing at diet after diet, before I finally figured out what works, especially for women over 40 like me. My own journey to lose weight and get healthy started in June 2021. Within 8 weeks, I had shed more than 20 pounds, and by Christmas I had reached my weight loss goal. And I’ve kept it off ever since. And if you want this to be your story too, here are the exact steps I would take,” she writes.
Cut Out Sugar and Processed Foods
The first thing she did was cut out sugar and all processed foods. “This is the most crucial step for reversing insulin resistance in order to balance your hormones,” she writes.
Amp Up Healthy Fat Intake
To lose weight, you need to eat more healthy fat. “It’s also key to rebalancing your hormones and kickstarting your metabolism,” she writes.
Eat More Protein
She also loaded up on protein. “Shoot for at least 25-35 grams of protein at every meal,” she writes.
Hydrate
Hydration – with electrolytes – is also part of her plan. “This will keep you feeling good as your body makes big changes,” she says.
Avoid Alcohol
She also recommends avoiding alcohol. “Only for the first six weeks!” she says. Alcohol is not only high in calories, but studies have found that people are more likely to eat unhealthy food and skip workouts when drinking.
Track Your Macros
The last thing she suggest is tracking your macros. “Don’t worry about calories but DO worry about getting the right balance of macronutrients,” she says.
She Also Reveals Her Go-To High-Protein Meals for Weight Loss
In another post she reveals some of her go-to high-protein meals to aid in weight loss. “Losing weight doesn’t mean boring meals or spending hours in the kitchen. If I were focused on dropping 10 pounds in 6 weeks, these 5 quick, high-protein meals (all under 15 minutes!) would be my go-to,” she writes.
Steak & Veggie Stir-FryShutterstock
Macros: 350 cal | 40g protein | 15g carbs | 12g fat
Recipe:
• Sauté 6 oz sirloin steak (sliced thin) in 1 tsp olive oil.
• Add 1 cup bell peppers & broccoli + 1 tbsp coconut aminos.
• Serve over 1/2 cup cauliflower rice.
Buffalo Chicken Lettuce WrapsShutterstock
Macros: 320 cal | 42g protein | 8g carbs | 12g fat
Recipe:
• Mix 6 oz shredded rotisserie chicken with 2 tbsp buffalo sauce.
• Serve in Romaine or butter lettuce wraps with diced celery.
• Add 1 tbsp Greek yogurt ranch for extra flavor.
Turkey & Egg ScrambleLean Turkey Taco Lettuce WrapsShutterstock
Macros: 380 cal | 45g protein | 10g carbs | 18g fat
Recipe:
• Sauté 4 oz lean ground turkey with 1/2 tsp garlic powder & paprika.
• Add 2 eggs + 1/4 cup egg whites and scramble together.
• Serve with 1/2 cup sautéed spinach.
Garlic Shrimp & Quinoa BowlGarlic Butter Shrimp & Sweet PotatoesShutterstock
Macros: 370 cal | 38g protein | 30g carbs | 10g fat
Recipe:
• Sauté 6 oz shrimp with 1 tsp olive oil, garlic, & paprika.
• Add 1/2 cup cooked quinoa & 1/2 cup zucchini.
• Finish with squeeze of lemon & red pepper flakes.
Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad20 Ways to Lose Body Fat Really Fast From Top Nutritionist
Shutterstock
Macros: 400 cal | 42g protein | 10g carbs | 22g fat
Recipe:
• Toss 6 oz grilled chicken with 2 cups mixed greens.
• Add 2 slices turkey bacon, 1/4 avocado, & 1 tbsp balsamic.