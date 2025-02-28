Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Coach, 61, Reveals 7 Habits to Lose 10 Pounds by Spring Break

These tips will help you slim down in a few months.

By Leah Groth
Feb 28, 2025
Karen Trasatti fitnutfitness
Copyright fitnutfitness/Instagram
Nutrition & Diet

Do you want to slim down by spring break? One expert recommends adding some new healthy habits to your routine. Karen Trasatti is a fat loss coach for women over 40 who looks half her age at 61. In a new social media post she reveals a few easy habits that will help you slim down before your spring trip. “Want to Lose 10 Pounds by Spring Break? 🏖️👙☀️Here’s EXACTLY What I’d Do!” she writes.

These Tips Are From Her Coaching Method

Karen reveals that the tips are from her FASTer Way coaching method. “Spring break is coming fast, and if I wanted to drop 10 pounds by then, I’d follow these proven strategies,” she says.

Focus on Macros

The first thing she would do? “Dial in my macros,” she says. “Eating the right balance of protein, carbs, and fats to fuel my body and burn fat efficiently.”

Try Intermittent Fasting

Next up, she recommends time-restricted eating. “Implement intermittent fasting,” she says. “Giving my body time to burn stored fat while still eating enough to stay energized.”

Strength Train

She also recommends weight lifting. “Strength train 3-4x per week,” she says. “Building lean muscle to boost metabolism and shape my body.” According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills.

Prioritize Whole Foods

Next, it’s not just how much you eat, but the food quality. “Prioritize whole foods – No crash diets, just real, nutrient-dense meals that keep me full and satisfied,” she says.

Be Consistent with Exercise

Also, exercising is essential. “Stay consistent with movement – Hitting 7-10K steps daily and staying active outside my workouts,” she says.

Hydrate

She also recommends drinking lots of water. “Hydrate like it’s my job – Drinking plenty of water to support fat loss and keep cravings in check,” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Sleep

Make sure to rest. “Get quality sleep,” she says. “Because fat loss isn’t just about food and exercise—your body needs rest to recover and burn fat efficiently!” What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

7 Habits to Lose 10 Pounds by Spring Break

By Leah Groth
Feb 28, 2025
Fitness & Workouts

Lose 6 Pounds and 6 Inches in 6 Weeks

Jon Williams | Fat Loss Expert
Copyright jonwilliamscoaching/Instagram
By Leah Groth
Feb 07, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight fast and keep it off? Jon Williams is a fat loss expert who helps men and women lose 20-plus pounds of body fat. In a new post, he reveals how to lose weight safely and sustainably in just over a month. “If you wanted to lose 6 pounds and 6 inches in the next 6 weeks, this is exactly what I would tell you to do,” he writes, offering a “step-by-step” approach.

Step 1: Set Clear Goals

The first step is to set clear goals, according to Jon. “Define your goals by being clear about your weight loss and inches reduction objectives. Track your progress using a journal or an app to monitor your weight, measurements, and food intake,” he says.

Step 2: Nutrition

The next step is tackling nutrition. “Aim to consume fewer calories than you burn. A deficit of 500-1000 calories per day can help you lose about 1-2 pounds per week,” he suggests. “Focus on whole foods by filling half your plate with fruits and vegetables. Include lean proteins such as chicken, fish, beans, and legumes. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, aiming for at least 8 cups a day, and limit sugary drinks.”

Step 3: Exercise

Step three is exercise. “Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity each week, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming. Incorporate strength training exercises at least 2-3 times a week to build muscle, which can help increase metabolism. Include high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts to maximize fat burning in a shorter time,” he says.

Step 4: Lifestyle Changes

Step four is making lifestyle changes, starting with getting rest. “Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night, as lack of sleep can hinder weight loss. Practice stress-reducing techniques such as resting and going to bed early,” he says.

Step 5: Stay Accountable

The fifth step is to stay accountable. “Share your goals with friends or join a weight loss group for motivation. Weigh yourself weekly and take measurements to monitor your progress through regular check-ins,” he encourages.

Step 6: Adjust as Needed

The sixth step? Adjust as needed. “Evaluate your progress regularly. If you’re not seeing results after a couple of weeks, consider adjusting your caloric intake or increasing your exercise intensity,” he suggests.

Step 7: Celebrate Milestones

And finally, the last step is to celebrate milestones. “Celebrate small achievements along the way with non-food rewards, like new workout gear or a spa day,” he encourages. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

20 Tips to Lose 20 Pounds in 50 Days

Liam Topham theliamtopham
Copyright theliamtopham/Instagram
By Leah Groth
Feb 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you trying to lose weight but need some tips on how to do so? Liam Topham is a diet and fitness coach who helps professionals “shed belly fat, get jacked, and feel energized by running their body like a high-performing business,” he writes in his Instagram bio.”20 tips to lose 20 pounds in the next 50 days,” he writes.

Eat More Eggs

The first tip? Crack those eggs. “Eat eggs every day. They’re a superfood that makes fat loss easier,” he writes.

Don’t Drink as Much Alcohol

Bartender pours alcoholic drink into small glasses on barShutterstock

Next, avoid drinking your calories. “Minimize alcohol until you hit your target weight. These are empty calories,” he says.

Drink Coffee

black drip coffee in glass cup, Barista making drip coffee by pouring spills hot water on coffee bean. Barista serve holding cup of hot black coffee or americano for serve on wooden table cafe shopShutterstock

You can enjoy coffee but don’t add anything to it. “Drink black coffee in the morning. It will suppress your appetite,” Topham says.

No Food After Dinner

Beautiful young woman brushing teeth in front of her bathroom mirror. Selective focus.Shutterstock

Don’t succumb to late night cravings. “No food after dinner. Brush your teeth. Your cravings will disappear,” he maintains.

Don’t Starve Yourself

Diet concept, unhappy asian young woman, girl refusing to eat Pizza in box at home, hand pushing away, deny junk or fast food, fighting to keep it from getting fat. Healthy nutrition of weight loss.Shutterstock

Skipping meals to save calories may be tempting, but it’s a mistake. “Avoid long periods without eating, you’ll end up overeating or binging later,” he says.

Walk 10,000 Steps Per Day

Female,Legs,,Running,Shoes,walk,walking,run,hije,outdoors,exercise,fitnessShutterstock

Lace-up your walking — not running — shoes. “Stop running and walk 10k+ steps a day instead,” he suggests.

Don’t Eat Peanut Butter

Jar with peanut butter on peanut background, close upShutterstock

“Avoid peanut butter,” says Topham. “It’s high in calories, low in protein, and you’ll want to eat the whole tub.”

Don’t Eat Unless You Are Really Hungry

woman eats sweets at night to sneak in a refrigerator.Shutterstock

Don’t eat unless you are really hungry. “Before you eat, ask yourself: ‘Am I bored, thirsty, or stressed?’ If the answer is yes, don’t eat,” he says.

Harness Negative Emotions

Sad,Wealthy,Woman,Suffering,From,Depression,Hiding,Her,Face,MoneyShutterstock

“If you rate your body less than 5 out of 10, harness those negative emotions to take action,” he says about his ninth tip.

Stick to Certain Proteins

Cooking,Juicy,Beef,Steak,By,Chef,Hands,On,Dark,BlackShutterstock

He also recommends sticking to specific proteins. “Make beef, chicken, and seafood your primary protein sources. These will fill you up,” he explains.

Eat Lots of Produce

Composition with assorted organic vegetables and fruits.Shutterstock

Fill your fridge with lots of produce. “Load up on fruits and vegetables—you’ll never overeat on these foods,” he says.

Spice Up Your Food with Healthy Condiments

Los Angeles, California, United States - 06-09-2020:A view of a counter with a row of popular hot sauce bottles, featuring Frank's RedHot, Huy Fong Foods sriracha, Tapatio, El Pato, and Cholula. spice, spicy, sauce, pepper, peppers

Shutterstock

Jazz up your meals by keeping delicious but healthy condiments on hand. “Use low-calorie/zero-calorie condiments like Frank’s Red Hot,” he says.

Indulge in Moderation

Close up of hungry Caucasian woman taking bite of double-decker vegan burgerShutterstock

You are allowed to eat your favorite foods but do so in moderation. “It’s fine to eat pizza, burgers, and chocolate occasionally because you’re human—but not ALL the time,” says Topham.

Don’t Eat Fake Meat

Alameda, CA - Feb 22, 2024: Grocery store refrigerator section with Beyond and Impossible Burger brand plant based patties. Plant based proteins can be as healthy as animal based proteins.

Shutterstock

When it comes to meat alternatives like Beyond Meat, don’t bother says Topham. “Put fake meat in the garbage,” he says.

Avoid Extreme Diets

Unhappy young fitness lady in fitwear eating vegetable salad posing with fork at kitchen table indoor, struggling from lack of appetite, tired of diet menu and low carbs dishes. Dieting issues

Shutterstock

Avoid extreme diets. “Don’t do any extreme diets that cut out entire food groups like keto or carnivore unless you want to hate your life,” Topham recommends.

Only Drink Diet Soda

Sugar,Free,Soft,drink,soda,coke,cola,dietShutterstock

If you like sweet, bubbly drinks, make sure they are sugar-free. “Swap regular soda for diet soda,” urges Topham.

Weigh Yourself Daily

Bathroom scale on white background. Weight loss concept. Weight control by floor scaleShutterstock

Don’t get rid of your scale. “Weigh yourself every day and take a 7-day average. Expect fluctuations—that’s normal,” he says.

Eat Meals on Repeat

Healthy,Meal,Prep,Containers,,Green,Beans,,Chicken,Breast,diet,cooking,kitchenShutterstock

Don’t worry about getting bored of your meals. Be consistent with them. “Repeat the same meals Monday-Friday. Change them up on weekends,” he says.

Strength Train

Crossfit,Fit,Young,Man,In,Sportswear,Focused,On,Lifting,A,Dumbbell, weightsShutterstock

Strength training is also essential. “Lift weights for 45-60 minutes. 2-hour sessions are a waste of time,” says Topham.

Know Your Why

And last but not least? “Start with your why. You deserve to function at your highest potential, and so do your spouse and kids. Define the reasons you want to get fit and healthy, and stop settling for less,” he says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

50+ Coach Lost Weight After Ditching 5 Habits

Adelina Jordan lina fit
Copyright lina_fit/Instagram
By Leah Groth
Feb 01, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you trying to lose weight but are holding on to bad habits? Adelina Jordan is a 52-year-old fitness trainer and coach whose mission is “proving age is just a number,” according to her Instagram bio. In a new post she reveals some changes she made to her routine that enabled her to get into her best shape ever. “Entering my 50s I realized I had to let go of some habits that were holding me back from becoming my best self .. physically and mentally,” she writes. “5 habits that I broke up with in my 50s that transformed my body and mind.”

Shifting Goals From Losing Weight to Building Muscle

The first thing she did was switch from scale weight goals to strength and muscle building. “I stopped focusing on the number on the scale and shifted my focus to building strength and muscle. This mindset change has not only improved my physique but is key to overall health and longevity,” she writes.

Committing to Consistent Strength Training and Daily Movement

She also started working out daily. “I now prioritize strength training 4-5 days a week, along with hitting 8-10k steps daily. This combination has helped me stay active, strong, and energized every day,” she writes. “I no longer look for the latest Instagram workouts or the cardio that has the most intensity. Progressive overload training and daily walks are key components to my regimen.”

Less People Pleasing, More Peace

Next, she did less people pleasing and found peace. “I learned to say ‘no’ when necessary and placed firm boundaries, prioritizing my peace and mental well-being over trying to make everyone else happy. My circle has become smaller but I now enjoy quality time with those whose morals and values are in line with my own,” she writes.

Focusing on Nutrition

She also started recognizing nutrition is key to maintaining her physique. “I’ve learned that fueling my body with whole foods, hitting my protein goals, and meal prepping are essential to staying on track and maintaining my progress. Nutrition is the foundation of both my health and my physique,” she writes.

Finding Balance for a Sustainable Lifestyle

Finally she discovered balance, which helped her maintain a sustainable lifestyle. “Moderation is key. Instead of labeling foods as ‘good’ or ‘bad,’ I’ve embraced a balanced approach to eating and living. This mindset shift has made accountability and control more manageable, allowing me to enjoy the journey without feeling restricted,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI Hit 60 and These 15 Anti-Aging Foods Keep Me Fit and Feeling 20 Years Younger.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Things to Lose Belly Fat Faster

Dillon Swinney builtbydillonn
I'm a Coach and These 10 Fruits Will Help You Burn Body Fat
Copyright builtbydillonn/Instagram
By Leah Groth
Feb 25, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to blast belly fat? It might be time to infuse some new habits into your routine. Dillon Swinney is an online fitness coach who helps his clients burn fat and build lean muscle, eating foods they love. In a new post, he reveals the habits that helped him blast belly fat more quickly. “These 10 things were crucial and really helped my progress with losing belly fat,” he writes in the post.

Cutting Out Alcohol

Bartender pours alcoholic drink into small glasses on bar​Don’t Drink as Much AlcoholShutterstock

Putting down the bottle and cutting out alcohol was instrumental in Dillon’s fat loss – and not just because of the calories in booze. “This was a game-changer. Reducing alcohol intake helped my body recover and shed fat faster,” he writes.

Stick to a Plan

His next healthy habit was sticking to a plan. “I stayed committed, even when it got tough. Pushing through the hardest part—those first two weeks—made all the difference,” he writes.

Prioritizing Sleep

Rear View Of Young Man Stretching In Bed After Waking Up In The Morning, Unrecognizable Male Resting In Light Bedroom After Good Sleep, Looking At Window, Enjoying Start Of New Day, Copy SpaceShutterstock

Prioritizing sleep was also key. “Getting 7-8 hours a night helped my body recover and kept my metabolism running smoothly,” he says. According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

Walking

Person walking to Freedom ConceptShutterstock

“Walking instead of doing intense cardio” was also surprisingly helpful. “I kept it simple by walking regularly. It was easy on my body and helped burn fat consistently,” he says. Going for a daily walk can be a game changer, especially at a brisk speed. One study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that walking at a brisk pace for about 30 minutes a day reduced the risk of heart disease, cancer, dementia, and death, compared with walking a similar number of steps but at a slower pace.

Patience and Consistency

Man tying jogging shoesShutterstock

Habit five is “staying patient and consistent,” he says. “Results take time, and consistency was key. I stayed focused even when progress seemed slow.”

Following the 80/20 Rule

ice-cream​8. Ice CreamShutterstock

Dillon makes sure to eat healthy most of the time, focusing on an 80/20 approach. “I didn’t deprive myself. I made sure 80% of my meals were healthy, and allowed myself flexibility in the remaining 20%,” he says.

Decreasing Inflammation

Different fresh ripe berries as background, top viewShutterstock

He also prioritized decreasing inflammation, especially regarding nutrition. “I focused on eating anti-inflammatory foods that helped reduce bloating and belly fat,” he writes.

He Found a Plan

Woman,Making,Meal,Plan,In,Kitchen,fridge,cooking​Meal PlanningShutterstock

There should be no winging it, Dillon says. “I found a plan that worked – Instead of feeling lost, having a structured plan to follow kept me on track,” he writes.

Hydration

Stylish Afro-American male runner drinking water out of plastic bottle after cardio workout, wearing white earphones. Sportsman in black sportswear hydrating during outdoor training.Shutterstock

He also prioritized hydration by drinking more water. “Staying hydrated helped with digestion and energy, which fueled my workouts,” he says. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Food Tracking

Healthy diet. Male hands holding a smartphone and keeping track of the calories of his food with a fitness appTrick 2: Strategic Food Tracking for SuccessShutterstock

His last belly fat-blasting habit? “Tracking my food,” he writes. “Keeping track of what I ate made me more mindful and helped me stay on top of my goals.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Shares 5 Ozempic Mistakes to Avoid

Courtney Kroner thecourtneyway
Copyright thecourtneyway/Instagram
By Leah Groth
Feb 28, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you considering taking Ozempic? It seriously simplifies the weight loss process, one expert and devotee maintains. Courtney Kroner is a weight loss coach on a GLP-1 weight loss drug and dropping pounds fast. In a new post, she opens up about her journey, revealing a few of the weight loss habits that are in her past. “Things I’ll Never Do Again Now That I’m on a GLP-1,” she titled the post.

She Won’t Ignore Her Cravings

The first thing she would do? “Never ignore my cravings,” she says. “If I want a burger and have access to a burger, I’m eating the burger… with the bun 🍔😌 No more food guilt!”

She Will Never “Earn” or “Burn Off” Her Food

The second habit she is quitting? She will never “earn” or “burn off” her food. “I don’t punish myself for eating. My body now uses food for fuel the way it’s meant to, without me having to over-exert myself at the gym,” she writes.

She Won’t Force Herself to Eat When She Isn’t Hungry

“Never force myself to eat when I’m not hungry,” is the third thing she won’t do after going on a weight loss drug. “Gone are the days of eating to hit macros and calorie counts. Now, I actually listen to my body!” she says.

She Won’t Cut Out Specific Food Groups

Another thing she is “never” doing is “cutting out specific food groups ever again,” she maintains. “I used to think carbs were the enemy. They’re not—If your body can properly process them!”

She Won’t Waste Time on Fad Diets

And the fifth thing she won’t do? “Never waste time on fad diets,” she says. “No more yo-yo dieting. Sustainable weight loss is finally here!”

She Has Also Revealed Things She Wish She Knew Before Taking a GLP-1

In another post, she reveals what she wished she knew before she started taking a GLP-1. “Well first and foremost if I knew that I would lose 35 lbs as easily as I did in 4 months I would have started way sooner. Some other things I wish I knew,” she writes.

She Wished She Knew More About Online Providers

“I wish I knew more about online providers like who I partnered with. I was going to wait months thinking I had to go through my doctor for an appointment. Until I realized I could literally start the process online and get started immediately,” she says.

She Wished She Had Someone to Guide Her

“I wish I had someone like me to follow and guide me who already been through it all!” she continued. “All of the questions I had, the research I had to do, the unsure feelings. If I had a page like THIS to follow and get advice from it would have been so comforting!”

She Wished She Hadn’t Felt Bad About It

“I wouldn’t have felt so bad about it. When I first started I felt like I was giving up. But hindsight I was just beginning to become the person I am now which is 35 plus pounds lighter and happier,” she continued.

She Wished She Didn’t Worry About Macros

“I wish I knew not to worry if I wasn’t hitting my macro goals I once had,” she continues. “Those didn’t work for me then and sure as heck weren’t working for me on my glp-1. New set of rules now.”

She Wished She Knew She Wouldn’t Suffer From Binge Eating

“I wish I knew I would NO LONGER suffer from binge eating,” she added. “Once upon a time there was the night time after dinner where I had done so good all day, and the sugar cravings began. It became an uncontrollable night time routine that I could ONLY stop with a glp-1. IYKYK.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Worst Alcoholic Beverages to Lose Weight

Dillon Swinney builtbydillonn
Copyright builtbydillonn/Instagram
By Leah Groth
Feb 28, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight but don’t want to quit drinking? You might not have to. However, particular spiked drinks will prevent you from achieving your weight loss goals. Dillon Swinney is an online fitness coach who helps his clients burn fat and build lean muscle eating foods they love. In a new post, he discusses the drinks to avoid if you want to lose weight. He titled the post: “5 Worst Alcoholic Beverages If You’re Trying to Lose Belly Fat.”

He Doesn’t Recommend Drinking If You Are Trying to Lose Fat

“This one’s for my alcohol drinkers on a weight loss journey who still want to have a good time! While I don’t recommend drinking alcohol if you’re focusing on fat loss, if you do choose to drink, make sure to avoid these five!” he says.

Espresso Martini

Bartender preparing Espresso Martini at bar counter, closeup. Alcohol cocktail

Shutterstock

A shot of espresso might keep hunger at bay, but don’t be tricked into thinking an espresso martini will do the same.

Calories: 300-350 calories per serving

Why: “Coffee liqueur, vodka, and syrup make this drink high in sugar and calories, adding up quickly on your calorie count,” he writes.

Long Island Iced Tea

Cocktail Long Island Iced Tea on brown wood table

Shutterstock

The New York-themed classic isn’t really like drinking a glass of unsweetened iced tea, says Dillon.

Calories: 500 calories per serving

Why: “A mixture of multiple liquors and sugary mixers—this is a calorie bomb,” he writes.

Margarita

Two cocktail glasses in man and woman hands. Margarita and mojito cocktail

Shutterstock

Margaritas are a fun Mexican-themed drink but consider ordering a skinny version for weight loss.

Calories: 300-600 calories per serving

Why: “Sugar-packed lime mix and tequila, making it a high-calorie drink that’s hard to fit into a fat-loss plan,” he claims.

Frozen Daiquiri

Strawberry Daiquiri drink alcohol

Shutterstock

Frozen daiquiris might be fruity and refreshing, but they won’t help you lose weight, per Dillon.

Calories: 500-600 calories per serving

Why: “A sugary mix of rum, fruit juice, and syrup. The frozen version is high in both calories and sugar,” he says.

Sweet Wine

Turin, Piedmont, Italy -10-24-2009- The "Wineshow Fair". Tasting white sparkling wine Moscato d'Asti.

Shutterstock

While wine generally offers some health benefits in moderation, stay away from sweet wine, says Swinney.

Calories: 250-300 calories per glass

Why: “Sweet wines like moscato are high in sugar and can spike insulin, making fat loss harder,” he says.

Wines He Recommends: Pino Noir

Close-up of beautiful woman smelling red wine from glass with closed eyes, Pino Noir

Shutterstock

In another post, he reveals 5 wines you should stick to instead, starting with Pinot Noir. “High in resveratrol, an antioxidant that supports heart health,” he says.

Calories: 120 per 5oz

Carbs: 3-4g

Alcohol Content: 12-14%

Sauvignon Blanc

Stylish female holding glass with white wine

Shutterstock

Sauvignon Blanc is another option. “Lower in sugar than most whites, making it a leaner option,” he says.

Calories: 120 per 5oz

Carbs: 2-3g

Alcohol Content: 11-13%

Brut Champagne

Bubbles, hands and toast with friends outdoor for celebration or social gathering together. Alcohol glass, champagne and cheers with group of people in backyard for milestone or new years for fun

Shutterstock

Pop open the Brut Champagne. “One of the lowest-calorie wines, with bubbles that can make you drink slower,” he says.

Calories: 90-100 per 5oz

Carbs: 1-2g

Alcohol Content: 12%

Merlot

Waiter pouring red wine in a glass.Shutterstock

Merlot is “balanced in flavor and lower in sugar than other reds,” says Dillon.

Calories: 120-125 per 5oz

Carbs: 3-4g

Alcohol Content: 13-14%

WHA: Balanced in flavor and lower in sugar than other reds.

Dry Rosé

Wine glass white red and rose image for banner advertorial website cover brochure template mock-up

Shutterstock

Dry Rosé is “Lighter and refreshing, but not loaded with sugar like sweet rosé,” he says.

Calories: 100-110 per 5oz

Carbs: 2-3g

Alcohol Content: 11-13%

Pro Tips

Happy young people cheering cocktail glasses together at beach party - Multi-ethnic friends enjoying happy hour sitting at bar table - Youth lifestyle and summertime vacations concept - Focus on eyesShutterstock

He concludes the post with pro tips. First, stick to dry wines, which have “less sugar,” he notes. “Avoid sweet & dessert wines (loaded with sugar & calories),” is his second tip. And finally, “the higher the alcohol, the more calories—keep it moderate.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Fitness & Workouts

Essential At-Home Gym Equipment for Fat Loss

Paige Kumpf trainerpaige
Copyright trainerpaige/Instagram/Shutterstock
By Leah Groth
Feb 27, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you have a home gym or plan on setting one up? You may only have your living room to exercise in. Either way, there are a few key pieces of at-home gym equipment you should invest in for fat loss, according to an expert. Paige Kumpf is a fitness trainer and fat loss coach who helps her clients transform their bodies and lives. In a new social media post, she reveals “must-haves, nice-to-haves, and if you have the space and means” pieces of home gym equipment you should get. “If you work out at home, you need this gym equipment,” she writes.

Must-Have: Dumbbells

Her first must-have? “A wide range of dumbbells at least up to 40 pounds. If you want to save space, get adjustable dumbbells,” she writes. Why do you need various weights? If you want to build muscle, you have to continue upping your weight.

Must-Have: Adjustable Bench

Attractive blonde woman in 30s doing chest press exercise on bench in modern fitness center. Toned image.Shutterstock

Another must-have? An adjustable bench to use for weight-lifting. “They’re low cost and fairly space-friendly and multifunctional,” she says.

Nice to Haves: Exercise Bands

Resistance band exercise at home. Woman doing pilates workout using elastic strap pulling with arms for shoulder training on yoga mat indoors.Shutterstock

She starts off her “nice to haves” list with exercise bands. These are great “for when you get tired of always using dumbells” she says. They are also beneficial if you need assistance with a pull-up.

Nice to Haves: Step Bench

Back view of sporty athlete having a step aerobics in a gym. Woman doing c\ufffdorner knee step

shutterstock

Another nice to have? “A height-adjustable step or bench for split squats and step-ups,” she says.

Nice to Haves: A TRX or Amazon Dupe

Women doing push ups training arms with trx fitness straps in the gym Concept workout healthy lifestyle sport

Shutterstock

Another nice to have is a TRX or the Amazon dupe, “because dumbbell rows and every variation of them get very repetitive and many are spinal loaded,” she says. “This allows you to do more exercises, including ab and hamstring work too.”

Nice to Haves: 20-Degree Solo Wedges

Close-up - Slim brunette woman working out in outdoor gym at summer warm day.

Shutterstock

Another nice to have item she recommends are 20-degree solo wedges. These are great “for split squats and regular squats,” she explains.

Nice to Haves: Ankle Weights

Woman at gym putting ankle weightsShutterstock

Ankle weights are another good nice to have. “I use them to hit glute med shortened and lengthened, but they're so small and inexpensive it makes it worth it for a single-use equipment,” she says.

Space and Means Haves: Dual able Machine

Man,Doing,Cable,Fly,Exercise,In,GymShutterstock

Her first space and means haves is a dual cable machine. “They make them pretty small/space-friendly these days, and it opens a whole new world of resistance profiles, lines of pull, loading, and exercise variability,” she says.

Space and Means Haves: Leg Extension, Hamstring Curl Machine

Close up view gym seated leg curl machine exercise woman at indoor in gymShutterstock

Another space and means have is a leg extension, and hamstring curl machine. “There's no great way to hit shortened quads at home otherwise,” she admits.

Space and Means Haves: Squat Rack, Smith Machine Combo

Athletic young sporty woman doing squat exercise in the smith machine. Smith rack machine in modern fitness center.

Shutterstock

A squat rack, smith machine combo is another recommended piece of gym equipment. “This has many uses, but is also pricey and takes up a lot of space,” she writes.

Space and Means Haves: Hack Squat/Leg Press Combo

woman flexing muscles on leg press machine in gymShutterstock

If you have a full at-home gym and extra money in your bank account, she recommends splurging on a hack squat/leg press combo.

Space and Means Haves: Cardio Machine

Legs of woman running on treadmillShutterstock

Cardio machines are another space and means haves. She recommends a “treadmill slash walking pad and or a Peloton bike to get in steps or cardio when weather doesn't permit.”

A Few More Recommendations

Close up legs of sport woman standing and preparation to lifting weight or pull ups for exercise in fitness gym, fitness and healthy concept

Shutterstock

A few other pieces she recommends? Versa Gripps, which are weight-lifting gloves, a weighted vest, ankle straps, and other cable attachments. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

