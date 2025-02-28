Do you want to slim down by spring break? One expert recommends adding some new healthy habits to your routine. Karen Trasatti is a fat loss coach for women over 40 who looks half her age at 61. In a new social media post she reveals a few easy habits that will help you slim down before your spring trip. “Want to Lose 10 Pounds by Spring Break? 🏖️👙☀️Here’s EXACTLY What I’d Do!” she writes.
These Tips Are From Her Coaching Method
Karen reveals that the tips are from her FASTer Way coaching method. “Spring break is coming fast, and if I wanted to drop 10 pounds by then, I’d follow these proven strategies,” she says.
Focus on Macros
The first thing she would do? “Dial in my macros,” she says. “Eating the right balance of protein, carbs, and fats to fuel my body and burn fat efficiently.”
Try Intermittent Fasting
Next up, she recommends time-restricted eating. “Implement intermittent fasting,” she says. “Giving my body time to burn stored fat while still eating enough to stay energized.”
Strength Train
She also recommends weight lifting. “Strength train 3-4x per week,” she says. “Building lean muscle to boost metabolism and shape my body.” According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:
- Develop strong bones
- Manage your weight
- Enhance your quality of life
- Manage chronic conditions
- Sharpen your thinking skills.
Prioritize Whole Foods
Next, it’s not just how much you eat, but the food quality. “Prioritize whole foods – No crash diets, just real, nutrient-dense meals that keep me full and satisfied,” she says.
Be Consistent with Exercise
Also, exercising is essential. “Stay consistent with movement – Hitting 7-10K steps daily and staying active outside my workouts,” she says.
Hydrate
She also recommends drinking lots of water. “Hydrate like it’s my job – Drinking plenty of water to support fat loss and keep cravings in check,” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.
Sleep
Make sure to rest. “Get quality sleep,” she says. “Because fat loss isn’t just about food and exercise—your body needs rest to recover and burn fat efficiently!” What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.