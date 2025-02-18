Are you making mistakes that are preventing weight loss progress? Helen Laverick is an online coach who helps her clients achieve their best bodies without “cutting out the food you love.” In a new social media post, she reveals some fat-burning faux pas she made in the past. “I would never repeat these 5 mistakes if my goal was to lose body fat and tone up,” she writes in the post.
She Wasted Time and Energy on Mistakes
I’ve been there...wasting time and energy on mistakes that only set me back on my fat loss journey,” she writes. Today, I’m done repeating those errors, and I’m determined never to make them again.
Here Is What She Has Learned
“I know some of you are still caught up in the same traps, so let’s break down what I’ve learned and make real progress together,” she continued. “I would NEVER repeat these 5 mistakes again if I want to lose body fat. I’ve learned the hard way, and here’s what I’m leaving behind.”
Cutting Calories Too Low
The first mistake is cutting calories too low. “I used to think dropping below 1,200–1,500 kcals was the key to fat loss and toning. Jumping straight into a deep cut isn’t sustainable and only sabotages your progress,” she said.
Relying on Cardio as a Magic Fix
Another mistake? Relying on cardio as a magic fix. “I thought endless cardio was the answer to fast results. The truth is, while cardio has its place, it’s the weights that truly transform your body. Resistance training builds lean muscle and revs up your metabolism,” she writes.
Eliminating Entire Food Groups:
Next, she doesn’t recommend eliminating entire food groups. “Labeling foods as ‘good’ or ‘bad’ and cutting out entire food groups led me straight to bingeing. Balance and moderation are the real keys to lasting change gal,” she says.
Training 7 Days a Week
Training every single day is a mistake not to make. “Overtraining isn’t a badge of honor. Rest and recovery are just as important as the workout itself. Your body needs time to rebuild and grow stronger!” she writes.
Treating Carbs as the Enemy
The final mistake? Training every day. “I used to avoid carbs like they were the devil. Now I know that if I want to get toned, I need them as fuel. Carbs are essential for energy and should be part of a balanced diet!” she says.
She Has “Reshaped” Her Approach to Fitness and Nutrition
Her bottom line message? "These lessons have reshaped my approach to fitness and nutrition. Progress isn't about quick fixes gals it's about sustainable, balanced habits that support long-term goals. FACTS!"