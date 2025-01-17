Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Coach Who Lost 15 Pounds Reveals 3 Simple Fat Loss Truths

One expert has three tips to lose weight.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 17, 2025
lois hughey coaching
Copyright lois.hughey.coaching/Instagram
Nutrition & Diet

Are you overcomplicating weight loss, stunting your results? Lois Hughey is a weight loss warrior and coach who lost 15 pounds and kept it off. Now, she makes it her mission to help women over 50 “simplify nutrition and fitness” and regularly offers tips for sustainable fat loss in menopause on her social media feeds. In a new post, she reveals that fat burning and muscle building don’t have to be complicated. “I wish more women over 50 understood that losing fat and building muscle is as simple as these 3 things,” she says. “There is a lot of noise around what to do and what not to do in mid-life, but these 3 simple things will make a huge difference,” she adds.

Spend Less Time Doing Cardio, and More Time Building Muscle

Her first truth is you need to spend less time doing cardio and more time building muscle. “You don’t have to stop doing cardio, but it’s not helping you build muscle… and neither is yoga or pilates. You have to lift some heavy things. Even if it scares you. The body you want has muscle on it,” she writes.

Building Muscle Will Help You Burn Fat While You Are Doing Nothing

“Perimenopause is a season of rapid muscle loss if you aren’t doing something to maintain and build it. Women with muscle live longer and reduce their risk of heart disease,” she continues. “I’ll say it again and again… muscle is metabolically active. If you want to burn fat lying on the couch, start building some muscle.”

Stop Under Eating

Next, stop under eating. “You can’t keep eating less and less. Your body is smart and will eventually just learn how to use less energy, which is going to make fat loss really hard. Eat enough food for YOUR body. This is going to be specific to YOU, so be careful about anyone who tells you that all women need to eat more than 2,000 calories,” she says.

Under Eating Will Not Serve Your Fat Loss Goals

“Most women in their 50s who have been dieting their whole lives are going to struggle with 2000 calories unless they are very active. But your maintenance calories are almost certainly higher than you think they are. Under eating is not serving your fat loss goals,” she continues.

Don’t Be Afraid of Carbs

Her third tip? Don’t be afraid of carbs.”Not all carbs are created equal, so be smart about the ones you choose. Whole food carbs have the benefit of fiber, which you definitely need, so look for whole grains, fruit, and both starchy and non-starchy veggies. If your goal is to calm cortisol, have more energy, and get your metabolism working the way you want it to, you need some carbs!” she writes. “Obviously not a comprehensive list, and a (strategic) calorie deficit is needed for fat loss.”

Extend Your Time Line

“The bonus piece is always to extend your time line,” she adds at the end of the post. “If you have been chronically dieting or moving your calories all over the place for decades, you need to be willing to give yourself at least a year of consistent action before you even consider a calorie deficit.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 40 Health Symptoms That Can Be More Serious Than You Think.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally With 4 Rules

Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally Following 4 Simple Daily Rules
Copyright brookeralphsfit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight and keep it off? According to a top expert, it all boils down to a few healthy habits. Brooke Ralphs is an online fitness and nutrition coach (CPT and CNC) who helps her clients burn fat and sustainably build muscle. “I went from 225 pounds to 135 naturally, and if I was someone who wanted this in 2025this, this is what I’d put in my New Year goals,” she writes across the video. “A golden goal list to set you up. I'd make sure this was set,” she adds in the caption. Here is what she recommends:

Set a Realistic Calorie Goals

Don't overdo it when it comes to cutting calories. "Setting a realistic calorie goal" and making sure your protein goal is around your goal body weight in grams, is Brooke's first recommendation. "Usually this is close to the 40,30,30 split with macros for fat-loss," she says in her video.

Get Your Steps In

Walking is also instrumental for weight loss, says Brooke. "Commit to a daily step goal," she recommends. This gets her body "up and moving so that my total daily energy expenditure gets higher," she says.

Plan Your Workouts Ahead of Time

Don't wing it when it comes to exercise. "Decide what days and times I'm working out and what workouts I'm doing," says Brooke. "Treat them like important appointments that can't be missed or moved around."

Strength Training

Like many experts, Brooke recommends lifting weights. "Focus on strength training at least 3x a week and commit to learning how to lift in progressive overload with time under tension rather than just doing random machines. Treat it like you're learning a new skill and hobby," she says.

Track Your Victories

"Keep track daily of things you're proud of yourself for doing and celebrate the daily wins that you accomplished by showing up rather then being perfect," says Brooke. "This will help you get rid of all or nothing mindset."

And Reward Yourself for Them

And, set up "a non food reward system where you award yourself with a massage, a new outfit, a book, get yourself a memorable trophy that you're proud of or collect something that will remind you of your accomplishments," she says.

Know Your Why's

Understanding why you are on your journey goes a long way, according to Brooke. "Write down the biggest list of 'why's' in your phone that don't have to do with just the scale moving. Reflect on this daily to help you keep going when you're having a hard time not having bigger wins. (Like scale drops etc)," she writes.

Avoid Extreme Diets

Brooke doesn't recommend serious restrictions. "Have a goal to avoid extreme diets that won't teach you how to live when you're at your goal weight," she says. "What you do to get there is what you do to stay there but just with more food."

Do the Opposite of What You Did Before

"Do the opposite of what you've done in the past," she continues. "For example (no sugar in 2025, no carbs, only Whole Foods, etc) AND INSTEAD make the goal to do it WHILE incorporating this food so you're not demonizing food but seeing it for what it is and giving it a time and place. (Eliminating food guilt and speaking the language of food)" she writes.

Be Consistent

And, keep going no matter what. Her last tip is to "decide to make consistency be more important than how your day looks, being perfect, & don't dwell on messing up." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

A Top Trainer Reveals 4 Fat Loss Mistakes You Need to Stop Making Right Now

Jeremy Ethier
jeremyethier/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackNov 15, 2024
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Looking in the mirror only to see stubborn fat that won't budge despite your best efforts? You're not alone. Research shows that most people fail in their fat loss attempts not because of lack of effort but due to misunderstanding how fat loss actually works. Understanding the science of fat loss can mean the difference between frustration and success. Jeremy Ethier, a NASM-certified trainer, FMS specialist, and Kinesiology graduate from Vancouver, brings you research-backed solutions that actually work. Read on to discover the four crucial fat-loss secrets that will finally help you break through your plateaus and achieve lasting results – backed by both science and success stories from thousands of transformations.

Understand Your Body's Fat-Burning Biology

"Not all body fat is created equally," explains Jeremy in his post. He points out that our fat cells have two types of receptors: alpha (which stores fat) and beta (which burns fat). For men, the highest concentration of stubborn "alpha" receptors is in the belly and love handles, while women typically face this challenge around the hips and waist. This biological setup explains why these areas are often the last to respond to diet efforts.

One of Jeremy's clients shares a common frustration: "The belly fat a lot of times is the last thing to go... I was seeing myself gradually lose fat in certain areas, and I still saw my belly." This reality check helps explain why quick-fix promises often lead to disappointment.

The Truth About Targeted Fat Loss

Jeremy cites a revealing 2011 study showing that even six weeks of daily ab training had zero effect on reducing belly fat in overweight participants. "Despite all the popular theories," Jeremy notes, "avoiding carbs after 6 PM, fasted morning cardio, special diets, and high-intensity workouts won't specifically target stubborn fat areas." The key lies in overall fat loss, not targeted exercises.

Focus on Body Composition, Not Just Weight

"Although most people say they want to lose weight, what they actually mean is they want to lose fat," Jeremy clarifies. He warns against the common mistake of extreme calorie restriction and excessive cardio: "The very low calorie, high cardio approach is going to help you lose weight quickly, but most of the weight you do lose is going to be muscle rather than fat."

The Power of Patience and Consistency

Success stories from Jeremy's program prove patience pays off. As program member Archie reveals: "It was like eight months of time just going and going... even four months in where I was like, 'dang it, bro, what the heck is going on?' Trust the process and just stay consistent and you will see those results."

Master Your Progress Tracking

"Your weight will vary up to about five pounds day to day," Jeremy explains. The solution? Weigh yourself daily, first thing in the morning, after using the bathroom but before eating or drinking.

One of Jeremy's successful clients shares: "The good thing for me was measuring other things like my strength. I may be plateauing with my weight loss... but my strength has actually gotten quite a bit better."

Optimize Your Protein Strategy

Recent research supports the importance of protein during fat loss. A study referenced by Jeremy showed that participants who increased their protein intake to 1.1 grams per pound of body weight gained muscle while losing fat, even with higher total calories. Meanwhile, those who decreased protein intake saw no fat loss despite eating fewer calories.

The Science Behind Safe Fat Loss

Jeremy's approach aligns with expert consensus. WebMD highlights that gradual weight loss is more sustainable: "If you shed pounds too fast, you'll lose muscle, bone, and water instead of fat." They recommend losing 1-2 pounds per week - exactly what Jeremy advocates in his approach.

Understanding Your Metabolism

"Your metabolism -- how well your body turns calories into fuel -- matters," WebMD explains. "If you cut too many calories, you not only skimp on nutrients, you slow down your metabolism, making weight loss even harder in the long run." This validates Jeremy's emphasis on sustainable approaches over crash diets.

The Role of Nutrition

WebMD reinforces the importance of smart food choices:

  • Lean protein sources
  • Good fats from fish, nuts, seeds, and olive oil
  • Fiber from vegetables, whole grains, and fruits
  • Limited added sugars and processed carbs.

Sleep and Recovery

According to WebMD research, poor sleep can significantly impact weight loss efforts, leading to increased snacking on high-fat and high-carb foods. This biological response explains why tracking multiple markers of progress, including energy levels and daily habits, is crucial for success.

Your Success Blueprint

Jeremy recommends tracking:

  • Regular progress photos
  • Strength improvements
  • Waist measurements
  • Energy levels
  • Daily habits.

"If your waist size is decreasing, you're feeling more energized, and you're making positive changes with your habits," Jeremy concludes, "then trust that you're moving in the right direction regardless of what that number on the scale tells you." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 31 Fitness Tips Every Beginner Needs to Look Sexy, According to Coaches.

Nutrition & Diet

I Shrunk From Size 22 to 8 With These 15 Tips That Actually Work

Louise_Rodhouse_LouisesJourneyxo33
Alek Korab
By Alek KorabOct 16, 2024
Alek Korab
Editor
Alek Korab is Founding Editor of Body Network
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Struggling with stubborn belly fat? You're not alone. Louise Rodhouse, a 29-year-old mum-of-two from Slough, United Kingdom, knows the frustration all too well. But she's living proof that transformation is possible. Starting at 269 pounds in January 2020, Louise lost an incredible 120 pounds in just 14 months, going from a size 22 to a size 8. Now, she's sharing her journey and the lessons she's learned along the way.

Debunking Quick-Fix Myths

Louise doesn't sugarcoat it: "I'm going to tell you something that you probably might not want to hear." In her post, she explains that there's no magic waist trainer, specific exercise, pill, or cream that will melt away belly fat. "The secret is there's no secret apart from eating in a calorie deficit," she states. This means consuming fewer calories than your body burns each day.

The Risks of Rapid Fat Loss

Colette Micko, MS, RDN, CDES of Top Nutrition Coaching, adds: "There are many potential risks of trying to lose body fat too quickly, and most are associated with extreme measures of calorie restriction such as fasting and/or very low-calorie diets."

The Truth About Spot Reduction

"You cannot spot reduce fat no matter what anyone tells you online," Louise underlines. She notes that genetics play a role in where your body stores and loses fat. "For me, I notice that when I start to lose body fat, I lose it on my upper body first... and then it gradually comes down." She adds, "With my lower stomach, obviously I had the apron belly... that was literally one of the last places my body fat went from."

Beyond the Scale: Measuring Body Fat

Courtney Pelitera, MS, RD, CNSC, explains: "Measuring body fat percentage can be more helpful in assessing health than weight alone. This is because muscle weighs more than fat, therefore affecting overall weight, even if an individual is very healthy." You can benchmark your progress with this useful Lean Body Mass Calculator.

Finding Your Calorie Sweet Spot

To lose weight, Louise recommends finding your maintenance calorie level and reducing it by 250-500 calories. She suggests using apps like MyFitnessPal or online calculators like TDEE calculator.net to determine your calorie needs. "The bigger deficit you are in, the less sustainable it is because the more hungry you're going to be," she warns, advocating for a slow and steady approach.

Setting Realistic Weight Loss Goals

Jordan Hill, MCD, RD, CSSD, supports this approach: "In general, a 0.5-2 lbs loss/week is considered safe and sustainable. Some folks may lose a little more or less on any given week though. It's important to remember that weight loss is not linear and often times a person's weight will fluctuate up and down throughout their weight loss journey."

Nutrition: The Foundation of Fat Loss

While a calorie deficit is key, Louise stresses the importance of nutrition: "When you lose weight, you want to focus on your health, and the best way to do it is to prioritize whole foods, healthy foods, fruits, vegetables." She recommends aiming for 1-1.5 grams of protein per pound of body weight and not fearing fruits, stating, "Fruits are fruits, they've got nutrients, eat damn fruits."

The Power of Plant-Based Foods

Megan Hilbert, MS, RDN, adds: "Eating more plant based foods (nuts/seeds, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, etc.) can also help promote weight loss due to the fiber and phytonutrient content that helps increase satiety and influence our metabolism through the gut microbiome."

Simple Movement: A Game Changer

Louise underlines the power of simple movement: "Walking is really good to lose weight, literally just increasing the amount you walk, you'll be surprised at how much that helps." She suggests starting with a 30-minute daily walk and gradually increasing activity levels.

Balancing Cardio and Strength Training

Hilbert expands on this: "For the fastest, healthy fat loss it's important to incorporate at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity in, or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity in a week. This, plus strength training around 3 times a week is a good balance, as added muscle mass helps to burn fat and increase metabolic output even while in a rested state."

The Long Game: Patience in Fat Loss

"You just need to stick to it as long as possible for your body to lose the body fat around your stomach," Louise advises. She reminds readers that the process can take time: "It could take a year or two years, it could take a very long time depending on how much body fat you have to lose."

Embracing Sustainable Lifestyle Changes

Annette Snyder, MS, RD, CSOWM, LD, underlines: "Slower, long-term work includes a focus on building in lifestyle changes and addressing any challenging thoughts about food and body. You learn to work with your body instead of against it. It's easier to adapt to and maintain vs something very intense for a short time."

The X-Frame: Sculpting Your Physique

For those seeking a more dramatic waist-to-hip ratio, Louise shares a bodybuilding secret: "Build muscle in your back like your lats and your shoulders... also build up your legs and your glutes." This creates an "X-frame" that can make your waist appear smaller in comparison.

Sleep and Hydration: Unsung Heroes of Fat Loss

Pelitera notes: "Poor sleep habits have been linked with an increase in overall energy intake and a decrease in metabolism. These two aspects alone are going to make achieving fat loss at any rate more difficult."

The Takeaway: Sustainable Success

Louise's journey proves that with dedication, patience, and the right approach, significant weight loss – including stubborn belly fat – is achievable. As she puts it, "Slow steady wins the race. You've got this guys, it will eventually go." Remember, it's not about quick fixes, but sustainable, health-focused changes that lead to lasting results. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Reveals 5 Weight Loss Mistakes She Ditched to Lose 100 Pounds

Tameika_Gentles_tameikag1
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 08, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling to lose weight? Make this year your weight loss success story by avoiding some diet and fitness strategies that may be backfiring. Tameika Gentles is a fitness coach and weight loss warrior who dropped a whopping 100 pounds sustainably. In a new post, she reveals a few of the things she avoided doing that enabled her to lose a lot of weight. “5 controversial things I DO NOT recommend if you’re trying to lose 50 pounds or more (and I’ve lost 100 lbs…),” she writes across the Instagram video.

She’s Lost 100 Pounds and Kept It Off After Failing Over and Over Again

“I’ve been there—tried it all and failed HARD. But after losing 100 lbs and keeping it off, here’s what I’ve learned,” she continues in the post. “And what I’m sharing isn’t about what’s good or bad—it’s about what’s NOT necessary for long-term success.”

You “Don’t Need to Do” These 5 Things to Lose Weight

“No shame to those who choose these methods—do what works for YOU! This message is for the people who feel like they have to follow these trends to succeed. I’m here to tell you: you don’t. If you’re kicking off your weight loss journey in 2025, here are five things you don’t need to do,” she says.

RELATED: Nutritionist Lost 80 Pounds With These 5 Daily Habits

1. Fasting

Fasting is the first thing you don’t need to do in order to lose weight. “Fasting can work for some, but it’s not a must for results. Skipping meals often leads to overeating later, slows your metabolism, and can mess with your hormones. Sustainable weight loss is about finding balance, not extremes,” she writes.

2. Low Carb Diet

The second thing you don’t need to do? Go on low-carb diets. “Cutting carbs might lead to quick results, but is it realistic for life? Carbs fuel your body and mind—they’re not the enemy. You don’t need to cut out entire food groups to see progress,” she says.

3. Excessive Exercise

The third thing you don’t need to do? Excessive exercise. “More isn’t always better. It’s about consistency. 30 minutes of daily movement for a year beats an intense 3-week overhaul that leads to burnout and months of inactivity,” she writes.

RELATED: This Coach Lost 110 Pounds by Walking More and These 4 Simple Changes

4. Detoxes

Number four? Detoxes. “Save your money. Your liver and kidneys are built-in detox powerhouses. Most detoxes are unnecessary (and some are even harmful). Focus on real, nourishing food instead,” she says.

5. Weight Loss Pills/Supplements

Weight loss pills and supplements are also not needed. “They’re often unregulated, unsustainable, and don’t address the behaviors that lead to lasting change. I lost 100 lbs without them, and my clients succeed without them, too. You don’t need them,” she says.

RELATED: Top Nutrition MD Reveals 5 Signs You're Eating Too Much Protein

Instead, Focus on Balance, Consistency, and What Works for You

“The key to sustainable weight loss isn’t doing what’s trendy—it’s finding what works for YOU. Starting your 2025 journey? Remember, you don’t need to follow extreme trends to see real, lasting progress. Focus on balance, consistency, and what fits your life,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

MSN Feed - Slideshow

Lose Weight with Harley Pasternak’s 5 Protein-Packed Soup Recipes

Harley Pasternak
Copyright harleypasternak/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you trying to lose weight? One of the most famous trainers in the world is here with some delicious recipes to help you achieve your goals. Harley Pasternak has helped everyone from Jessica Simpson to Halle Berry get into and stay in shape. Recently, the expert, also a nutritionist, has been sharing some healthy soup recipes that are low-calorie and high in protein. Here are 5 of Harley Pasternak’s soup recipes for weight loss.

"Get Lean” Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

"Get Lean\u201d Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

Copyright harleypasternak/Instagram

Pasternak has taken a high-calorie favorite and given it a protein-packed twist. His “Get Lean” grilled cheese with tomato soup. “Nothing says childhood to me like an gooey gooey cheesy grilled cheese sandwich dipped in a tangy tomato soup,” he writes in the post. “But this tomato soup, grilled cheese combo, is not what you think. At less than 500 cal per serving, and a whopping 36 g of protein, this is actually a meal you can eat when you’re trying to get lean, and stay lean.” To make it add 2 cups bone broth, 4 cups tomato soup, and one can of garbanzo beans, drained, to a blender. “Blend until smooth, then heat in a saucepan,” he says. As for the grilled cheese, he warms up 45 calorie bread in the toaster then adds two slices of low-calorie cheddar. He places the sandwich in the air fryer for 5 minutes at medium heat.

Lean, Green Body Reset Soup

Lean, Green Body Reset Soup

Copyright harleypasternak/Instagram

Next up is his lean, green, body-reset soup. “When my clients have a nude scene in a film, or are heading on, vacation will be wearing bathing suits on a beach, they want to feel their best. Sometimes, simplifying a short nutrition plan, makes things a lot easier easier for them. Using one meal as your daily anchor, that stays the same every day. I use this vegetable soup recipe as my lunch or dinner for one whole week, and then add some flexibility with the other meals. It’s not really cutting or restricting your calories, too much, it’s more about creating simplification, and a very easy recipe that will keep you full for a big chunk of the day,” he says. To make it, blend together the following and heat up. “Also, this soup has approximately 42 g of protein… If you have 1/3 as a portion, you’re most of the way there for protein requirements. Some people, with larger protein requirements, might have a little bit of grilled fish, chicken, or even a dollop of Greek yogurt on the side,” he says.

5 cups of broccoli, steamed

2 cups of broccoli water that was used to steam broccoli

One vegetable bouillon cube

One can of chickpeas

One avocado

Body Reset White Soup

Body Reset White Soup

Copyright harleypasternak/Instagram

Next up, his Body Reset white soup, “full of vegetables, loaded with fiber, full of quality, protein, and full of healthy fat,” he says. “Start off by slicing a whole white cauliflower, a quarter of a white onion, and a small bit of garlic. (I tried with shallots, but white onion works better here ) Place on a baking tray. Drizzle with olive oil and bake for 375 to 400°F, Fahrenheit for approximately 35 to 45 minutes. Poor at least 4 cups of chicken bone broth in a blender, then add all of the roasted vegetables, and one can of white beans. Any bean will work, but I’m staying with the white theme. Blend silky, smooth, and serve with a little shredded Parmesan on top. This makes anywhere from 4 to 6 servings,” he says.

Body Reset Red Soup

Body Reset Red Soup

Copyright harleypasternak/Instagram

“If you liked my green soup, you’re going to love my GET LEAN Body Reset Red Soup!!” he says in another post. “Place six carrots, six tomatoes, two red peppers, and garlic and shallots to your liking. Drizzle with olive oil and roast at 400° for 35 to 45 minutes. Pour, 2 to 3 cups of chicken broth in a blender, then add all the roasted vegetables and one can of kidney beans ( any bean will work, but I wanted to stay with the red theme). I’ve tried this recipe before using a little bit of tomato paste to add thickness and sweetness, but it really doesn’t need it. Blend on high for approximately two minutes until silky smooth. Because of chicken broth and beans, the whole picture has approximately 55g of protein (even more if you use 3 cups of chicken broth).

So delicious, so silky, smooth, and so incredibly filling. The soup is a great tool when you’re trying to eat a little cleaner and possibly calorie reduce. Because the soup is so filling, it helps with curbing your appetite for several hours after,” he writes. “Warning, do not drink this whole recipe as one serving. Rather, this makes 4 to 8 servings, depending on how big or small you like your servings.”

Magical Mushroom Soup

Magical Mushroom Soup

Copyright harleypasternak/Instagram

He also shared a recipe for his magical mushroom soup. “As someone whos not a big fan of Mushrooms, I somehow have fallen in love with this mushroom soup. It is so simple to make and so incredibly delicious,” he says. “On a baking tray place 30 to 40 white mushrooms, you can really use any mushrooms, 1/2 white onion, 2 cloves garlic. Sprinkle some fresh thyme on top and drizzle some olive oil. Place in the oven at 400° for 30 minutes. Remove items from oven and place in blender. Add 3 to 4 cups of beef bone broth. Blend well for two minutes until silky smooth,” he instructs. “I like to serve with a little shredded Parmesan on top. This recipe is very low in calories and gets a decent source of protein from the broth. If you want to get even more protein, you can blend some tofu in seamlessly.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Diet Mistakes on Ozempic

Aliza Olive, MD
Copyright medfreemaintenance/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you on Ozempic or another GLP-1 weight loss drug but aren’t making the progress you hoped for? You might be making a common diet mistake, one doctor claims. Aliza Olive, MD, co-founded Med Free Maintenance and is a GLP1 weight loss and taper-off nutrition expert. In a new social media post, she discusses ways you could be sabotaging weight loss while on a weight loss drug. “The 5 most common mistakes women on GLP-1 injections make with protein that are holding them back from losing body fat,” she writes.

Most Women on GLP-1s Are Making a Few Common Mistakes

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens. Ozempic is a medication for obesityShutterstock

“Does hitting your daily protein goal feel like trying to climb a mountain ⛰️ … wearing flip-flops?” she asks. “You’re not alone. Most women on GLP-1s are making these 5 very fixable mistakes that are keeping them from reaching their protein potential. Let’s break it down.”

Choosing Salad Over Steak

The first mistake? “Choosing the salad over the steak,” she says. “Yes, greens are great, but they won’t help you preserve muscle or stay full like a protein-packed meal will.”

Here’s how to fix it, according to Dr. Olive. “Build your meals around a protein base (chicken, steak, fish, tofu) FIRST,” she says.

Eating Too Little at a Time

Greek,Yogurt,I,Bowl,Spoons,food,dairy,dietShutterstock

The second mistake? Eating too little at a time. “1-2 eggs or a single cup of yogurt isn’t cutting it, sis,” she says. To fix it, “Think bigger servings. Go for 5-6 oz of chicken instead of 3, or 2 cups of Greek yogurt instead of 1.”

Trying to Get Protein From Too Many Sources

Set of natural food high in protein on grey background, top view

Mistake three is trying to get protein from too many sources. “A little here, a little there… it adds up, but it’s WAY more work,” she says. The fix? “Stick with more of one source instead of juggling multiple.”

Falling for “High Protein” Masketing

Jar with peanut butter on peanut background, close upShutterstock

Another common mistake? Falling for “high protein” marketing. “Trail mix and peanut butter? They’re mostly fat. Just cause the label says high protein, just means it’s slightly higher than the alternative,” she says. “Read labels! Protein should be 30g+ per meal. Bonus: look for low sugar too.”

Skipping Fiber with Protein

Health food concept for a high fiber diet with fruit, vegetables, cereals, whole wheat pasta, grains, legumes and herbs. Foods high in anthocyanins, antioxidants, smart carbohydrates and vitamins on mShutterstock

The final mistake is skipping fiber with your protein. “Fiber + protein = the ultimate hunger-crushing duo,” she says. “Pair high-protein meals with fiber-rich veggies or whole grains for maximum fullness and metabolism support.”

More Protein Tips

A grilled rib-eye beef steak seasoned with rosemary and accompanied by red wine, all set against a black background. The steak, perched on a fork,is garnished with rosemary and sprinkled with sea SaltShutterstock

She also offers a few protein tips.

  • Aim for 0.8-1g of protein per pound of goal body weight.
  • Start small: try 100g/day and build from there.
  • Use simple swaps and easy hacks to hit your goals: rotisserie chicken, deli meat, Greek yogurt, jerky, or even a protein shake.

Protein Is Fat-Burning Fuel

Dedicated athletic woman running in nature and dawn.Shutterstock

“Think of protein as the fuel for your fat loss engine,” she adds. “Skip it, and you’ll stall out. Nail it, and you’ll cruise toward your goals with way less hunger, fatigue, or muscle loss.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

8 Macro Tracking Mistakes Sabotaging Your Weight Loss

Sarah Bouchard fedandfreewithsarahb
Copyright fedandfreewithsarahb/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling to lose weight even though you are tracking your macros? You might be making mistakes that are sabotaging your goals. Sarah Bouchard is a Nutrition Coach & Educator who helps women over 35 “ditch diet confusion & simplify nutrition” for “Sustainable fat loss + healthy body composition,” she explains in her Instagram bio. In a new social media post, she asks: “Are these 8 macro tracking mistakes sabotaging your fitness journey results? Are these mistakes keeping you stuck in your fitness journey? She then goes on to “break down some common mistakes and how to fix them.”


Setting Calories Too Low

You might be underestimating how many calories you need. “Setting calories too low” is the first macro mistake she tackles. “This can lower your energy levels, reduce your metabolism, and leave you feeling exhausted—and it’s not sustainable!” she writes.

Expecting to Lose One to Two Pounds of Fat Per Week

Next, adjust weight loss expectations. “Expecting 1-2 lbs of fat loss every week” is the second mistake. “Weight fluctuates due to factors like water retention and your menstrual cycle. Be patient and trust the process,” she suggests.

Eating Back Calories Burned During Exercise

Just because you burned calories during a workout doesn’t give you the excuse to replace them. “Eating back calories burned during exercise” is mistake three. “Remember, most apps already include your activity level when calculating your calorie budget—don’t double dip!”

Not Weighing Food

You might think your portion sizes are correct, but you won't know for sure unless you are weighing or measuring your food. “Eyeballing portions instead of using a scale” is mistake four. “Using cups or tablespoons instead of a scale can lead to big inaccuracies. Invest in a food scale for precision,” she says.

Quitting Tracking Once You Reach Your Goal

“Thinking tracking ends when you reach your goal” is another common mistake people make, she says. “Maintenance also requires mindfulness and consistency. Keep an eye on your intake to maintain your progress.”

Hyper-Focusing on Macro Percentages

Number six? “Hyper-focusing on macro percentages,” she says. “This adds unnecessary stress. Instead, prioritize total calories, protein, and fiber for better results.”

Giving Up After One “Off-Plan” Meal

Don’t give up even when you slip up. “Stopping tracking after one ‘off-plan’ meal” is mistake seven. “Consistency matters more than perfection! Don’t let one indulgence derail your efforts,” she says.

Focusing on Weight Loss, Not Muscle Growth

Her last mistake? “Focusing only on calorie deficits instead of building muscle,” she says. “Many women don’t need to lose weight—they need to build muscle! You can’t do this in a deep calorie deficit with excessive cardio.”

A Few Pro Tips

She concludes with “some actionable tips for success.”

  • Use a food scale to measure portions accurately.
  • Focus on hitting your daily protein and fiber goals.
  • Be consistent, even on imperfect days.

Shift your mindset from just “losing weight” to building strength and muscle. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

