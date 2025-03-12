Are you struggling to lose weight? You might need to make some lifestyle shifts, says one weight loss warrior-slash-expert. Hilary Carver is a fat loss coach who lost 100 pounds naturally and helps her clients do the same. In a new post, she reveals a few key things she learned on her journey that can help you lose weight as well. “I lost 100 pounds naturally. Here’s what I learned,” she writes.
She Started Taking Action
“A decade ago, I stood exactly where you are. I felt stuck in my body. Tired. Frustrated. Overwhelmed by the thought of starting again because, honestly, I wasn’t sure if I could follow through this time. But something shifted. I realized that if I wanted my life to change, I had to stop waiting for the ‘perfect time’ and start taking imperfect action,” she says.
She Lost 100 Pounds with No Crash Diets or Quick Fixes
“Over the next few years, I lost 100 pounds naturally. No crash diets. No quick fixes. I followed the exact framework I teach my clients—and it didn’t just transform my body... it changed my life. Here are the MOST important lessons I learned along the way,” she continued.
You Can’t Outwork a Bad Diet
First, she learned that you can’t outwork a bad diet. “For years, I thought I could exercise my way to results without addressing what I was eating. Spoiler: It didn’t work. When I finally learned how to make meal prep & planning simple, track my food without obsessing, and eat in a way that didn’t feel restrictive—everything changed,” she writes.
Mindset is the Real Work
Next, she realized that changing her mindset is the hardest part. “I had to face the excuses, the self-sabotage, and the limiting beliefs that kept me stuck. It wasn’t about motivation—it was about choosing to show up for myself, even on the hard days,” she says.
Your Lifestyle Will Make or Break You
Lifestyle is also important. “The secret to losing 100 pounds wasn’t in doing more. It was in building small, consistent habits that worked with my life—not against it. These small changes stacked up into a BIG transformation,” she says.
Nobody Is Coming to Save You
She also learned that “nobody is coming to save you.” “This one stings, but it’s the truth: If you want the transformation, you have to take accountability. You have to stop blaming your circumstances and start owning your choices. The moment I stopped making excuses, I started making progress.”
It’s Worth It
"This journey isn't just about losing weight. It's about gaining confidence, energy, and control over your life. It's about becoming the version of you who feels proud when she looks in the mirror," she concludes. "I know how overwhelming it feels to start, but I also know what's waiting for you on the other side of your excuses—and it is SO worth it."