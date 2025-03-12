Skip to content
Fitness & Workouts
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Coach Reveals 5 Ways She Dropped 100 Pounds

One weight loss warrior opens up about her journey

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 12, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Hilary Carver balancebyhilary
Coach Dropped 100 Pounds After She Stopped Believing These 5 Lies
Copyright balancebyhilary/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 12, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Fitness & Workouts

Are you struggling to lose weight? You might need to make some lifestyle shifts, says one weight loss warrior-slash-expert. Hilary Carver is a fat loss coach who lost 100 pounds naturally and helps her clients do the same. In a new post, she reveals a few key things she learned on her journey that can help you lose weight as well. “I lost 100 pounds naturally. Here’s what I learned,” she writes.

She Started Taking Action

“A decade ago, I stood exactly where you are. I felt stuck in my body. Tired. Frustrated. Overwhelmed by the thought of starting again because, honestly, I wasn’t sure if I could follow through this time. But something shifted. I realized that if I wanted my life to change, I had to stop waiting for the ‘perfect time’ and start taking imperfect action,” she says.

She Lost 100 Pounds with No Crash Diets or Quick Fixes

“Over the next few years, I lost 100 pounds naturally. No crash diets. No quick fixes. I followed the exact framework I teach my clients—and it didn’t just transform my body... it changed my life. Here are the MOST important lessons I learned along the way,” she continued.

You Can’t Outwork a Bad Diet

First, she learned that you can’t outwork a bad diet. “For years, I thought I could exercise my way to results without addressing what I was eating. Spoiler: It didn’t work. When I finally learned how to make meal prep & planning simple, track my food without obsessing, and eat in a way that didn’t feel restrictive—everything changed,” she writes.

Mindset is the Real Work

Next, she realized that changing her mindset is the hardest part. “I had to face the excuses, the self-sabotage, and the limiting beliefs that kept me stuck. It wasn’t about motivation—it was about choosing to show up for myself, even on the hard days,” she says.

Your Lifestyle Will Make or Break You

Lifestyle is also important. “The secret to losing 100 pounds wasn’t in doing more. It was in building small, consistent habits that worked with my life—not against it. These small changes stacked up into a BIG transformation,” she says.

Nobody Is Coming to Save You

She also learned that “nobody is coming to save you.” “This one stings, but it’s the truth: If you want the transformation, you have to take accountability. You have to stop blaming your circumstances and start owning your choices. The moment I stopped making excuses, I started making progress.”

It’s Worth It

“This journey isn’t just about losing weight. It’s about gaining confidence, energy, and control over your life. It’s about becoming the version of you who feels proud when she looks in the mirror,” she concludes. “I know how overwhelming it feels to start, but I also know what’s waiting for you on the other side of your excuses—and it is SO worth it.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

weight-losssuccess-stories-transformations

More For You

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Reveals 5 Ways She Dropped 100 Pounds

Hilary Carver balancebyhilary
Coach Dropped 100 Pounds After She Stopped Believing These 5 Lies
Copyright balancebyhilary/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 12, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling to lose weight? You might need to make some lifestyle shifts, says one weight loss warrior-slash-expert. Hilary Carver is a fat loss coach who lost 100 pounds naturally and helps her clients do the same. In a new post, she reveals a few key things she learned on her journey that can help you lose weight as well. “I lost 100 pounds naturally. Here’s what I learned,” she writes.

She Started Taking Action

“A decade ago, I stood exactly where you are. I felt stuck in my body. Tired. Frustrated. Overwhelmed by the thought of starting again because, honestly, I wasn’t sure if I could follow through this time. But something shifted. I realized that if I wanted my life to change, I had to stop waiting for the ‘perfect time’ and start taking imperfect action,” she says.

She Lost 100 Pounds with No Crash Diets or Quick Fixes

“Over the next few years, I lost 100 pounds naturally. No crash diets. No quick fixes. I followed the exact framework I teach my clients—and it didn’t just transform my body... it changed my life. Here are the MOST important lessons I learned along the way,” she continued.

You Can’t Outwork a Bad Diet

First, she learned that you can’t outwork a bad diet. “For years, I thought I could exercise my way to results without addressing what I was eating. Spoiler: It didn’t work. When I finally learned how to make meal prep & planning simple, track my food without obsessing, and eat in a way that didn’t feel restrictive—everything changed,” she writes.

Mindset is the Real Work

Next, she realized that changing her mindset is the hardest part. “I had to face the excuses, the self-sabotage, and the limiting beliefs that kept me stuck. It wasn’t about motivation—it was about choosing to show up for myself, even on the hard days,” she says.

Your Lifestyle Will Make or Break You

Lifestyle is also important. “The secret to losing 100 pounds wasn’t in doing more. It was in building small, consistent habits that worked with my life—not against it. These small changes stacked up into a BIG transformation,” she says.

Nobody Is Coming to Save You

She also learned that “nobody is coming to save you.” “This one stings, but it’s the truth: If you want the transformation, you have to take accountability. You have to stop blaming your circumstances and start owning your choices. The moment I stopped making excuses, I started making progress.”

It’s Worth It

“This journey isn’t just about losing weight. It’s about gaining confidence, energy, and control over your life. It’s about becoming the version of you who feels proud when she looks in the mirror,” she concludes. “I know how overwhelming it feels to start, but I also know what’s waiting for you on the other side of your excuses—and it is SO worth it.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Smartnews Feed

Coach Reveals the 5 Basics of Weight Loss

Coach Reveals the 5 Basics of Weight Loss
Instagram.com/@rivafitness
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight? There’s a good chance you are overcomplicated it, according to one expert. Riva Siggins is an online coach who “loves food and movement.” She regularly shares tips on the best ways to burn fat and build muscle with her hundreds of thousands of followers. In a new post, she breaks down how to keep weight loss simple. “These tips may sound simple but often fat loss is over complicated. Nail the basics and you’ll get results,” she writes.

Eat Lots of Protein

Her first tip has to do with diet. “Make protein your best friend,” she writes. “Not only will it help you retain more muscle as you lose body fat which will contribute to a leaner physique but it is also the most filling macronutrient so will be sticking to a deficit easier.” To get enough protein she adds a scoop of protein powder to her oats so she starts the day with 20 grams. “Utilise lean protein sources as well such as chicken breast, beef mince, turkey means and white fish,” she says.

Prioritize Sleep

Next, get enough rest. “Stop underestimating how important sleep is. Lack of sleep can increase hunger as your hormones ghrelin and leptin which send signals to your brain telling you when you’re hungry/satiated don’t work as efficiently when you’re sleep deprived and this can result in your feeling hungrier, food focus being higher and more cravings which can make sticking to a deficit a LOT harder,” she writes.

Lift Weights and Do Cardio

Next, prioritize weight training while utilizing cardio “as a tool instead of solely doing cardio,” she explains. “Weight training will help you maintain more muscle so as you drop body fat you won’t just get smaller and flatter, you’ll maintain shape and have a lean, strong looking physique. Cardio can be utilized to help increase your output but if you just do cardio you’ll lose a lot of muscle which you don’t want.”

Consume Whole Foods

Next, prioritize whole foods. “200 calories of potatoes is going to give you a lot more volume compared to 200 calories or chocolate, include the foods you enjoy in moderation of course as this’ll help you stick to it but if you’re sensible with your food selection you’re going to feel like you’re eating a lot and by prioritizing food sources such as complex carbs, lean protein and fruit/veg you will be left feeling fuller for longer too,” she says.

Take It One Day at a Time

Her last tip to simplify weight loss? “One day at a time,” she suggests. “If you go over your calories or have a day where you fall off track so what? Just pick yourself up a go day, it isn’t about perfection every day it’s about consistency over time.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

10 Fat-Burning Tips to Lose Weight Fast

Riva Siggins rivafitness
Coach Reveals the 5 Basics of Weight Loss
Copyright rivafitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight? Keep it simple, says an expert. Riva Siggins is an online coach who “loves food and movement.” She regularly shares tips on the best ways to burn fat and build muscle with her hundreds of thousands of followers. In a recent post she shares “5 simple tips” to burn fat and lose weight. “These tips may sound simple, but often, fat loss is overly complicated. Nail the basics, and you’ll get results,” she says.

Make Protein Your “Best Friend”

Her first tip is to )make protein your best friend. “Not only will it help you retain more muscle as you lose body fat which will contribute to a leaner physique but it is also the most filling macronutrient so will be sticking to a deficit easier,” she said. “Utilise lean protein sources as well such as chicken breast, beef mince, turkey means and white fish.”

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Get Enough Sleep

Next, “stop underestimating how important sleep is,” she writes. “Lack of sleep can increase hunger as your hormones ghrelin and leptin which send signals to your brain telling you when you’re hungry/satiated don’t work as efficiently when you’re sleep deprived and this can result in your feeling hungrier, food focus being higher and more cravings which can make sticking to a deficit a LOT harder.”

Do Cardio Plus Weight Training

Next, she recommends prioritizing weight training while utilizing cardio “as a tool instead of solely doing cardio,” she says. “Weight training will help you maintain more muscle so as you drop body fat you won’t just get smaller and flatter, you’ll maintain shape and have a lean, strong looking physique. Cardio can be utilized to help increase your output but if you just do cardio you’ll lose a lot of muscle which you don’t want.”

Eat Whole Foods

When it comes to diet, prioritize whole foods. “200 calories of potatoes is going to give you a lot more volume compared to 200 calories or chocolate, include the foods you enjoy in moderation of course as this’ll help you stick to it but if you’re sensible with your food selection you’re going to feel like you’re eating a lot and by prioritizing food sources such as complex carbs, lean protein and fruit/veg you will be left feeling fuller for longer too,” she says.

Take Things One Day at a Time

Tip five is to take things one day at a time. “If you go over your calories or have a day where you fall off track so what? Just pick yourself up a go day, it isn’t about perfection every day it’s about consistency over time,” she writes.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Dial in Your Nutrition

In another post, she offers more tips. One thing she did was dial into her nutrition more than ever. “Around 90% of my calories come from whole foods and I feel so energised, I’m able to push harder in my sessions because I’m fuelling correctly, I’m not having energy dips throughout and I’m recovering well,” she says.

She Started Drinking Less Alcohol

She also started drinking less alcohol. “For the last few years I’ve not been a big drinker but even more so recently, I don’t know when I’ll drink again because I can have such a good time socially without it so I’ll only drink alcohol if I feel it will enhance the experience and there’s very few times I feel like that nowadays,” she writes.

EMOMs and AMRAPs

She also changed her training approach. While “the foundation of my training stays the same eg my strength work as progressive overload is key but I have different conditioning finishers each week from EMOMs and AMRAPs to threshold sessions and timed rounds, this is to test my aerobic and anaerobic capacity in different ways,” she says.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Prioritizing Herself

“I am prioritizing me more than ever before,” she continues. “I’m not afraid to say no to plans if I need time to rest, I’m not worried about people thinking I’m boring or saying yes to things to be a people pleaser. I’ve found a perfect balance with training hard, recharging and doing things that make me feel good in my spare time so I’m not burnt out or constantly feeling tired.”

Water

She also says that water has “become an absolute non-negotiable” in her plan. “4l of water a day,” she says. “I need to perform and recover my best.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Nutrition & Diet

4 Steps She Took to Drop Fat After 40

Shauna Theresa shaunatheresa
Copyright shaunatheresa/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 11, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you over 40, and the same tactics you used to burn fat when you were younger suddenly aren’t working anymore? Shauna Theresa is a women’s fitness and nutrition coach who helps women over 40 “boost metabolism, build strong, sculpted bodies and lose fat for life” using her STRONG method. In a new post, she reveals how she had to adapt her fat loss approach as she got older. “Fat loss was easier in my 40s after I did this,” she writes.

Getting Into a Calorie Deficit and Staying There Didn’t Work Anymore

“A BIG mistake I made for years, and see many women make, is we start eating in a calorie deficit and STAY there,” she reveals. “The big problem with that is your body will eventually adapt to that lower calorie intake.”

It Down Regulate Metabolism

“This means it will down regulate metabolism, making fat loss HARDER and gaining fat EASIER,” she says. “Not to mention, building muscle while in a deficit is NOT easy, which is why maintenance phases are a critical part of creating that ‘toned’ look!”

A Maintenance Phase Is Key

“Without a plan for your dieting phase, especially a starting or exit strategy, you won’t get the results you want. I’ve been there. But here is how I lost fat at age 40, kept it off and maintain it without living on a diet! (Ps. This is how I help clients!)” she writes, heading into the four steps she took.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Step 1: Prime Your Body for Fat Loss

The first step? “Before starting a fat loss phase I primed my body to lose fat by taking a break from dieting,” she reveals. This helped “up-regulate metabolism” and ensured her “body was not in a stressed state.”

Step 2: Time You Fat Loss Phases

Step two? “Fat loss phases were timed, with breaks as needed,” she writes. They also “included prioritizing protein and heavy weight lifting (this sends a signal to the body to preserve muscle and burn fat),” she says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Step 3: Reverse Diet

The third step may surprise you. “Fat loss phases ended with a reverse diet,” she reveals. This “strategically and slowly increased calories allowing my body to adjust and adapt to a higher calorie amount without gaining fat. (A step most miss.)” she adds.

Step 4: Maintenance Phases

The last step? “My maintenance phases were times I took advantage of more calories,” she reveals. She added that she “put them to use to build more muscle, maybe even eating slightly over with calories with the intention of adding muscle, creating a more ‘toned’ look and improving metabolism.”

You Can Maintain Weight Loss Without Dieting Forever

“This application of steps has helped me lose fat, build muscle, and maintain results while avoiding being stuck in low calorie land! You are NOT meant to live in a deficit. It should be a temporary means to an end. A step in the process,” she adds at the end of her post. “Your plan should include times when you are eating MORE so you can prevent metabolic slow down and crashing hormones. It is possible for you to maintain your weight loss without ‘dieting’ forever. Promise!” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

6 Tricks to Lose 20 Pounds in 8 Weeks

Ruth Soukup
Copyright ruthsoukup/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you want to lose 20 pounds by Memorial Day weekend? According to an expert, it’s doable. Ruth Soukup is a midlife health and mindset coach who lost almost 50 pounds. She regularly shares her tips and tricks with hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. In a new post, she reveals her plan to lose weight fast. “If I wanted to lose 20 pounds in the next 8 weeks as a woman over 40, this is exactly what I would do,” she writes.

She Stuggled with Her Weight for Years, Until She Took the Following Steps

“I struggled with my weight for YEARS, failing at diet after diet, before I finally figured out what works, especially for women over 40 like me. My own journey to lose weight and get healthy started in June 2021. Within 8 weeks, I had shed more than 20 pounds, and by Christmas I had reached my weight loss goal. And I’ve kept it off ever since. And if you want this to be your story too, here are the exact steps I would take,” she writes.

Cut Out Sugar and Processed Foods

The first thing she did was cut out sugar and all processed foods. “This is the most crucial step for reversing insulin resistance in order to balance your hormones,” she writes.

Amp Up Healthy Fat Intake

To lose weight, you need to eat more healthy fat. “It’s also key to rebalancing your hormones and kickstarting your metabolism,” she writes.

Eat More Protein

She also loaded up on protein. “Shoot for at least 25-35 grams of protein at every meal,” she writes.

Hydrate

Hydration – with electrolytes – is also part of her plan. “This will keep you feeling good as your body makes big changes,” she says.

Avoid Alcohol

She also recommends avoiding alcohol. “Only for the first six weeks!” she says. Alcohol is not only high in calories, but studies have found that people are more likely to eat unhealthy food and skip workouts when drinking.

Track Your Macros

The last thing she suggest is tracking your macros. “Don’t worry about calories but DO worry about getting the right balance of macronutrients,” she says.

She Also Reveals Her Go-To High-Protein Meals for Weight Loss

In another post she reveals some of her go-to high-protein meals to aid in weight loss. “Losing weight doesn’t mean boring meals or spending hours in the kitchen. If I were focused on dropping 10 pounds in 6 weeks, these 5 quick, high-protein meals (all under 15 minutes!) would be my go-to,” she writes.

Steak & Veggie Stir-Fry

Grilled top sirloin or cup rump beef meat steak on marble board. Black background. Top viewShutterstock

Macros: 350 cal | 40g protein | 15g carbs | 12g fat

Recipe:

• Sauté 6 oz sirloin steak (sliced thin) in 1 tsp olive oil.

• Add 1 cup bell peppers & broccoli + 1 tbsp coconut aminos.

• Serve over 1/2 cup cauliflower rice.

Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Homemade chicken rotisserie with thyme, lemon closeup on a slate board on the table. Horizontal top view from aboveShutterstock

Macros: 320 cal | 42g protein | 8g carbs | 12g fat

Recipe:

• Mix 6 oz shredded rotisserie chicken with 2 tbsp buffalo sauce.

• Serve in Romaine or butter lettuce wraps with diced celery.

• Add 1 tbsp Greek yogurt ranch for extra flavor.

Turkey & Egg Scramble

Raw Turkey breast fillets minced meat on black plate ready to cook​Lean Turkey Taco Lettuce WrapsShutterstock

Macros: 380 cal | 45g protein | 10g carbs | 18g fat

Recipe:

• Sauté 4 oz lean ground turkey with 1/2 tsp garlic powder & paprika.

• Add 2 eggs + 1/4 cup egg whites and scramble together.

• Serve with 1/2 cup sautéed spinach.

Garlic Shrimp & Quinoa Bowl

Pan fried butter garlic shrimp on plate​Garlic Butter Shrimp & Sweet PotatoesShutterstock

Macros: 370 cal | 38g protein | 30g carbs | 10g fat

Recipe:

• Sauté 6 oz shrimp with 1 tsp olive oil, garlic, & paprika.

• Add 1/2 cup cooked quinoa & 1/2 cup zucchini.

• Finish with squeeze of lemon & red pepper flakes.

Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad

Young woman eating a healthy salad after workout.20 Ways to Lose Body Fat Really Fast From Top Nutritionist

Shutterstock

Macros: 400 cal | 42g protein | 10g carbs | 22g fat

Recipe:

• Toss 6 oz grilled chicken with 2 cups mixed greens.

• Add 2 slices turkey bacon, 1/4 avocado, & 1 tbsp balsamic.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Wellness Habits to Lose 10 Pounds Before Summer

Paulina Stein, aka Paulina Hefferan paulinastein
Copyright paulinastein/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 14, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Swimsuit season is almost here: Are you ready? If not, one expert has some suggestions to help you shape up before slipping into your swimsuit. Paulina Stein, aka Paulina Hefferan, is a celebrity trainer and fitness influencer who boasts over 96,300 followers on Instagram. In a new social media post, she unveils her summer prep plan. “If I wanted to drop 10 pounds before summer, here are 10 wellness habits I’d start doing now,” she writes. “Ready to lose 1.5-2 lbs PER WEEK? Try this!”

Take Probiotics

Her first tip? Take probiotics to restore gut health. “Take 3 Reset Pm Gut cleanse nightly! SUPER IMPORTANT to improve stagnant digestion. Also add in daily probiotic in the AM! Also, gut inflammation can slow down weight loss,” she writes.

Eat in a Small Calorie Deficit

Next, she recommends eating in a slight calorie deficit. “Reduce about 200-300 calories per day (I suggest cutting back on fats that are high in calories like nut butters, oils, or starchy carbs like pasta). Cut out carbs and you’ll drop water weight, not fat!” she says.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Eat Protein

Amp up your protein intake. “Eat protein at every meal! Eat around 4-6 oz,” she writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Walk

Walking will also help shape you up fast. “Walk 20-30 minutes per day! This speeds up digestion. BONUS if you can get in 10k + steps daily!” she writes. A 2018 study published in Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Lift Weights

She also recommends strength training. “Add 3 weight lifting days in weekly (Lower body, upper body, full body)” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Drink Water

Don’t forget to hydrate. “Drink 1 gallon of water daily! SUPER IMPORTANT! Not 1 Stanley or 2. You need 4!” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Sleep

Don’t sleep on sleep. “Try to prioritize 7+ hours of sleep nightly. Lack of sleep can affect hormones and slow down weight loss,” she writes. What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

Reduce Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories. “Reduce alcohol to 1x per week (stops fat burn!)” she says. Not only are alcoholic drinks high in calories, but when you drink you are more likely to eat unhealthy food and exercise less.

Reduce Salt Intake and Cut Back on Gas-Causing food.

Don’t overlook sodium. “Reduce salt intake (not cut out),” she suggests. Also, cut back on “gas causing food,” she says. “FODMAPS, including seasonings, onions, garlic, broccoli,” she says.

RELATED:7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

Drink Coffee After Eating

Another surprising suggestion? She says to drink coffee after eating in the morning “to balance cortisol.” According to the Cleveland Clinic, drinking coffee in moderation has several benefits. “It acts on your brain to improve memory, mood, reaction times, and mental function,” they say, citing a study finding that caffeine can improve endurance and performance during exercise. It is also antioxidant-rich, can ward off diabetes, prevent neurologic disease, lower cancer risk, and ward off depression, they point ou

Don’t Go Overboard on the Weekends

Her last tip? Don’t go overboard on the weekends, because they matter. “If you are great during the week and go ravenous on weekend,” she says, noting that it’s all about “balance.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

Muscle vs. Toning: Doctor's Take

Dr. Shannon Ritchey dr.shannon.dpt
5 Strength Training Mistakes That Sabotage Your Weight Loss
Copyright dr.shannon.dpt/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 14, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Many women fear building muscle because they think it will make them look bulky. Instead, they prefer the concept of “toning.” But is there even a difference between the two? Dr. Shannon Ritchey, PT, DPT, is a physical therapist and personal trainer who helps people build muscle via “Gentle Consistency,” she explains in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she tackles the question: What’s the difference between building muscle and toning? You might be surprised by the answer.

This Is What Building Muscle Requires

Dr. Ritchey explains that building muscle requires the following. First, “Using challenging enough resistance and taking each set close to failure,” she says. It also involves diet. “Eating enough protein (the RDs we work with recommend .75-1g per pound of body weight per day)” she reveals.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

This Is What Toning Requires

Toning (body recomposition) requires three things. “Using challenging enough resistance and taking each set close to failure,” she says. It also required “eating enough protein (the RDs we work with recommend .75-1g per pound of body weight per day),” she says, and also “nutrition for fat loss,” with her RDs recommending either maintenance calories or a small deficit.

Toning and Muscle Building Workouts Can Be the Same

“The fitness industry has made us believe that a toning workout looks different than one that builds muscle. This implies that light weights/high reps burn or spot-treat fat, which isn’t true,” she says.

RELATED:The Only 4 Exercises You Need for Total-Body Fitness

You Don’t Have to Lift Super Heavy to Build Muscle

“You don’t have to lift super heavy to build muscle. Studies show that sets as high as 30 taken close to failure can build as much muscle as lower rep/higher weight. But if you’re doing much more than 30 reps, it isn’t shown to build much (if any) muscle for most,” she says.

Here Are Tips to Know If You’re Lifting Heavy Enough

In another post, she reveals 4 tips to know if you’re lifting heavy enough. “Getting close to failure matters most for muscle growth. Any rep scheme from about 6-30/set will work. Focus less on reps and more on your proximity to failure in each set. That’s why we don’t count reps and don’t give you a timer. We give the time frame as a reference, but always say to stop the set sooner or take it longer to reach YOUR failure point,” she says.

Tip One: You Shouldn’t Be Able to Do More Than 30 Reps

Her first tip to know if you’re getting close to failure? “You shouldn’t be able to do more than about 30 reps with that weight. If you can, go heavier,” she says.

Tip Two: You Should Need to Take a Break

“After your final rep, set the weight down and break for a few seconds. You weren’t close to failure if you could easily keep going after a short break. This is because approaching failure recruits larger muscle fibers, which require minutes to recover, not seconds. Smaller muscle fibers can recover within seconds,” she says.

RELATED:8 No-Equipment Moves That Build Strength Like Weight Training

Tip Three: Your Last Rep Should Take Longer

Tip three? “Try to perform your last rep quickly (of course with good form!). A decrease in rep speed is one of the most reliable ways to know you’re close to failure. If you can quickly perform the movement, you aren’t close to failure, and you can either do more reps or go heavier,” she says.

Tip Four: You Feel a Spike in Heart Rate in Last Few Reps

“If you feel a spike in heart rate in your last few reps, you’re likely close to failure. Larger muscle fibers require more energy, which can increase heart rate. Some lifts will more drastically increase heart rate than others, so this isn’t the most reliable test, but it can be helpful,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

5 Things That Changed Trainer's Physique

Stevie Ann Griffin
Copyright stevieanngriffin/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 14, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight and change your body's shape and composition? One expert claims it all comes down to a handful of diet and fitness habits. Stevie Ann Griffin is a fitness trainer and digital creator who shares tips and tricks on how to get into shape. In a new post, she revealed how she added swerve and definition to her curves. “5 Things That Changed My Physique,” she titled the post, revealing what she did.

Progressive Overload

The first thing that helped change her physique was progressive overload. “Real changes happened when I focused on increasing weights, reps, or sets each week. Strength builds over time, and so do results,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Nutrition

She also maintains that nutrition is 80% of the work. “You cannot outwork a bad diet. Prioritizing protein, whole foods, and eating in a calorie deficit (if fat loss is the goal) is non-negotiable,” she writes.

Sticking to a Plan

Next, sticking to a plan is key if you want to transform your body. “Random workouts = random results. Following a 4-5 day strength split, progressively overloading, and staying consistent is what changed my body,” she says.

She Stopped Overtraining

She also stopped overtraining. “More isn’t always better. Training 2-3 hours a day left me inflamed and exhausted. Recovery is just as important as the work itself,” she points out.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Cardio & Strength Go Hand in Hand

What is better for transforming your body: Cardio or strength training? Both.“Cardio keeps your heart strong. Strength training builds muscle. You need both—just don’t overcomplicate it,” she says.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Be Consistent

Her final message? “At the end of the day, results come from simple, consistent habits: eat enough protein, strength train, get your steps in, and fuel your body properly. That’s it.”

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

In another post, she reveals that she is also a fan of high intensity interval training. “There are many opinions on HIIT, but ultimately, it’s about what suits your body. For me, HIIT has been crucial for fat loss. Short bursts of intense activity followed by brief recovery periods keep your heart rate up, enhancing fat burning and calorie expenditure in a shorter time compared to other workouts,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.