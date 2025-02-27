Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Coach Dropped 100 Pounds After She Stopped Believing These 5 Lies

One weight loss warrior gets honest about her journey.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 27, 2025
Hilary Carver balancebyhilary
Copyright balancebyhilary/Instagram
Are you struggling to lose weight because you aren’t being honest with yourself? Hilary Carver is a fat loss coach who lost 100 pounds naturally and helps her clients do the same. In a new social media post, she gets real and brutally honest about the lies she told herself that were keeping her overweight. “Five lies that almost kept me stuck in a body I felt miserable in, that's probably keeping you stuck too,” she writes.

You Can Become the Person You Want to Be

“If you think you need to eat as little as possible, work 1000x harder, or wait until you hit your ‘goal weight’ to feel confident, it’s time to stop believing the BS that’s keeping you stuck,” she writes, adding that there may be “5 lies holding you back” and preventing you from becoming “the hot, aligned woman you’re meant to be.”

Overcoming These 5 Lies Helped Her Lose 100 Pounds

“Story time: all five of these are struggles that I had when I started my 100 pound weight loss transformation. And if I’m being really, really honest, there were many more lies than just these five,” she said.

Don’t Be Overwhelmed

“Getting started felt so overwhelming because of so many failed attempts before and past dieting history, the overwhelming amount of conflicting information I was reading and not knowing where to start, and an overall negative mindset. I’m just here to tell you as somebody who’s been there, you don’t have to stay stuck. You truly don’t. You are so much more capable than you realize. Just needed you to know,” she said.

Lie Number One

Lie number one is, “You think you need to eat as little as possible to lose weight,” she writes. “Starving yourself isn't sexy. It's miserable. If you want to lose weight and feel better, you need to eat enough to fuel your body, build your dream physique, and still enjoy the foods you love. You don't need to eat less you need to eat smarter.”

Lie Number Two

Lie number two: You believe you have to wreck yourself in the gym. “Endless cardio sessions, soul-crushing workouts. No thanks. The truth? You don't need to spend hours in the gym to see results. You'll see better results when you choose movement you actually enjoy because it feels freaking good.

Lie Number Three

The next lie? “You think you'll finally feel confident when you hit your weight goal,” she states. “Confidence isn't a number on a scale. Hot and aligned women decide to show up as their most confident selves now, not 20 pounds from now because when you feel good about yourself, the rest falls into place.

Lie Number Four

“Lie number four, you think it has to be all or nothing,” she states. “One bad meal doesn't ruin your progress. One missed workout doesn't mean you failed. Women who get in their hottest best bodies don't let small setbacks throw them off track. They show up stay consistent and keep moving forward.

Lie Number Five

Line number five? “You believe you're just meant to feel stuck. You're not stuck. You just haven't been given the right tools. Hot women don't settle for excuses. They decide that their best body and best life are worth working for, and they make it happen,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

