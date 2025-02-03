Skip to content
Coach Lost 90 Pounds by Getting Brutally Honest with Herself About These 10 Things

One weight loss warrior and coach reveals the truths that enabled her to lose weight.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 03, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
Brooke Ralphs brookeralphsfit
Copyright brookeralphsfit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 03, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
Are you struggling to lose weight? You may be in denial about a few key truths, says an expert. Brooke Ralphs is an online fitness and nutrition coach (CPT and CNC) who helps her clients burn fat and sustainably build muscle. In a new post, she reveals a few key revelations that enabled her to lose weight finally. “I went from 225lbs to 135lbs naturally, but only after I was brutally honest with myself about these things,” she writes.

Her Actual Weight

The first truth she had to confront? “What I weighed,” she said. “Hiding from the scale wasn't helping me. I realized I could only change what I could face. So I decided to face it over and over again and detach moral value to it.”

How Much She Was Exercising

The second truth she had to face? “How much I was moving my body and willing to move my body. I had to be honest with myself that I said I worked out 5x a week but in reality it was 2. (I'd try for 5 at the beginning and couldn't do it)” she writes.

She Was Eating Her Feelings

Another truth was the reason why she was eating and that “a huge reason I gained weight was because I ate my feelings,” she said. “I had to be honest about why I turned to food and had to start expressing my feelings and work on them in a new way.”

Calories and Tracking Weren’t the Problem

“I had to be honest that calories and tracking weren't the problem and to stop demonizing it,” she continues. “It's not an enemy. Calories are just a measured energy unit and I had to stop seeing it as an enemy but a tool.”

She Had to Try New Things

Truth number five? “If I was going to go somewhere I've never gone (like get to a goal weight and stay there for good) then I had to accept that I'd have to do the thing that I've never done before. Which is stay consistent with something that I could realistically do and enjoy,” she writes.

Losing Weight Takes Time

Another truth? Losing weight doesn’t happen overnight. “Had to face reality that I didn't gain it in 2 weeks so I couldn't lose it that fast either,” she writes.

Not Every Day Is Good

She also realized that she wasn’t going to win every day. “Had to be honest with myself that there will be days that don't go the way I wanted and will want to quit,” she said.

There’s No Perfect Time to Start

Next, today is a good day to get started. “Had to realize there's no perfect time to start, a perfect circumstance to workout. A perfect anything,” she said.

It Wasn’t Always Fun

She also realized that a weight loss journey isn’t always fun. “I had to be honest that I wasn't going to like it at first. Getting out of your comfort zone isn't supposed to be pleasant,” she said.

Food Isn’t the Enemy

And finally, food isn’t the enemy. “I had to be honest that I saw food as the enemy but that I need to make food my best friend that supports me,” she said. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Coach Lost 90 Lbs by Fixing These 10 Things

Brooke Ralphs brookeralphsfit
Copyright brookeralphsfit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 03, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
Lose 35 Pounds in 4 Months With These 6 Changes

Coach Lost 35 Pounds in 4 Months With These 6 Changes
Instagram.com/@conquering_cortisol_control
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 22, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
Do you want to lose weight fast while healing your gut? Amanda Borchardt is a cortisol expert and coach who lost 35 pounds when she finally “cracked the code” to cortisol and adopted certain habits that helped her keep her hormones under control. In a new social media post, she reveals five habits that enabled her to lose weight fast and transform her look. “How to become unrecognizable in the next 6 months,” she writes across the video. “I started with these habits and a cortisol balancing, gut healing supplement that helped me lose 35 pounds in 4 months and gained back all my lost energy from high cortisol!” she added.

Hydrate

Her first habit has to do with hydration. “Drink your body weight in ounces,” she writes. How much water should you drink? According to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, men should drink about 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of fluids daily and women about 11.5 cups (2.7 liters). The Mayo Clinic explains that hydration helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Walk and Lift Weights

Her second habit is two different workouts. “10,000 Steps per day & lifting,” she says. A 2018 study published in Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes. As for strength training, Mayo Clinic explains that it can help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. It may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Amp Up Your Protein Intake

Also, amp up your protein intake. “Increase your protein intake to (30 to 40g per meal),” she suggests. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

No Processed Food or Sugar

When it comes to diet, it’s not just about how many calories you eat, but what types of food, she says. “Cut out processed food/sugar,” she writes. Examples include anything made with white flour or sugar, packaged snacks, candy, or fast food.

Walk Barefoot Outside

Her fifth tip is unconventional. “Walk outside barefoot & daily get sunlight,” she writes. Vitamin D helps cells in your gut absorb bone-healthy nutrients calcium and phosphorus.

Consume Gut-Healing Herbs

Her last tip is to “add in natural herbs that not only heal your gut but help balance your cortisol,” she writes. “When I added it in the correct supplements, my weight loss journey skyrocketed after years of not being able to lose anything!” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss40 Health Symptoms That Can Be More Serious Than You Think.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally With 4 Rules

Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally Following 4 Simple Daily Rules
Copyright brookeralphsfit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight and keep it off? According to a top expert, it all boils down to a few healthy habits. Brooke Ralphs is an online fitness and nutrition coach (CPT and CNC) who helps her clients burn fat and sustainably build muscle. “I went from 225 pounds to 135 naturally, and if I was someone who wanted this in 2025this, this is what I’d put in my New Year goals,” she writes across the video. “A golden goal list to set you up. I'd make sure this was set,” she adds in the caption. Here is what she recommends:

Set a Realistic Calorie Goals

Don't overdo it when it comes to cutting calories. "Setting a realistic calorie goal" and making sure your protein goal is around your goal body weight in grams, is Brooke's first recommendation. "Usually this is close to the 40,30,30 split with macros for fat-loss," she says in her video.

Get Your Steps In

Walking is also instrumental for weight loss, says Brooke. "Commit to a daily step goal," she recommends. This gets her body "up and moving so that my total daily energy expenditure gets higher," she says.

Plan Your Workouts Ahead of Time

Don't wing it when it comes to exercise. "Decide what days and times I'm working out and what workouts I'm doing," says Brooke. "Treat them like important appointments that can't be missed or moved around."

Strength Training

Like many experts, Brooke recommends lifting weights. "Focus on strength training at least 3x a week and commit to learning how to lift in progressive overload with time under tension rather than just doing random machines. Treat it like you're learning a new skill and hobby," she says.

Track Your Victories

"Keep track daily of things you're proud of yourself for doing and celebrate the daily wins that you accomplished by showing up rather then being perfect," says Brooke. "This will help you get rid of all or nothing mindset."

And Reward Yourself for Them

And, set up "a non food reward system where you award yourself with a massage, a new outfit, a book, get yourself a memorable trophy that you're proud of or collect something that will remind you of your accomplishments," she says.

Know Your Why's

Understanding why you are on your journey goes a long way, according to Brooke. "Write down the biggest list of 'why's' in your phone that don't have to do with just the scale moving. Reflect on this daily to help you keep going when you're having a hard time not having bigger wins. (Like scale drops etc)," she writes.

Avoid Extreme Diets

Brooke doesn't recommend serious restrictions. "Have a goal to avoid extreme diets that won't teach you how to live when you're at your goal weight," she says. "What you do to get there is what you do to stay there but just with more food."

Do the Opposite of What You Did Before

"Do the opposite of what you've done in the past," she continues. "For example (no sugar in 2025, no carbs, only Whole Foods, etc) AND INSTEAD make the goal to do it WHILE incorporating this food so you're not demonizing food but seeing it for what it is and giving it a time and place. (Eliminating food guilt and speaking the language of food)" she writes.

Be Consistent

And, keep going no matter what. Her last tip is to "decide to make consistency be more important than how your day looks, being perfect, & don't dwell on messing up." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Lost 20 Pounds by Doing These 5 Things

Dylan Hornof dylanjfit
Copyright dylanjfit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
Are you just getting started on your weight loss journey and are overwhelmed by all the advice you are getting? According to one expert, there is a simple, foolproof approach. Dylan Hornof is a personal trainer and fitness coach who transformed her body and helps others do the same. In a new social media post, she reveals that a handful of habits were instrumental in her weight loss. “5 things I’ve done to lose 20lbs and keep it off for years,” she writes in the post.

Drinking Less Alcohol

You might consider putting down the bottle if you are drinking your calories. Dylan reveals that drinking less helped her lose more weight. “I worked through my relationship with alcohol - I had to break the habit of drinking multiple days on the weekend,” she said. There is another non-weight-related benefit. “This helped me lose lbs and lower a lot of inflammation in my body and face)” she says.

Walking More

Dylan also recommends walking. “A walk a day (move your body more) it’s that simple. We are not meant to sit all day. Outside, on a treadmill - get your steps in!” she says. How much should you walk for weight loss, according to science? A 2018 study published in Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Eating Consistently

It can be tempting to starve yourself to lose weight. However, Dylan points out that you need to fuel your body. “Ate MORE food consistently. Hear me out - when you’re eating 1,200 calories and falling off all the time you’re not going see results. Up your calories and find consistency with your food,” she says.

Strength Training with Purpose

Dylan points out that you should focus on quality over quantity in your strength training workout. “I train with purpose. My weight lifting is intentional - I push myself and challenge myself with the weights I use,” she says.

Focusing on Whole Foods

And finally, she cleaned up her diet. “I stopped hitting my macros with whatever food I could fit in. I choose to eat 90% whole foods everyday (I do believe in balance and I am a huge foodie - you CAN fit ‘fun’ foods in) but focusing on more clean foods helped me feel less ‘puffy’.” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Lost 20 Lbs with These 5 Eating Habits

Maria Gad mariiiagad
Copyright mariiiagad/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
Are you struggling to lose weight but experiencing frustration? You don’t need to complicate weight loss, says one expert. Maria Gad is a Fitness & Weight Loss Coach who uses her experience losing weight to help others. In a new post, she shares some simple tips on how to do it by changing up your diet. “5 eating habits that helped me lose 9 kg,” she writes. “These small changes helped me stay on track and achieve my goals! Try them out and see how they work for you!”

Hydrate

Her first tip? Start the day on a hydrated note. “Hydrate first! Drink water as soon as you wake up and before or with every meal,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Snack Smart

You can eat in between meals, but make good choices. “Snack smart,” Gad recommends. “Have a light snack before going out to avoid overeating later.”

Meal Plan

Her next tip? Plan ahead. “When dining out, check the menu in advance to make healthier choices. Stick to 2 out of 3: starter, main, or dessert,” she writes. There is scientific evidence supporting the benefits of meal planning. Studies show that the more meals you eat prepared away from home, the higher your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and early death. One study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found meal planning was associated with a healthier diet and less obesity.

Limit Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories, says Gad. “Limit alcohol. A drink now and then is fine, but remember it’s packed with hidden calories, can slow recovery, and mess with your sleep,” she writes.

Sauces on the Side

Don’t drench your food in sauce. “Sauces on the side” is a must, she says. “Ask for dips and sauces on the side to control portions and avoid unnecessary calories.”

Eat Protein Oats

You can still “eat delicious food AND still get results,” she writes in another post. “Eating healthy doesn’t mean sacrificing flavor or enjoyment. Here are 3 of my favorite meals that keep me on track while satisfying my cravings.” The first? Protein oats. “Tastes just like cake! Perfect for sweet mornings. Just mix oats, cocoa powder, protein powder, and a splash of milk. Top with melted peanut butter and dark chocolate. You’ll be in heaven!” she says.

Teriyaki Salmon Is Another Favorite Meal

Another one of her favorites is teriyaki salmon. “My go-to dish that I could eat every day! Marinate wild salmon in a teriyaki mix, bake it to perfection, and serve with rice and broccoli. It’s both nutritious and indulgent!” she writes.

And, Halo Top

When it comes to sweet treats, you don’t have to deprive yourself. “Yes, I eat dessert every day!” she says. “A tub of Halo Top only has 320 calories, making it a guilt-free way to satisfy my sweet tooth after dinner.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Fitness & Workouts

She Is Losing a Pound a Week with These 9 Tips

katie south_east_living
Copyright south_east_living/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 07, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Do you want to drop a lot of weight this year? Katie Rees is a social media influencer who is documenting her weight loss journey on Instagram. In a recent post, she reveals all of the habits she is focusing on to achieve her weight loss goals this year. “Here’s everything my personal trainer has told me to do to lose 40 pounds of weight naturally in 2025,” she writes.

Wear a Weighted Vest and Ankle Weights

The first tip, courtesy of Katie’s personal trainer? Weighted vest movement and ankle weights. “I’m using mine to clean my house,” she says, “but you can use it to walk in. Buy heavy and remove the weights to start at an easy weight, then increase.”

Walking 10,000 Steps Per Day

Woman using daily activity tracking app on mobile phone showing 10 000 steps daily goal achievement

Shutterstock

Next, make sure to get your steps in. “10,000 steps minimum daily and use a step tracker to count it so you’re accurate,” says Katie. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Macro Tracking Over Calorie Counting

Assorted foods with calorie count labels, illustrating healthy diet and calorie tracking.Shutterstock

Regarding nutrition, her trainer has specific guidance to “monitor macros over calories and focus on protein and nutritional quality of food,” Katie says. “Protein is your nutritional superhero. No processed rubbish.” According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Hydrate

Sports woman drinking bottle of water.Shutterstock

Hydration is also key if you want to lose weight. Katie’s trainer recommends 3 liters of water daily “with electrolytes in the morning,” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Strength Training

Woman exercising lateral leg lifts with resistance bandShutterstock

Strength training is also essential to build lean muscle and burn fat. “3 resistance workouts a week in addition to the daily steps,” Katie says. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Protein Before Caffeine

black drip coffee in glass cup, Barista making drip coffee by pouring spills hot water on coffee bean. Barista serve holding cup of hot black coffee or americano for serve on wooden table cafe shopShutterstock

It’s okay to drink coffee, but Katie’s trainer maintains that if you want to lose weight, you need to do something first. “Protein before caffeine…always,” she says.

Visualize and Focus

Shot of beautiful woman listening to music with headphones while using smartphone near to the lakeShutterstock

As for mental weight loss habits, “mindset and motivational podcasts daily” and visualization are crucial. Also, “focus on the day ahead and getting that done rather than the bigger picture. The consistent small actions from one day will add up to something big,” she says.

Don’t Drink Alcohol

Wine glass, wine bottle and grapes on wooden background. Wine tasting.Shutterstock

Don’t drink your calories. Katie’s trainer says to “drop alcohol totally.” Not only are most alcoholic drinks high in calories, but when you drink you are less likely to eat healthy food and exercise.

Sleep

Woman sleeping in a bed in a dark bedroomShutterstock

Finally, make sure to allow your body recharging time. “Time to rest and relax is just as important as everything else, make sure you’re getting enough sleep and restoration to reduce your cortisol,” says Katie.

Katie Lost 4 Pounds in 3 Week

A pair of female feet standing on a bathroom scaleShutterstock

Katie is on her way to achieving her weight loss goals this year. “Let’s do it together in 2025. 4 pounds down, 40 to go,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

4 Ways to Avoid Weight Gain While Drinking Alcohol

Fitness Coach Reveals 4 Ways to Avoid Weight Gain While Drinking Alcohol
Instagram/@casiejericho
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
Do you want to enjoy a night of drinking, even if you are trying to lose weight? One expert claims to have some tips to help you do this. Casie Jericho is a fitness coach who helps women “lose fat, tone up & regain confidence without “giving up wine or charcuterie,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a nw social media post she reveals her hacks for drinking alcohol and still losing weight. “4 things I do the day after drinking to not gain weight,” she writes, adding that they will help you to “avoid feeling sluggish and bloated!”

She Only Drinks Twice a Month

She starts with a disclaimer: She doesn’t drink often. “Reminder: I drink maybe once every two weeks. I know my body won’t be burning fat while it’s processing alcohol, and yes, it’s empty calories!” she writes.

1. Start with a Protein-Packed Breakfast

Her first tip is to start with a protein-packed breakfast. “Start the day strong with at least 40g of protein!” she says. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

She Recocmends This Ometlette

She shares the “easy, delicious option” recipe with 32 grams of protein. “Add a scoop of protein powder to your coffee or smoothie for an extra 8g!” she says.

  • Veggie Omelette
  • 3 eggs (18g protein)
  • 1/2 cup cottage cheese (14g protein)
  • 1/2 cup spinach & peppers (nutrients + flavor!)
  • Top with salsa for extra zest!

2. Hydrate

Next, hydration is key. “Chug over 100oz of water with electrolytes!” she suggests. “Try this:Water + pinch of sea salt + squeeze of lemon + splash of coconut water = Your body will thank you!” According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

3. Exercise: 10,000 Steps

Next, “Get moving!” she says, recommending 10,000 steps per day. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure and fewer strokes.

Also, Do This Quick Full-Body Workout

She also recommends doing “a quick full-body” workout. “Move your body, boost your energy, feel better!” she writes.

  • Squats: 3x12
  • Push-Ups: 3x10
  • Dumbbell Rows: 3x12
  • Plank: 3x30 sec.

3. Eat At Home

She also recommends eating at home. “Plan ahead to avoid cravings! Here’s a simple high-protein day,” she says.

  • Lunch: Grilled chicken salad + quinoa.
  • Snack: Greek yogurt + berries.
  • Dinner: Salmon + broccoli + sweet potatoes.

4. Get Back on Track

As for the “biggest tip” she says to keep on going. “Own your choices, move on, and get back on track. Overdoing cardio or binging on greasy takeout won’t help!” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Fitness & Workouts

These 3 Stretches Will Change Your Life

Liv Livinleggings
Copyright Livinleggings/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 06, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
Feeling stiff and inflexible despite spending hours stretching? You're not alone. As a certified mobility coach and creator of the Yoga Rebel Method, Liv combines strength training and yoga to help thousands achieve their flexibility goals efficiently. With over 500K YouTube subscribers, she's known for challenging traditional approaches with science-backed methods. Now, she's revealing a simple three-stretch routine that could revolutionize your flexibility training.

The Science Behind Less Is More

"How often you stretch is more important than how long you stretch," Liv explains in her post. Research by Thomas and colleagues proves that spreading your stretching throughout the week yields better results than one lengthy session. What is the optimal weekly stretching time? Just 5-10 minutes total.

Why Most People Waste Time Stretching

According to Liv, studies show that stretching more than 10 minutes per week offers diminishing returns. "Stretching for five minutes or less across the week didn't have as good results as stretching for between five and ten minutes," she notes. "And importantly, more than 10 minutes looks like a little bit of a waste of time."


The Perfect Stretching Formula

Research reveals that 30 seconds is the optimal time to hold each stretch. "30 seconds is better than 15, but 60 seconds brings no better results," Liv states. Combined with 2-3 sessions per week, this creates the perfect formula for flexibility gains without demanding daily commitment.

The Power of Multiple Sets

Just like strength training, flexibility improves through sets. Citing Taylor's research, Liv explains that optimal gains occur within 2-4 sets of stretches. "Take your stretch, hold it for that optimal 30 seconds and release and rest," she advises, recommending three sets per stretch.

Stretch One: The King Arthur

"Firstly King Arthur stretch at the wall," Liv introduces her opening move. This stretch targets your hip flexors and quadriceps simultaneously, making it incredibly efficient for improving lower body mobility. "Hold it for 30 seconds, switch sides and repeat three sets on each leg," she instructs. This foundational stretch sets the stage for improved posture and better lower body flexibility.

Stretch Two: The Butcher's Block and Frog Combo

Experienced female yoga instructor performing various asana poses using rectangular blocks

Shutterstock

Next in the sequence, Liv presents a powerful stretching pair. "Next up Butcher's block stretch. Again hold for 30 seconds then pair this with a frog stretch," she explains. This dynamic duo works together to open your hips and improve overall lower body mobility. Following her method, you'll "hold for 30 seconds and repeat this stretching pair for three sets."

Stretch Three: Single Leg Forward Fold

asian woman in white tank top is warming up on bed by bending forward to stretch single leg

Shutterstock

The final piece of the flexibility puzzle is what Liv calls the single leg forward fold. "30 seconds, switch sides and again repeat for three sets each leg," she directs. This stretch effectively targets your hamstrings while improving overall posterior chain flexibility, making it a perfect closer to the routine.


Making It Work For You

The key to success is consistency over intensity. Liv recommends scheduling three 10-minute sessions per week. "Mark your calendars and use that repeat function to keep yourself accountable," she emphasizes. This simple approach ensures steady progress without overwhelming your schedule.

Your Path to Lasting Flexibility

"If you want to improve your overall flexibility ask yourself if you can dedicate 10 minutes of stretching three times per week," Liv challenges. By following these science-backed principles and maintaining consistency with these three fundamental stretches, you're setting yourself up for significant flexibility improvements. Remember, it's not about stretching longer – it's about stretching smarter. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 3 Simple Stretches Made This Coach More Flexible in 2 Weeks.

