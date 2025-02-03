Are you struggling to lose weight? You may be in denial about a few key truths, says an expert. Brooke Ralphs is an online fitness and nutrition coach (CPT and CNC) who helps her clients burn fat and sustainably build muscle. In a new post, she reveals a few key revelations that enabled her to lose weight finally. “I went from 225lbs to 135lbs naturally, but only after I was brutally honest with myself about these things,” she writes.
Her Actual Weight
The first truth she had to confront? “What I weighed,” she said. “Hiding from the scale wasn't helping me. I realized I could only change what I could face. So I decided to face it over and over again and detach moral value to it.”
How Much She Was Exercising
The second truth she had to face? “How much I was moving my body and willing to move my body. I had to be honest with myself that I said I worked out 5x a week but in reality it was 2. (I'd try for 5 at the beginning and couldn't do it)” she writes.
She Was Eating Her Feelings
Another truth was the reason why she was eating and that “a huge reason I gained weight was because I ate my feelings,” she said. “I had to be honest about why I turned to food and had to start expressing my feelings and work on them in a new way.”
Calories and Tracking Weren’t the Problem
“I had to be honest that calories and tracking weren't the problem and to stop demonizing it,” she continues. “It's not an enemy. Calories are just a measured energy unit and I had to stop seeing it as an enemy but a tool.”
She Had to Try New Things
Truth number five? “If I was going to go somewhere I've never gone (like get to a goal weight and stay there for good) then I had to accept that I'd have to do the thing that I've never done before. Which is stay consistent with something that I could realistically do and enjoy,” she writes.
Losing Weight Takes Time
Another truth? Losing weight doesn’t happen overnight. “Had to face reality that I didn't gain it in 2 weeks so I couldn't lose it that fast either,” she writes.
Not Every Day Is Good
She also realized that she wasn’t going to win every day. “Had to be honest with myself that there will be days that don't go the way I wanted and will want to quit,” she said.
There’s No Perfect Time to Start
Next, today is a good day to get started. “Had to realize there's no perfect time to start, a perfect circumstance to workout. A perfect anything,” she said.
It Wasn’t Always Fun
She also realized that a weight loss journey isn’t always fun. “I had to be honest that I wasn't going to like it at first. Getting out of your comfort zone isn't supposed to be pleasant,” she said.
Food Isn’t the Enemy
And finally, food isn’t the enemy. “I had to be honest that I saw food as the enemy but that I need to make food my best friend that supports me,” she said. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.