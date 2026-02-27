Christina Aguilera Lost 50 Pounds and Here's the Daily Routine That Made All the Difference

Every successful weight-loss story involves establishing a calorie deficit. Through healthy eating habits and exercise, your goal should be to burn more calories than you consume. But the biggest game-changer for losing weight efficiently? Creating a daily routine that actually works for you and your body. Implementing positive lifestyle changes can help make your journey sustainable. Grammy-winning singer Christina Aguilera lost more than 40 pounds and followed a routine that made all the difference in her progress.

1 She Ditched Sugar-Packed Snacks

Excess sugar can be detrimental to anyone's weight-loss efforts. In fact, research shows that consuming added sugar can increase one's risk of obesity and fuel weight gain. According to Life&Style, Aguilera cut out sugar-packed snacks from her routine and began focusing on more nutritious options.

2 She Consumed Whole Foods

According to Prevention, the Burlesque star followed the Rainbow Diet. While she no longer sticks with it, Aguilera continues to prioritize whole foods, which include things like whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, lean meats, eggs, and fish.

3 She Stayed on Top of Her Calorie Intake

As previously noted, establishing a calorie deficit is essential for weight loss—something Aguilera understood the importance of. The celeb reportedly limited her daily calorie count to 1,600, according to Hello! magazine (via HOLA). In addition, she complemented her healthy whole-foods diet with a solid exercise routine.

4 She Lifted Heavy Weights

A key part of Aguilera's workout routine included lifting heavy weights.

"Christina does biceps curls with 15-pound dumbbells and chest presses with 20-pounders," Tee Sorge, who trained Aguilera, previously told Glamour. "She knows they're not going to bulk her up. What they will do is help build lean muscle that kicks up your metabolism and make your body burn more calories each day–so you'll lose weight faster."

5 She Did Cardio

Aguilera also revved up her cardio game with Sorge.

"I throw in a minute or two of jumping rope, stair climbing or boxing after every few toning moves Christina does to keep her heart rate up and really maximize the number of calories she burns," Sorge told the outlet.

6 She Focused on Interval Training

Interval training can be incredibly effective for weight loss and reducing body fat—research says so. It was also a regular part of Aguilera's workouts.

"Christina slowly jogs for five minutes on flat ground, sprints for three to five minutes, and then does a slow uphill walk for the remainder of the workout. It's amazingly effective at making your body really lean," Sorge shared.

7 She Was Consistent

Consistency is crucial in any successful weight-loss regimen.

"Christina worked out with me until she was eight months pregnant—and then started back up a few months after [her son] Max was born," Sorge told Glamour. "That's what helped her look so good during her pregnancy—and snap back so quickly."

