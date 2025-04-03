Skip to content
This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

10 "Healthy" Habits That Actually Make You Gain Weight

Are you making them?

By Leah SuzanneApr 03, 2025
Danielle Pashko thesoulhakker
Copyright thesoulhakker/Instagram
Everyone knows that eating an abundance of fast or calorie-rich food – or skipping exercise – can cause you to pack on pounds. However, there are a lot of habits that will also make you gain more weight that are a little more undercover. Are you making any avoidable mistakes that can make you gain more weight? Body Network asked Danielle Pashko, Functional Nutritionist, health coach, and author of Breaking Your Fat Girl Habits: weight loss mistakes even healthy chicks make! to reveal some of the most common missteps people take that lead to weight gain.

1. "I Can Eat Whatever I Want If I Exercise."

If you think you can eat whatever you want if you exercise, “think again,” says Pashko. “Over-exercising can trigger intense hunger, leading you to consume more calories than you burned. Without mindful eating, workouts won’t cancel out overeating,” she explains.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

2. "Gluten-Free Means Healthy."

Gluten-free does not mean healthy, according to Pashko. “Many gluten-free products—like breads, pastas, and cereals—are higher in carbs and calories than their traditional counterparts. They may be free of gluten, but that doesn’t make them a weight-loss-friendly choice,” she says.

3. "Adding MCT Oil or Butter to Coffee Boosts Metabolism."

Adding MCT oil or butter to coffee doesn’t necessarily boost metabolism. “If you’re following a ketogenic diet or intermittent fasting, this might work. But if you’re also consuming moderate to high carbs, adding extra fat can quickly lead to weight gain,” Pashko explains.

4."Sushi Is Just Rice and Fish."

Sushi isn’t always the best choice for weight loss. “Many sushi rolls are loaded with hidden sugars, sauces, and fried ingredients. Even seemingly healthy dishes like chicken teriyaki can be packed with hidden calories and additives,” says Pashko.

RELATED:20 Foods You Didn’t Know Were Ultra-Processed

5. "It’s From a Health Food Restaurant, So It Must Be Good for Me."

Health food restaurants don’t always serve diet foods. Pashko points out that many “healthy” restaurant dishes—like oversized salads or grain bowls—can easily exceed 1,000 calories. “I’ve analyzed menus firsthand and was shocked at the sneaky ingredients hiding in so-called health foods.”

6. "Intermittent Fasting Helps With Weight Loss—No Matter What."

Intermittent fasting isn’t a foolproof plan for losing weight. “While fasting can be effective, some people become so ravenous at their first meal that they overcompensate by eating double. Portion control is still essential for success,” says Pashko

7. "Trendy Supplements Like Creatine Enhance Every Diet."

Trendy supplements might seem like a quick-fix for weight loss, but they aren’t. “Creatine and other trendy add-ins can cause water retention and unintended weight gain. Before following the latest TikTok wellness hack, consider whether the benefits outweigh the side effects,” she says.

RELATED: She Lost 75 Lbs by Eating These 3 Foods That “Mimic” the Effects of Ozempic

8. "Eating a Big Meal Before a Workout Fuels Performance."

No, eating a big meal before exercise won’t necessarily fuel your performance at the gym. “A light snack can help stabilize blood sugar, but a full meal before exercise often leads to post-workout hunger—resulting in two full meals and undoing the calorie burn,” says Pashko.

9. "Strength Training Alone Is Enough to Slim Down."

Strength training is hyped as the best workout for fat loss. However, lifting might not be enough if you want to lose weight. “Resistance training is essential for metabolism and muscle health, but weight loss is difficult without incorporating some form of cardio,” Pashko maintains.

RELATED:I'm a Nutritionist and These are the Best Banana Recipes For Weight Loss

10. "Healthy Snacks Are Unlimited."

Just because a snack is healthy, doesn’t mean you can eat unlimited amounts. “Snacking is only beneficial when it stabilizes blood sugar and prevents overeating at meals,” Pashko points out. “Keep snacks under 200 calories, with less than 5g of sugar and 30g of carbs, plus protein and fiber to keep you full. Munching on an entire bag of organic popcorn or gluten-free pretzels? That’s a disguised way of eating junk food and marketing it as healthy. Stick to real food like hard-boiled eggs, Greek yogurt, or a few turkey slices.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.