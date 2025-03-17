Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
5 Daily Habits That Secretly Cause Weight Gain According to Nutritionist

Small habits could be sabotaging your weight loss goals.

Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackMar 17, 2025
Autumn Bates autumnelle_nutrition
17 Foods a Clinical Nutritionist Buys Weekly for Maximum Energy
Copyright Autumn Bates/YouTube/Shutterstock
Nutrition & Diet

You've been working out regularly, eating well, and initially saw promising results. But now you've hit a frustrating plateau. According to Autumn Bates, a certified clinical nutritionist with a master's in nutrition and human performance who shares tips with her 600,000 YouTube subscribers, this is a common issue she sees with clients. "It's usually at this point that they come to me," says Autumn. "What's interesting is it's not usually a really big, glaring, obvious thing that's holding most people back from achieving their goal, but pretty small, little tweaks." Let's explore these tiny habits that might be sabotaging your progress and the simple fixes to overcome them.

Problem 1: The Sneaky Sweet Tooth

Those small, seemingly insignificant sweet treats throughout your day could be the biggest culprit behind your weight loss plateau. Autumn explains that about 80% of the people she works with experience this exact issue.

"It's where they're eating very well, exercising, focused on protein, fat, and fiber, but then they might have a little bite of something," Autumn points out. Whether it's a small piece of candy at the office, a nightly peanut butter cup, or a handful of dried fruit after lunch—these tiny hits of sweetness add up when you're trying to break through a plateau.

Solution 1: The Seven-Day Sugar Reset

First, determine if you're having sweets because you're genuinely hungry (which might mean you need to eat more at meals or increase protein intake) or if it's purely habitual. For sugar addiction, Autumn recommends "a clean slate by removing all forms of added sugar for at least seven days" to reset your taste buds.

"Our body gets used to the flavor of sweetness in a similar way we get used to caffeine," says Autumn. "The more consistently that we're having these really sweet flavors, the more that we need to have of it to get the same result." A seven-day reset breaks this cycle and reduces cravings naturally.

Problem 2: The Wind Down Paradox

After a long, stressful day, many of us unwind by watching TV. While this seems relaxing, it can easily turn into hours of screen time, pushing your bedtime later than intended.

"This means you're getting less sleep than your body needs," Autumn warns. "You have lower melatonin, which means the sleep you're getting is of poor quality." The results include increased sugar cravings the next day, elevated hunger hormones, and preferences for larger portion sizes—particularly around the midsection where stress hormone cortisol tends to deposit fat.

Solution 2: The 30-Minute Screen Time Limit

Autumn suggests setting a strict time limit for evening screen time—ideally no more than 30 minutes. "Even setting just any type of time limit is a great place to start," she says.

Once you've reached your limit, switch to genuinely relaxing activities: "Do other things that wind you down like get ready for bed, take a shower, take a bath, go for a walk, or read a book." These alternatives promote better sleep quality, allowing your natural sleep hormone to rise and giving you longer, more restorative rest that supports weight management.

Problem 3: All-Day Caffeine Consumption

It's surprisingly easy to consume caffeine throughout the day—morning coffee, afternoon tea, and even chocolate as an evening treat. While some caffeine offers benefits for cognition and athletic performance, constant consumption disrupts your hormone balance.

"Too much coffee can make our cortisol go up," Autumn explains. When caffeine keeps cortisol elevated, it interrupts the natural rhythm where cortisol should dip in the evening to allow sleep hormones to rise, affecting both sleep quality and weight management.

Solution 3: Morning-Only Caffeine Strategy

The solution is simple but effective: "Stick to no more than one to two cups of coffee or caffeinated drink and specifically have it in the morning when our cortisol levels are supposed to be higher," Autumn recommends.

This timing works with your body's natural rhythms and allows plenty of time for your system to process the caffeine before bedtime, regardless of whether you're a slow or fast caffeine metabolizer. The result is better hormone balance and improved sleep quality—both critical for breaking through weight loss plateaus.

Problem 4: Underestimating Protein Needs

Many people think they're consuming adequate protein but fall short of what's actually needed for weight loss. This deficiency has serious consequences for body composition and metabolism.

"When we have lower amounts of protein, it can cause our body to start to lose weight from our muscles as well," says Autumn. "This can be as high as 30 percent of our weight loss coming from our muscles." The result is a slower metabolism and difficulty maintaining progress—plus you're losing less fat despite the scale moving.

Solution 4: Visual Protein Measurement

Research suggests you need at least 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight to preserve muscle while losing weight, but your individual needs may be higher based on activity level.

Autumn's practical approach: "A little hack is to just a couple of times measure out your proteins that you typically are eating. If it's like fish or chicken or beef or yogurt, whatever it is, measure out the amount you would need at each meal just a couple of times." This creates a visual reference you can use moving forward without constant measuring, making high-protein eating sustainable.

Problem 5: Weekend-Long Cheat Days

A common pattern is eating well Monday through Thursday, then going off-plan Friday through Sunday with pancakes, nachos, pizza, alcohol, and processed foods—effectively undoing half a week's progress.

"The biggest reason why I see people do this is because they're really tired of the clean food that they're eating during the week," Autumn explains. "They see those clean foods as more of a punishment rather than something that they truly enjoy," leading to weekend rebellion against bland "diet" meals.

Solution 5: Enjoyable Everyday Eating

The sustainable approach is to make your everyday meals delicious and satisfying. "Make sure that you're actually enjoying the food that you're eating during the week so that you can have the occasional treat meal," Autumn advises.

When your regular meals are both nutritious and enjoyable, you can indulge in a single treat meal (not entire days) without feeling deprived. "By the time it is the weekend, you'll be able to more consciously think about the treat that you want to have—something that maybe isn't as in line with your goals like a pizza, but also that you truly love and enjoy—and be able to balance it out with the other foods that also support your goals and taste great."

weight-loss

Nutrition & Diet

Fitness & Workouts

10 "Normal" Habits That Are Keeping You Overweight

Diarmid Murphy murphysmethods_onlinecoach
Copyright murphysmethods_onlinecoach/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 25, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Diarmid Murphy is an online fitness coach and trainer who helps his clients lose weight and build muscle to achieve their best bodies. In a new social media post, he reveals some habits that could prevent you from losing weight. “10 ‘normal’ behaviors causing you to stay overweight,” he writes. “Why you can’t lose weight,” he continues. “I see this all the time. You could be training hard or watching what you eat…But you’re also doing these things 🫠And that’s why you can’t make any progress!”

Cheating on the Weekends

Do you eat healthy during the week but cheat on the weekends? “Relying on weekends as a free-for-all,” is the first habit that could be keeping you overweight. “Undoing your week’s hard work with overeating or bingeing on junk,” he says.

Mindless Snacking

That handful of chips or nuts may seem harmless, but it could derail your diet. “Mindless snacking,” is the second habit on Murphy’s list. “Grabbing handfuls of food without realizing how much it adds up,” is a big mistake.

Drinking Your Calories

Don’t be tempted by that delicious Starbucks drink or flavored martini. “Drinking calories,” is a common faux pas. “Overindulging in sugary coffees, sodas, or alcohol without tracking them,” will prevent you from losing weight.

Skipping Meals

You might think that nixing breakfast or lunch will keep you from consuming as much, but this isn’t always true. In fact. skipping meals to “save calories,” could be causing you to hold onto weight. “Leading to overeating later out of hunger and poor planning,” he says.

Underestimating Portion Sizes

“Underestimating portion sizes,” is another mistake he sees his clients making. This includes “Serving more than you think, even with ‘healthy’ foods,” he says.

Using Food as a Reward

Are you setting goals and have a reward system for motivation? “Using food as a reward,” is not a good idea, he says. “Treating yourself with high-calorie foods for every small achievement,” might have you eating more.

Overestimating Exercise Burns

“Overestimating exercise burns,” is mistake seven. “Thinking one workout ‘earns’ you a massive calorie surplus,” he explains.

Always Finishing Your Plate

Don’t listen to the words of your mother. “Always finishing your plate,” isn’t going to do you any weight loss favors. “Eating out of habit, not hunger, because you ‘don’t want to waste food,’” will prevent you from achieving your goals, he says.

Late Night Eating

It can be tempting but stay out of the kitchen at night. “Late-night eating,” is a common culprit that will keep you heavy. “Mindlessly grazing in the evening while watching TV or scrolling online,” he says.

Avoiding Accountability

And finally, the last mistake is avoiding accountability. “Not tracking food, avoiding scales, or dismissing progress checks,” he explains. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

7 Causes of "Hidden" Fat, According to Science

Overweight stomach (shallow focus)
Shutterstock
Heather Newgen
By Heather NewgenSep 19, 2024
Heather Newgen
Reporter, Field Producer, Writer
Heather Newgen has two decades of experience reporting and writing about health, fitness, entertainment and travel. Heather currently freelances for several publications.
See Full Bio
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Hidden fat, or visceral fat, is excess weight stored in the belly that's wrapped around organs like the liver and intestines. Hidden fat can increase the risk for health conditions such as heart disease, fertility problems, cancer, liver disease, type 2 diabetes and more. There are several causes of hidden fat including diet and inactive lifestyles, but there's other key factors that contribute as well. Body Network talked to experts who reveal causes of hidden fat.

Ultra-Processed Foods

Full Frame Shot Of Foods Containing Unhealthy Or Bad CarbohydratesShutterstock

Many processed foods taste delicious and may not seem that bad for you, but according to Kaley Birge, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Certified Personal Trainer with CurveFit Academy, they can cause hidden fat. "Weight loss has often been explained as a simple equation — calories in versus calories out. However in practice, it isn’t as simple as it sounds. From our sedentary jobs, to the advertisements all around us, to food manufacturers designing food products to trick our brain’s psychology, we can be easily fooled out of a calorie deficit. It’s important to be aware of the less obvious causes of hidden calories so our fat loss efforts don’t go to waste. Keep an eye out for these common causes of fat gain that are hidden in our day-to-day lives.

Ultra-processed foods are specifically engineered to be irresistible, making it hard to stop eating them. Some features of these foods include added sugar, salt, and fat. They are also usually stripped of the naturally-occurring fiber and water that whole foods have that are helpful for healthy weight management. Instead, try incorporating more whole foods in your diet such as whole grains, fruits and vegetables, and lean protein sources including beans, legumes, meat and dairy. These foods will help you feel fuller sooner and longer and naturally decrease fat accumulation from overconsumption."

Added Sugar in Food and Drink

Unhealthy,White,Sugar,Refined Sugar,health,sweet,Shutterstock

Birge says, "Added sugar in baked goods, cereals, flavored yogurts, and many beverages often contributes excess calories in our diets. Sugar sweetened beverages such as sodas and sweet teas have also been tied to increased visceral fat around the stomach area. They also provide a sugar high followed by a sugar crash, making you crave calories soon after consuming them. Instead of sugary beverages, try flavored waters, sparkling waters, unsweet tea, or zero sugar sodas."

Alcohol

Two friends toasting with glasses of light beer at the pub. Beautiful background of the Oktoberfest. fine grain. Soft focus. Shallow DOFShutterstock

According to Birge, "Alcohol has many avenues that can lead to hidden fat accumulation, such as increased appetite and decreased judgement sensations, increasing the hormone cortisol, and causing poor sleep quality. These can all lead to increased fat storage. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that women have no more than one drink per day and men not have more than two. When you are going to drink, limit your drink consumption to the CDC guidelines, and pair the beverage with a balanced meal and glass of water."

Not Enough Protein

workerÃ?Â´s hand deboning salmon at fish marketShutterstock

Having enough protein in your diet is important for several reasons, including cutting down on hidden fat. Birge says, "Research has correlated higher protein diets to decreased likelihood of having excess belly fat. Getting enough protein helps balance your weight by increasing fullness, slowing digestive times, and contributing to a higher resting metabolic rate. Try to incorporate more protein in your diet by making sure you have a protein food at each meal. This can be lean meat, eggs, lentils, beans, or a protein supplement such as a protein shake or bar."

Always Read the Ingredients List

Smiling woman reading label on food package while buying groceries from refrigerated section in supermarket.Shutterstock

It's important to know what you're eating and putting into your body. Jordan Trinagel a Licensed Occupational therapist and online health coach says, "Hidden fats can come in various forms especially when they are called something else. For example, an ingredient found in bread and crackers called DATEM (diacetyl tartaric acid esters of monoglycerides) which is a conditioner that comes from canola and soybean oil may not be obvious, even if you are reading the ingredient list. Make sure you read the ingredient list, don't just get distracted by 'no trans fat' or other selling phrases on the front. Always check the back of any food item to find hidden oils or ingredients that could disguise themselves leading you to eat hidden fats you didn't even realize."

Healthy Fats

Bottle,Pouring,Virgin,Olive,Oil,In,A,Bowl,olivesShutterstock

Trinagel says, "By now we all know about ‘healthy fats’ but sometimes too much of a good thing is not so good. While it is important to include healthy fats such as avocado, dairy, nuts, and unprocessed oils in your diet, if you aren’t keeping track of how much you ingest, it could be a source of hidden fat in your diet."

Lifestyle Changes

Side view of two attractive sports women on running track. Girls on treadmillShutterstock

If you've stopped working out or staying active, that could be a cause of hidden fat. Jake Jackson, a certified level two Crossfit Coach says, "Most people wrongly assume that gaining body fat is a result of the aging processes. They often blame their metabolism for slowing down, when this isn't the case for most healthy people. Your metabolism remains relatively stable throughout most of your adult life. It's your lifestyle that changes. This lifestyle change is the primary cause of hidden fat. The vast majority of the food you eat is converted into energy to keep your body running. This is your basal metabolic rate. The next largest chunk of energy expenditure is your physical activity, both from exercise and simply moving around, carrying your kids, and doing household chores, etc. As people age, they tend to burn less energy from physical activity. If you simply maintain your eating habits from when you were younger, and burn less energy, you will gain body fat."

"Small Changes ...Can Yield Large Results"

People running in machine treadmill at fitness gymShutterstock

Jackson explains, "I always recommend that my athletes make dietary changes first, and then add in some form of exercise they like. Gradual changes are easier to stomach, and the easiest change is to cut out one piece of junk food a day. Don't eat that second cookie, or have an extra helping of macaroni. Give yourself easy wins, that you can accomplish by cleaning up your diet. Next you should add in some easy exercise, as research shows that steady state cardio is just as good as very intense interval training for fat loss purposes. Small changes done with consistency can yield large results."

💪🔥Body Booster: Instead of sugary beverages, try flavored waters, sparkling waters, unsweet tea, or zero sugar sodas. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Ways You Might Be Sabotaging Your Weight Loss Without Even Knowing It

Intermittent fasting, health care asian young woman dietary, having stomach ache, temptation hungry of breakfast food in morning on table at home, looking at watch on her wrist but not yet time to eat
Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJun 21, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

You have been eating healthier and exercising more, but you can’t seem to lose weight. This is a common problem for many dieters who embark on a new weight loss journey, explains The Diet Diva, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian. However, there are a handful of ways you might be sabotaging your weight loss without even realizing it.

1. Fasting

The clock is at 12:00 noon for lunch in a wooden dish.Shutterstock

Fasting is a buzzy word in the diet world, with lots of people hopping on the intermittent fasting bandwagon. “You think if you don’t eat you will lose weight. The truth is that you will teach your body that it needs to hang on to the calories when you do eat,” says Collingwood. “Plus, your body starts craving junk food when you get hungry and you end up finding it difficult to stop.”

2. Cutting Out Food Groups

Young woman near open refrigerator in kitchen, back viewShutterstock

Cutting out entire food groups is another way you could be getting in the way of your weight loss journey. “Carbs alone are not the problem. Eating too many calories overall is the problem,” says Collingwood. “Cut back on everything, not just the carbs.”

3. Cheat Days

Ice cream in a paper cup. Sweets and weekend walks.Shutterstock

Cheat days are a popular tactic with dieters. Eat healthy for 6 days, and allow yourself to indulge one day per week. “I have seen people undo 6 days of healthy, clean, calorie deficit eating by allowing themselves one cheat meal or day,” Collingwood reveals. “Instead, allow yourself a small portion of your treat foods throughout the week,” she suggests.

4. Alcohol

Happy girls having fun drinking cocktails at bar on the beach - Soft focus on left girl faceShutterstock

Alcohol might be your worst diet enemy. “You think a drink or two is innocent, but it’s not just the calories that count,” says Collingwood. “Alcohol can reduce your inhibitions which can result in you eating more. Alcohol disrupts sleep so you are less motivated to get up and work out in the morning.”

5. Portion Sizes

Healthy diet plan for weight loss, daily ready meal menu. Close up Woman weighing lunch box cooked in advance,ready to eat on kitchen scale. Balanced portion with healthy dish. Pre-cooking conceptShutterstock

Sometimes it’s not the ‘what’ you are eating but it is the ‘how much’ you are eating. Collingwood notes that portion control is key. “Even ‘healthy’ foods can be high in calories or add up in calories and cause you to go over your calorie budget,” she says.

💪🔥Body Booster: If you can’t figure out why you aren’t losing weight, try and write down everything you are eating and drinking for an entire week – including condiments. You might find you are consuming a lot more calories than you think. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Protein Mistakes Preventing Fat Loss

Michelle Roots Fitness & Nutrition Coach
7 Realistic Tricks to Lose Arm Fat That Fitness Coach Swears By
Copyright Michelle Roots/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackMar 11, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you making these common protein mistakes? Fix them now for better results. You've done your research. You're eating more protein to support your weight loss journey. But despite your efforts, the scale isn't budging as much as you'd hoped. What gives? Meet Michelle Roots, a kinesiologist, personal trainer, and nutrition coach with over 18 years of experience helping people transform their bodies. "I've seen countless clients make the same protein mistakes that sabotage their fat loss results," Michelle explains. Discover these common pitfalls and learn how to avoid them to finally achieve the results you deserve.

1. Overlooking Total Calorie Intake

When people start tracking macros, they often become laser-focused on protein intake while neglecting their overall calories. "As important as protein is, if you're consistently eating in a calorie surplus, even just a few days per week, you'll still store body fat and see limited fat loss results," Michelle warns in her post.

The Fix: Prioritize protein but track your total calorie intake as well. Even "healthy" protein shakes with multiple ingredients like fruits, seeds, yogurt, and milk can quickly become 500-calorie bombs that derail your deficit.

2. Relying Too Heavily on Supplements

It's easy to reach for protein powders and bars when you're busy, but this approach has drawbacks. "Many people overuse supplements to hit their daily protein goal without focusing on whole foods that provide additional nutrients and greater satiety," Michelle points out.

The Fix: Limit yourself to 1-2 scoops of protein powder or supplements daily, getting the rest from whole food sources like chicken, fish, tofu, salmon, and Greek yogurt. "Meal prep is your best friend here," Michelle suggests. "I cook protein in batches at the beginning of the week so it's ready to add to quick meals instead of reaching for another shake."

3. Ignoring Protein Timing

Trying to consume all your protein in just one or two meals is a common mistake. "I often see people eat minimal protein at breakfast and lunch, then realize they need to consume 90 grams at dinner to meet their daily goal—which usually results in failure," Michelle says.

The Fix: Spread your protein intake throughout the day. For example, if your daily goal is 120 grams, aim for 30 grams at each main meal and divide the rest between snacks. This approach supports muscle protein synthesis, keeps you feeling full, and reduces cravings between meals.

4. Neglecting Variety in Protein Sources

Relying on just chicken, eggs, and protein powder creates two problems: nutrient imbalances and boredom. "It's going to feel more like a diet, and you're going to fall off track because it's not realistic long-term," Michelle explains.

The Fix: Rotate between different protein sources including lean ground beef, turkey, chicken, fish, and plant-based options like lentils and edamame. Don't hesitate to combine protein sources in a single meal—add beans to your chicken salad or edamame to your stir-fry to boost the protein content while adding fiber and nutrients.

5. Not Balancing All Macros

Focusing exclusively on protein while neglecting carbs and fats leads to low energy, poor recovery, and fewer nutrients overall. "If you're strictly focused on protein, you're often missing fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, which affects your digestion and satiety," Michelle cautions.

The Fix: Calculate appropriate amounts of all three macronutrients based on your goals. Pair your protein with quinoa, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats like avocado. "This balanced approach will improve your energy levels, workout performance, recovery, and digestion," Michelle recommends.

Implement these fixes to your high-protein diet, and you'll be well on your way to breaking through plateaus and achieving the fat loss results you've been working toward.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Reveals the 4 Biggest Cardio Mistakes You Are Making

Angelina Stebich angeeelina.fit
Copyright angeeelina.fit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you doing cardio to build muscle and lose weight? You should avoid a few common mistakes. Angelina Stebich is a fitness coach and influencer who shares her workout tips with hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. In a new post, she reveals common mistakes people make during workouts. “4 worst ways to do cardio if you want to build muscle,” she writes. “Cardio is great for heart health and fat loss, but if your goal is muscle growth, the wrong type can sabotage your progress. Here’s what to avoid,” she says.

Doing Cardio Before Lifting

Her first mistake is super common: Doing cardio before lifting weights. According to Angelina, “it drains energy, making your strength training less effective.” Instead, you should do it after strength training.

Doing Fasted Cardio

The second mistake is doing fasted cardio. While skipping your meal before hitting the treadmill is “popular for fat loss,” she says it isn’t good for your muscles. “It can increase muscle protein breakdown without proper fueling,” she says.

Doing Cardio on Rest Days

Another mistake lots of people make it doing cardio on rest days. “Treat rest days as true recovery. Light walking? Fine. Intense cardio? You’re just burning potential gains,” she says.

Ignoring Heart Rate Zones

Her final mistake is ignoring heart rate zones. “Staying in the fat-burning zone (low intensity) preserves muscle better than constant high-intensity work,” she says.

Cardio Isn’t the Enemy

Her bottom line? “Cardio isn’t the enemy,” she says. “It’s about balance. Stick to 2–3 sessions per week, prioritize strength training & fuel up properly!”

More Reasons Why Doing Cardio Before Lifting Is a Bad Idea

In another post, she reveals why doing cardio before lifting is a bad idea. “Many gym-goers swear by doing cardio before lifting. While it may seem like a good idea, here are some reasons why you might put strength training first,” she says. The first reason? “Fatiguing your muscles before lifting can limit your power, performance & energy,” she says.

Other Reasons?

Other reasons include reduced muscle gains, as “strength training relies on energy reserves, and cardio can deplete them too soon,” higher injury risk, “tired muscles = compromised form = greater risk of injury,” she says, slower progress, as “prioritizing cardio first may make it harder to progressively overload in weight training,” and decreased focus for form. “Cardio can leave you fatigued, making it harder to focus on proper lifting technique,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

5 Things Mom Didn’t Do to Lose 2 Pounds Per Week

Whitney Reyes workoutwithwhitney_
Copyright workoutwithwhitney_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight but aren’t sure what to do—or what not to do? One trainer has the answer. Whitney Reyes is a “fitness mom” and influencer who helps other moms lose weight and get in shape despite having very little time. In a new social media post, she gets real about some of the things she didn’t do to achieve her weight loss goals. “Here are the 5 important things I did NOT do while losing 2lbs per week,” she writes, adding that she ended up losing 30 pounds in three months as a “full time working mom of four.”

She Didn’t Starve Herself

Rear View Of Young Woman Looking In Fridge At Kitchen, hunger​Not Viewing Hunger as the EnemyShutterstock

The first thing she didn’t do was starve herself. “In fact I feel like all I do is eat, even my kids make that joke—“oh mom’s eating again”😂 most nutrient dense and high protein meals like sweet potatoes & chicken are very low calorie so you can eat more of it and not rack up your calories,” she says.

She Didn’t Do Tons of Cardio

Woman Running In Countryside Wearing Earphones​Putting It All TogetherShutterstock

The second thing she didn’t do? Tons of cardio. “This is something that was widely promoted years ago in the fitness industry. HIIT ALL THE TIME. 5 mile runs a day. Recent science has shown that zone 2 cardio is the highest fat burning zone aka incline walking for 30 min!” she writes.

She Didn’t Cut Out Her Favorite Foods Completely

Neapolitan,Pizza,With,Spices,,Tomatoes,And,Cheese,Mozzarella,On,DarkShutterstock

She also refused to completely cut out her favorite foods. “Doing this leads to binge eating and isn’t even necessary. You can make room for your favorite foods in moderation. For example I will still eat in n out or pizza and ice cream but only once per week as a ‘cheat meal’” she writes.

She Didn’t Spend Hours in a Gym

Blurred and cropped image of a beautiful young athletic girl in leggings and top crouches with dumbbells at home. Sport, healthy lifestyle.Shutterstock

She also didn’t spend hours in a gym. “Guys I haven’t been inside a gym in 4 years lol I’ve gotten in the best shape of my life with dumbbells and bands. It’s all you need,” she writes.

She Didn’t Skip Workouts Because of Hard Work Days

Young,Sports,Woman,Doing,Exercises,With,Dumbbells,In,The,Gym.Dumbell Chest FlyShutterstock

The last thing she didn’t do was skip workouts because of hard work days. “I never skipped days bc work was stressful or hard that day. Doing this allows your brain to give into weakness. Show up ESP the days you don’t feel like it. Not only is it good for you mentally but consistency is the only way to see results,’ she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Morning Drinks to Boost Metabolism

amaka shred_with_amaka
Copyright shred_with_amaka/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to get your day started on a fat-burning note? Amaka of Shred with Amaka is a certified nutritionist who helps men and women lose weight and stay fit. In a new pos, she shares a few recommendations of drinks that will help you start the day on a fat-burning note. “5 morning drinks that boost your metabolism for faster weight loss,” she captioned the post. “It’s very important to take them upon waking up before breakfast.”

Chia Seed Water

Chia,SeedsShutterstock

Her first drink is chia seeds and water. “Aids digestion for better results in your weight loss journey,” she says. The ingredients are just one tablespoon of chia seeds and a cup of warm water. Pour chia seeds into a cup of warm water, “allow for some minutes to soak, then drink,” she says.

Lemon Slices and Cayenne Pepper in Warm Water

Woman squeezes lemon juice into a glass.Shutterstock

Her next go-to drink? Lemon slices and cayenne pepper in warm water. “This powerful combo detoxifies and aids in digestion and helps to boost metabolism, ensuring you lose weight,” she says. Take one medium-sized lemon and juice it. Add a pinch of cayenne pepper and warm water. “Pour your squeezed lemon juice into your cup of warm-hot water, add your cayenne pepper and stir, allow for 3 minutes, then drink,” she says.

Ginger Shot

Ginger root and ginger powder in the bowlShutterstock

Take a shot of ginger in the morning, “AKA “Fat Burner,” she says. “Reduces bloating, aids digestion and speeds up metabolism for faster weightloss results.” Take a big piece of ginger, a “thumb size” of turmeric, 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper, 1/2 medium-sized lemon juice, and one tablespoon of honey. “Blend your ginger, turmeric, black pepper, and lemon juice,” she says. “Pour into your cup, add your honey, stir, and keep in the fridge overnight. Drink upon waking up in the morning.”

Apple Cider Vinegar and Warm Water

Los Angeles, CA/USA 07/20/2019 Shoppers hand holding a bottle of Bragg brand organic raw unfiltered apple cider vinegar in a supermarket aisleShutterstock

Apple cider vinegar and warm water is another drink you don’t want to skip. “Also know for its fat burning properties, it controls blood sugar levels; thereby helping to reduce cravings, which prevents overeating and weight gain,” she says. All you need is 2 tablespoons of ACV and a cup of warm water. “Pour two tablespoons of ACV into your cup of warm water, stir, and drink.”

Green Tea and Lemon Slices

A,Glass,Cup,Of,Fresh,Green,Herbal,Tea,With,Lemon,Shutterstock

Craving something hot? Her last drink is green tea and lemon slices. “The combination of both helps to stimulate fat burning, digestion, and detoxification; which helps you see better results in your weightloss journey,” she says. All you need is one teabag of pure green tea, lemon slices and a cup of hot water. “Pour your hot water into your cup, add your green tea and lemon slices, allow to cool down, and drink warm,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.