I Lost 60 Pounds on Wegovy After 45 and These 3 Protein Swaps Saved My Muscle Mass

It seems literally everyone in Hollywood and beyond has jumped on the weight-loss drug bandwagon. Social media is flooded with stories and images of jaw-dropping weight-loss transformations and success stories. But is taking prescription GLP-1 shots like Mounjaro or Ozempic actually easy?

All solutions come with some sort of risk, and opting for GLP-1 shots for weight loss is no exception. One of the biggest caveats is muscle loss when dropping a dramatic amount of weight. The injections help curb your appetite, but it's recommended to pair the regimen with some form of strength training and a protein-packed diet.

We spoke with Jennifer Lynn-Pullman, MA, RD, CDCES, CSOWM, LDN, registered dietitian and certified specialist in obesity and weight management, who lost 60 pounds after being on Wegovy since 2023—and maintained her weight loss since April 2024.

During her journey, Lynn-Pullman preserved muscle mass with a few essential protein swaps. Here's her story, along with expert feedback that will shed some light on shedding pounds.

The Importance of Protein

The importance of consuming sufficient protein while taking GLP-1 meds can't be overlooked.

"Protein provides the indispensable amino acids required to sustain skeletal muscle mass and muscle protein synthesis. When individuals on GLP-1 therapy reduce their food intake, they usually do so by eating small portions of the same carbohydrate and fat rich meals, rather than deliberately restructuring meals to be more protein-dense," explains Dr. Edwin Davila, member of NASM's Scientific Advisory Board. "Emphasizing protein-forward meals can enhance fullness despite smaller portion sizes, support glucose disposal, and reduce gastrointestinal adverse effects commonly associated with higher fat intakes."

The Protein Swaps

1 Fairlife Milk

Enjoying a bowl of cereal is part of Lynn-Pullman's daily morning routine. Opting for Fairlife milk was a wise choice, as it gave her 13 grams of protein rather than eight.

2 Bone Broth

There's nothing more soothing on a chilly day than a hearty bowl of homemade soup. During her weight-loss journey, soup was a major part of Lynn-Pullman's diet, so she chose bone broth as the base, because "it contains about nine grams per cup versus two from regular chicken broth."

3 Protein Shake

Another protein staple for Lynn-Pullman? "I added the daily protein shake to make sure I consumed a good 20 to 30 grams per day extra in case my meals fell short," she shares.

Whipping up a protein shake is an easy way to work more protein into your diet—especially when taking a GLP-1. All you have to do is choose a milk and yogurt high in protein, some fresh or frozen fruit, and your go-to protein powder.

There's also a variety of premade protein shakes available at local grocery stores, serving as a perfect grab-and-go snack.

Why Prioritizing Protein Is Particularly Important for Those on GLP-1s

Weight loss in general causes the loss of both fat tissue and muscle. To address this challenge, Lynn-Pullman stresses the importance of consuming enough protein to sustain your stores. If you're trying to build muscle, she recommends pairing a protein-packed diet with regular weight training.

"GLP-1s in particular, cause early satiety, which decreases the volume of food someone can consume," Lynn-Pullman explains. "We want these people to make sure they are not filling up on foods that do not contain protein, so should prioritize protein first at each meal and snack."

It's important to keep in mind that GLP-1s do not directly impact muscle mass—but rather weight loss, inactivity, and inadequate protein consumption do.

"For adults over 45 protein intake should be a priority along with physical activity to combat the normal aging process which causes a decline in muscle mass that started as early as the age of 30," Lynn-Pullman says. "The decline increases even more after the age of 50 and beyond."

In addition to prioritizing protein, Lynn-Pullman started weight training three times a week consistently since June 2023.

"I was already exercising, but did not weight train prior to starting the GLP-1 on a regular basis," she says.