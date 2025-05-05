Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
How to Save Money and Maximize Results on GLP-1 Medications, According to an Expert

Get the most from your weight loss medication without breaking the bank.

Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackMay 05, 2025
Dr Jennifer McCann The GYN MD
Copyright The GYN MD/YouTube
Nutrition & Diet

Weight management medications like GLP-1 receptor agonists have transformed treatment options for many struggling with obesity, but they come with significant costs and potential pitfalls. Dr. Jennifer McCann, a board-certified OB/GYN and Obesity Medicine specialist, warns that simply taking these medications without proper guidance can lead to disappointing results. "As a provider, I'm frustrated because there are a lot of providers prescribing this medicine without any counseling about lifestyle changes with diet and exercise," says Dr. McCann. Understanding the right approach to these medications could save you thousands of dollars and prevent the frustrating weight regain cycle that many experience.

Muscle loss undermines your success

The weight you lose on GLP medications might come back with a vengeance if you're not careful about how you lose it. "If you're just starving yourself, you're gonna be losing your lean body mass and you're gonna gain the weight back and maybe even more," Dr. McCann cautions in her post. The reason is simple but often overlooked – muscle burns calories continuously throughout the day, and when you lose muscle instead of fat, your metabolism slows down. This metabolic downshift makes maintaining weight loss nearly impossible for many patients, according to Dr. McCann.

Protein intake becomes critical

Whole baked chicken with mushrooms and potatoes close-up in a baking dish on a table. horizontal top view from above

Shutterstock

When appetite suppression kicks in, many patients struggle with getting adequate nutrition. Dr. McCann emphasizes that protein should be your top priority. "If you don't feel like eating on these medications, then you need to make sure you at least take in two things during the day," she advises. Those two non-negotiables are protein and water. Your muscles need protein to maintain their mass during weight loss, and without adequate intake, your body will break down muscle tissue for energy – exactly what you don't want during weight management.

Quality matters for protein sources

Composition with nutritional supplement capsules and containers. Variety of drug pills​The Role of Supplements in Your JourneyShutterstock

Not all protein sources provide the same benefits during GLP-1 treatment. "I have always, for over a decade, recommended this Cornerstone meal replacement," says Dr. McCann. She explains that high-quality protein supplements with added vitamins and minerals can help ensure you're getting essential nutrients even when your appetite is significantly reduced. Two protein-rich meal replacements daily can provide the foundation your body needs while the medication works to control hunger and blood sugar levels.

Exercise preserves muscle function

Group,,Sporty,Women,,Men,Training,,Exercise,Bikes, class, instructor,trainer​Workout 2: Low-Intensity Cardio (1-2 Sessions Weekly)Shutterstock

The second pillar of successful weight management on GLP medications is regular physical activity. "Resistance training is great. It helps build your muscle," Dr. McCann notes. You don't need to become a gym enthusiast overnight – even modest amounts of exercise make a difference. Dr. McCann suggests starting with just 15-20 minutes of activity and gradually increasing duration and intensity. This approach helps preserve muscle mass while the medication helps control appetite.

Compound medications are disappearing

Basrah, Iraq - November 24, 2023: photo of Mounjaro Weight Loss Pen in hand​Understanding Your New Relationship with FoodShutterstock

If you've been using compounded versions of GLP medications, significant changes are coming. "The compounded GLPs are gone," Dr. McCann states. She explains that tirzepatide (the active ingredient in Zepbound and Mounjaro) has been removed from the FDA shortage list, meaning compounding pharmacies can no longer legally produce it. Semaglutide (found in Ozempic and Wegovy) compounds will soon follow the same path, leaving many patients wondering about their options.

Manufacturer price drops offer relief

Never fear, your pharmacist is here. Cropped shot of an attractive young female pharmacist working in a pharmacy.​You Want It to Be Effective Without Side EffectsShutterstock

Despite the end of compounded options, there's encouraging news for patients. "Don't panic. The companies have actually lowered their cash price, and this is great news for patients," Dr. McCann reassures. Brand-name manufacturers have introduced more affordable options in response to market demands and increased production capacity. These price reductions make the FDA-approved versions more accessible to patients who were previously relying on compounded alternatives.

Tirzepatide becomes more affordable

Mounjaro tirzepatide GLP-1 GIP receptor agonist, injection injectable type 2 diabetes, off label weight loss, PBS restrictions Australia, drug medication shortage​What Exactly Is Tirzepatide?Shutterstock

For patients preferring tirzepatide (Zepbound/Mounjaro), Eli Lilly has created a more budget-friendly option. "Instead of having it in the auto-injectors, they are sending it in vials, just like the compounded pharmacies did," Dr. McCann explains in another post. This shift in delivery method allows for significant cost savings. According to Dr. McCann, patients can now get the 10mg dose for approximately $500 per month compared to $1,200-$1,500 for the auto-injector version when paying cash.

How to access discounted medications

Pharmacy,Drugstore:,Beautiful,Asian,Pharmacist,Uses,Checkout,Counter,Computer,,Does​ How Much Lysine You Need DailyShutterstock

Getting the discounted version requires specific steps. "Any prescriber should be able to send this from their EHR. They just have to look for the Eli Lilly pharmacy in their e-prescribe," says Dr. McCann. She notes that the 5mg, 7.5mg, and 10mg doses are all available at the $500 cash price. There's also an option for patients with insurance that doesn't cover the medication, priced around $650. These vials require self-injection rather than using the auto-injector device.

Special handling requirements

Ozempic Insulin injection pen or insulin cartridge pen for diabetics. Medical equipment for diabetes parients. Copenhagen, Denmark - December 15, 2023.

Shutterstock

These medications require proper storage to maintain effectiveness. "You do have a shipping cost in there. It does have to be shipped on ice because it needs to be refrigerated," Dr. McCann points out. This refrigeration requirement is standard for all GLP-1 medications, whether in vial or auto-injector form. The shipping costs add a small premium to the base price but still represent significant savings compared to previous options.

The bottom line on GLP success

lifestyle concept - beautiful happy woman enjoying summer outdoors, success, celebrate

Shutterstock

Success with GLP medications requires a comprehensive approach. "Protein, exercise, keep your muscle so you at least have a chance of keeping the weight off," summarizes Dr. McCann. While the medications provide powerful appetite control and metabolic benefits, they work best as part of a complete strategy. By focusing on preserving muscle mass through adequate protein intake and regular exercise, patients maximize their chances of maintaining weight loss long-term, even as medication options and pricing continue to evolve. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

