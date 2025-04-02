Skip to content
Mom Lost 135 Pounds and Kept It Off With These 7 Meals

One woman's simple approach to protein and healthy fats changed everything.

We've all been there - trying to lose weight but getting stuck in a cycle of boring meals and cravings. For Mayra, a mother and wellness enthusiast from Low Carb Love, finding sustainable, delicious meals was the key to losing 135 pounds and keeping it off for over 15 years. "Focus on protein," she says, sharing the approach that transformed her life. Ready to discover meals that could change your weight loss journey too?

1. Morning Protein Smoothie

Mayra kicks off her day with a protein-packed smoothie that feels like dessert but fuels her body. "When I'm not really knowing what to eat, or I just feel like really nourishing my body, I always make a smoothie," she explains in her video. Her go-to blend includes plant-based protein powder, almond milk, unsweetened cocoa powder, and a secret ingredient - avocado - which creates creaminess without the carbs of banana.

2. Crispy Skin Salmon

For lunch, Mayra loves a perfectly cooked salmon with crispy skin. "I love a crispy seasoned skin," she says while demonstrating how to get that restaurant-quality sear. The salmon provides quality protein and healthy omega-3 fats that keep her satisfied. She cooks it simply with salt and pepper, letting the natural flavors shine through.

3. Salmon Cobb Salad

Mayra transforms her salmon into a substantial Cobb salad that's anything but boring. "Salads are a really, really big part of my life. I love salads because they're really filling," she shares. Her version includes crispy turkey bacon, feta cheese, medium-boiled eggs, avocado, and fresh vegetables, topped with a simple homemade dressing of red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, and avocado oil.

4. Smart Snacking

Before dinner, Mayra prevents overeating with strategic snacks. "One of the mistakes that I feel people make when they're snacking is they have too much fruit or sugars or carbs," she explains. Instead, she opts for protein and fat-focused options like a small bowl of strawberries, Marcona almonds, and protein-rich beef jerky that keep her satisfied until dinner.

5. Curry Chicken

For dinner, Mayra keeps it lighter with a delicious curry chicken dish. "I usually like to go a little lighter for dinner," she says, sharing her preference for chicken or seafood in the evening. Her curry chicken features a yogurt marinade that keeps the meat moist, plus a medium-heat coconut curry sauce that adds tons of flavor without excessive carbs.

6. Cauliflower Rice

Mayra pairs her curry chicken with fluffy cauliflower rice. "This here is just super fluffy, light. It does the job," she explains while showing how to properly drain the moisture for the perfect texture. This low-carb alternative satisfies her desire for a comforting base without derailing her progress.

7. Simplified Sauces

For busy weeknights, Mayra relies on clean-ingredient sauces to transform simple proteins. "I'm all about making homemade sauces and making them from scratch, but sometimes during the week, you just need to make it and go," she admits. This practical approach helps her maintain her eating style without spending hours in the kitchen.

Her #1 Rule

Throughout her day, Mayra consistently prioritizes protein at every meal. "Again, like for me, protein really goes a long way," she emphasizes. This focus has been fundamental to her 135-pound weight loss and 15-year maintenance success, giving her meals staying power that prevents hunger and cravings.

The Secret Weapon

Mayra doesn't shy away from fats - she embraces them strategically. "Don't be afraid of fats. I grew up being super paranoid about fatty foods. I got low fat, everything," she reveals. Now she understands that "fats are not the enemy" and uses them as a "lever" to stay satisfied longer between meals.

Why She Never Gets Bored

The key to Mayra's long-term success is constant variety. "What makes a low carb lifestyle sustainable, or even a weight loss journey sustainable, is you being able to actually stick to it," she explains. By creating flavorful variations of her favorite meals, she never feels restricted or bored with her food choices.

Meal Prep Mindset

Mayra suggests making extra portions of proteins and sides like cauliflower rice. "If you're alone, then meal prep," she advises, noting how this simple habit ensures she always has healthy options available. This practical approach helps her maintain consistency even during busy weeks. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

