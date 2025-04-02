Skip to content
Fitness & Workouts
She Walked in a Weighted Vest For 30 Days & Built Strength Without Going to the Gym

This simple addition to my walks transformed one woman's midlife fitness.

By Christopher RobackApr 02, 2025
Emma Colsey-Nicholls
Copyright emmacolseynicholls/Instagram
Fitness & Workouts

For many women over 40, the struggle to maintain strength and fitness becomes increasingly challenging as hormones shift and metabolism changes. Emma Colsey-Nicholls knows this firsthand. As a weight loss coach specializing in helping women navigate midlife health challenges, Emma decided to put weighted vest walking to the test for 30 days. What she discovered was a game-changer for building strength without adding gym time to her already packed schedule. Read on to learn how this simple addition to her daily walks transformed her fitness and could do the same for you.

The Midlife Fitness Challenge

The fitness routines that worked in your 30s often don't deliver the same results after 40. "You only need to look at a chocolate bar and you gain weight around your midsection," Emma says in her video, describing a frustration many women share. Even as a health coach, Emma deals with PCOS symptoms alongside typical midlife challenges, making her passionate about finding strength-building solutions that fit into busy schedules. "I'm always delving into how we can optimise our midlife health and fitness without having to add any extra time to your already busy schedule," she explains.

RELATED:5-Minute Walking Workouts for Women Over 40 to Burn Fat at Home

My No-Gym Approach To Fitness

Emma didn't change her existing routine of walking 10,000-15,000 steps daily with her dogs. "I didn't add any more walking to my schedule. I was simply doing my existing walks but just adding the weighted vest," Emma explains. She used a 15-pound vest just 3-4 times weekly throughout her 30-day experiment, making this an extremely manageable addition to her routine. "I'm all about working smart and not harder these days because I definitely do not have the time to add in more things," she adds.

How Walking Builds Muscle Strength

The science behind weighted vest walking is straightforward but effective. "It's simply about adding more load onto the body. Your body has to adapt to that extra weight," Emma explains. This adaptation process builds strength as your muscles work harder with each step. "Muscles are going to have to contract harder. We're going to have to recruit more muscle fibres so that your body can propel yourself through that greater amount of load," Emma says, detailing how this simple addition effectively turns your walk into a strength training session.

Strength Building Without The Gym

One of the most significant benefits Emma noticed was improved strength without setting foot in a gym. "I've actually really enjoyed using this when I've been going uphill. So I've been working on trying to maintain my pace, so walking at a good pace whilst having the weighted vest on," Emma says. She found that her leg muscles became noticeably stronger as they adapted to carrying the additional weight, providing resistance training benefits during what would otherwise be just a regular walk.

RELATED:Tone Sagging Arms in 2 Weeks With These 5 Exercises

Perfect For Low-Energy Days

Midlife often brings hormonal fluctuations that can tank your energy and motivation for traditional strength training. "There are many times when I'm having hormonal fluctuations, I can feel like absolute garbage and my energy levels are on the floor," Emma shares. On days when a gym workout feels impossible, a weighted walk provides meaningful strength benefits while still being gentle enough to manage. "I'm always motivated to go out on a walk because I absolutely love going out and walking," she adds, making this an ideal strategy for consistent strength building.

Cardiovascular Strength Too

While primarily focusing on building muscular strength, Emma found that the weighted vest significantly improved her cardiovascular fitness too. "I've been feeling really really out of breath. It's been elevating my heart rate by the simple act of adding on the weighted vest," Emma notes. This dual benefit means you're strengthening both muscles and heart without traditional gym workouts. "I've really noticed those improvements in my cardiovascular health like when I'm just running up the stairs I haven't been feeling as out of breath," she shares.

Weight Loss Without Diet Changes

Although strength building was her focus, Emma was pleasantly surprised by other physical changes. "I dropped three pounds like without even trying," Emma says about her 30-day experience. "I am someone who usually doesn't drop weight that easily without having to be very very dialed in with my diets," she adds, highlighting how the added strength training element of her walks created meaningful body composition changes without dietary modifications.

RELATED:I Got My Best Body After 50 and Here’s How You Can, Too

Muscle Preservation Benefits

What makes weighted vest walking particularly valuable for building strength in midlife women is how it affects body composition. "It was shown to be effective in reducing fat mass and body weight but not fat-free mass," Emma explains about research findings. This means you're preserving and building muscle rather than losing it – crucial for maintaining strength as we age. "We want our body to be metabolically active meaning that we burn more calories at rest and we do that by sustaining our muscle mass," she adds.

Bone Strength Benefits

Perhaps the most important long-term strength benefit for women over 40 is improved bone density. "As we approach peri and menopause, we get a reduction in the production of estrogen. Bone health becomes important as we have the high risk of osteoporosis," Emma says. Studies show weighted vests not only help maintain bone mineral density but may actually help reverse bone loss. "Bones grow where there are load placed on it," Emma explains, making this a crucial aspect of midlife strength training.

Getting Started Simply

You don't need to invest in equipment right away to try this strength-building approach. "You could start with something as simple as putting some weight in a rucksack," Emma suggests. Starting with household items like canned goods in a backpack allows you to test the concept before investing in a proper weighted vest. This makes it accessible for anyone interested in building strength without a gym membership.

Choosing The Right Weight

If you decide to purchase a vest, Emma recommends looking for adjustable options. "I would definitely want one that has the ability to adjust the weight so that you can start lighter and you can build up over time," she advises. Vests that distribute weight around the waist rather than just on the shoulders can also be more comfortable for extended strength-building sessions. She suggests starting with a weight that challenges you but doesn't compromise your posture.

RELATED:20 Superfoods for People Over 50

Small Effort, Big Strength Gains

Emma was impressed by how quickly she noticed strength improvements with minimal effort. "I was really impressed with the benefit that I felt in quite a short period of time and without adding any extra weight," Emma says. She used just 15 pounds consistently and still saw meaningful improvements in her muscle strength, cardiovascular fitness, and overall body composition. "When it comes to midlife health, if we want to be able to get more bang for our buck without adding any more onto your plate, I think it's a great tool to utilize," she concludes.

"I've Seen and Felt the Benefits"

For women over 40 looking to build strength without adding gym time to their busy schedules, weighted vest walking offers a simple yet effective solution. The benefits Emma experienced went well beyond what she expected – stronger muscles, improved cardiovascular fitness, better bone health, and even some weight loss, all without changing her existing walking routine significantly. "I've seen and felt the benefits," Emma shares, "and maybe if you consider it that you might too." If you're looking for a practical way to build strength in midlife without a gym membership, this might just be the approach you've been waiting for. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

weighted vestfitnessstrength-trainingwalking

