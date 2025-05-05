She Walked with a Weighted Vest for 30 Days and Here Is What Happened

You've probably tried various workout routines, hoping to find something that's both effective and sustainable. What if there was a simple way to supercharge your daily walks and improve bone density at the same time? Fitness expert Chalene Johnson has been helping women over 45 optimize their health and fitness, particularly during perimenopause. With over 800,000 Instagram followers, she recently conducted a 30-day weighted vest experiment and discovered some surprising benefits – and important mistakes to avoid. Read on to learn how to properly incorporate this game-changing fitness tool into your routine.
Why Consider a Weighted Vest?
"There are so many well-researched and substantiated reasons why walking with a weighted vest is one of the absolute best things you can do for your health," Johnson explains in her post. She initially started using a weighted vest to improve bone density after being diagnosed with osteopenia. "When I first started looking at wearing a weighted vest, it was because I was trying to improve my bone density at age 47 or 48," she shares.
The Science-Backed Benefits
"Studies show it dramatically improves bone density just wearing a weighted vest," Johnson notes. "Women who were postmenopausal wore a weighted vest three times a week doing a very short duration workout, and the study concluded a dramatic increase in bone mineral density." Beyond bone health, she adds, "Studies also show that wearing a weighted vest, even just as little as three times per week, can improve your VO2 max, balance, and joint stability."
Choose the Right Weight for Your Fitness Level
"One of the biggest mistakes I made was buying a 30-pound vest right away," Johnson admits. She recommends starting with an 8-pound vest for most people. Those with a weaker core might begin with 5 pounds, while stronger individuals could handle 12 pounds. "I think it depends less on your weight and height and more upon your strength, your core strength, and what's comfortable for you," she explains.
Find Your Perfect Fit
"The way that it fits you makes a really big difference," Johnson explains. She tried several vests before finding the right one. "Some people find that the vest felt too tight across the shoulders or it's not long enough in the back, and so it really does depend on your size," she notes. Finding the right fit is crucial for comfort and proper posture.
But What If I'm Already Carrying Extra Weight?
Johnson addresses a common concern: "A lot of people wonder if you really need a weighted vest if you're already carrying around extra weight." Her research revealed encouraging news: "Wearing a weighted vest can speed up the weight loss process, and studies show that it helps to prevent sarcopenia, which is the loss of muscle."
Start Slowly and Build Up
During her first week, Johnson only wore the vest around the house. "I wanted to get it off as quickly as possible," she recalls. "By week two, I started wearing it on a walk." Her advice? "Just wear it for 10 or 15 minutes inside your house until you start to get used to it, and then wear it for a little bit longer."
Incorporate It Into Daily Activities
"If you are a woman who's getting ready in the morning, just put it on over your robe or while you're putting on your makeup," Johnson suggests. She found success wearing it during everyday tasks: "I would wear it while I'm walking through the house, running errands, brushing my teeth, maybe doing research, standing up at my working desk."
Don't Rush Your Long Walks
"I don't enjoy doing a long walk with it yet, but I'm working up to that," Johnson shares. She found a creative solution: "What I'm doing right now is kind of backtracking and working my way up to that. I will do a long walk in the morning, usually an hour... and then a couple of times a week when my husband and I take a leisurely walk after dinner, we both put on our weighted vests, and we walk slower."
Unexpected Benefits
"I feel like the vest pulls my shoulders back to improve my posture," Johnson reports. "Then it started to feel like a hug. I started finding myself thinking about like, 'Oh, I want to put my vest on.'" She noticed similar benefits for her husband, noting improved posture and increased calorie burn.
Care for Your Vest Properly
Johnson recommends choosing a black vest since they show less sweat and wear. "When it gets really gross and sweaty, I just stick it in my shower and put some soap on it and let it air dry," she notes. She also appreciates practical features: "I really like that they have these reflective straps on them... and this one also has a kind of cool little pouch in the back, which allows you to put a key or maybe even your cell phone."