She Walked with a Weighted Vest for 30 Days and Here Is What Happened

Adding the workout gear to her routine was game-changing.

Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 05, 2025
Hana Carrier carrierfitness
​Walk 8,000 Steps Per Day
Are you considering walking with a weighted vest? Just do it, encourages one expert, who claims she noticed many improvements after wearing one for just a month. Hana Carrier is a fitness coach who helps women get into their best shape ever. In a recent post, she discussed how investing in a walking vest was a game-changer for her body, revealing the many benefits she experienced. “I have been walking for 30 minutes daily with my weighted vest for the last 30 days, and here is what I noticed,” she says.

She Is More Motivated

The first benefit? Her motivation to move has improved. “I am more motivated to walk, cause I actually feel like I am getting more of a workout. Extra weight help burns more calories,” she says.

She Is More In Tune with Her Body

She is also more in tune with her body and able to engage her muscles. “I feel my whole body when walking- my abs are engaged, my back, my thighs and even my glutes,” she says.

Her Body Is Stronger and Tighter

She also claims she has majorly toned up and has built strength. “My whole body feels stronger and tighter. I can believe how much more challenging is to walk with some extra weight,” she says.

Her Back Health Is Better

She maintains that her back health is also better and that she has experienced improved posture. “My back feels stronger, and my posture is better,” she says.

She Thinks She Lost Weight

She doesn’t rely on a scale but believes she has lost weight. “I did not check my weight before I started, but I feel leaner and stronger,” she writes.

Her Butt Is Rounder

There is one part of her body that has transformed. “Did I mention my butt is rounder? Lol,” she writes.

Add It to Your Routine

Hana recommends walking with a weighted vest. “All the more reasons to get one! Half an hour is all you need on top of your strength training if you want to level up. Great addition to your walking pad,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

